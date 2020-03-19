Photon Control, Inc. (POCEF) CEO Nigel Hunton on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Photon Control, Inc. (OTC:POCEF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 19, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nigel Hunton - President, CEO & Director

Daniel Lee - CFO & Corporate Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Amr Ezzat - Echelon Wealth Partners

Kevin Krishnaratne - Paradigm Capital

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to Photon Control's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Joining us today's call are Photon Control's Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Hunton; and Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Lee. [Operator Instructions].

Before we begin today's call, Photon Control would like to remind listeners that certain portions of today's conference call may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current plans, beliefs, estimates, projections, expectations, opinions and assumptions with respect to future events. Any such statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements contained in today's conference call are made as of today's date, and you should not place any undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Photon Control does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

For more information on the company's risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements, please refer to the risks and assumptions outlined in the company's public disclosure. In particular, the company's most recently filed MD&A and annual information form, which are available on the company's website or www.sedar.com. All dollar amounts mentioned in today's conference call are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Nigel Hunton, the Chief Executive Officer of Photon Control. Please go ahead.

Nigel Hunton

Thank you, operator. I am Nigel Hunton, Photon Control's Chief Executive Officer; and along with Daniel Lee, our Chief Financial Officer, I'd like to welcome and thank everyone for joining us on today's call. Yesterday evening, Photon Control released its financial statements and MD&A for the 3 months and full year ended December 31, 2019.

I'm very pleased to report a very strong momentum in our business as we exited 2019. Revenues were at the upper end of our expectations, leading to second half revenue growth of 16% over the first half, well ahead of the recovery in our served markets. Order momentum improved throughout the quarter, culminating in a 75% increase in our order backlog, ending the year at $21 million. We executed on our operating plan, which also resulted in solid performance in gross margin, EBITDA and net earnings.

The primary driver of our positive results is that the semiconductor capital spending has finally begun to improve. Foundry and logic investments strengthened significantly in the second half of 2019, and capital investments in the memory market began the early stages of a recovery in the fourth quarter.

Since Q4 earnings season began in late January 2020, our peers and customers in the semiconductor sector have forecasted a strong growth year in the range of 10% to 20% for the wafer fabrication equipment market in 2020. Since then, with the global pandemic now underway, many companies in multiple industries have pulled their guidance and these growth expectations could change.

The impact of the spread of the COVID-19 virus on the global economy is only beginning to be appreciated and certainly could impact the world's technology supply chain. For now business levels of Photon Control remain very strong.

I'd now like to take this opportunity to recap the progress we've made this past quarter on our key strategic initiatives. Number one, customer focus. We have kept our attention on our core business as a critical subsystem supplier to leading semiconductor industry OEMs, which we intend to not only maintain, but to also grow.

Since our last call, I've continue to meet with many executives from our key customers as part of our effort to build deeper and more strategic relationships with them. We continue to execute on development opportunities with customers to counter any influence from our competitors.

Secondly, new product introduction. Our new product introduction or NPI funnel is still a key area of focus. I can report that we continue to progress with design wins for prototype of production in the fourth quarter, resulting in $2 million of NPI revenues.

We have a customer-centric culture and an experienced engineering and R&D team that continues to identify additional opportunities. Thirdly, streamlining operations. We continue to balance our capacity in response to the beginning of an industry and recovery. The potential impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain and a consideration of key investments we're making for the future.

In the fourth quarter, we maintained 100% on-time delivery to our customers. Right now, we are responding to the steep ramp in customer demand taking place in the current quarter and have detailed plans to optimize our capacity in order to continue to deliver 100% of our customers' demand.

Fourthly, investing in disruptive technologies and building our IP portfolio. We've now submitted 8 patent applications and continue to work with additional filings as we build our IP portfolio. Our R&D group is demonstrating a new technology, and we're excited about the customer feedback we've received on this front. Fifthly, prudent capital deployment and use of our cash. We're continuing to invest in R&D, develop our people and optimize our manufacturing capacity in order to enable 100% on-time responsiveness to our customers' demand. We've made progress in creating a high-performing organization and improving our talent pool, and we'll maintain the focus on our leadership development program throughout 2020. As we look to the future, we expect to add business development resources to further explore other markets that may need fiber optic sensors. In environments like our current applications in semiconductor.

