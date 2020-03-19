Pagerduty: At The Intersection Of Remote Work And Digital Transformation

Pagerduty is secular beneficiary from the work from home permeating through markets in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, and this is not being reflected in the shares.

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

PagerDuty Long Thesis

Stock down 51% over past 6 months and is worst performing name in universe of 50+ saas/cloud stocks.

What went wrong?

-IPO timed around SAAS mania excitement of late Spring/Early Summer 2019 produced bubbly 25x forward ev/rev multiple

-IPO quickly followed by competitive concerns from SAAS giants Splunk/Atlassian as both players slashed pricing on recently acquired competing offerings in Oncall 2 months after PD IPO

- Short thesis published near peak of stock that focused on point product limitations of core offering, and competitive concerns against multi-product larger players in monitoring/collaboration space within context of extreme relative valuation at time. Short thesis also pointed out that Oct 2018 pricing structure changes were tantamount to pre-ipo window dressing as they would boost dollar-based retention and topline growth through the lockup window, and that this revenue growth and dollar-based retention tailwind would turn into a headwind by q3 of 2019 which has proved accurate.

What’s changed since our short report?

-SAAS valuations collapsed between July and Nov 2019 but then sharply rebounded to the start the year before collapsing again in the recent sell-off.

-Competitive concerns have proved overblown a year later as aggressive pricing is not leading to displacements with Fortune 500 customers. Field research indicates product is a lot stickier than we initially thought.

-Secular theme around IT Monitoring/ DEVOps has become one of most robust in growth software, and Pagerduty is a major beneficiary of this secular theme and the dominant market share holder amongst Fortune 500 companies in the Oncall space.

-Use cases for Oncall already expanding beyond engineering to security and customer service as well as IOT device management.

-Relative valuation is now very compelling compared to peers as PD is trading at trailing EV/REV multiple 4.7x 2019 revenue and a forward multiple of 3.7x consensus 2020 revenue estimates of 26% growth.

-Coronavirus has sparked a surge in remote work which goes directly to the heart of Pagerduty’s business model of providing oncall tools for digital on demand modern enterprise employee

-Company is now a very appealing M&A candidate for larger SAAS players targeting this long-term secular theme of enterprise digitization and on demand services.

Field Research Findings:

As its been roughly 18 months since Atlassian and Splunk entered this space via acquisitions and about 10 months since both aggressively cut prices on their oncall offerings; we focused our time on trying to find any notable Pagerduty displacements by either of these two SAAS giants. Our research produced no such notable displacements beyond the respective lost business of the acquiring competitors. We also did several calls with customers and competitors in the space and came away even more convinced that Pagerduty has achieved strong network effects that are providing a robust competitive moat.

Here are some excerpts from some calls we did:

-100bl+ SAAS Company Senior Engineer

Thoughts on the product:

“We’ve been using the product for quite some time essentially for ‘pagerduty’ and nothing else so can’t speak to their other functionality as at an organization of our size there are homegrown systems and collab tools that play into the incident response process. However, as far as the core on-call functionality they are great and pretty much the industry standard at large tech firms amongst fellow engineers.”

Competitive dynamic question:

Now that there are alternative offerings offered by large established SAAS players in collab/monitoring space that are more attractively priced could you see your firm switching?

“I’ve actually been approached a few times with respect to alternative solutions and our willingness to evaluate them both from one of the more notable competitors I think you are referring to and by more nascent startups. And I will tell you what I told them; it’s not just about price and replicating their functionality at scale. The core offering is essentially a last line of defense, and as a result it's deeply integrated in our IT systems and embedded in our workflows at this point. It’s literally the definition of an if it ain’t broke don’t mess with it product. I think Pagerduty is something almost every DevOps engineer has thought why didn’t I come up with that. Because they relate to the product so well and its seemingly so simple to build. But the irony is once it’s in place at a large enterprise like ours, it’s just about the hardest thing to displace.

-Engineer Fortune 100 Financial Company

Thoughts On Product:

“We evaluated Pagerduty and one other oncall offering, and ended up choosing Pagerduty despite it being slightly more expensive. We found them more mature as far integrations go and it also helped that several of our engineers were already familiar with the product from previous employers.

