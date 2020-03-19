Antofagasta PLC: Leveraged Copper Bottomed Bet On The Coronavirus Recovery

A decent yield and the leveraged nature of mining companies and commodity prices make this an interesting stock away for the core portfolio.

The stock is also significantly down given coronavirus related worries and concerns about global GDP growth following the crisis.

The current global mess

Sure, we all know that the stock markets are in free fall (or maybe this is the 10 minutes when they're hyper, depends on when you read this) as the coronavirus rips through the global economy. However, we do need to recall that this is a pandemic. That is, it is something that will pass. It's also exogenous to economic performance - we're not fearing a recession because we've got something wrong within the economy, it's an external event. So, not only will Corvid-19 pass, so will the economic effect.

We want to be ready for when it does, to seek out those stocks which are generally depressed now but will benefit - more than others that is - from the resumption of economic growth.

It is the nature of mining companies that they are leveraged plays on the value of the underlying commodity. If prices fall below their production costs then they're worth very little indeed. But every penny of the global price above their mining costs is pure - OK, very nearly pure given taxes - profit.

There is also the point that it is at the bottom of market swings that solid dividend streams look interesting.

Antofagasta PLC (OTC:ANFGF)

Antofagasta runs copper mines in Chile. They're vast, rich ores and they're going to run for decades yet. It's possible to do a deeper dive into the details but my point here doesn't depend upon them. The company is a large volume, low cost, producer of copper, that's all we need for now.

It is also true that we are entirely certain that copper is going to be used in this medium term future of the next few decades. The increasing electrification of the transport and heating networks in the rich world countries is going to consume all that can be produced and more. We're not going to achieve any of these green deal plans without using substantial amounts of copper. The point here to be made is that there's no cliff edge of technological obsolescence.

The stock is depressed

Of course, given recent events, the stock price is down:

(Antofagasta stock price from London Stock Exchange)

At this price the yield is a shade under 5% (4.4% at pixel time). That's something worth having on a large and solid company in itself.

We'd be thinking about this as a core holding anyway given the future uses of copper and the yield.

Results

We've also just had the preliminary results:

Revenue for the full year of $4,965 million was 4.9% higher than 2018 reflecting the increase in copper and gold sales, partially offset by the decrease in the realised copper price · EBITDA(1) was $2,439 million, 9.5% higher than the previous year on higher revenue and lower unit costs due to grade increases at all operations, particularly Centinela Concentrates · EBITDA margin(2) increased to 49.1% from 47.1% in 2018 · Cost and Competitiveness Programme generated savings of $132 million, outperforming the original target of $100 million · Strong balance sheet with net debt of $563.4 million at the end of 2019, a 5.5% decrease compared to 2018, equivalent to a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.23 times

We can go on and read as much of that as would content our heart. The basic message being that there's little debt, production costs are below current depressed world price levels, what's not to like?

In the discussion they go on to point out that they're reviewing investment plans and may well delay some so as to remain in that well capitalised position.

OK, well?

Well, this is all very nice but is there anything special here? The answer being yes, there is. Only partly to do with this specific company, more what this company can tell us.

For who are going to be the first people to see a tick up in activity after the coronavirus closedowns? After the gravediggers that is? It'll be the commodity producers obviously, people will need things to make things from. And we get this from the CEO:

However, Ivan Arriagada, chief executive, believed the company was well placed to ride out the crisis. He said that it was seeing signs of improvement in recent days with stockpiles starting to clear as Chinese factories got back to work.

Yes, I agree, one comment from one man in an earnings call/interview. And yet it is good news. For what's the thing we really want to know about coronavirus? How long is it going to last? We know that there's going to be a sharp contraction in economic activity. But what we really want to know is how long is that going to last? A month or two? years? Decades?

The only example we've really got so far is China. They closed down, near enough, an entire province and also extended the annual vacation close down over the local New Year. So, how long is it taking for things to return to near normal?

Looking at other sources we see that it's looking very like a steep V shaped recession. Not U or, Heaven Forfend, L shaped. China is waking up and consuming local stocks - trade is going to being to flow again.

That means that our own emergencies are likely to last those short couple of months. A significant blow, yes, but not a long lasting one. That S Korea and other early affected places are seeing new infections drop off to very low levels - even in Italy the rate is declining - shows much the same.

So, a short if sharp recession.

My view

Piecing this together we've a well capitalized and even at current prices profitable copper miner. We know that copper demand is going to rise in the coming years for climate change reasons. We're also becoming increasingly sure that while this recession is going to be sharp it's going to be short.

Miners are leveraged plays on the underlying commodity price. There's also an entirely decent yield to be had here.

I say buy as a core holding.

The investor view

A 4.4% yield with a recovery built in leveraged upturn is not to be sniffed at. For those looking to use the current depressed prices to build a solid long term portfolio Antofagasta PLC looks good to me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.