We recently delivered fiber optic temperature sensors for the medical and flat panel display industries, and we will continue exploring opportunities to grow outside of the semiconductor industry. And finally, to sum up our view of the industry, reports in the last two months have indicated that wafer fab equipment spending is expected to increase in 2020. But the forecasts are now at risk. We at Photon are currently experiencing strong customer demand and bookings and our expected business levels in the first quarter of 2020 are ahead of the same period last year.

Of course, it would not be prudent to talk about our expectations going forward without also considering the potential impact of the novel coronavirus on the worldwide economy and semiconductor capital spending. First of all, our focus is on keeping our employees safe, and we've implemented processes and procedures to maintain their safety. From a supply chain perspective, we have some machine parts of components sourced in China and other regions in Asia, where we have sufficient inventory of these parts today to meet the strong levels of business expected for the coming weeks and even months if needed.

So far, our customers have not asked us to slow down delivery of our products in response to temporary disruptions in the global manufacturing supply chain. They remain focused on being responsive to the strongest spending environment witnessed so far this year. Overall, I'm very enthusiastic about the future for Photon Control, and I'm pleased to be reporting a return to strong revenues after a prolonged industry downturn. We continue to leverage our collective expertise in semiconductor industry to ensure the company is positioned to grow well into the future.

Before I hand things over to Daniel for his financial review, followed by the Q&A, I want to thank our customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders for their continued support of Photon Control. Thank you.

Daniel Lee

Thank you, Nigel, and good morning, everyone. I'll now walk through our fiscal 2019 fourth quarter results. For the quarter, total revenues of $8.9 million came in at the upper end of guidance, resulting in a 7% increase over the same year-ago period and a 1% increase over Q3 2019.

We are pleased with our Q4 results as we experienced positive sequential revenue and order growth from multiple key customers. As overall wafer fabrication equipment spending increased following a multi-quarter period of market weakness. This was partially offset by lower Asia revenues at the prior sequential quarter included a significant order placed by a new distributor to build up their inventory position, which was not repeated in Q4.

As part of our growth strategy, we generated $2 million of NPI revenues in Q4, which represented 22% of overall revenues. This marks another quarter of NPI revenue growth as we continued strengthening our relationships with our major customers and maintaining our investments in technology innovation. As a reminder, we define NPI revenues as products that were developed, enhanced or modified in the preceding 3-year period. For further clarity, NPI revenues include existing products that have been enhanced or modified.

Gross margin for the quarter came in at 53%, consistent with the same year ago period, but a decline versus the prior sequential quarter of 55%. Our Q4 gross margin was at the upper end of guidance, and we had anticipated a sequential decrease in margin due to our sales mix. As we've stated in previous earnings calls, our gross margin is a function of several factors, such as sales volumes as well as product and customer mix, and we continue to expect to see variability quarter-to-quarter. Operating expenses for the quarter came in at $2.6 million, which was the lowest level since 2016. During the downturn in the semiconductor industry, we were proactive in reducing our operating expenses to protect our profit margins. The decrease in OpEx over Q3 was primarily due to lower engineering expenses as we incurred lower headcount costs due to vacancies, and we recognized incrementally higher R&D tax credits in the quarter.

From a profitability perspective, we reported EBITDA of $2.1 million or 24% of revenues, which was at the upper end of guidance. The company defines EBITDA as earnings before finance income, accretion expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and foreign exchange gain or loss. Our Q4 EBITDA results decreased from 28% of revenues in Q3 due to a $600,000 charge for the change in fair value of contingent consideration where management increased its estimate of future royalties payable following early signs of a recovering wafer fabrication equipment market. For further clarity, this expense has not added back to our definition of EBITDA and if normalized, EBITDA would have been in the 30% range.