-Oncall Enterprise Sales Rep at Pagerduty Competitor

View on competitive landscape:

“We’ve had success at the smb level but as far as my area of focus at the enterprise level it has been a lot more challenging. When it comes to fortune 500 companies the leading player in the space has very strong brand recognition. If a large enterprise is far along with their oncall solution its typically not something they are evaluating replacing. And if they are not odds are that they have some small teams who have been using our competitors offering already. That leaves enterprises who have not adopted devops oncall culture yet, and the challenge there is that when they decide to undertake this part of a digital transformation they tend to hire engineers to implement these best practices from tech backgrounds who have been using our competitors offering. So, even though these engineers are familiar with and may select our more established products, when it comes to our oncall offering there still is a sizeable hurdle to overcome”.

We also reviewed some expert network calls on Pagerduty that were shared with us. These are good cause they get more granular, and because the ones we came across involved smaller sized companies. As our chats were exclusively with contacts at Fortune 500 enterprises, we came away with a pretty uniform narrative that seemed to boil down to we chose Pagerduty because they are the defacto leader with respect to reliability at scale. Which essentially makes a granular conversation almost moot as it seems early mind share and reference customer success is all that matters.

1) Digital Media Company with 1000+ employees

-150 person IT team

- Was using Xmatters for business continuity communications and added oncall

- Decided to replace Xmatters oncall module because product was too noisy and ‘not very good’

-Evaluated Pagerduty and Opsgenie mid 2018

- Chose Pagerduty despite it being ‘slightly more expensive’ because easier out of the box integration with their infrastructure monitoring service, Google Calendar integration which was not offered by Opsgenie, superior Pagerduty reporting for managers to be able to track burnout

-Started with 50 person roll-out mid 2018, expanded 20 more seats late 2019, has few more teams that want the product and will likely expand to them in 2020

- Also looking to expand functionality by adding live call routing and evaluating Pagerduty’s business response module to replace Xmatters for business continuity communications

-Current annual spend over $100k

2) HR Tech Non-Profit with 75+ employees

- 10-15 person IT team

- Datadog primary monitoring tool

- Wanted to add Oncall 2 yrs ago and considered Pagerduty, Opsgenie, Victorops.

- Narrowed down to PD vs. Opsgenie

- Went with Opsgenie based on cost and lack of need for added functionality

- Finds UX difficult to navigate

- Current annual spend less than $5k

So, why the focus on displacement threats at existing customers vs. simply increased competition for new business?

Well, to be frank, competition has always existed in this space and Pagerduty has fared very well. We viewed Splunk/Atlassian entrance via acquisition as low hanging fruits timing wise for the short thesis. It was a given they would exert pressure on the lower end of the market, but the core of the short thesis requires evidence that they are notably disrupting the Pagerduty business at very large enterprises. Because this is where 90% of the $ TAM is by virtue of seat count so if you don’t think that is going to happen you end up with another winner takes most example in software. And it’s here that this thesis has hit a wall........

Here is why:

First Mover Advantage- While reliability and scale are advantages typically enjoyed by any established leader, the nature of oncall service amplifies this effect. Blue chip enterprises simply don’t want to experiment when it comes to buying a digital fire alarm. So, having a long list of Fortune 500 reference customers who in some cases have deployed the product to over 20k users has proved to be a far greater moat than we initially anticipated.

Digital Transformation Life Cycle- Digitization is a highest priority for all large enterprises these days, and that is working in Pagerduty’s favor. They are far ahead of all competitors with respect to integrations offered which is proving to be a critical selling point and advantage. Because once the product is integrated across an enterprise’s digital infrastructure it becomes rather sticky.

Cross-Selling- At IPO more than 95% of Pagerduty’s revenue was coming from their core oncall offering. We highlighted this point product nature and our skepticism with respect to their ability to cross-sell more features into their base. They have done a pretty decent job of poking a giant whole in this argument with nearly half (44%) net new ARR in their most recent quarter coming from their digital operations bundle.

Use Case Expansion- TAM expansion is always a concern in a short thesis like this. We had no doubt the secular theme in DevOps was strong, but we were skeptical as to the number of total available seats that would eventually translate into. However, as they are now winning more notable seats in security ops and customer support, it’s clear use case expansion here is virtually limitless. The nature of proliferation of on-demand services across large enterprises essentially ensures we are heading to a world were every employee is ‘on call’. This is a naturally rising tide that lifts all boats type of phenomena, and one that at this point requires our obvious capitulation. This is a trend you bet on and not against.

