5 Best CEFs To Buy This Month Amid The Panic (March 2020)

In this monthly series, we highlight five CEFs that have a solid track record, pay reasonably high distributions, and are offering "excess" discounts. We try to separate the wheat from the chaff using our filtering process to select just five CEFs every month from around 500 closed-end funds.

It's challenging to contemplate buying anything right now, much less closed-end funds. But it's usually the darkest before the dawn.

The market is in full panic mode due to the unprecedented economic upheaval and uncertainties caused by the spread of Coronavirus. The market has swung more than 4% in either direction for eight consecutive sessions now, which is a record in itself. In response, the Fed and the government have taken (or proposed) unprecedented actions to provide the necessary stimulus to the economy to thwart negative impacts from the partial shutdown of the economy. We are yet to see the light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel, so we need to be cautious. But the time to keep your wish list ready and probably buying in small lots is probably now rather than later.

For income investors, closed-end fundsare an attractive investment class that offers high income (generally in the range of 6%-10%), broad diversification (in terms of variety of asset classes), and market matching total-returns in the long term if selected carefully and acquired at reasonable price points.

However, CEFs come with their own set of risks and challenges that investors should be aware of. We list various risk factors at the end of this article.

Closed-end funds, in general, had performed very well in the last year, until recently. The emerging coronavirus situation and the resulting partial economic shutdown has thrown the baby out with the bathwater. It was difficult to find anything really cheap or with a good discount just a month ago. However, CEFs have taken a lot of beating along with the broader market, and most of them are offering very attractive discounts to their NAVs. So, is now the time to buy? No one can predict with any certainty how low this market can go. Even though we have yet to hear any positive news about the peaking of the coronavirus cases, but when we do, markets would snap back very fast and may not get a chance to buy at these prices. So, we continue to be on the lookout for good investment candidates that have a solid track record, offer good yields, and are offering great discounts.

This series of articles attempts to separate the wheat from the chaff by applying a broad-based screening process to the 500 CEF funds, followed by an eight-criteria weighting system. In the end, we are presented with about 30 most attractive funds to select the best five.

This is our regular series on CEFs where we highlight five CEFs that are relatively cheap, offer "excess" discounts to their NAVs, pay reasonably high distributions, and have a solid track record. We also write a monthly series to identify "5 Safe and Cheap DGI" stocks. You can read our most recent such article here.

We use our multi-step filtering process to select just five CEFs from around 500 available funds.

The selected five CEFs this month, as a group, are offering an average distribution rate of 9.85% and an excess discount/premium of -9.70% (compared to the 52-week average). Besides, these five funds have collectively returned 12.28%, 9.78%, and 9.60% in the last three, five, and 10 years (or since inception). Since this is a monthly series, there may be some selections that could overlap from month to month.

Please note that these are not recommendations to buy but should be considered as a starting point for further research.

Goals for the Selection Process

Our goals are simple and are aligned with most conservative income investors, including retirees who wish to dabble in CEFs. We want to shortlist five closed-end funds that are relatively cheap, offering good discounts to their NAVs, paying relatively high distributions, and have a solid and substantial past track record in maintaining and growing their NAVs. Please note that we are not necessarily going for the cheapest funds (in terms of discounts or highest yields), but we also require our funds to stand out qualitatively. We adopt a systematic approach to filter down the 500-plus funds into a small subset.

Here's a summary of our primary goals:

Reasonably high income/distributions.

High long-term performance in terms of total return on NAV: We also try to measure if there has been an excess NAV return over and above the distribution rate.

Cheaper valuation at the time of buy, determined by the absolute discount to NAV and the "excess" discount offered compared to their history.

Coverage ratio: We try to measure to what extent the income generated by the fund covers the distribution. Not all CEFs fully cover the distribution, especially the equity, and specialty funds, as they depend on the capital gains to cover their distribution. We adjust this weight according to the type of fund.

We believe that a well-diversified CEF portfolio should at least consist of 10 CEFs or more, preferably from different asset classes. It's also advisable to build the portfolio over a period rather than invest in one lump sum. If you were to invest in one CEF every month, in a year, you would have a well-diversified CEF portfolio. What we provide here every month is a list of five probable candidates for further research. We think a CEF portfolio can be an important component in the overall portfolio strategy. One should preferably have a DGI portfolio as the foundation, and the CEF portfolio could be used to boost the income level to the desired level. How much should one allocate to CEFs? Each investor needs to answer this question himself/herself based on the personal situation and factors like the size of the portfolio, income needs, risk appetite, or risk tolerance.

Selection Process

We have more than 500 CEF funds to choose from, which come from different asset classes like equity, preferred stocks, mortgage bonds, government and corporate bonds, energy MLPs, utilities, and municipal income. Just like in other life situations, even though the broader choice always is good, it does make it more difficult to make a final selection. The first thing we want to do is to shorten this list of 500 CEFs to a more manageable subset of around 100 funds. We can apply some criteria to shorten our list, but the criteria need to be broad and loose enough at this stage to keep all the potentially good candidates. Also, the criteria that we build should revolve around our original goals. One important change we made recently from our past practice is that we now demand only a five-year history instead of a 10-year history. However, we do take into account the 10-year history if available. With this change, we are able to include many more CEFs that still have a good history and a chance to be excellent income providers in the coming years.