Turning now to the balance sheet. Our cash and cash equivalents were $33 million at the end of the year. This was in line with our expectations as we made a conscious decision of increasing our inventory position to service our order backlog and ensure an uninterrupted supply of products to our customers. Speaking of our order backlog, which we define as the unfulfilled value of sales orders received and scheduled for fulfillment in the upcoming 6-month period, it increased by 75% from $12 million at the end Q3 to $21 million at the end of Q4.

This rapid increase reflects strong near-term industry demand, and we believe it represents an early sign of a market recovery. With respect to our outlook for Q1 2020, we've recognized $14 million in revenues to date, and we currently expect approximately $1 million of additional revenues before quarter end assuming no substantial disruptions to the semiconductor supply chain. We expect our gross margin percentage to be in the mid-50s and EBITDA margin to be at least 30% of revenues. We also expect to generate free cash flow and increase our cash position for the period.

Lastly, while we recognize there is risk to the industry growth expectations for 2020, we are encouraged by the positive outlook that's been shared by our customers and peers so far, and we are focused on fulfilling the strong demand we are currently seeing. We will continue to make key investments critical to our growth strategy. The areas of focus will be as follows: one, adding resources to expand to markets outside of the semiconductor industry; two, continuing to invest in people, innovation and disruptive technologies; and three, grow new product revenues.

We thank you for everyone's support, and we look forward to advancing our growth strategy in 2020.

With that, operator, we are now ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Amr Ezzat with Echelon Partners.

Amr Ezzat

Congratulations on a solid quarter. Guys, when I'm looking to your Q1 sales to date. I guess the magnitude of the jump took me a bit by surprise, in a positive way, that is. If I'm looking at the semi cap players, certainly, Q1 numbers look constructive relative to Q4, at least pre-pandemic, but not to that extent. So I'm just looking to understand the drivers, I guess, of the outperformance relative to the industry.

Nigel Hunton

Okay. Just to add to the point, I think we covered -- we are expanding some additional revenues into flat panel that has helped improved performance. And we are well positioned as our OEMs expand in some new process tools that we are positioned on those two process tools and that has brought some incremental revenues as well. I don't know, Daniel will add anything to that?

Daniel Lee

No, I think the only other thing Amr, just with respect to the uncertainty as part of COVID-19, when it kind of first what kind of aired on the national headlines is that we've seen a bit of a bump in orders from our OEMs as well. And so they're accelerating some of the orders, and so we're seeing some of that benefit in Q1. But in general, I think it's just strong overall demand from the industry.

Amr Ezzat

I'm not sure if I missed that, did you guys give a split of how much, I guess, like revenue is coming from flat panel?

Daniel Lee

We did provide a split on that, Amr. So this is with a Korean customer. We have about recognized about $300,000 in revenues earlier this year. And I think we're -- right now, our projections right now, assuming that there's no disruptions caused by COVID-19. I think we're due for another $300,000 to $400,000 for the balance of the year. It is still relatively small, Amr, but I think it's part of our strategy in terms of diversifying our revenue streams and that along with medical I think we're encouraged by the early signs.

Amr Ezzat

Okay. So again, like if I'm thinking, I guess, like about the sequential jump in Q1 relative to Q4. And that's not coming from one specific customer. It's coming from all your top 4, 5 customers. Is that fair or?

Nigel Hunton

Yes, I think that's fair. I mean, I think all of our customers have pulled in demand and with the addition of the additional business in Korea for flat panel, it's a very strong quarter.

Amr Ezzat

Great. Okay. So if I'm thinking about your business, I guess, post the shelter-in-place order in many counties in California, I'd like to get a better understanding of the sales dynamics going forward. You spoke in your PR, in your prepared remarks to potentially booking another $1 million in top line. I just want to make sure I understand that that is despite the shelter-in-place order and some of the shutdowns you've had globally, that's still your expectations?

Nigel Hunton

Yes. So and I looked at the numbers again this morning. Even with the shelter-in-place order, we believe that number is achievable. I mean, clearly, the world is changing by the hour. So let's put a caveat on that. But I believe we should be around that number for the end of the quarter. And it is very difficult now to predict beyond the quarter. But for this quarter, I think we are pretty clear and firm on those numbers.

