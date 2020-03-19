Crown Castle: Potential King Of 5G

The company is committed to growing the dividend 7-8% a year and has made good on its promise so far and is on track to continue to do so.

Introduction & Company Overview

5G is the future of mobile data, and it's the future cellular carriers have been talking about for years. 5G is here and in its early stages, as its only available in select areas and is not compatible with as many phones as 4G LTE. 5G theoretically can deliver speeds up to 10GB/second, which dwarfs LTEs, and Verizon (VZ) has experienced real-world 5G speeds over 800% faster than its LTE networks. An expansive network of cellular towers is necessary for these new 5G networks to function correctly, and more will be needed as the rollout continues. Crown Castle International (CCI) has made 5G its focus. It is positioned well for the future growth of the new cellular technology, and investing in CCI could be prudent for investors looking for a safer space from market volatility as well as reliable dividend income and growth supported by the shift to 5G.

CCI has approximately 40,000 towers and 70,000 small cells, along with 75,000 miles of fiber in its portfolio, all of which play vital roles in both the current and future mobile data communications infrastructure.

Resilient Demand for 5G Will Weather the Downturn

CCI is focused exclusively on the U.S. market, which has strong tailwinds as consumers and data providers both have insatiable appetites for bandwidth, which will require the rollout of more advanced cellular networks. Demand for data in the U.S. is snowballing, with an 82% increase in data use amongst consumers from 2017 to 2018. The deployment of 5G in 2018 was notable, with cell sites increasing from over 25,000 sites in 2017 to 349,344 cell sites in 2019 and was the most substantial growth since the rollout of 4G in 2010-2011. A report by Ericsson forecasts that 5G growth from 2020-2025 in North America alone will expand from 2 million in 2019 to over 300 million in 2025.

CCI has experienced consistent growth from 11,000 towers in 2001, to over 40,000 towers today and has grown through market downturns and is positioned to grow through the current one as well.

While the coronavirus is making waves in the markets, the demand for CCI's infrastructure will remain as people are consuming data to read the news and stay informed, watching Netflix, checking social media, and streaming music or podcasts. Once this downturn passes, 5G growth should pick up once more as consumer demand and capital expenditures from large carriers increase. In 2018, Sprint (S), T-Mobile (TMUS), AT&T (T), and Verizon (VZ) spent a combined $55.71 billion on capital expenditures, which was up from $53.72 billion in 2017. The 5G wave will likely represent another long-term growth cycle for mobile data, which will directly benefit Crown Castle as the four make up 75% of the rental site revenues.

Crown Castle's Model is Positioned to Profit from 5G

As mentioned above, Crown Castle's sole focus is the U.S. market, where 5G is primed for takeoff and will be notably more prevalent in the coming years as consumers and corporations demand for data increase. In its fiscal year 2019, Crown Castle experienced the highest level of tower leasing in over a decade and had a healthy 2019, despite a slowdown in Q4 and perhaps a slower Q1 with the current economic conditions and the pending Sprint and T-Mobile merger.

Crown Castle's lease schedule, currently, has $24 billion remaining with a 5-year weighted average and is exclusive of contract renewals exercisable by the tenant. To better put the significance of $24 billion in perspective, Crown Castle's annual revenues for 2019 and 2018 were just over $5 billion and $4 billion, respectively, making the $24 billion a significant amount of future receivables relative to the company's current income. Leases are structured with an initial term of five to fifteen years with multiple renewal periods of five to ten years each. In addition to the longer durations, tenants have limited termination rights, and the leases have built-in escalators or up-front payments. These characteristics make cash flow more predictable and make for easier and more effective operational and strategic planning, which will enable the continued growth of the business.

Dividend Growth

A growing company means growing dividends for shareholders, and Crown Castle plans to grow the annual dividend 7-8% per share and, they're ahead of schedule with a CAGR of 8.27%over the past five years.

Today's forward yield is $4.80, or 3.27%, based on the share price of $141.95. Taking a "middle of the road" approach that the dividend has a CAGR of 7.5%, the dividend will have doubled to $9.60 and would yield ~6.7% base on today's share price. While that number may not be double digits, it is a respectable yield and a reliable one. Growth at some point may slow, but at some point in the future, another generation of mobile data technology will rise, and an infrastructure similar to today's will be needed.

Risks

As with every investment, there are inherent risks. The move from four major carriers to three would reduce tower revenue as redundant networks may be eliminated. Additionally, small cells are not a viable method of telecommunications infrastructure outside of populated areas and are not as cost-effective as towers. On that note, many of the company's towers are located in large metro areas that are susceptible to disruption by the same small cells which Crown Castle is relying on for future growth. Furthermore, Crown Castle depends upon the majority of its revenues coming from said towers, and approximately 66.5% of its 2019 revenues came from its towers segment. But if 5G takes off as forecasted and small cells and fiber can replace decreased revenues from towers, they are positioning themselves well to take advantage of the transition.

Conclusion

Crown Castle is well-positioned to profit from the shift to 5G but needs to successfully transition from towers as its primary source of revenue to its small cells and fiber as the change to 5G potentially disrupts its towers segment. The dividend growth story of a CAGR of 7-8% is attractive and attainable if they continue their current growth trajectory, given the payout ratio is acceptable at around 82%. This makes today's share price tempting, but I feel that shares are still a bit overpriced. For those willing to invest today in the thesis that Crown Castle will reap the rewards of the transition to 5G, the reward of a reliable income stock may very well be their reward. However, I feel that American Tower (AMT) offers a better opportunity in the space with its more diversified portfolio and a dividend with a faster growth rate and lower payout ratio and have written about my thesis for AMT here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.