Criteria to Shortlist:

Criteria Brings down the number of funds to... Reason for the Criteria Baseline expense < 2.5% and Avg. Daily Volume > 100,000 Approx. 435 Funds We do not want funds that charge excessive fees. Also, we want funds that have fair liquidity. Market-capitalization > 100 Million Approx. 400 Funds We do not want funds that are too small. Track record/ History longer than five years (inception date 2014 or earlier) Approx. 375 Funds We want funds that have a reasonably long track record. UNII* Balance > -$3.00 Approx. 370 Funds A large UNII (Undistributed Net Investment Income) negative balance would indicate the fund is having problems paying its distributions. Discount/Premium < +6% Approx. 350 Funds We do not want to pay too high a premium; in fact, we want bigger discounts. Distribution (dividend) Rate > 5% Approx. 260-275 Funds The current distribution (income) to be reasonably high. 5-Year Annualized Return on NAV > 0% AND 3-Year Annualized Return on NAV >0% Approx. 240 Funds We want funds that have a reasonably good past track record in maintaining their NAVs.

After we applied the above criteria this month, we were left with 236 funds in our list, which is quite a bit more than usual and too long a list to present here or meaningfully select five funds.

Note: Most of the data in this article is sourced from Cefconnect.com, Cefa.com, and Morningstar.com.

Narrowing Down to 50 Funds

To bring down the number of funds to a more manageable number, we will shortlist 12 funds based on each of the following criteria. After that, we will apply certain qualitative criteria on each fund and rank them to select the top five.

Six broad criteria:

Discount to NAV.

Excess Discount/Premium (explained below).

Distribution rate.

Return on NAV, last five years (long-term).

Return on NAV, last three years (medium-term).

Coverage ratio.

Discount to NAV:

We sort our list (of 236 funds) on the discount/premium in descending order since we want to buy when we are offered the largest discount. For this criterion, the lower the value, the better it is. So, we select the top 12 funds (most negative values) from this sorted list.

(All data as of 03/17/2020)

Ticker Name Sector Leverage % Baseline Exp. Distrib. Rate Disc./ Prem. Excess Disc. 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. 3YR Ann. NAV Return 5YR Ann. NAV Return Inception Date Distrib. Coverage HFRO Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fd Senior Loans 34.23% 1.79% 9.04% -23.39% -14.26% -9.13% 3.06% 3.07% 1/13/2000 98.68% MXF Mexico Fund Emerging Market Equity -- 1.61% 11.36% -22.70% -10.14% -12.56% -0.98% -4.15% 6/3/1981 40.74% BCX BlackRock Resources& Commodities Sector Equity 0.22% 1.08% 14.23% -21.05% -8.68% -12.37% -3.16% -2.10% 3/29/2011 27.81% GDL GDL Fund US Allocation 44.63% 4.07% 5.67% -20.96% -4.06% -16.90% 1.40% 2.23% 1/25/2007 0.00% ARDC Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Senior Loans 35.04% 1.93% 11.60% -20.64% -9.54% -11.10% 5.04% 5.43% 11/28/2012 110.51% ARDC Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Senior Loans 35.04% 1.93% 11.60% -20.64% -9.54% -11.10% 5.04% 5.43% 11/28/2012 110.51% HYB New America High-Income High Yield 31.36% 1.18% 9.58% -19.88% -9.45% -10.43% 5.26% 6.04% 2/26/1988 94.00% EDD Morgan Stanley Emrgng Mkts Domestic Debt Emerging Market Income 27.20% 1.50% 9.98% -19.60% -8.81% -10.79% 2.19% -0.96% 4/24/2007 86.58% FAX Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Global Income 35.24% 1.16% 9.51% -19.49% -6.30% -13.19% 3.23% 2.51% 4/24/1986 54.61% MSD Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Emerging Market Income 2.19% 1.20% 7.00% -18.97% -8.06% -10.91% 4.24% 4.89% 7/23/1993 96.31% EMD Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Emerging Market Income 27.33% 1.27% 11.43% -18.67% -8.21% -10.46% 3.38% 4.51% 12/1/2003 97.85% TEI Templeton Emerg Mkts Income Emerging Market Income -- 1.11% 9.67% -18.66% -10.59% -8.07% -2.04% 1.75% 9/23/1993 79.56%

Excess Discount/Premium:

We certainly like funds that are offering large discounts (not premiums) to their NAVs. But sometimes we may consider paying near zero or a small premium if the fund is great otherwise. So, what's important is to see the "excess discount/premium" and may not be the absolute value. We want to see the discount (or premium) on a relative basis to their record, say 52-week average.

