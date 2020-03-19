Carriage Services: Positioned For Record Growth In 2020

Carriage Services, Inc. reported solid results for the full year 2019 with continued growth in revenues for the funeral home segment and an increase in net income compared to 2018.

In my previous article on Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV), I wrote about how management has been focusing on improving the performance of their same-store funeral businesses. Management began revising the company’s standard operating procedures in Q4 2018, which included some outdated and rigid metrics that were used to incentivise sales performance.

These steps had a positive impact on the same-store cemetery business since the volume of preneed interment rights sold increased significantly by 10.3% and the average price of internments sold for the full year 2019 was higher compared to the same period in 2018. Same-store atneed revenue also increased modestly due to a 4% increase in the average sale per contract partially offset by a 1.2% decrease in the number of atneed contracts sold.

The same-store funeral home business also increased slightly due to an increase in contract volume partially offset by a decrease in the average sale per contract. Although management made improvements to their same-store business operations, CSV’s acquisitions in Q4 2019 are the most exciting achievements in 2019 that will lead the company to record revenues and earnings in the next three years.

CSV has been able to maintain growth through adding contract volume while average sales per contract has been declining. Each property purchased in Q4 2019 produces significant volume from 1,500 cases to 3,000 cases per year which is much higher than the estimated 200 cases per year that the average property owned by CSV currently serves.

According to CSV’s latest investor presentation, management expects these acquisitions to generate total revenues of $318M in FY 2020, an increase of 16% compared to FY 2019, and record free cash flows in FY 2021. I used a discounted cash flow analysis to come up with a target price for CSV, and the stock price still appears significantly undervalued. I consider CSV an attractive stock in the funeral services industry based on fundamental analysis.

CSV continues to generate solid revenue growth through the funeral home segment. For the full year 2019, funeral home revenues were $216.9M, which is an increase of 2.92% compared to $210.7M during the same time in 2018. The growth in funeral home revenues was in-line with my expectations since it is consistent with the company’s historical compound growth rate over the past five years.

The chart below shows the percentage change in CSV’s annual revenue over the past five years compared to Service Corp International (SCI).

CSV has been able to increase revenues over the past five years by increasing the volume of contracts mainly through acquiring businesses while dealing with a declining average revenue per contract. SCI has also been acquiring business, but with a market capitalization of over $8B compared to CSV with $300M, I’m not surprised to see SCI’s lower revenue growth.

The decline in average revenue per contract is due to a higher number of cremations compared to burials, which is impacting the funeral services industry. According to the 10-K, the number of burials in the United States is estimated to fall by an average of 1.0% per year from 2018 through 2023.

CSV’s cemetery segment revenues were $52.2M for the full year 2019 and flat compared to 2018. This was actually a very strong year for the cemetery segment since same store operating revenue increased $4.3M driven by a 10.3% increase in the number of preneed interment rights sold and a 2.9% increase in the average price of interments sold for the year compared to the same period in 2018.

The cemetery segment revenues in 2018 included three more cemetery properties that contributed $4.7M to revenues; however, the company’s management agreement with a Florida municipality expired and these cemetery businesses were divested and not included in the operations for 2019.

According to CSV’s 10-K, management acquired Lombardo Funeral Home in October 2019 located in Buffalo, New York for $15.3M in cash. Management communicated in the latest investor presentation that Lombardo Funeral Home was acquired since it is a large and fast growing funeral home business with additional opportunity to expand in the Greater Buffalo market. The funeral home has four funeral chapels serving approximately 2,000 families annually.

Management also acquired Rest Haven funeral home and cemetery business in October 2019 located in Rockwall, TX for $23.6M in cash. According to CSV’s press release, Rest Haven provides services to over 3,000 families annually. Rest Haven offers cremation and burial services, including growing ancillary businesses.

In December 2019, CSV acquired Fairfax Memorial Park and Funeral Home located in Fairfax, Virginia for $102M in cash. Fairfax currently performs about 850 cemetery interments and 900 funerals annually. During the Q4 earnings call, Mel Payne, CEO, said “we bought a great franchise at a high price. And the great franchise has been under managed, possibly improperly, by the family that owned it all these years. And now it's going to be in a company that's going to know how to turn on the high-performance buttons through leadership and systems.” CSV recorded $78.3M in goodwill from the transaction, and although the Fairfax businesses serve less cases per year than the other businesses acquired in October, management stated the revenues from the combined Fairfax businesses represent the largest single acquisition in the 28-year history of CSV.

In early January 2020, CSV acquired Oakmont Memorial Park and Mortuary in Lafayette, California from StoneMor Partners for $33M in cash, which was funded through borrowings under the company’s credit facility. Management believes they can improve the funeral operations and cemetery sales under CSV leadership.

Management expects these acquisitions to generate total revenues of $318M in FY 2020 at the low end of their scenario analysis, which is an increase of 16% compared to FY 2019. I think CSV should be able to reach $318M in total revenues for the full year 2020 considering the recent acquisitions are established businesses with significant annual volume, and the volume is not likely to drastically change. Looking at 2021 and beyond, I project revenues will grow consistently between 2% and 2.5% for the next five years based on the company’s historical CAGR.

The table below shows the income statement projections used in the analysis. I analyzed the cost of revenues and operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues over the past four years, and I came up with average rates to apply to the total revenues estimates.

For my previous discounted cash flow for CSV, I estimated that the average field costs and expenses would be 69% of total revenues which was a decrease of about 1% to 2% compared to the actual costs in 2018 and 2017 since management was focused on operating efficiencies and cutting costs in 2019.

Management was not able to achieve the operating efficiencies that I was expecting in 2019, and the actual field costs and expenses for the full year 2019 were 71% of total revenues. I increased my estimate for field costs and expenses to be 71% for the next five years, which is more in-line with historical results. Management mentioned that the Fairfax and Oakmont businesses have been improperly managed in the past, and it will likely take time for CSV’s leadership to optimize costs for these businesses.