And to be clear these conclusions can now be backed up by evidence from disclosures Pagerduty has provided if you spend a little time piecing things together.

For example, Pagerduty published this slide in their recent analyst day investor presentation…

This large global software customer is IBM. We can conclude this based on Pagerduty’s published case study on their IBM cloud rollout citing 4k users and their recent October Summit real-time innovator customer award to IBM for being the first customer to ‘use Pagerduty for Customer Service teams at scale’. The award also cites IBM adopting their recently launched Business Response product which neatly overlaps with expert call citing the evaluation of this product to replace their current vendor. 21K+ paying subscribers at one customer across multiple use cases is definitely not something we envisioned would be happening this quickly.

They also gave Cisco their customer of the year award for growing their account with them 50% yr/yr. And on the Q3 call they called out a large European headquartered global enterprise software company win that had been using their core oncall offering for one of their US subsidiaries. They mentioned this customer selected their digital operations bundle at the outset to be deployed across a ‘fairly broad set of users.’ Well, SAP owned Concur is a disclosed longtime Pagerduty customer. And as SAP generates more revenue than probably the next ten European software companies combined and is the only one with a disclosed US subsidiary that’s been using Pagerduty this doesn’t require much guesswork. So, getting to over 20k seats with IBM, growing Cisco’s business 50% yr/yr, and most recently winning new business with SAP’s European core that’s starting out with the broader bundle at roll-out paints a pretty consistent picture for Pagerduty in blue-chip enterprise land. And if you had the slightest doubts with respect to this thesis you can add this recent nugget….

Apple is in the midst of a “company-wide rollout of Pagerduty incident and notification management application spanning 10,000+ users across support, DevOps and IT operations organizations in Phase 1, tightly integrated with Centralstation( ServiceNow). Planning to roll out to 5000 additional users by H2 FY2020 and integrate Pagerduty application with Slack to provide on-the-go incident management capabilities.”

Then you have this slide from their analyst day…

This customer is The Gap as Pagerduty management highlighted them on their most recent call for recently adding 1000 users to their existing 1500 users, and for expanding from oncall to their digital operations bundle. We think this customer is worth calling out because they were also recently highlighted on Everbridge’s Q4 conference call for being a recent CEM win. Pagerduty does not directly compete with Everbridge’s CEM offering, but as Everbridge does offer an IT oncall product they can be viewed as a direct competitor in Pagerduty’s core market. And on the Everbridge conference call the JPMorgan analyst asked whether recent CEM momentum (which has benefited from mass shootings and now the coronavirus) was also translating into pull-in for their IT oncall offering versus the likes of Pagerduty. Everbridge management naturally argued they think it is and that they will benefit from vendor consolidation. We found this misleading considering the four notable blue chip CEM wins they chose to highlight are all Pagerduty customers. With one of the four being a recent new customer, and another being The Gap which was just called out for expanding seat count notably and adding new modules. This is not surprising as we looked at Everbridge IT Alerting when we did our initial sector analysis and the resounding market feedback was they had been in the space for a while and had failed to gain any real developer community mindshare. This was a core part of the Atlassian/Splunk coming in might drastically change the landscape argument. In fact, with respect to Everbridge, we would now argue that Pagerduty’s recent use case expansions into physical monitoring with municipalities and industries like oil and gas makes them more of a threat to Everbridge’s traditional customer base.

And as far as our Opsgenie/VictorOps competitive threat conclusions go things clearly have gone better than expected for Pagerduty. VictorOps is now looking a lot more like a technological functionality acquisition for Splunk versus a notable stand-alone competitor for Pagerduty. So really that just leaves the Atlassian backed Opsgenie risk we focused on as the main competitive concern in our short thesis.