By subtracting the 52-week average discount/premium from the current discount/premium will give us the excess discount/premium. For example, if the fund has the current discount of -5%, but the 52-week average was +1.5% (premium), the excess discount/premium would be -6.5%.

Excess Discount/Premium = Current Discount/Premium (Minus) 52-Wk Avg. Discount/ Premium

So, what's the difference between the 12-month Z-score and this measurement of Excess Discount/Premium? The two measurements are quite similar, maybe with a subtle difference. The 12-month Z-score would indicate how expensive (or cheap) the CEF is in comparison to the 12 months. Z-score also takes into account the standard deviation of the discount/premium. Our measurement (excess discount/premium) compares the current valuation with the last 12-month average.

We sort our list (of 236 funds) on the "excess discount/premium" in descending order. For this criterion, the lower the value, the better it is. So, we select the top 12 funds (most negative values) from this sorted list.

Ticker Name Sector Leverage % Baseline Exp. Distrib. Rate Disc./ Prem. Excess Disc. 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. 3YR Ann. NAV Return 5YR Ann. NAV Return Inception Date Distrib. Coverage MPV Barings Participation Invs High Yield 9.32% 2.34% 9.42% -10.14% -29.26% 19.12% 9.20% 8.51% 10/6/1988 87.09% MCI Barings Corporate Investors High Yield 8.88% 2.52% 9.63% -17.65% -25.53% 7.88% 10.73% 9.24% 9/1/1971 86.03% MCI Barings Corporate Investors High Yield 8.88% 2.52% 9.63% -17.65% -25.53% 7.88% 10.73% 9.24% 9/1/1971 86.03% MCI Barings Corporate Investors High Yield 8.88% 2.52% 9.63% -17.65% -25.53% 7.88% 10.73% 9.24% 9/1/1971 86.03% PML PIMCO Municipal Income II Municipal 47.57% 1.06% 6.07% -0.43% -22.44% 22.01% 10.34% 8.12% 6/28/2002 92.01% PHK PIMCO High Income Multi-Sector 33.77% 0.91% 14.41% 2.80% -22.27% 25.07% 11.82% 12.02% 4/30/2003 73.25% PHK PIMCO High Income Multi-Sector 33.77% 0.91% 14.41% 2.80% -22.27% 25.07% 11.82% 12.02% 4/30/2003 73.25% PHK PIMCO High Income Multi-Sector 33.77% 0.91% 14.41% 2.80% -22.27% 25.07% 11.82% 12.02% 4/30/2003 73.25% PCN PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy Investment Grade 27.22% 0.94% 10.48% 4.21% -20.01% 24.22% 10.02% 10.21% 12/21/2001 79.69% PCN PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy Investment Grade 27.22% 0.94% 10.48% 4.21% -20.01% 24.22% 10.02% 10.21% 12/21/2001 79.69% PMF PIMCO Municipal Income Municipal 47.16% 1.18% 5.58% -6.67% -17.99% 11.32% 9.98% 7.81% 6/29/2001 98.95% PDI PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Multi-Sector 44.55% 1.90% 11.47% -0.60% -17.87% 17.27% 12.02% 10.95% 5/25/2012 129.02%

High Current Distribution Rate:

After all, most investors invest in CEF funds for their juicy distributions. We sort our list (of 236 funds) on the current distribution rate (descending order) and select the top 12 funds from this sorted list.

Ticker Name Sector Leverage % Baseline Exp. Distrib. Rate Disc./ Prem. Excess Disc. 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. 3YR Ann. NAV Return 5YR Ann. NAV Return Inception Date Distrib. Coverage ZTR Virtus Total Return Fund Inc Global Allocation 34.12% 1.37% 19.57% -10.00% -9.73% -0.27% 5.41% 6.11% 2/24/2005 19.88% TDF Templeton Dragon Asia Equity 0.17% 1.31% 18.08% -18.61% -6.95% -11.66% 10.54% 6.23% 9/8/1994 7.63% TDF Templeton Dragon Asia Equity 0.17% 1.31% 18.08% -18.61% -6.95% -11.66% 10.54% 6.23% 9/8/1994 7.63% NCZ AllianzGI Convertible & Inc II Common Convertibles 37.62% 1.37% 16.72% -8.76% -9.65% 0.89% 3.53% 3.02% 7/31/2003 62.52% NCV AllianzGI Convertible & Income Common Convertibles 41.61% 1.33% 16.54% -3.79% -6.27% 2.48% 3.62% 3.06% 3/31/2003 61.78% EOD Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opp Fd Global Equity 20.50% 1.39% 16.14% -14.08% -6.61% -7.47% 4.78% 1.09% 3/28/2007 25.33% DPG Duff & Phelps Utility and Infra Fund Inc Sector Equity 42.09% 1.63% 16.13% -8.40% -0.36% -8.04% -0.11% -1.05% 7/29/2011 7.36% VGI Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Multi-Sector 31.24% 1.83% 16.07% -15.23% -10.47% -4.76% 2.23% 4.60% 2/24/2012 35.97% CHW Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Global Allocation 43.69% 1.64% 15.97% -9.15% -10.70% 1.55% 5.92% 4.55% 6/27/2007 15.88% NRO Neuberger Real Estate Securities Income Real Estate 38.42% 1.40% 15.84% -10.36% -5.66% -4.70% 4.28% 4.28% 10/31/2003 39.88% FIF First Trust Energy Infrastructure MLP 39.28% 1.53% 15.81% -11.83% -2.96% -8.87% -0.92% -2.10% 9/27/2011 0.00% IFN The India Fund Inc Asia Equity 0.28% 1.32% 15.54% -15.50% -5.06% -10.44% 5.33% 2.05% 2/23/1994 4.39%

