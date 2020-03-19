Western Alliance Bancorp: Floors To Soften Blow From Rate Shock

Recovery of loan growth in the second half of the year is expected to provide some relief to the bottom-line.

The slashing of Fed funds rate to near zero levels is expected to drag Western Alliance Bancorporation's (WAL) earnings this year. However, some relief is expected from the floors set up on a majority of WAL's variable rate loans. In addition, loans are expected to continue to grow this year, which will provide some breathing space. Apart from interest rates, earnings are also likely to be hit by a surge in provisions charge on the back of the economic slowdown that has been triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, I'm expecting WAL's earnings per share to decline by 9% year over year in 2020. The estimated December 2020 target price suggests a significant potential for capital appreciation in a time frame of around nine months. However, until the COVID-19 situation starts to show signs of improvement, equity markets are likely to remain depressed. Hence, for the next five to six months I expect WAL's market price to remain low. As a result, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

Floors to Mitigate Damage from Rate Shock

To counter the threat of COVID-19 to the economy, the Federal Reserve has cut its federal funds rate by 100bps to 0.25% (upper bound of the range). This shock will squeeze WAL's net interest margin, NIM, as assets will reprice faster than liabilities. However, a majority of WAL's variable rate loans have floors, which will mitigate the damage from interest rate cut. As mentioned in the March Investor Update presentation, around 68% of variable rate loans, or 46% of total loans, have floors. According to management's estimates, a negative 100bps shock will decrease net interest income by 3.0%, considering a static balance sheet size. The following graph, which has been extracted from the presentation, shows the management's estimates.

Based on management's guidance, I'm expecting WAL's NIM to decline by 34bps in the second quarter when the full impact of the rate cuts will be felt. The following table presents my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM. (Note: My estimates incorporate balance sheet growth while management's estimates assume static balance sheet size).

Loan Growth to Sharply Decelerate

Some respite for the bottom-line is expected to come from continued increase in loan portfolio size. However, the rate of loan growth is expected to sharply decelerate in the first half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant slowdown in business activity. According to news reports, the government's response to COVID-19 could last till August; hence, I'm expecting loan growth to recover in the third quarter. Before the COVID-19 outbreak had turned into a pandemic, the management had expected loans to grow in the range of $600 to $800 million in each quarter of 2020, as mentioned in the last conference call. Due to the pandemic, I'm expecting WAL's loans to increase by an average of $400 million in the first two quarters of the year, and then grow by an average of $550 million in the last two quarters of the year. This will lead to a full year growth rate of 8.8%, down from 19.2% in 2019. The following table presents my estimates for loans and other key balance sheet items.

Provisions to Deal Another Blow to the Bottom-line

Since the beginning of this year, banks have switched to a new accounting standard, called CECL, under which provisions for credit losses must be made on expectations, whereas previously they were being made on an incurred basis. As COVID-19 has slowed business activity in many industries, the likelihood of credit losses has increased, which will lead to a rise in provisions charge in the first half of 2020. As a result, I'm expecting WAL's provisions charge to almost double this year compared to 2019.

Expecting Earnings to Dip by 9%

In the conference call the management mentioned that they are looking to continue to invest in technology, which should drive non-interest expenses this year. However, there is a chance that the challenging rates environment will encourage the management to cut down discretionary costs. Overall, I'm expecting WAL's non-interest expense to increase by 9.5% year over year in 2020, as opposed to 13.4% in 2019.

The compression in NIM, increase in provisions charge, and rise in non-interest expenses are expected to pressurize earnings this year. Meanwhile, loan growth is expected to allay some of the pressure. Overall, I'm expecting WAL's earnings per share to decrease by 8.6% this year to $4.42 per share. The table below presents my income statement estimates.

Substantial Risks Stem from COVID-19

The following are risks related to COVID-19 that can affect my earnings thesis:

I have assumed that the Federal funds target rate is at its bottom. If rates go below zero, then the actual NIM for the year will miss my estimate.

The loan estimate is based on the assumption that the COVID-19 crisis will last till August, as suggested by the president's speech. In case the pandemic remains out of control beyond August, then WAL's actual loan growth may miss my estimate.

It is difficult to forecast provisions charge under CECL because there is no precedent. Clarity is expected to come after the results for the first quarter of 2020 are posted. Higher than expected provisions charges can lead WAL to miss my earnings forecast for this year.

Adopting Neutral Rating

WAL has traded at an average price-to-book value multiple, P/B, of 1.58x in 2019. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $32.6 gives a target price of $51.5 for December 2020. This target price implies a significant upside of 107.9% from WAL's March 16 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

The significant price upside shows that WAL is a good investment for high-risk tolerant investors with investment horizon of longer than nine months. For the near-term of five to six months, the risks are quite high for a low to medium risk tolerant investor. It is advisable to wait till the first quarter results are posted to see the damage from COVID-19 to the earnings. Due to the high level of risk in the near-term, I believe WAL's market price will remain depressed. As a result, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