Daniel Lee

The only other thing, Amr, sorry, to interrupt. The only other thing that's -- that may influence our ability to achieve that $1 million is -- and the changes every day, right, is in terms of government regulations, whether there would be any restrictions from Canada exporting goods out. But right now, based on the information that we have, we're confident with the $1 million, but it can change any second.

Amr Ezzat

Well, whether without it, it looks like a solid quarter. So it seems like a lot of customers are bringing orders forward. So I'm just wondering like since year-end, how did your backlog number evolved?

Daniel Lee

Yes. So in terms of our backlog, Amr, it's yes. So the backlog number of $21 million was at December 31. And since then, we've continued to see the strong demand, and that's been echoed by Q4 earnings season from our customers as well as our peers. So it is strong, but just with respect to the uncertainty, that can -- there could be some order cancellations, we haven't seen anything of that yet. We're actually -- as I mentioned earlier, seeing orders being accelerated. So we feel confident in terms of near-term demand in terms of the back half of the year or even guidance for 2020, I think it's still far too early to say, given the uncertainty in the markets.

Amr Ezzat

Great. So that's very helpful. Switching gears, when I'm thinking about your operating expenses, obviously, a very good job in cost control. And I do appreciate that it's a fluid situation, but how should we expect them to evolve, I guess, like next quarter? And is there a rule of thumb, a revenue level to get you to breakeven EBITDA, I was looking through my notes and I clearly had you guys breaking even at $5-ish million quarterly revenues, but if that's updated number, I guess, do you guys have any updates there that could help us?

Daniel Lee

Sure. So in terms of Q4, we did report $2.6 million of OpEx, which is at its lowest levels since 2016. So several years; Q4, we did benefit from a number of one-off items in terms of headcount vacancies, some of which we filled already in Q1 2020. We did get some higher R&D tax credits, some recovery from truing up our profit sharing plan. But on a normalized basis, Q4, without all the one-off items, would have been about $3.1 million of OpEx, which was similar to Q3. In terms of how you should see Q1 -- and 2020. So for Q1 first, Q1, historically, it's -- the OpEx levels are seasonally higher.

If you think of just payroll taxes, if you think of going through the year-end process, prepare for the AGM, et cetera, that will incrementally go up. But I think how we're looking at it -- is at we're looking to invest in key areas in business development, continuing to invest in technology innovation. And just so -- so just to maintain our key strategic drivers, not comfortable right now in terms of what we're going to -- what to expect for the balance of this year, given that's just the uncertainty that we're given the uncertain times that we're operating in.

And as I see it, that's -- and hopefully, how it comes across is at we operate in a cyclical industry. We operate in uncertain times. Revenues have gone up, have gone down. And we've -- and management has worked very hard in terms of managing our profit margins. And so in terms of -- from a breakeven analysis, I think we have to balance out in terms of key investments that we're making, but also to protect our profit margins.

Amr Ezzat

Great. So it seems by the numbers you're giving me a break -- a safe breakeven number given at 50% gross margins probably closer to $6 million in quarterly revenues that makes sense, right?

Daniel Lee

Yes, exactly, right. And I think if we're at the $6 million mark, I think we'll do what we can to protect our profit margins, or at least, to ensure that we're generating positive income. But I think it's a fluid situation, but we're prepared to respond in kind of it reaches to those levels.

Amr Ezzat

Great. Great. Then maybe one last one, and I'll pass the line. On your cash position, I still didn't go through the notes in your Annual Report. Can you remind us of the currency split, it's also U.S. dollars, right?

Daniel Lee

Yes, primarily U.S. dollars in terms of our cash, about 2/3 of it is U.S. dollars and 1/3 of it in Canadian. And so we're certainly benefiting now in terms of the movements of the foreign exchange in the market right now.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Cowen with TELUS [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Just wanted to ask. Obviously, Amr covered a lot of my questions, but what we're seeing a lot of industries with a lot of companies is effectively a sudden stop in economic activity. And so I guess what I'm trying to understand is specific to your company, are you seeing any such a sudden stop activity anywhere in supply chains or anywhere else in a present day in real time, so to speak.