Five-Year Annualized Return on NAV

We then sort our list (of 236 funds) on the five-year return on NAV (on descending order) and select the top 12 funds.

Ticker Name Sector Leverage % Baseline Exp. Distrib. Rate Disc./ Prem. Excess Disc. 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. 3YR Ann. NAV Return 5YR Ann. NAV Return Inception Date Distrib. Coverage BST BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Sector Equity 0.18% 1.08% 7.71% 0.66% -1.38% 2.04% 22.22% 17.87% 10/29/2014 0.00% BST BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Sector Equity 0.18% 1.08% 7.71% 0.66% -1.38% 2.04% 22.22% 17.87% 10/29/2014 0.00% STK Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Gr Covered Call -- 1.16% 11.27% -2.38% -4.44% 2.06% 15.33% 14.65% 11/25/2009 0.00% STK Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Gr Covered Call -- 1.16% 11.27% -2.38% -4.44% 2.06% 15.33% 14.65% 11/25/2009 0.00% PHK PIMCO High Income Multi-Sector 33.77% 0.91% 14.41% 2.80% -22.27% 25.07% 11.82% 12.02% 4/30/2003 73.25% PHK PIMCO High Income Multi-Sector 33.77% 0.91% 14.41% 2.80% -22.27% 25.07% 11.82% 12.02% 4/30/2003 73.25% PHK PIMCO High Income Multi-Sector 33.77% 0.91% 14.41% 2.80% -22.27% 25.07% 11.82% 12.02% 4/30/2003 73.25% PDI PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Multi-Sector 44.55% 1.90% 11.47% -0.60% -17.87% 17.27% 12.02% 10.95% 5/25/2012 129.02% PDI PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Multi-Sector 44.55% 1.90% 11.47% -0.60% -17.87% 17.27% 12.02% 10.95% 5/25/2012 129.02% PDI PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Multi-Sector 44.55% 1.90% 11.47% -0.60% -17.87% 17.27% 12.02% 10.95% 5/25/2012 129.02% PDI PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Multi-Sector 44.55% 1.90% 11.47% -0.60% -17.87% 17.27% 12.02% 10.95% 5/25/2012 129.02% PCI PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Inc Multi-Sector 50.56% 2.12% 11.47% -5.30% -11.36% 6.06% 12.10% 10.88% 1/29/2013 109.41%

Medium Term Return on NAV (last 3-years)

We then sort our list (of 236 funds) on a three-year return on NAV (on descending order) and select the top 12 funds.

Ticker Name Sector Leverage % Baseline Exp. Distrib. Rate Disc./ Prem. Excess Disc. 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. 3YR Ann. NAV Return 5YR Ann. NAV Return Inception Date Distrib. Coverage BST BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Sector Equity 0.18% 1.08% 7.71% 0.66% -1.38% 2.04% 22.22% 17.87% 10/29/2014 0.00% BST BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Sector Equity 0.18% 1.08% 7.71% 0.66% -1.38% 2.04% 22.22% 17.87% 10/29/2014 0.00% STK Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Gr Covered Call -- 1.16% 11.27% -2.38% -4.44% 2.06% 15.33% 14.65% 11/25/2009 0.00% STK Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Gr Covered Call -- 1.16% 11.27% -2.38% -4.44% 2.06% 15.33% 14.65% 11/25/2009 0.00% ASG Liberty All-Star Growth US Equity 0.62% 1.28% 11.69% -8.44% -8.18% -0.26% 13.44% 10.35% 3/14/1986 0.00% ASG Liberty All-Star Growth US Equity 0.62% 1.28% 11.69% -8.44% -8.18% -0.26% 13.44% 10.35% 3/14/1986 0.00% DMO Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opp High Yield 34.20% 1.74% 10.94% -8.35% -15.58% 7.23% 12.95% 9.95% 2/24/2010 79.43% DMO Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opp High Yield 34.20% 1.74% 10.94% -8.35% -15.58% 7.23% 12.95% 9.95% 2/24/2010 79.43% DMO Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opp High Yield 34.20% 1.74% 10.94% -8.35% -15.58% 7.23% 12.95% 9.95% 2/24/2010 79.43% PCI PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Inc Multi-Sector 50.56% 2.12% 11.47% -5.30% -11.36% 6.06% 12.10% 10.88% 1/29/2013 109.41% PCI PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Inc Multi-Sector 50.56% 2.12% 11.47% -5.30% -11.36% 6.06% 12.10% 10.88% 1/29/2013 109.41% PCI PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Inc Multi-Sector 50.56% 2.12% 11.47% -5.30% -11.36% 6.06% 12.10% 10.88% 1/29/2013 109.41%

Coverage Ratio (Earnings vs. distributions)

We then sort our list (of 236 funds) on the coverage ratio and select the top 12 funds. The coverage ratio is derived by dividing the earnings per share by distribution amount for a specific period.

