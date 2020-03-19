The Fed To The Rescue

From the Fed decision to lower interest rates by 0.5% before the regular FOMC meeting as well as the decision to make large amounts of liquidity, namely, billions, available to the repo market and also to start QE5, plus the subsequent lowering of the Fed base interest rate a full 1% to 0.00% to 0.25% on Sunday, 15th March 2020 (the Ides of March, the day when Julius Caesar was assassinated in 44 B.C.), one can reasonably assume that the people in the Eccles Building have understood that the present crisis is extremely serious. The losses on the stock markets are painful with the Dow down 3,000 points on Monday, 16th March 2020, but the turbulence in bond markets is particularly worrying. If the Fed puts $1.5 billion in the repo market and starts QE5 and then the markets continue to go down, then it is clear that investors and traders and the rest of the financial world were not convinced that the Fed had done enough of what is necessary to stop the contagion. Mario Draghi said that he would do “Whatever it takes” to save the European markets, but one can now doubt if the Fed has what it takes to save the situation. The Fed can lower rates and provide the markets with liquidity. At present, the Fed is not authorized to buy stocks, but new legislative measures might be put in place for it to do so. The House of Representatives is controlled by the Democrats, who most likely would refuse to help President Trump do anything.

What is known is that the present crisis has been started by the coronavirus, which has acted as a sort of catalyst even though it too carries with it serious effects that have brought about a further economic slowdown. The problem is that the virus struck at an inopportune time.

Debt

Many market observers previously noted that the excessive debt of corporations could lead to a crisis as corporate indebtedness was at record heights. Corporate debt was over $9 trillion, and leveraged loans were over $1.3 trillion in 2019

This situation has been well documented, and it is not necessary here to provide details. See the Seeking Alpha article The Corporate Debt Crisis of April 2019.

What is important to realize is that the high level of debt with bonds and leveraged loans creates the conditions for a crisis should there be any tightening of liquidity with the result that companies cannot roll over debt and make new debts. There is also the problem that reduced cash flow will make it difficult for companies to service the debt that they already have. This is the reason why the coronavirus shutdown in China and elsewhere is so serious. It has caused disruptions in cash flow. The example of Italy is a case in point. The country is practically shut down almost everywhere, and a recession is unavoidable. Possible lockdowns in the US could further exacerbate the situation. The problem in the US markets is made even worse by the tendency of companies to finance share buybacks with debt.

While the economy is more or less progressing in a positive sense, executives can enrich themselves and make shareholders happy by engaging in share buyback programs financed by profits and debt. Share buybacks buoyed up the stock markets and gave the impression that all was well. President Trump took credit for the stock market gains to make political profit from a development that was not of his making. If companies stop carrying out share buybacks because of an economic slowdown brought about by the coronavirus and subsequent lockdowns, the stock markets will head south. But there is more.

Low Interest Rates

The race to lower interest rates in Japan and Europe created a situation where the US dollar was at a premium to other currencies because the Fed had decided to normalize interest rates after almost a decade of unusually low rates. The Treasury offered paper at interest rates that were higher than what was available in Europe and Japan. Big hedge funds saw an opportunity to make huge profits by borrowing Euros and yen at much lower rates and investing the money at higher rates in the US. The carry trade meant that Forex futures experienced lots of business as the hedge funds hedged on Euros and yen with swaps to guarantee against possible currency losses. At a certain point, the repo market began to suffer from all the speculation, and the Fed amiably supplied sufficient amounts of liquidity starting in September 2019 to keep the banks solvent and respectful of their reserve requirements. So what had happened was that the failure of central banks to coordinate interest rates resulted in a lack of equilibrium that was used by hedge funds to make large profits.

Global Slowdown

Of course, it was clear that the so-called recovery since 2009 had been very slow and drawn out and that the business cycle would eventually come into play and result in a global slowdown. This was already in progress in 2019, but it was not taken very seriously by financial operators. Commodities were depressed, but that did not seem to worry people very much.

So the combination of excessive corporate debt, low interest rates that created a lack of balance in the global economy, very high valuations on the stock market due to share buyback programs and the end of the business cycle were all preparing the environment for a financial crisis.

The Oil Price War

The recent outbreak of a price war in the oil market between Russia and Saudi Arabia might have been a boon to Western economies since lower oil prices mean lower costs for energy. This, however, was not the case because American shale producers will be put under enormous pressure with oil prices at $30 a barrel. The fracking industry is already heavily indebted, and the present price war will mean bankruptcy for many producers that will be unable to raise funds to continue production. It is unlikely that the US will maintain its position as the highest global oil producer. Thousands of jobs will be lost, and the numerous resulting defaults will father shake the financial world in the US. A bailout is unlikely.

