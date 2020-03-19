Flow Traders: Discrepancy Between Volatility And Price Creates Strong Buying Opportunity

Based on an estimated EPS of €3.68 this year and a P/E of 10, I believe there is 47% (€36.80 vs. €25) upside. Importantly, Flow Traders could be a good hedge for further volatility.

Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTDF) is a Dutch-based liquidity provider for financial markets that got publicly listed in 2015. Flow Traders enables investors to buy and sell financial products efficiently by quoting bid and ask prices on many exchanges simultaneously. When market volatility rises, Flow Traders earns significantly more money. Consequently, owning Flow Traders hedges investors their long portfolio against a market downturn. I have been following the company for some years now as I want to provide readers with strategies to limit their risks. However, I have never considered buying the stock as I found its earnings very hard to predict and inconsistent. This month, the stock caught my eye again as we are currently facing the highest volatility ever seen. In contrast, Flow Traders performed very poorly, gaining only 16% YTD. I believe this is a consequence of higher competition, negative EPS surprises due to higher costs and an increase in short positions. However, these negatives are temporary and/or negligible compared to the current state of volatility which is expected to stay high. In this article, I will explain these factors and why it could be a very interesting buying opportunity for risk averse investors.

(Source: Tradingview)

Flow Traders' business model

Flow Traders is both active in providing liquidity and pricing. First, FT is a liquidity provider by quoting bid and ask spreads for financial products like Exchange-Traded Products ("ETP") and foreign exchange ("FX"). ETPs are passive investment vehicles that derive their value from underlying assets. Exchange-Traded Funds ("ETF"), which are investment vehicles that track a basket of securities such as the S&P 500, is a subdivision of ETPs and the most important one for Flow Traders. This financial service generates a lot of added value for investors as it decreases trading costs by tightening the bid-ask spread. These services are frequently backed by an agreement with the biggest ETP providers. Second, FT is active in market pricing. Sometimes, ETPs are not priced correctly as there exists a gap between its value and the value of its underlying assets. When this market inefficiency occurs, the company intervenes and makes significant amounts of money. By hedging its position, Flow Traders' NTI from a trade is unaffected by a change in asset price.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

I will split Flow Traders' business model in three: the market factors that create a certain market environment, Flow Traders' competitive factors that impact its NTI and Flow Traders' cost efficiency which determines the earnings generated from NTI.

1. Market factors

The first (and most important) determinant for Flow Traders' earnings is the market factors. Flow Traders needs decent market factors to be able to generate significant amounts of profits. The first market factor is the CBOE Volatility Index ("VIX") which represents the market's expectation of volatility in the coming 30 days derived from option pricing. The higher the VIX is, the higher the market nervousness, which increases bid-ask spreads and trading volume. Consequently, Flow Traders usually generates a lot more income when the VIX is high. The second market factor is growth in passive investing, which is measured by total Assets under Management (AuM). There is a significant shift from active investing to passive investing, which is very positive for Flow Traders as they benefit from volatility in passive investment vehicles. Interestingly, Flow Traders' NTI managed to outpace the growth in AuM from 2010 until 2018 as NTI CAGR was 29.2% vs. AuM CAGR of 18.9%. The ETF market is expected to double from $6 trillion in 2019 to $12 trillion in 2023, which could be a huge driver for Flow Traders.

(Source: Flow Traders Capital Market Day investor presentation)

The last market factor is market efficiency. As mentioned above, Flow Traders can earn significant amounts of money by arbitraging price differences between the ETP and its underlying securities. For example, Flow Traders made millions of extraordinary earnings on extreme fluctuations in Q1 2018 in the United States, as you can see at the 2,535% NTI growth that quarter.

2. Flow Traders' competitive factors

Obviously, Flow Traders needs to operate well to generate strong NTI from advantageous market factors. The biggest drivers to generate NTI are competition, technology, and productivity. First, intensive competition could lead to lower bid-ask spreads. Second, technological infrastructure is very important as algorithms need to be top-notch to be able to generate significant amounts of money. Flow Traders' trading mechanism needs to react very quickly as in a second, profits from a trade could change drastically. Third, human capital is an important factor. The more skilled employees are, the more money they can generate for the company. Interestingly, NTI as % of ETP value traded is going down significantly, from 0.00000012% in 2016 to 0.00000006% last quarter. On the one hand, this can be explained by lower volatility. On the other hand, I believe this is partially a consequence of higher competition and/or a decrease in productivity. This will be discussed in the last section. Note that Q1 2018 is not included in any calculations in this article. I chose to do this as Flow Traders made one-time profits from abnormal volatility at a certain US ETP, which can't be extrapolated to other quarters.