Ticker Name Sector Leverage % Baseline Exp. Distrib. Rate Disc./ Prem. Excess Disc. 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. 3YR Ann. NAV Return 5YR Ann. NAV Return Inception Date Distrib. Coverage PDI PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Multi-Sector 44.55% 1.90% 11.47% -0.60% -17.87% 17.27% 12.02% 10.95% 5/25/2012 129.02% PDI PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Multi-Sector 44.55% 1.90% 11.47% -0.60% -17.87% 17.27% 12.02% 10.95% 5/25/2012 129.02% PDI PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Multi-Sector 44.55% 1.90% 11.47% -0.60% -17.87% 17.27% 12.02% 10.95% 5/25/2012 129.02% PDI PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Multi-Sector 44.55% 1.90% 11.47% -0.60% -17.87% 17.27% 12.02% 10.95% 5/25/2012 129.02% ETG Eaton Vance Tax Adv Global Dividend Inc Global Equity 30.50% 1.18% 10.78% -10.09% -4.68% -5.41% 7.54% 5.49% 1/30/2004 126.78% PPR Voya Prime Rate Trust Senior Loans 31.46% 1.62% 6.35% -8.28% 2.63% -10.91% 2.36% 3.28% 5/12/1988 119.66% JLS Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term High Yield 30.91% 1.63% 6.84% -5.91% -4.39% -1.52% 6.13% 5.89% 11/25/2009 114.61% BGH Barings Global Short Duration High Yield High Yield 36.11% 1.65% 14.12% -12.56% -8.67% -3.89% 2.00% 4.79% 10/26/2012 113.64% ARDC Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Senior Loans 35.04% 1.93% 11.60% -20.64% -9.54% -11.10% 5.04% 5.43% 11/28/2012 110.51% ARDC Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Senior Loans 35.04% 1.93% 11.60% -20.64% -9.54% -11.10% 5.04% 5.43% 11/28/2012 110.51% BBF BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Municipal 40.44% 1.16% 5.33% -13.47% -11.53% -1.94% 6.62% 4.68% 7/27/2001 110.13% PCI PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Inc Multi-Sector 50.56% 2.12% 11.47% -5.30% -11.36% 6.06% 12.10% 10.88% 1/29/2013 109.41%

Now we have 72 funds in total from the above selections. We will see if there are any duplicates. In our current list of 72 funds, there were 20 duplicates, meaning there are funds that appeared more than once. Following names appear twice (or more):

ARDC, ASG, BST, PCN, PFN, STK, TDF (appear two times, seven duplicates)

DMO, MCI, PCI, PHK, PKO (appear three times, ten duplicates)

PDI (appear four times, three duplicates).

So, once we remove 20 duplicate rows, we are left with 52 funds.

Narrowing Down to Just 10-12 Funds

In our list of funds, we already may have some of the best probable candidates. However, so far, they have been selected based on one single criterion that each of them may be good at. That's not nearly enough. So, we will apply a combination of criteria by applying weights to eight factors to calculate the total quality score and filter out the best ones.

We will apply weights to each of the EIGHT criteria:

Baseline expense (Max weight 5) Current distribution rate (Max weight 10)

Current discount/premium (Max weight 5)

Excess discount/premium (Max weight 5)

3-YR NAV return (Max weight 5)

5-YR NAV return (Max weight 5)

10-YR NAV return (Max weight 5, if less than ten years history, an average of 3-yr & 5yr)

Excess NAV return over distribution rate (Max weight 5)

Coverage Ratio (Max weight 10). This weight is adjusted based on the type of fund to provide fair treatment to certain types like equity funds. We assign some bonus points to certain types of funds, which by their make-up depend on capital gains to fund their distributions, to bring them at par with fixed-income funds. These fund types include Equity/ Sector-equity (four bonus points), Real-estate (three points), Covered-call (two points) and MLP funds (variable). However, please note that this is just one of eight criteria that are being used to calculate the total quality score.

Once we have calculated the weights, we combine them to calculate "Total Combined Weight," also called the "Quality Score." The sorted list of 52 funds on the "combined total weight" is presented below.

