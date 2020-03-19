The Stock Market Has Tanked: What To Do Next

Stocks have plummeted across the board. We are going to go into a recession. Everyone is going to die. Or not.

The simple fact is this too shall pass. For now, good firms with solid incoming cash flows, and bad firms with unserviceable debt and troubled cash flows are being treated roughly equally. Knowing the difference never had more value. About the only type of firms everyone agrees have become more valuable are those that directly benefit from the COVID-19: drug firms (Arcturus (NASDAQ:ARCT)), disposable mask and gown suppliers (Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT)), work and play from home internet facilitators (Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)), etc.

Cash And Margin

For those with cash sitting on the sidelines waiting to be deployed. Congratulations, you are the real winners here! But only if you actually deploy it. The personality that keeps cash on hand, tends to also be the personality that is too afraid to deploy it when times get tough. Don't be that person. If you already had written trading and allocation rules which considered the situation of a greater than 20% loss in the market, dust it off and do that. For others, it's time to consider suck it up, hold your nose, and be greedy when others are fearful. Just make sure you do it with logic and knowledge.

For instance, did you know while oil firms are in trouble, most whose main business is facilitating the transport of natural gas probably are not? Do you know why? Hint, look at this graph:

Without looking at the dates, can you tell where the Great Recession or 2015 oil price collapse are? For people with cash on the sidelines, now is the time to buy excellent companies at fair prices, but you need to know which companies those are.

That however doesn't apply in the same way for those considering extending margin. One needs to be very cautious with margin because by definition what is going on is irrational. Irrational can become even more irrational. More irrational can become crazy irrational. That guy on TV doesn't know when it ends, I don't know when it ends, and neither do you. Don't pretend "it can't get much worse." It can. Or not.

That being said, there is opportunity apparent. So, I'm not going to make a blanket statement that margin shouldn't be used at all. In fact, going conservatively into margin near the end of a crash is one way to significantly increase your portfolio's long-term return. However, when do you know it's the end? Again, irrational can become crazy irrational, and you are not going to know when this crash has fully played out. Nobody, Fed included, raises the green flag. Thus, the amount of margin one adopts should be kept low enough that prices could fall another 50% without you getting margin calls. That equates to having no more than 25% on margin today.

Source: Author Calculations

It also implies being willing to accept the 67% loss the above chart implies should it come to be. Nobody said getting rich is easy. The good news is if you are with Interactive Brokers, your margin is going to be very cheap.

You can actually do very, very well borrowing money at >2% to buy something that yields much more but is still reasonably safe. However, even here you need to be careful as Interactive Brokers can end up changing 50% max margin on a holding to 35%, 25% or even less without notice. It has been doing so with TNP, GLOP, and other preferred recently.

This may be one reason we are seeing some preferred and baby bonds become irrationally cheap. Because they aren't allowed as much margin, they are getting liquidated as the most efficient means of meeting margin calls.

Thus, moving back to our all-cash buyers, these can be an excellent opportunity. If you have available cash, lower risk preferred and baby bonds should probably be the first place you look. Examples include: TGP.PB (yields 17.5%), TNP.PC (has a 34% YTM to its FTR clause), GLOP.PC (35% yield), GLOG.PA (16% yield), NSS (20% yield), GSLD (25% YTM), INSW.PA (13% YTM), ETP.PE (21% yield), NGLS.PA (28%), NS.PC (33%). These securities continue to get sold off, not so much because of fundamental weakness in the underlying firms, but instead due to fear and the technical reasons outlined above. Just be aware cheap can get cheaper. Don't extend yourself so much that you can be blown out of a very good investment by a margin call at the worst possible point in time.

Also I need to disclose some of these securities go fixed to floating within a few years. I like fixed to floating because in a situation where we are still at 0% rates 2 years from now, I'm going to be fine "just" getting paid 6% as opposed to the 8% I started at. Whereas, in a situation where multi-billion and even trillion dollar dollops of aid, stimulus, and helicopter money get employed worldwide, I find comfort in owning assets whose rates eventually go floating. Your opinion, risk analysis, and fears may differ.

Housing And Mortgages

I expect transactions on all big ticket items to fall off a cliff. If you are a real estate agent or in car sales, do what you can to close anything in process and plan for some tough times for at least the next few months. Wuhan for instance saw 90%+ declines in these type of transactions. Buyers are going to "wait a while and see what happens." Sellers are going to ask themselves, do I really want people walking through my house, touching surfaces and potentially coughing on things with the coronavirus going on? The message out there is it's time to hunker down.