3. Cost efficiency

Of course, for publicly traded companies, earnings (per share) is the most important financial metric. It is possible that higher NTI is not translated in higher EPS due to margin pressure. For Flow Traders, the biggest costs are employee expenses, technology expenses, other expenses (including housing costs, travel expenses, advisers and assurance, etc.) and D&A. Importantly, Flow Traders has increasingly made investments in technology and human capital over the last years. Together with a decline in NTI because of weak market circumstances, this resulted in a notable decline of operating margins by 7.5% over the past 4 years. This trend will also be discussed in the last section.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company disclosures)

Regression analysis of ETP data on Flow Traders' NTI

In this section, I will try to create a model with variables that explain Flow Traders' NTI as good as possible. This could be very valuable as many investors see Flow Traders' profitability as a black-box. What are the main drivers for its Net Trading Income? I will try to answer this question by performing a multivariate regression with a statistical software package. This model will be made in two steps. First, I will search for and calculate different variables that could have an impact on NTI. Second, I will perform a univariate regression of these 32 variables to see which one has a significant impact on its NTI. I will include the variables with high significance (P-value <0.01) on NTI in the multivariate regression. The objective is to become a model with a high R² value, which indicates the percentage of the x-variable explained by the y-variables.

Step 1: calculate different y-variables

As explained before, Flow Traders benefits from higher volatility and high volumes from ETPs. Volatility can be measured by the VIX index, but this index' informativeness is limited to the S&P 500. Volatility can also be measured by calculating the intra-day change for ETPs. But which ETPs should be included? I chose to pick the most popular ones in which Flow Traders is active. In total, I included 7 ETPs and the VIX index. The best known ETP is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500. For Europe, the Vanguard Europe ETF (VGK) has the highest total assets. Flow Traders is also active in trading commodities, which is why I included the SPDR Gold ETF (GLD). Moreover, I included the iShares Emerging markets ETF (EEMV), the iShares Aggregate Bonds ETF (AGG), the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) and Pro-shares VIX short-term futures (VIXY). For these 8 indicators, I always calculated the average volume per quarter and average intra-day % change per quarter from Q1 2015 until Q4 2019 (excluding Q1 2018). Additionally, I included the volume and intra-day change of the best 10 days during the quarter as it is said that Flow Traders can earn more in one volatile week than during a whole quarter with low volatility.

(Variables used in univariate regression)

Step 2: Performing multivariate regression with significant variables

After measuring each variable its p-value, I was able to remove 17 of the 32 variables from my model. Afterwards, I performed a multivariate analysis of the NTI on these variables, which gives the following model:

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

As you can see, the R-squared is very high, as it indicates that the included variables explain 93% of the change in NTI. However, it is important to note that we are overfitting as we are using too many parameters. You can see this by looking at the adjusted R-squared of 59%, which takes into account the lower predictability due to over fitting. Moreover, there are problems of multicollinearity: some variables say the same thing. To fix this problem, I removed 10 variables where the collinearity is higher than 0.80.

I've left only 5 variables in my model to explain Flow Traders' variability in Net Trading Income:

Volume SPY average of highest 10: the 10 days with the highest volume during the quarter for the SPY index (American ETF). VGK intraday average of highest 10: the 10 days with the highest intra-day % change during the quarter for the VGK index (European ETF). TLT intraday average of highest 10: the 10 days with the highest intra-day % change during the quarter for the TLT index (20-year bond ETF). VGK Volume average: the average volume of the VGK index during the quarter. VIX close average: the average closing price of the volatility index during the quarter.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

We finally have our answer. 77% of Flow Traders' NTI can be estimated by changes in these five variables.

