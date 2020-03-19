Tyson Foods: My First Strong Buy Recommendation

In the span of less than six weeks,Tyson Foods' (TSN) yield jumped from 2% to roughly 3.5%. Of course, that isn't from a dividend increase. The surge resulted from the stock plummeting. In the last month the S&P dropped 32% while Tyson shares fell 46%. Unless there is a fundamental flaw with the company, I see these developments as a positive for potential investors.

As the citizens of developing nations move into the middle class, demand for protein rich foods increases. This is occurring during a time in which a quarter of the world's domestic pigs perished due to African swine fever (ASF) in one year.

Tyson is moving to expand into foreign markets to meet the increased demand. The company also has a well-funded dividend that grew more than ten-fold in less than a decade.

The Developing Economies Crave Protein

It is a well-established fact that as countries become richer, their citizens eat more protein. More specifically, they consume more chickens, pigs and cattle. The map below testifies to that trend.

Map: ChartsBin

World: 77g/person/day

Developed countries: 103g/person/day

Developing World: 70g/person/day

Sub-Saharan Africa: 55g/person/day

Tyson cited research stating 98% of growth in demand for the company's products will occur outside the US over the next five years. The company also estimates that 5% of global pork production was lost due to ASF.

Pork is a food staple in China as well as in much of east Asia and the Pacific. Seventy percent of the meat consumed in China is pork, and the cost of pork in that nation has increased by 70%. Unfortunately for Chinese ham lovers, half of the pigs in that country were lost due to ASF last year alone. When one considers nearly half of the hogs on the globe once called China home, that represents a substantial blow to China's domestic protein sources.

There are those who believe ASF will remain endemic to east Asia and eastern Europe for years. It should be noted that there is no cure or inoculation for the disease. When a pig is infected, the protocol is to cull the entire herd. Despite these draconian measures, ASF is present in at least 50 countries.

Imports of pork to China have increased by 44% while beef imports rose by 50% during the first nine months of 2019. In Q1 2020, Tyson's pork exports increased 600% YoY.

Chart source

Developing Economies And ASF Could Drive Growth For The Foreseeable Future

In FY19, Tyson notched record sales of $42.4 billion: however, international sales represent a mere $7 billion of that total, and of that $5 billion is produced in the US. Consequently, Tyson is working to increase the company's exposure to foreign markets.

In 2018, the company acquired Keystone Foods. This provided Tyson with 8 production facilities in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as additional production facilities in the US. Early in 2019, Tyson acquired 6 BRF S.A. (BRFS) plants. Two of those facilities are in Europe and the other four in Thailand. Later in 2019, Tyson acquired a 40% stake in Brazilian poultry behemoth Grupo Vibra. Grupo Vibra serves more than 50 countries worldwide. This initiative also allows Tyson access to markets that are barred at times to US producers.

Source:: Tyson 2020 CAGNY presentation

Trade Deals Are Opening New Markets For Tyson

Canada and Mexico are the first and third largest export markets for US food and agricultural products. The USMCA trade deal increases chicken exports to Canada to 57,000 metric tons over the next six years with an additional 1% annual increase over the following ten years. This represents a doubling of the market access allowed by the previously negotiated Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement. Imports of Turkey products will also increase by 1,000 metric tons.

Back in November, China lifted a four-year ban on US chicken products. According to the Wall Street Journal, this could lead to $2 billion in sales for US producers. That country also lifted a 72% tariff that it had imposed on American pork due to trade tensions. Late last year, Tyson received authorization from Chinese and American authorities to ship poultry from all of the company's processing plants.

One major plus for Tyson is the Chinese yen for chicken paws. Largely shunned in the US, most chicken paws are shipped to renderers for 5 cents per pound. In China, the same product sells for 87 cents per pound. According to the president of the US Poultry and Egg Export Council, chicken paws alone would increase sales for US chicken companies by $835 million per year. The USDA projects an increase of $1 billion in chicken exports to China excluding chicken paws.

I will speculate that these sums may prove quite conservative. Late last month, China banned the buying, selling, and eating of wild animals to prevent the spread of diseases like coronavirus. Considering that the wildlife-farming industry in China is valued at $74 billion, one must reason that other protein sources will be needed to fill the void left by this move.

Source: Tyson

Source: Tyson

An Initiative That Should Drive Growth

In June of last year, Tyson unveiled their Raised & Rooted brand. This initiative made Tyson the largest meat producer in the alternative meat products arena. While some of the products will be strictly plant based, others will provide a blend of plant proteins with Angus beef. An example of a blended product is Tyson's Raised & Rooted Patties. Meant as an alternative to standard hamburger patties, this product provides 19 grams of protein with 40% fewer calories and 60% less fat. Tyson has an advantage over many competitors in this space due to the company's supply chain.

Source: Tyson

The Fried Chicken Sandwich Wars Are A Secondary Source Of Growth

In 2010, 17,924 restaurants specialized in chicken. Today, well over 25,000 food establishments serve fast food chicken. While news of the Chicken Sandwich wars have receded while we battle coronavirus, investors should be aware that chicken consumption in fast food restaurants has tripled in this decade, from $17.5 billion to $43.2 billion. According to IBISWorld, growth is expected to continue at an annual rate of 4.7% through 2024. While the current coronavirus fears may tamp down demand over the short term, it is reasonable to expect a return to the previous environment once this emergency subsides.

Source: Bloomberg

Tyson Stock Was Trending Down Before COVID -19

Tyson shares were slipping before the coronavirus hit, largely due to disappointing Q1 results. The company missed expectations by $0.01 on non-GAAP EPS @270 million ono revenue. I will posit, however, that some of the drop was caused by the fact that the shares had increased by over by more than 50% during the calendar year and hopes for the company were high.

In FY19, sales grew 6%. This was despite trade barriers that have greatly ameliorated, a recall in January of over 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets, a second recall in May of nearly 12 million pounds of chicken strips, and a fire in August that shuttered one of the company's production facilities.

In the last couple of months, efforts to import products to China were hamstrung by the ripple effects of the coronavirus; however, it appears the ill effect on ports and trucking have largely dissipated.

My Perspective

As outlined in this article, I see a several factors that should drive Tyson shares higher. However, my primary focus is elsewhere. In this environment, I am seeking companies with a sound financial foundation and products that consumers need for day to day life. The fact is that I can do without electricity longer than I can do without food.

Tysons's debt/capital ratio of roughly 40% assuages my fear that the company could suffer crippling financial stress. The dividend, with a payout ratio below 30% and a dividend coverage ratio of 340% is well covered. I should add that the company sports an enviable 5-year dividend growth rate of 38%.

Tyson's PEG is at 0.95 and the company's forward PE is below 6.7. As I write these words, Tyson trades for $43.07 a share. The consensus 12-month target price of 13 analysts is $89.75, a better than 108% increase. The lowest rating revision in this calendar year has a price target of $84.

Source: Tyson

The company has a strong record of growth and appears to have a long runway for future expansion of sales. I currently have a large position in the stock which I entered in this calendar year. I consider the company as a STRONG BUY. I will add that this is the first time I have rated a company as a strong buy since I began writing for SA.

While I do not pretend to know when the market will bottom, I am scraping up all the funds I can find at this point to buy shares of dividend paying companies. I posit that in the future we will view this period as a time when stocks were on sale. I would not be surprised to see the market return to previous highs in this calendar year, nor would I be amazed if the market languishes through 2020 and even 2021. The future is opaque. That really is not an issue to me, as the company's I hold pay dividends and I have no desire to sell any of my investments.

Good luck to all during these interesting times.

One Last Word