This however doesn't necessarily mean prices are going to fall. Home prices in general may not go down over the next couple of months because they tend to be sticky, sellers pulling their homes off the market rather than selling them for less what someone down the street got last month. However, homebuilders and others who must sell should start offering incentives. At this point, I assume we go into a recession (at least 2 quarters of negative GDP), but no one knows how long it will last.

We do know the Fed has cut rates to 0. Cheap borrowing rates are typically a big incentive to buy big ticket items on credit. However, we aren't seeing those rate declines flow through to mortgages yet. Quite the contrary in fact, mortgage rates have risen. This is because mortgage originators are so overwhelmed with applications they not only don't see a point in lowering the rates they offer, they are raising them in order to squelch the incoming flow. As an example my own deal to purchase a home fell through when the lending company couldn't get everything processed within the 45-day lock window. Faced with accepting a rate 1% higher than I had previously locked, or waiting to see what happens, we decided to wait. Homeowners with a sale in progress that needs to happen, if necessary don't be afraid to give some.

I find one of the most effective incentives to be offering a 2-3% credit back to the buyer (but expressed in dollars). This allows them to apply it wherever they find it more valuable: buying down the rate, using it towards the down payment, using if for repairs and upgrades, etc. It allows buyers who otherwise couldn't to consider stepping up into your home. It allows buyers to look beyond the old dishwasher or the fact you have beige walls but they want pink, purple, and gold. I am thoroughly convinced offering 2-3% back to the buyer more than pays for itself in most situations, but here it's an even better idea than usual.

Also, whenever there are times of trouble, you need to ask yourself not just who loses, but also who benefits. There's always someone who benefits. For instance, though stressful, it's a great time for originators to make a lot of money right now. Potential investments in that realm include Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMH), PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI), BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCQX:BNCC), and Flagstar Bancorp (FBC). Just be aware many mortgage originators also have large mortgage servicing operations, MSRs, which depending on how their hedges are placed are either losing money or losing lots of money right now.

It's almost impossible for external analysts to value these MSR books as only those actually working for the firms has anywhere near enough detail. Thus my personal thought is to exclude yourself to those firms with large origination arms relative to their MSR books. New Residential Investment (NRZ) may be an exception; however, I'm not completely convinced. New Residential should be commended for holding a special conference call in order to state that thanks to hedging, their MSR book had only declined 3% in value up to the time of that call.

If it hadn't done that, I wouldn't even consider it; however, I would caution if NRZ is using current mortgage rates as an input for the valuation instead of expected rates, that data is useless. Unfortunately, they didn't tell us what rates they were using in the call nor what the markdown would be were rates to drop below 3%. They just told us below 3% half of their MSR customers would have more than $100 per month to gain from refinancing. Close, but not good enough. They need to spell out what are potential downside there is or I have no choice but to assume the worst.

This is because I fully expect mortgage rates to start falling once the origination companies start to catch up on processing, and that will continue to spur refinances (pre-pays in MSR parlance). The US mortgage market is extremely competitive, so the minute someone has spare capacity they are going to drop their spread a 1/8th, which will still be an excellent spread, and as a result see their applications double. That causes the other firms to capture that many less origination, they drop their rate to offset, and on, and on. Ironically, now is not the time to get a mortgage. However, one or two months from now, or whenever originators start to get their heads above water, will be. I personally think we are going to see <3% advertised for 30-year mortgages a few months from now.

Additionally, when the coronavirus has mostly burnt out, potential homebuyers might see a combination of weak transactions the last couple of months and ultra-low interest rates. That might be a pretty decent time to buy, but only if you are either going to hold for 30 years, or are convinced we aren't going into a major recession. My personal stance is coronavirus burning out, effective treatments and vaccines, plus worldwide stimulus measures will cause this recession to be brief, but that is admittedly more experience than data-driven.

Tax-Loss Switching

The tendency is to either sell everything, or act like a deer in the headlights, watching your portfolio tank, doing nothing, and hoping it will recover someday. As it turns out selling everything would have been a very good move one or two months ago. Unfortunately, I missed that boat. The coronavirus didn't trigger Cash Flow Kingdoms market indicators. Our first indicator, New highs vs. new lows repeatedly rotated between negative and positive at the beginning of the year before finally turning clear negative in mid February, but the other three indicators we utilize - yield curve, 200-day moving average, and Investor Euphoria - stayed positive.