Nigel Hunton

I mean, clearly, we are in very much real time. I'm in California with the shelter-in-place order in place. And that has impacted every single company in California. So every one of those is on stop. And so no one is working, and everyone is at home. So clearly, that has an impact. And as we look at our supply chain, we are monitoring each region, each country to see what we have to pull in. As of today, as Daniel mentioned earlier, the Canadian board is still open. We are still operating in the Richmond facility. We're still manufacturing. We have a strong order book. And there's nothing today, stopping us maintaining shipments and we have a strong order backlog. That is a dynamic situation. I think that will change in the weeks ahead. It's very difficult for me to predict what's going to happen. Companies who are in California will look to move manufacturing and see whether they can move to other places and restart their build.

But for us, we have one manufacturing site in Richmond. But today, it is working at capacity. Daniel, do you want to add any to that, Dan? We are monitoring it daily. We have a supply chain review that I host every day. We're talking to all of our key suppliers on a daily basis.

Daniel Lee

Yes, the only thing I'll add to Nigel's comments, Mike, is that our inventory position at end of Q4 was $6.5 million, which is much higher than historic levels. Part of that was to fulfill our service -- our order backlog, sorry. But it's actually proven to be quite helpful for us in terms of managing the expectations from a supply chain and ensuring that there's an uninterrupted supply. And so from a supply chain perspective, it hasn't impacted us yet. We do have still a good healthy position of inventory and raw materials. But yes, things could change. It depends on how long -- what government regulations are in place. And also to the extent of how long this uncertainty will last.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So what I'm hearing is you had very sufficient inventory year-end that hasn't changed. Borders are still open for the transport of goods. So free flow there. And it's really just a matter of duration, I suppose? And any changes subsequent to now in terms of government edict or anything like that? Is that a fair summary?

Daniel Lee

Yes. And we've got the capacity in place to grow. So we're well positioned, but it's -- you want to understand what's going to happen with this pandemic.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, it's nice to hear someone talk about growth these days. So that's quite a pleasant change. That's really my only question.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our next question comes from Kevin Krishnaratne with Paradigm Capital.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Just a couple of small rounding out questions for me. Just on the expansion plans and sales and tackling the markets outside of semiconductor, which I think is a great strategy for diversification. And can you -- I know it's probably -- it's small, but can you just talk about your thoughts there, how big a size of the investment, what would be -- the team look like? And when do you anticipate the buildup of that team to progress over the year?

Nigel Hunton

Okay. I mean, if you look at the markets outside semiconductor, typically, they are addressed through reps and distributors. So our strategy around this sector is to put in place a small team to build a strategy for accessing a broader distributor network. That way you minimize your investment in direct heads and direct sales heads. So the plan is to sort of utilize the products we have and develop for semiconductor position those for non-semiconductor and start building a small team to go out and start leveraging our products and technology into other application space.

So I see the route to market very much through a distributor route. So I think it'll be a low-cost investment around people. I think we'll need some minimal R&D to some of our products and semiconductor and make sure they are correctly positioned for non-semiconductor. And as always, we're always looking around what other opportunities there are for new technologies. So we'll continue looking at that as well.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Okay, great to hear. I mean, very similar to what happened with the medical device sales at the end of December.

Nigel Hunton

Yes.

Kevin Krishnaratne

And just a small follow-up then just last, can you talk about the percentage of your OpEx, that is in U.S. dollars?

Daniel Lee

Sorry, can you repeat that one again, Kevin?

Kevin Krishnaratne

Sorry. You've got some staff in the U.S. So I'm just wondering if you're looking at your OpEx base, how much of the dollar amount is in USD?

Daniel Lee

Oh, yes. I mean, it's still a very small amount. We have a handful of employees in the U.S. and broadly, most of our -- at least our OpEx, our fixed cost base is denominated in Canadian dollars. So when the U.S. dollar appreciates against the Canadian dollars, because all of our revenues are sold in U.S. dollars, we do get -- it does improve our overall profit margins. Thank you, Kevin.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session in today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating, and have a pleasant day.