This is where the risk remains and there are some recent data points with respect to Opsgenie that warrant serious evaluation for any Pagerduty investor. Notably, the fact that they made Okta’s 2020 Business at Work list of 10 fastest growing apps for the last year. Now, there is no doubt Opsgenie has benefited since the Atlassian acquisition, but our findings (we follow Atlassian very closely) indicate this continues to be mainly on the very low end of the market. This is why disclosed customer count growth (a little over 3k at acquisition to just recently passing 4k)) and revenue contribution from Opsgenie (roughly $11ml as disclosed by Atlassian) during the Okta survey measurement period paint a much more tempered performance picture. For example, Okta’s survey doesn’t account for free tier user impact on growth. As Pagerduty has no free tier this does jump out. Also, the Jira Ops beta launch and subsequent fold into Opsgenie occurred during the survey period. These two factors as well as a very low user base at acquisition help explain why despite making Okta’s fastest growing apps list of 2019 Opsgenie wins versus Pagerduty in very large enterprises are virtually non-existent. In fact, the only head to head example of note between the two that we found in the last six months was European based Global Information Provider with 12k+ employees selecting Pagerduty due to scale out issues with their current provider (this customer was called out on the Pagerduty Q2 call and in switching they ended up expanding to 1k total users on Pagerduty). Our research revealed this new Pagerduty disclosed customer was previously on Opsgenie. So, while we think Opsgenie will take some SME biz from Pagerduty for sure with the most cost focused customers, that’s not where the TAM is in this market. Anyway, plenty to digest competitive landscape wise that really left us feeling that Pagerduty’s leadership position is just getting stronger.

What’s the stock worth?

On a stand- alone basis the best SAAS comp in the market is Everbridge. Everbridge’s core product offering is mass notifications (61% of revenue last year), but they have also expanded into critical event management and IT alerting.

Everbridge has 68% gross margins, 30% organic revenue growth last Q, and trades at an EV/ 2019 Rev of 18.5x. Compare that to Pagerduty which has 85% gross margins, 37% organic revenue growth Q3, and trades at an EV/2019 Rev of 6.3x. It’s really tough to rationalize this difference considering Pagerduty subscription revenue is roughly $167ml vs. $179ml for EVBG. And the $179ml EVBG numbers includes the $7ml or so NC4 revenue they acquired in H2 2019. So, organically EVBG subscription revenue grew 26% last year vs. 41% for Pagerduty.

If Pagerduty traded at the same multiple as Everbridge, which frankly is not hard to justify based on their margin profile, customer penetration, and addressable $ opportunity at large enterprises it’s a $45 stock. That’s 200% upside from here. We are not arguing for such a valuation especially in this tape, but recent IPO’s tend to take some time to settle with respect to the shareholder base. Pagerduty’s down and to the right performance obviously takes it off a lot of radars which we believe has played a notable factor in not recently attracting the more defensive SAAS investor crowd.

Pagerduty in a Post Coronavirus Environment

The title of this report highlights the fact that we believe Pagerduty sits at the intersection of two strong secular themes. The digital transformation theme is the most obvious, but the distributed/remote work theme is just as powerful and now in the spotlight due the Coronavirus crisis. So, while companies like Zoom, Slack, Everbridge, and Teladoc have grabbed the market headlines; we see Pagerduty as both an infrastructure direct beneficiary on the current trend as well as an obvious near-term emergency response beneficiary across the entire now distributed Information Technology ecosystem.

Why do we like it so much here?

Well, three obvious reasons

1) Digital on Demand Services seeing a surge in usage means uptime and incident response is even more critical right now. Thus, existing Pagerduty customers in the spotlight like Zoom, Slack, and Netflix now are even more dependent on a tool like Pagerduty. This is being completely missed by the market, and so is the tailwind that is going to come out of this for other businesses focused on transforming their IT infrastructure for an always on digital world.

2) Emergency response use cases for the product are broadening in this environment beyond the obvious IT teams. So, as you read thing about how the DNC for example is relying on this product or how customer support teams are now adopting the product one has to like the demand picture going forward. And they have clearly picked a good time to expand into business continuity communications with their Business Response module as all stakeholders can now leverage the product for real-time operations update on the business.

3) Measurable revenue upside in the near-term that is not being discounted into the stock. A company may have already rolled out Slack and Zoom for all their employees but have purchased a defined amount of Pagerduty seats for a subset of oncall employees. The Coronavirus pandemic means that in many cases you are taking physical Network Operation Center or Security Operation Center teams that were not on Pagerduty, and putting them in a remote virtual environment. This means those teams now need to go out and buy licenses for new users. So, unlike Zoom for example, you don’t have a free to paid conversion window of note to worry about. An existing customer needing to add engineers to oncall can simply self-serve and purchase more seats immediately. Combine this with a conservative management team that has not been promotional, and you have something that sets up nicely over next six months as Wall Street is not factoring this in.