Ticker Leverage % Base Exp. Distrib. Rate Disc./ Prem. Excess Disc. 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. 3YR Ann. NAV Return 5YR Ann. NAV Return 10YR Ann. NAV Return Inception Date Distrib. Coverage Combined Weight / Total Quality Score WT. Exp. WT. Distr. Rate WT. Dis/ Prem WT. Excess Disc. WT. 3YR NAV RTN WT. 5YR NAV RTN WT. 10YR NAV RTN WT. Excess Return Over Distr. WT. Coverage ratio (adj.) BBN 34.98% 0.92% 5.78% -6.52% -4.40% -2.12% 11.86% 8.77% n/a 8/27/2010 102.22% 51.17 4.08 3.85 3.26 4.40 10.00 4.39 7.19 5.00 9.00 ASG 0.62% 1.28% 11.69% -8.44% -8.18% -0.26% 13.44% 10.35% 12.61% 3/14/1986 0.00% 49.54 3.72 6.67 4.22 8.18 10.00 5.00 5.00 1.75 5.00 NEV 35.85% 1.00% 5.34% -13.43% -8.91% -4.52% 8.66% 6.29% 7.72% 9/25/2009 108.70% 49.46 4.00 3.56 5.00 8.91 8.66 3.15 3.86 3.32 9.00 PCI 50.56% 2.12% 11.47% -5.30% -11.36% 6.06% 12.10% 10.88% n/a 1/29/2013 109.41% 49.33 2.88 6.67 2.65 5.00 10.00 5.00 7.50 0.63 9.00 EOS -- 1.09% 9.36% -7.86% -8.99% 1.13% 11.05% 8.95% 10.85% 1/26/2005 0.00% 49.24 3.91 6.24 3.93 8.99 10.00 4.48 5.00 1.69 5.00 PDI 44.55% 1.90% 11.47% -0.60% -17.87% 17.27% 12.02% 10.95% n/a 5/25/2012 129.02% 48.12 3.10 6.67 0.30 5.00 10.00 5.00 7.50 0.55 10.00 DMO 34.20% 1.74% 10.94% -8.35% -15.58% 7.23% 12.95% 9.95% 13.84% 2/24/2010 79.43% 48.09 3.26 6.67 4.18 5.00 10.00 4.98 5.00 2.01 7.00 MCI 8.88% 2.52% 9.63% -17.65% -25.53% 7.88% 10.73% 9.24% 11.84% 9/1/1971 86.03% 47.62 2.48 6.42 5.00 5.00 10.00 4.62 5.00 1.10 8.00 PMX 46.22% 1.19% 5.44% -4.43% -14.57% 10.14% 10.22% 8.39% 9.90% 10/31/2002 108.08% 47.58 3.81 3.63 2.22 5.00 10.00 4.20 4.95 4.78 9.00 PMF 47.16% 1.18% 5.58% -6.67% -17.99% 11.32% 9.98% 7.81% 9.64% 6/29/2001 98.95% 46.98 3.82 3.72 3.34 5.00 9.98 3.91 4.82 4.40 8.00 PKO 35.52% 1.56% 11.50% -4.16% -15.36% 11.20% 10.72% 9.82% 12.62% 11/30/2007 106.14% 46.10 3.44 6.67 2.08 5.00 10.00 4.91 5.00 0.00 9.00 ARDC 35.04% 1.93% 11.60% -20.64% -9.54% -11.10% 5.04% 5.43% n/a 11/28/2012 110.51% 45.91 3.07 6.67 5.00 9.54 5.04 2.72 3.88 0.00 10.00 MPV 9.32% 2.34% 9.42% -10.14% -29.26% 19.12% 9.20% 8.51% 11.47% 10/6/1988 87.09% 45.40 2.66 6.28 5.00 5.00 9.20 4.26 5.00 0.00 8.00 HYB 31.36% 1.18% 9.58% -19.88% -9.45% -10.43% 5.26% 6.04% 8.86% 2/26/1988 94.00% 45.37 3.82 6.39 5.00 9.45 5.26 3.02 4.43 0.00 8.00 ETG 30.50% 1.18% 10.78% -10.09% -4.68% -5.41% 7.54% 5.49% 9.79% 1/30/2004 126.78% 45.35 3.82 6.67 5.00 4.68 7.54 2.75 4.90 0.00 10.00 PFN 28.80% 1.13% 12.73% -6.68% -14.76% 8.08% 9.49% 9.28% 11.66% 10/29/2004 71.73% 45.01 3.87 6.67 3.34 5.00 9.49 4.64 5.00 0.00 7.00 PFL 31.57% 1.19% 13.03% -7.17% -15.57% 8.40% 9.09% 8.94% 11.41% 8/26/2003 71.31% 44.62 3.81 6.67 3.59 5.00 9.09 4.47 5.00 0.00 7.00 PML 47.57% 1.06% 6.07% -0.43% -22.44% 22.01% 10.34% 8.12% 9.48% 6/28/2002 92.01% 44.27 3.94 4.05 0.22 5.00 10.00 4.06 4.74 4.27 8.00 TDF 0.17% 1.31% 18.08% -18.61% -6.95% -11.66% 10.54% 6.23% 7.06% 9/8/1994 7.63% 43.95 3.69 6.67 5.00 6.95 10.00 3.12 3.53 0.00 5.00 STK -- 1.16% 11.27% -2.38% -4.44% 2.06% 15.33% 14.65% 12.60% 11/25/2009 0.00% 43.20 3.84 6.67 1.19 4.44 10.00 5.00 5.00 4.06 3.00 BST 0.18% 1.08% 7.71% 0.66% -1.38% 2.04% 22.22% 17.87% n/a 10/29/2014 0.00% 42.61 3.92 5.14 -0.33 1.38 10.00 5.00 7.50 5.00 5.00 MUA 12.79% 0.70% 5.15% -9.67% -16.01% 6.34% 6.74% 5.83% 7.38% 6/25/1993 102.70% 41.50 4.30 3.43 4.84 5.00 6.74 2.92 3.69 1.59 9.00 ZTR 34.12% 1.37% 19.57% -10.00% -9.73% -0.27% 5.41% 6.11% 12.43% 2/24/2005 19.88% 41.49 3.63 6.67 5.00 9.73 5.41 3.06 5.00 0.00 3.00 BGX 43.60% 1.70% 11.66% -14.08% -12.27% -1.81% 5.46% 5.61% n/a 1/27/2011 108.88% 41.36 3.30 6.67 5.00 5.00 5.46 2.81 4.13 0.00 9.00 PHK 33.77% 0.91% 14.41% 2.80% -22.27% 25.07% 11.82% 12.02% 