Air Traffic Snafu

In as much as the coronavirus is spread by people traveling from one country to another, airline traffic has been severely limited. President Trump has temporarily blocked air traffic with Europe, and this, along with other international airline traffic blocking, has had as a result that airline companies are barely staying airborne. A bailout is needed to save the airlines. This is unlikely as with the fracking industry unless the whole country is bailed out.

Coronavirus and Federal Debt

If one throws into this perfect storm of potential crisis the real threat of a coronavirus pandemic, then it is no surprise that markets are vacillating and ready for a fall. It should further be noted that the Treasury has to find more than $1 trillion for the annual federal deficit when the federal debt is already more than $23 trillion. It is no wonder then that the Treasury market is disturbed with investors fleeing to safety and willing to buy government paper with an ROI of less than 1%. The foundation of the whole deck of cards is the US Treasury market, and yields are now at a historic low. Should a liquidity crunch hit the bond market, then the entire financial system would be in danger of collapsing.

Gold

Without going into detail one should note that the gold price has gone up but not exploded. This is because most probably the BIS and other agents manipulate the price of the yellow metal to avoid its hitting $10,000 an ounce and destroying trust in fiat currencies. That is all we need to suffer a devastating global crisis everywhere in every respect.

What the Fed Can Do

Given the dire situation, the Fed can lower interest rates to zero again, but it may be asked if that would be sufficient to calm markets and stop the downward trend of the economy. Suffice it to say that lower interest rates do not kill bacteria.

The same may be said of QE5 and the injection of huge amounts of liquidity into the system. Supply chain disruption is not stopped by the Fed increasing its balance by trillions of dollars. There is then the problem of distressed companies facing bankruptcy because of lower cash flow and the failure of being able to service debts. Helicopter money could be implemented to save businesses from bankruptcy, but more inflation will be a side effect of such a program. It remains to be seen if the Fed will come out as the lender of last resort and keep companies afloat that would otherwise go under.

With a 100 bps rate cut, the carry trade with Euros and yen would no longer be interesting, and positions would be covered. This would cause turbulence in the Forex markets as the US dollar would certainly suffer at a certain point. Dollar weakness would be welcome to those countries with US dollar debts that have to be serviced, but that in turn would put tremendous pressure on American consumers that would be faced with higher prices for practically all imported goods. In compensation, the weakness of the renminbi might help to mitigate the effects of US dollar weakness.

Inflation

With US interest rates going down to almost zero and QE5 propping up the stock markets, one might think that the Fed could save the situation. Many market observers have claimed that the Fed has no more ammo, and the markets seem to reinforce the view that investors have not been convinced that what the Fed has done is enough. But inflation is another factor that has to be considered. The official BLS statistics should not be relied upon as the real inflation rate is probably more like 10% in the US. With the Fed throwing huge sums of money at the financial system, inflation will likely increase even if the economy stalls due to the coronavirus. In this case, stagflation is a probable result.

Pension Funds

In all this discussion it should be kept in mind that pension funds, which are already poorly financed, will not be able to honor their obligations to their members. Insurance companies will also be hard hit. What will happen is that the US will have huge numbers of poverty-stricken pensioners for at least a generation. That is a sobering thought.

What Investors Can Do

Given the developments currently taking place, it is difficult to provide investors with advice that will guarantee that their wealth will be preserved. Physical gold may be one way of preserving wealth and should be pursued diligently. The problem with physical gold is that it is difficult to get one’s hands on physical gold. The US mint is sold out of gold and silver coins. An alternative is to buy the shares of gold mining companies, which are still available at a discount.

Real estate investment usually pays off in an inflationary environment. REITs can be a good hedge when inflation is imminent. These are the recommendations that have been made in various articles published previously. It is clear that volatility has returned to the markets, so it is difficult to see when one should sell and/or buy stock. One thing is clear and that is that the coronavirus pandemic in the US has only started. Preppers might be right, and toilet paper may be the best currency in the coming months. What is worrying is that the US dollar may weaken considerably as the US GDP falls precipitously and the flood of dollars brings about hyperinflation. In any case, the Fed cannot do much more at present. What could be done is to set up companies that are financed by the Fed and which buy up stocks. This could be a way for the Fed to get around the restriction of buying stocks outright. The Fed chairman Jay Powell now has his work cut out for him. Since bazooka one and bazooka two have not had the desired effect, it is time to bring out Big Bertha. But beware! Investors may suffer from shell shock.