Estimation of quarter-to-date earnings

In this section, I will use the model to estimate current NTI with my statistical software package. As you can see in the chart below, my quarter-to-date ("QTD") estimated NTI stands at €143.83mln, which already exceeds last quarter's NTI by a staggering 212%. Moreover, we are 90% sure that the NTI will lie between €100.70mln and €186,87mln. Given the fact that there are two more weeks left in the quarter and the current state of volatility, I believe the NTI could approach €200mln, almost equal to the NTI of the whole year 2019! In this chart, the blue line is the forecasted NTI for that quarter (quarter 1 is Q1 2015 and quarter 19 is Q4 2019) and the red line is the actual reported NTI by Flow Traders. As you can see, the forecasts on average deviated by only 8.96% from the reported NTI, which shows the strength of the model.

(Source: Robbe Delaet's expectations via Gretl)

Based on these NTI estimates, I will make predictions about EPS as well. For these calculations, I made the following assumptions:

Management guided a maximum of 10% yearly growth in fixed operating expenses, which is a slowdown compared to the growth in 2019. For Q1 I included 16% YoY growth, which I expect to decline over the coming quarters.

I used 20.80% variable employee expense as % of NTI, which is the average of the last two years.

I used the tax rate of 18.7%, which is the same as 2019.

(Source: Robbe Delaet's expectations)

Market's misunderstanding creates buying opportunity

As you can see, my base case includes an EPS of €1,47 QTD, which could go as high as €2 when volatility remains high during the last 2 trading weeks. Astonishingly, the stock is valued at only 17x this quarter's earnings as forecasted by my model. Moreover, I expect volatility to remain high as the coronavirus could lead to a big worldwide recession, global depth is at record high levels and American elections and the Brexit impact could elevate volatility. Consequently, I will assume that Q2 to Q4 2020 will see similar volatility as Q4 2018 which had an average VIX of 21.05 (which is close to the long term average of 20.2). During this quarter, Flow Traders reported EPS of €0.56. Thus, I estimate that 2020 EPS could reach as high as €3.68. Given these anticipated earnings by my model, it is reasonable to think the stock should trade at least at €35. In contrast, the stock is trading at €25 which is almost 50% from its 5-year high, while volatility is much higher right now. I see multiple reasons why the stock price is so depressed currently.

1. Flow Traders has generated lower NTI from ETP value traded. As indicated before, NTI as % of ETP value traded went down from 0,0000014% to 0,0000006% over the past 4 years. It looks like Flow Traders' significant expansion to other ETP markets (like Bitcoin and FX) did not pay off yet. It is possible that Flow Traders needs more time to adjust to these new markets. Another possible explanation could be higher competition, which is discussed in the 'risks' section.

2. Investor appetite for Flow Traders weakened as EPS decreased substantially due to margin erosion. While in some quarters volatility was pretty decent, Flow Traders didn't manage to deliver on earnings expectations. However, it is important to note that this margin deterioration was caused by investments for the future. Technology expenses as % of NTI increased by 9.3% and fixed employee expenses by 13%. Both investments should be a driver for future earnings growth ad these investments should stabilise over the coming quarters, as explained by the CEO in its Q4 earnings release:

This year, there will be a further focus on improving efficiency and, therefore, we expect fixed operating expenses to not increase by more than 10%. There will also be no material net increase in FTEs given the investment in people made in the previous two years to support diversification, as well as ongoing organisational improvements.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company disclosures)

3. Short interest increased from 1% to 5.5% of total shares outstanding over the past month, which could've been another causality for the discrepancy between the VIX movement over the past month and Flow Traders' stock price.

This buying opportunity is based on the discrepancy between the importance of these 3 factors and Flow Traders' price movement. The first factor could improve soon as investments should start bearing fruit. Second, the margin deterioration was caused by significant investments, which will slow down over the coming quarters. Last, short investors could get squeezed if volatility remains this high and Flow Traders reports record high results this year.

In any scenario, the low share price seems inconsistent with the highest volatility ever seen, which should drive EPS up to €3 in 2020 even when the points mentioned above keep deteriorating. The impact of margin deterioration is negligible compared to the impact of the current volatility. However, it looks like Mr. Market is staring blind on these negatives, as Q1 earnings expectations of €0.85 are even lower than my bear case estimate. Consequently, there is a lot of room for a positive earnings surprise which could drive Flow Traders' share price a lot higher. Interestingly, it looks like analysts are having a lot of troubles with these estimates as Q4 and Q2 2019 estimates were off by 69% and 30%. This shows that there are a lot of opportunities for investors who can forecast earnings better, which I tried to do with my multivariate regression and margin insights.