What’s the catalyst and why has the stock lagged?

Explaining individual SAAS stock performance has become so arbitrary these days. Sector multiple expansion had been the dominant factor by far as late November and December underperformance versus the rest of tech has flipped to outperformance. It had been progressive in nature with highest quality SAAS names with bulletproof narratives leading the rebound, and slowly filtering into more battered down names with higher beta and some narrative questions which were hit hard in the late summer early fall sector bubble burst. This has now given way to a multiple contraction wave in this market crash.

However, despite the volatility in the sector, Pagerduty’s underperformance of late has been notable, but then again Slack was suffering from the same issues up until a few weeks ago. What changed for Slack? Initially not much as the stock put together a 20% rally off 52 wk lows which really seemed to be competitive concern fatigue kicking in and SAAS momentum buyers looking for the next name to buy. But then you got a report on IBM going all in Slack from Business Insider which caused another 20% pop and actually prompted a post close 8-k out of the company noting IBM has been their largest customer for quite sometime. Information which btw has been readily available and known to anyone who has taken a close look at the name. But the stock wasn’t fazed by this news and recovered immediately. Then a couple days later we got news that UBER was dumping Mattermost for Slack. Anyway, when all was said and done Slack’s market cap had increased by roughly 50% in ten trading sessions. Basically, the only financial difference here was that you could now look forward to $2ml or so in ARR from Uber.

Was this worth $4bl in market value?

The obvious answer is no, but SAAS stocks are super sensitive to the slightest tweaks in overall narrative dynamics. Highlighting that a company the size of IBM is quite happy being all in with Slack can trigger investor sentiment changes. And Uber leaving Mattermost does poke a decent whole in the open-source self-hosted privacy concern threat angle. Also, the fact they selected Slack over Teams in this move is an added benefit even if the odds of a company like Uber choosing Teams were probably next to nil anyway. Combine this with a valuation that was at near the lower end of the comp stack for its ttm revenue growth relative to its ev/sales multiple and margin profile and you get a sharp rebound in the stock. However, as the market sold off, Slack somewhat came back to earth and is now trading at 15x EV/TTM sales multiple against a 34% topline guide. It’s no ZOOM, but still makes Pagerduty look like a distressed asset at current levels despite riding the same broader remote work and digital transformation theme.

And interestingly enough Pagerduty has a lot in common with Slack. IBM also happens to be one of their biggest customers, and this is something that remains under the radar. Also, Uber was using self-hosted open source IRIS for on call before they switched to Pagerduty. Now, we are not arguing this should move the stock 50% in short order, but these similarities are tough to overlook. And both names have shared a common net dollar retention rate decline since listing.

This declining dollar retention rate has definitely been the major factor behind Pagerduty’s underperformance, but it’s not exactly the same as Slack’s decline. Pagerduty’s rate notably expanded ahead of the IPO and was a focus of our short thesis as we argued that pricing tier changes catalyzed upgrades and boosted NDR ahead of listing. We expected this to reverse somewhat as Pagerduty lapped this tailwind and competitive churn ticked up due to Atlassian/Splunk. This negative trend in NDR right out of the IPO gate is enough to alarm any SAAS investor or analyst, but in Pagerduty’s case the effect has been even more pronounced due to this coinciding with Atlassian and Splunk’s entrance into the market.

But is this recent decline in NDR really that alarming?

Pagerduty’s NDR was 134% for the Fiscal year ending Jan 31, 2018. All things considered a two year drop from 134% to 129% doesn’t exactly warrant alarm bells for a business like this. Consider that Zoom’s last disclosed NDR was 138% and in its most recent quarter Zoom chose to simply disclose that their NDR was over 130%. Everbridge’s NDR is disclosed at over 110%, and Slack has seen theirs drop from 171% three years ago to 134% during their last quarter. So, when compared against this peer group, Pagerduty looks quite healthy still. We believe the issue here is poorly managed expectations as Pagerduty investors should expect an NDR that should remain around 120% for the forseeable future. This is more about steady long runway growth on the back of a very strong secular theme versus volatile growth, and also about the fact that as Pagerduty is adopted more rapidly by large enterprises initial roll-outs should be larger. The downside of this is lower NDR, but notably offset by still robust revenue growth. One has to remember that at IPO in their draft exchanges with the SEC Pagerduty disclosed that their Fortune 500 mean ARR was in excess of 6x the median ARR. So, when you get comfortable with the fact that Pagerduty is super sticky once they land in a large blue-chip enterprise, it makes sense that their net dollar retention rate should remain pretty stable over 120% until they close that large gap between mean and media ARR. That essentially becomes your significant runway argument which is what you have to like about the name at just under 6.3X EV/2019 Revenue.

