COVID-19 Testing Opportunity

Thermo Fisher (TMO) signed a definitive agreement to acquire QIAGEN (QGEN) for 39 Euros per share in cash, currently worth about $42.11. The deal needs various regulatory approvals including HSR, the UK, EU, and China. The deal has committed bridge financing and is not subject to any financing condition.

Deal Process

QIAGEN has a 60% market share of the sample preparation market and competes against the buyer. In particular, it is the market leader in liquid biopsy, CRISR, and microbiome. Thermo Fisher competes in each. It also competes directly in magnetic beads technology. Given these overlaps, it is reasonable to expect a second request, lengthy reviews, divestitures, and deal risk. There is some upside to the timing if regulators see mitigating advantages in expediting reviews due to efficiencies between the two companies when it comes to rapidly ramping testing capabilities. Near-term, the company is seeking regulatory clearance for its coronavirus panel on the QIAstat-Dx respiratory test platform in both the US and the EU. The US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) recently helped fund QIAGEN’s test kit.

The $4.99 net spread offers a 13% IRR if the deal closes by the second quarter of 2021. I have no other merger arbitrage spreads that I would want to hold over that duration as funds seek liquidity wherever they can find it, driving spreads from tight levels just a few weeks ago to historical highs. More importantly, I see no other merger arbitrage spread that could perform as well in a deal break.

Alternatives

There are many alternative buyers for QIAGEN. Siemens looked at buying it in 2017. Thermo Fisher first approached it last year. Several strategic bidders offered non-binding bids at the time. Agilent (A), Danaher (DHR), and Illumina (ILMN) could also be alternative buyers. At the end of last year, the target walked away from its strategic review without accepting any offer because it was concerned with the antitrust issues that it would confront. Then earlier this month, it reversed course and signed a sale to Thermo Fisher in a contract that gave it enough confidence in its regulatory prospects.

Antitrust

The companies announced this deal knowing that they will need to make divestitures to get it done. There are markets where this is a three to two (such as the human DNA ID market) and others that would leave the combined company with upwards of an 80% market share. The FTC will take a close look and make tough demands. The fact that these companies are critical to efforts at speeding up COVID-19 testing is utterly separate from serious antitrust issues. However, the merging companies were willing to sign after having previously demurred, so perhaps their confidence comes from a sense that the government will be accommodating during this health crisis.

Conclusion

If you buy QGEN today, you will probably make a low-double-digit yield to maturity. Not bad in this market. However, there are a couple other ways to win. Regulators might expedite this in order to help their efforts against COVID-19, in which case the annualized return could be quite a bit better if it is able to close in 2020 instead of my 2021 base case. Alternatively, it might get blocked and you would be left with a COVID-19 test company in the middle of a global pandemic with endless demand for their products. Either way, you win.

