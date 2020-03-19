Norway: Preparing For The Future

Norway is in a beautiful country with a fascinating history. With natural beauty that includes the fjords, and pristine mountain ranges with a territory spanning from the Artic down to the borders of the mainland European continent. It is known for being part of the Nordic Dream of calm societies with strong social safety nets and prosperous economies. It is also known for its massive sovereign wealth fund that helped Norway beat the Dutch Disease (when a country with mineral wealth finds itself impoverish due to crowding out of any other economic activity besides exploitation of the minerals) and ensures Norway can maintain its standards of living. Norway is one of the best place developed nations for the advent of the green economy, though it owes much of its wealth to oil, as well as strong macroeconomic indicators that are expected to continue to performing well. It should be kept in mind for investors looking to invest in a safe haven in the medium term with some potential upside in more volatile markets.

A brief disclaimer: Due to all the global uncertainty and most likely demand shock slowdown that the global economy will suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, all the current macroeconomic indicator forecasts such as GDP, unemployment, current account balance, etc. should be taken with some more skepticism than normal, however the general trend for Norway should continue in the way described. Feel free to comment below your opinions!

Beginning with GDP percentage growth, we can see that Norway is oscillating between 1,5% and 2,5% over the last 4 years and is expected to continue in the same format. As mentioned in the disclaimer the forecast should be taken with more salt than normal, however due to Norway's sovereign wealth fund (SWF), Norway will be in a strong position to enact countercyclical policy which will help mitigate some of the exogenous shock. The current slow but steady trend experienced and that is forecasted to continue to be experienced is a good growth rate for a highly prosperous country that does not have demographics on its side, à la India/China, and that is not known for turning out many multinational corporations, or other factors that push out extreme growth.

Long-term interest rates in Norway follow the global trend of lowering, which, while minimizing the space for traditional monetary policy, does allow for cheap capital funding for many others aspects of the economy. This lowering of the long-term interest rate allows for the more secular average heating up of the economy. It would allow for the economy to grow faster for longer, though there are some negatives to this such as the reducing of the space for orthodox monetary policy and its transmission to the real economy.

Source: OECD

This long-term trend in interest rates does not seem to have affected how inflation is represented in Norway, which is also abnormal considering the wider economic reality of most developed nations that are struggling to have inflation reach the 2% consensus. Norway is consistently at 2% or above 2% nearing 3%, which was the normal for most countries prior to the Great Financial Crisis. This rate shows the strong anchoring and health of the Norwegian economy even though uncertain times including oil price fluctuations, which is most likely the reason for the higher than new average inflation rate.

Norway is experiencing a booming economy as is evidenced in their dropping unemployment rate, and must be approaching full employment status. It follows from the evidence that full employment in the current regime would be around 3.6% unemployment for the total labor force. This bodes well for Norway that the economy is running hot, and will continue to grow. Especially in the current global economic climate, there is some room for the economy to take some exogenous slowdown without the society suffering greatly, nor the social safety nets.

Beginning to look at some of the possible issues found within the Norwegian economy is the slowdown of productivity measured by GDP generated per hour worked in contrast to the OECD average. It is still growing at a rate that will allow for improvement, however the slowdown of labor productivity of which this is a proxy, does give rise to some concern that there will have to be some structural changes within Norwegian society to further push higher wage growth, etc. This is not a problem unique to Norway, with the UK being among the most famous examples of slow productivity growth in recent years.

Another potential time bomb hidden in Norway is the increasing debt load taken on by households i.e. consumers reaching towards 2.4 times the country's GDP in the latest available statistics. This is a worrying trend for if there is some poorly managed shock, or a drastic policy change without thought given to this worrying position, it could further exacerbate any potential issue for which the policy changed was needed. If the households suffer, it would drag domestic demand into a deep rut which could prove difficult to end without extreme stimulus from other parts of the equation such as government or external demand, which itself looks unlikely currently.

Alongside these trends, Norway also is well-placed for the advent of the green economy with its massive SWF available to invest in these green-shoot industries, as well as pushing for companies to take ESG issues seriously, as the Parliament of Norway due to its citizens have a rising concern for sustainability. The fund also provides Norway with a large, and well-funded piggy bank to help manage the country in times of crisis, as mentioned above, and is currently being debated.

To summarize, Norway has strong fundamentals that should be kept in mind for investors thinking about exposure that will be less affected by crises. However, there are aspects of the Norwegian economy that could switch the direction rapidly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.