So, we think simply some stabilization in the NDR which is inevitable in a quarter or two will prove to be a catalyst to rerate the valuation notably upwards relative to the peer group. It’s either that or everyone else has a lot more to fall which in this tape is entirely conceivable, but at this point that’s your margin of safety if you want to invest in growth themes like this.

We do however believe there is potential notable upside to the base case for Pagerduty because of the recent surge in remote/distributed work sparked by the Coronavirus outbreak. There is every reason to believe that this event will accelerate CIO initiatives focused on digital transformation as well as expand the percentage of employees in large enterprises that will be expected to be oncall due to more distributed work. This is a nice setup to have in a stock with such bearish sentiment and one facing one more quarter of tough comps. Because while we believe simply stabilizing operating metric trends is sufficient to warrant buying the shares here, we think there is an increasing possibility that by year end Pagerduty could experience a potential surprise reacceleration in its growth rate.

What about the M&A potential?

While we don’t believe Pagerduty is interested in a sale and we recognize the benefit to their business model of being an independent vendor; we can’t discuss a name like Pagerduty without pointing out the obvious fact that it’s a fantastic tuck-in acquisition for larger SAAS players. The secular theme is robust and the brand identity of the company is strong, but at the same time the valuation is depressed because it’s essentially not the sexiest of names in a SAAS space now filled with a lot of choices for growth investors.

As far as we are concerned, ServiceNow is the most obvious suitor. They have strong customer overlap and ServiceNow is focusing more on the monitoring space and just bought an AIOPS startup. Also, ServiceNow’s new CEO has long track record of SAAS acquisitions at SAP, and now that ServiceNow is a $50bl market cap company which is still growing subscription revenue at 30% organically, Pagerduty at a ~$1.05bl EV would be complementary high gross margin strategic business tuck-in vs a large inorganic revenue grab into an adjacent market.

Other candidates include Twilio in CPAAS as there are synergies there and they are focused on boosting gross margin with more sticky subscription revenue application business, even Okta wouldn’t be very farfetched at this point. Slack makes sense as well on the collaboration end, and we could even see Atlassian biting the bullet on their Opsgenie plan at this current valuation and taking a crack now that they are a 30bl company. And then you have the larger enterprise software and cloud players who also really can’t be ruled out. Basically, at these levels there is a long list of suitors who would be looking at Pagerduty as a strategic fit that all have the outsized multiples to pull off a deal. This puts a nice floor under the stock

Conclusion

Provided it’s not acquired, we expect the stock to trade back to $30. That’s a $1.95bl EV and works out to 9x 2020 current revenue estimates. This is pre-market volatility relative ‘fair value’ in SAAS, and one that still makes a lot of sense based on where Everbridge, Zoom, and Slack are trading. This means that while we don’t expect the company to deliver eye-popping top-line growth like some current SAAS darlings, our research has made us quite comfortable that they will deliver much longer duration of consistent above average growth. Think 5-yr 20%+ CAGR organic revenue growth without much volatility. That’s what you get when you have a strong secular tailwind like this, a product that is innately sticky, and company with significant first mover advantage and network effect within large global enterprises. The other nice thing about this investment is that with your fair value being predicated on a conservative base case you also do get optionality upside as the stock will be extremely sensitive to any slight outperformance/acceleration in growth that could occur along the way. However, the most appealing element of buying the shares at these levels is that you are more protected on the downside should software multiples remain depressed. We would expect Pagerduty at least for the remainder of this year to attract a premium in the sector due to the fact that investor confidence in them simply not having to notably take numbers down should be very high vs almost every SAAS peer. And unlike 50x sales Zoom or 20x EVBG you are not paying up for this!

(This article was published 2 weeks ago to subscribers of Akram's Razor.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.