14.96% 4/30/2003 73.25% 41.36 4.09 6.67 -1.40 5.00 10.00 5.00 5.00 0.00 7.00 BGB 41.78% 2.18% 11.01% -15.05% -8.36% -6.69% 4.12% 4.35% n/a 9/26/2012 108.30% 41.29 2.82 6.67 5.00 8.36 4.12 2.18 3.15 0.00 9.00 BBF 40.44% 1.16% 5.33% -13.47% -11.53% -1.94% 6.62% 4.68% 6.98% 7/27/2001 110.13% 41.13 3.84 3.55 5.00 5.00 6.62 2.34 3.49 1.29 10.00 PCN 27.22% 0.94% 10.48% 4.21% -20.01% 24.22% 10.02% 10.21% 12.83% 12/21/2001 79.69% 40.62 4.06 6.67 -2.11 5.00 10.00 5.00 5.00 0.00 7.00 BGH 36.11% 1.65% 14.12% -12.56% -8.67% -3.89% 2.00% 4.79% n/a 10/26/2012 113.64% 40.28 3.35 6.67 5.00 8.67 2.00 2.40 2.20 0.00 10.00 NCZ 37.62% 1.37% 16.72% -8.76% -9.65% 0.89% 3.53% 3.02% 7.73% 7/31/2003 62.52% 40.23 3.63 6.67 4.38 9.65 3.53 1.51 3.87 0.00 7.00 EMD 27.33% 1.27% 11.43% -18.67% -8.21% -10.46% 3.38% 4.51% 4.99% 12/1/2003 97.85% 39.74 3.73 6.67 5.00 8.21 3.38 2.26 2.50 0.00 8.00 NRO 38.42% 1.40% 15.84% -10.36% -5.66% -4.70% 4.28% 4.28% 11.01% 10/31/2003 39.88% 39.35 3.60 6.67 5.00 5.66 4.28 2.14 5.00 0.00 7.00 MSD 2.19% 1.20% 7.00% -18.97% -8.06% -10.91% 4.24% 4.89% 5.33% 7/23/1993 96.31% 38.88 3.80 4.67 5.00 8.06 4.24 2.45 2.67 0.00 8.00 GOF 0.27% 1.15% 14.19% -1.60% -12.82% 11.22% 7.08% 9.19% 11.55% 7/27/2007 40.46% 38.49 3.85 6.67 0.80 5.00 7.08 4.60 5.00 0.00 5.50 JLS 30.91% 1.63% 6.84% -5.91% -4.39% -1.52% 6.13% 5.89% 8.12% 11/25/2009 114.61% 38.41 3.37 4.56 2.96 4.39 6.13 2.95 4.06 0.00 10.00 EOD 20.50% 1.39% 16.14% -14.08% -6.61% -7.47% 4.78% 1.09% 3.80% 3/28/2007 25.33% 37.11 3.61 6.67 5.00 6.61 4.78 0.55 1.90 0.00 8.00 SCD 32.59% 1.25% 15.48% -15.06% -6.90% -8.16% 3.48% 1.70% 8.74% 2/24/2004 38.95% 36.02 3.75 6.67 5.00 6.90 3.48 0.85 4.37 0.00 5.00 BME 0.04% 1.11% 7.24% 2.38% 0.34% 2.04% 11.08% 8.00% 13.10% 3/28/2005 1.18% 35.37 3.89 4.83 -1.19 0.00 10.00 4.00 5.00 3.84 5.00 CHW 43.69% 1.64% 15.97% -9.15% -10.70% 1.55% 5.92% 4.55% 7.60% 6/27/2007 15.88% 34.60 3.36 6.67 4.58 5.00 5.92 2.28 3.80 0.00 3.00 NCV 41.61% 1.33% 16.54% -3.79% -6.27% 2.48% 3.62% 3.06% 7.74% 3/31/2003 61.78% 34.52 3.67 6.67 1.90 6.27 3.62 1.53 3.87 0.00 7.00 IFN 0.28% 1.32% 15.54% -15.50% -5.06% -10.44% 5.33% 2.05% 4.91% 2/23/1994 4.39% 34.22 3.68 6.67 5.00 5.06 5.33 1.03 2.46 0.00 5.00 HFRO 34.23% 1.79% 9.04% -23.39% -14.26% -9.13% 3.06% 3.07% n/a 1/13/2000 98.68% 34.13 3.21 6.03 5.00 5.00 3.06 1.54 2.30 0.00 8.00 EDD 27.20% 1.50% 9.98% -19.60% -8.81% -10.79% 2.19% -0.96% -0.37% 4/24/2007 86.58% 33.49 3.50 6.65 5.00 8.81 2.19 -0.48 -0.19 0.00 8.00 FAX 35.24% 1.16% 9.51% -19.49% -6.30% -13.19% 3.23% 2.51% 3.61% 4/24/1986 54.61% 33.27 3.84 6.34 5.00 6.30 3.23 1.26 1.81 0.00 5.50 VGI 31.24% 1.83% 16.07% -15.23% -10.47% -4.76% 2.23% 4.60% n/a 2/24/2012 35.97% 30.63 3.17 6.67 5.00 5.00 2.23 2.30 2.27 0.00 4.00 PPR 31.46% 1.62% 6.35% -8.28% 2.63% -10.91% 2.36% 3.28% 5.18% 5/12/1988 119.66% 28.34 3.38 4.23 4.14 0.00 2.36 1.64 2.59 0.00 10.00 TEI -- 1.11% 9.67% -18.66% -10.59% -8.07% -2.04% 1.75% 3.88% 9/23/1993 79.56% 28.11 3.89 6.45 5.00 5.00 -2.04 0.88 1.94 0.00 7.00 MXF -- 1.61% 11.36% -22.70% -10.14% -12.56% -0.98% -4.15% 1.59% 6/3/1981 40.74% 27.30 3.39 6.67 5.00 5.00 -0.98 -2.08 0.80 0.00 9.50 BCX 0.22% 1.08% 14.23% -21.05% -8.68% -12.37% -3.16% -2.10% n/a 3/29/2011 27.81% 25.95 3.92 6.67 5.00 8.68 -3.16 -1.05 -2.11 0.00 8.00 GDL 44.63% 4.07% 5.67% -20.96% -4.06% -16.90% 1.40% 2.23% 2.93% 1/25/2007 0.00% 18.75 0.93 3.78 5.00 4.06 1.40 1.12 1.47 0.00 1.00 DPG 42.09% 1.63% 16.13% -8.40% -0.36% -8.04% -0.11% -1.05% n/a 7/29/2011 7.36% 18.64 3.37 6.67 4.20 0.36 -0.11 -0.53 -0.32 0.00 5.00 FIF 39.28% 1.53% 15.81% -11.83% -2.96% -8.87% -0.92% -2.10% n/a 9/27/2011 0.00% 16.14 3.47 6.67 5.00 2.96 -0.92 -1.05 -0.99 0.00 1.00