(Source: WSJ markets)

Investment thesis risks

In my opinion, there are four risks for Flow Traders' shareholders.

1. It is possible that the negative trend of NTI as % of ETP value traded continues as a consequence of higher competition and lower bid-ask spreads due more efficiently priced ETPs. The table below shows that Flow Traders managed to increase its market share in Europe and the USA since its IPO until 2018, which is a good sign in terms of competition. However, the decline in NTI as % of ETP intensified after 2018, which could be a sign of losing market share. There is no data post-2018 available.

(Source: Flow Traders' capital markets day presentation)

2. There is a possibility that the increase of technology expenses and fixed remuneration will extend its trend, squeezing margins further. This is an important factor to keep track of. For now, management's comments indicate that this situation should improve.

3. For now, it looks like a new volatile era (at least at historical averages) has come. However, investors should always bear in mind that low volatility could return, which would lead to an EPS of approximately €1 as in 2019.

4. In the short term, the coronavirus crisis could worsen even more, which could lead to a closure of stock markets and/or less trading activity due to workforce limitations. First, the current circumstances indicate that a market closure will not happen soon. Second, the CEO stated that Flow Traders has enacted a robust business continuity plan at the workfloor, which doesn't impact results. Overall, there should be a significant worsening of the situation, for this crisis to have a negative impact on the financials.

Long term fundamental analysis

This article particularly discussed the short term opportunities of buying Flow Traders by performing a thorough quantitative analysis. In this section, I want to explain why it is an interesting long-term opportunity as well.

As already explained, volatility has been very low over the past years compared to the average of 20.2. One reason could be the extremely long bull market as investors believed that the FED could stop every market correction in the future. All money got pumped into the stock market without thinking about valuations. In fact, over the last 14 quarters, the average quarterly VIX was 13 times below the average VIX. This fact, in combination with the decrease in operating margins, decreased market appetite for Flow Traders significantly. The interesting part here is that this VIX was extremely low and should bounce to its longer term average. While many investors are starting to believe that €1-1.50 in EPS is the new normal (reflected in its stock price), I don't believe this will be the case. After a low-volatility era, it looks like 2020 will be the year during which volatility becomes the new normal, which would lead to consistently stronger earnings for Flow Traders. Together with normalizing fixed operating costs, Flow Traders will probably post much stronger earnings in the quarters to come.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on investing.com)

So, what are normalized earnings for Flow Traders? To answer this question, I will include NTI generated in Q4 2018 which had an average VIX of 21. Moreover, I will use the margins similar to my model for Q1 2020. This gives us a quarterly EPS of €0.45. Thus, if after 2020 the market returns to its normality yearly EPS would approximately be €1.80, which puts the current P/E at 14. In my opinion, this is very low given that the market trades around 18x and given the fact that Flow Traders makes money in each market situation which lowers its risks substantially. Note that the last time that we saw a full year of normal market volatility, in 2015, Flow Traders made an EPS of $2.76. For these reasons, Flow Traders could be an amazing long term holding which hedges your portfolio significantly.

(Sources: Robbe Delaet)

Conclusion

To conclude, I believe that there is a big buying opportunity based on the discrepancy between record high volatility and Flow Traders' stock price. This discrepancy looks to be caused by recent negative earnings surprises which caused a drawback in investor appetite. My analysis shows that these negative factors are partially short term. Moreover, they are negligible compared to the importance of the increase in volatility which looks to be a long term driver for Flow Traders. My reliable model indicates that an EPS of €1,47 can be expected for Q1 2020, excluding trading results from the last two weeks. I expect annual EPS to come above €3, which validates my price target of at least €35. I believe that Flow Traders can be an amazing hedge against the uncertain year 2020, primarily impacted by the Coronavirus. I initiated a position at €22/share for 10% of my portfolio. Together with a 10% position in Gilead (GILD), which could introduce a Covid-19 treatment as soon as April, I believe my portfolio is fully hedged for more volatility to come.

Last remark

Another company that benefits from high volatility is the US-listed Virtu Financial (VIRT). However, I prefer Flow Traders due to 2 reasons. First, Virtu is highly leveraged as a consequence of recent acquisitions. Second, in contrast to Flow Traders, Virtu does not always make money as they are also active in other business services. In 2019 they lost $0.56/share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLTDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.