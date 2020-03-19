Coronavirus Is A Blessing In Disguise For Visa And Mastercard

The Coronavirus pandemic may be a blessing in disguise for electronic payment companies, specifically Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA). With a huge shift away from in-person shopping and a surge in online shopping, transactions taking place through their payment rails can be expected to see a short-term boost. Additionally, this pandemic may lead countries to re-think the need for cash and place a heavier emphasis on a transition to digital and card payments as more sanitary. Furthermore, long-term economic trends shouldn't be substantially affected by this crisis, and once economic growth returns - as we've seen begin to happen in China - the growth in payment volumes will continue to climb. The current low valuations of these payment companies present an excellent entry point.

Online Shopping

Coronavirus has led many countries to order the closure of non-essential brick-and-mortar stores, as a result, people are shopping online. This is abundantly clear with Amazon's recent offer to hire more than 100 thousand people to keep up with demand in the US alone. The benefit of this, from a payment company's perspective, is that, unlike in-store, there is no option to pay in cash online, thus a much greater proportion of sales are taking place through one of their networks. With Visa and Mastercard collectively with over 2 billion cards in circulation worldwide, they stand to be the main beneficiaries. Though the overall value of purchases may decline for a brief period, as people are less likely to go out to buy a car or a fridge, the relative quantity of online purchases can be expected to be drastically higher for this period.

Additionally, many businesses are likely to set up or already have begun setting up online systems of payment that they previously didn't offer it because now they realize the potential disruption to their business that can happen if people weren't shopping in-store. There will also be consumers who are now signing up for new cards or to payment methods such as PayPal (PYPL) in order to get access to online stores they didn't use before.

Quickening the Transition to a Cashless Society

A more long-term benefit of this crisis may be that countries re-think their approach to a cashless society and governments begin to take a more active role like in China, which has also been pushing a cashless society harder as a result of the coronavirus. The realization that the virus can be transmitted and carried by cash has prompted some in the US and other nations to rethink their usage of it, with Ondot CEO calling this "the trigger point… in terms of growth" of electronic payments. Larger public health conversations will be taking place once this pandemic is over with and one item on the table may be the benefit of moving away from cash. Even if the government doesn't get involved, months of using only digital payments will condition people to use cash less often and speed adoption.

Valuation

Both Visa and Mastercard are trading at 52-week lows and below their share price from a year ago. Visa is trading below a non-GAAP forward P/E ratio of 26, a significant drop, and more than 7.5% off of its five-year average. Mastercard is trading at a P/E ratio of 26.82, likewise below its recent highs and more than 10% below its 5-year average valuation. This is one of the very rare opportunities to purchase these companies at a significant discount. They almost go on sale and this is a rare opportunity for investors to do what Buffett says is so hard to do: buy great companies at a great price.

The long-term prospects for economic growth are largely unchanged by this crisis - we may have a recession in the worst care, but we will recover from it, and growth will return. Along with this growth comes a rise in transaction revenues and the movement away from cash will continue regardless of the economic situation. Visa and Mastercard don't even necessarily need strong economic growth if enough people can be converted to their systems to increase their transaction volumes substantially.

Conclusion

The current low valuations of both Visa and Mastercard combined with their long-term growth trajectories and the potential benefits to their digital payment services as a result of this crisis make them very attractive investments right now. The impact of the coronavirus shouldn't be a substantial hit to their income, certainly not in the long-term view, which is the one that investors in these two companies should take. Additionally, the coronavirus may bring the benefit of speeding adoption of digital payment methods should increase their transaction volume, bringing long-term benefits. Investors should continue to watch the market carefully and, as these companies become cheaper and cheaper, stand by with cash to invest for a great long-term return. This is a rare opportunity to buy two great companies at a great price, don't expect another one to come around any time soon.