Management met their target of decreasing overhead expenditures by $5M in 2019 primarily due to less incentive and stock-based compensation expenses. I expect management to keep overhead stable over the next five years, and historically overhead has ranged between 10% to 11% of total revenues.

With the recent acquisitions in Q4 2019 and January 2020, I estimate that the company’s long-term debt balances increased approximately $163M, or 44%, compared to the balances at the year-end of 2018. I expect CSV’s interest expense to increase by $8.5M in FY 2020, or 33%, compared to the full year 2019 results due to the higher level of debt.

The company’s historical effective tax rate for the full year 2019 and 2018 has been around 15%, and I used a tax rate of 16% to project the tax expense for the next five years.

The table below shows the change in working capital estimates used in the analysis. I used a rolling average assumption looking at these account balances over the past four years to come up with accounts receivable, accounts payable, and inventory estimates for fiscal years 2020 through 2024.

In regards to the company’s debt levels, the company’s leverage ratio of debt to EBITDA increased significantly from 5.05 at the end of Q2 2019 to 6.45 at the end of Q4 2019 due to financing the Q4 acquisitions with debt instruments. In the latest investor presentation, CSV’s management plans to pause acquisition growth for a year or two while the newly acquired businesses are integrated and optimized. Management plans to use the additional free cash flow towards rapidly reducing debt to achieve a leverage ratio of less than 4.5 times total debt to EBITDA by the end of FY 2021.

I agree with management’s decision to hold off on acquisitions until the acquired businesses are fully integrated since it seems Fairfax and Oakmont will require a lot of attention in order to improve operational efficiency. The current debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.45 shown above and the times interest earned ratios of 1.87 shown in the below chart seem to indicate that CSV is highly leveraged and a risky investment. However, these ratios are distorting the actual leverage because the debt added late in the year is reflected, but the earnings from the acquired businesses have not been realized in the full year 2019 financials.

Based on the latest investor presentation, management estimates that the debt to EBITDA ratio will be 5.0 by the end of FY 2020 and 4.3 by the end of FY 2021. SCI is a good benchmark for CSV’s leverage target since both company’s make acquisitions to grow their businesses. SCI has maintained a debt to EBITDA ratio between 4 and 4.5. I agree with management’s goal to lower the debt to EBITDA ratio to below 4.5 since their leverage would be more in-line with SCI, and this target should be easily achieved with the increased revenues and cash flow coming from the acquired businesses.

The table below shows the free cash flow calculation used in the analysis. The depreciation and amortization amounts were estimated using a rolling average assumption over the past three years. The capital expenditure estimates were also calculated using a rolling average assumption based on the property, plant, and equipment purchases over the past three years.

I used the capital asset pricing model to calculate the cost of equity shown below. I calculated the after tax cost of debt by determining the company’s most recent long-term debt balances and calculating the interest expense based on the interest rates disclosed in the 10-K. I estimated a tax rate of 16% similar to my income statement projections discussed previously.

Description Amount Source Risk Free Rate (10-year Treasury) 1.00% Bloomberg Beta (60 month) 0.78 Yahoo! Finance Risk Premium 5.77% Damodaran Online: Home Page for Aswath Damodaran Cost of Equity 5.50% Cost of Debt 6.41% Author’s estimate based on increase in debt Tax Rate 16% Based on effective tax rate for the past 2 years After Tax Cost of Debt 5.39%

I captured the free cash flow for each year in the fair value calculation below. To come up with a terminal value, I considered CSV’s past growth in revenues, and a 2% terminal growth rate seems reasonable for the death and funeral services industry.

Based on these inputs, I came up with a fair value estimate of $763M. I divided the fair value estimate by 18M outstanding shares, and I calculated a target price of $42.40. The target price is approximately 200% more than the current price.

The revenue growth and cost estimates used in the calculation seem conservative to me, and I see little risk that they do not hold over the next five years.

The investment thesis mainly depends on management integrating and optimizing the acquired business to increase revenues and free cash flow, and it is uncertain whether the company will be able to achieve this performance throughout the next five years.

CSV will need to successfully identify suitable acquisition candidates and negotiate favorable terms. If competitors are more successful at executing acquisitions, CSV could have lower revenue growth and lose market share. CSV has done well with acquisitions over the past five years, but it is uncertain whether they can continue their streak.

CSV also faces price competition. The company will need to compete with new independent funeral homes and cemetery operators that typically enter the market with lower prices. CSV may need to lower prices or offer discounts in certain markets to compete. If management does not effectively deal with price competition, the actual revenue growth could be lower than expected.

CSV is required to meet certain covenants as part of their debt instruments. Although management seems to have effectively dealt with these restrictions in the past, the covenants could limit their flexibility in operating and growing their business.

The funeral services industry is subject to declines in the number of deaths, which can cause a decrease in revenues. The number of deaths in their markets is not predictable over the short-term and the company’s results may vary due to this factor.

The industry is adjusting to an increase in cremations in the U.S., which could cause revenues to decline. The average cremation service costs $1,000 to $2,500 compared to the average traditional funeral that costs $8,000 to $10,000. CSV will need to effectively adjust their acquisition strategy to account for changes in consumer preferences.

Funeral homes and cemetery businesses have high fixed costs as they need to pay salaries, utilities, property taxes, and maintenance costs on funeral homes and cemeteries regardless of their volume of business. As a result, changes in revenue could have a disproportionate large effect on cash flow and profits, thus challenging their growth strategy.

Overall, CSV is currently significantly undervalued and well positioned to grow in the next five years as management refines the company’s portfolio and improves earning capacity.