Unbelievably, through March 12th, they still remain positive. Regardless, selling now seems like closing the barn door after the animals have already fled (as grandpa McCammon would say). Selling everything now just locks in losses at historic lows, not a very good move. Frankly, it's more likely now is a great buying point, and if I'm wrong in that prediction, who cares because we are probably all dead anyway? (sarcasm intended)

Selling one thing with a loss in order to buy something similar but not "substantially identical" somewhere else on the other hand, is just smart money management. Well tested ways of doing this include:

Replacing one stock with another stock. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Energy Transfer (ET) may both be large US MLPs, but they are not considered substantially identical. Selling one to buy the other is not going to run you afoul of tax laws. Replace a group of stocks with another group of stocks. This is what I did when I disclosed to our membership that I had sold a bunch of stocks on March 6th, immediately replacing them with purchases of other similar stocks I know well and own. On April 7th, 31 days after the original sale, I might very well sell specific tax blocks of this second group and move that money right back. Because I waited 31 days, and identified those lots with the high cost shares to be sold in both cases, I maximize my tax losses while not taking on substantial addition opportunity or loss risk*. The simple fact is the correlation between two groups of similar stocks tends to be higher than between two individual yet similar stocks. Since as a group stocks 1-5 tend to act similar to stocks 6 -10, it's unlikely one group will substantially outperform the other. Additionally, we as investors tend to already be familiar with stocks similar to those we already own from the same sector. Frequently, we already own more than one. Thus, this method tends to be both low risk*, and pretty easy to accomplish. (*Note by low risk I don't mean low risk of loss, as we've seen the market can continue to tank bringing all stocks down. Rather I mean low risk of stocks 1-5, the stocks we sold, substantially outperforming stocks 6-10, the stocks we bought. Obviously with the benefit of hindsight selling 1-5 and going to cash would have been the best choice.) Replace an index fund with a managed fund, or vice versa. Many managed funds effectively mimic the S&P 500 (except for their higher fees). However, since the firms that run them make millions off their fees they will spend millions on lawyers if necessary arguing they in fact are not substantially identical to the S&P 500. Thus you can safely switch an index for a managed fund, or one managed fund for another without running afoul of wash sale rules. Switching one index for another on the other hand might cause you to end up in hot water. There's no vested interest there claiming they aren't substantially identical. If you do it in two different accounts it's unlikely to get noticed unless you get audited, but from my point of view why bother? Simply, sell SPY, buy FCNTX, then in 31 days sell FCNTX and buy VOO. Any difference in performance will be mouse nuts and most likely equal to the difference in fees being charged.

What you should NOT do:

Do not try selling a stock then buying an option on that stock in the same account, or vice versa. This has been specifically ruled against by the IRS. Furthermore, if done in the same account, it is supposed to be automatically flagged by your broker. This move still violates the wash sale rule if one leg is done in say a taxable account with Interactive Brokers vs. the other leg in an IRA with E-Trade, it's just less likely to get flagged by your broker.

Takeaway

Now is not deer in the headlights time. Now is time to take a deep breath, sit down with a non-alcoholic beverage, an old-fashioned piece of paper and pencil, and to consider in broad terms what to do next. If you already have written allocation and trading rules, and you should, print them out and read them. Mark them up. What does it say to do now? What doesn't it say but should? No screens here. Go slow, calm yourself and think. If you can't take the time to write it down on paper, you aren't thinking enough.

Three good places to start are to consider what is an appropriate policy for you regarding cash and margin, what can you do regarding housing and other major costs that would be productive, and taking advantage of tax laws. Remember you need something you can live with in the worst reasonable scenario, because if you can't live with it, you will get blown out at the worst possible time. The market preys on the weak and unprepared.

The Power of Multiple Income Streams Since inception (1/1/2016-2/29/2020), the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio has generated a total return* of 56.8% (vs. 40.4% for the Russell 2000 and 50.3% for the S&P 500). We accomplished this while also combining a number of different income streams to form in this attractive, steady overall portfolio payout. *verified by E-Trade. The primary goal of the Income Portfolio is to produce a yield in the 7%-10% range. By focusing on underlying corporate cash flows, and overlaying sound money management strategy, we seek to produce a steady long-term dividend stream. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, ET, GLOP.PC, IMH, NS.PC, ARCT, IMPHP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a tax advisor and no longer hold a financial planning license. As such, the lawyers tell me I need to disclose to you that I'm basically a complete idiot whose suggestions you should take with a large grain of salt. Please do further research on your own in order to judge the appropriateness of any suggestions in this article to your personal situation.