In order to structure a CEF portfolio, it's highly recommended to diversify in funds that invest in different types of asset classes. In our list of 52, if we were to look at the top 30 based on the total quality score/weight (quality-score of 40 or above), below is the list, which is sorted sector-wise and quality-rating. It's worth noting that there is a large concentration of "municipal" funds at the top this month. This is one sector that was missing from our lists for quite some time as it had become overvalued. Another surprise is that multi-sector funds like PIMCO's PCI and PDI have risen to the top. Please note that some of the sectors (like REITs and Preferreds) are not represented at all this month because of the heavy concentration of Municipal funds at the top.

Sr. no. Strategy / Asset-class/ Sector Position-1 Position-2 Position-3 1 Covered Call (EOS) ( STK) 2 Global Equity ( ETG) - 3 US Equity (ASG) - 4 High Yield ( Convertibles/ Senior Loans/ High-Yield/ Credit Income/ Mortgage securities) ( DMO) (MCI) (ARDC) 4A. Multi-Sector (PCI) (PDI) (PKO) 5 Municipal – Taxable (BBN) - 5A. Municipal – Tax Exempt (NEV) (PMX) (PMF) 6 Preferreds - 7 Real Estate - 8 Utilities and Infrastructure - 9 CEF Sector Equity (Financial, Tech, Healthcare, etc.) (BST) - 10 Emerging Mkt. Equity (TDF) -

If you were to select ten picks, we would simply pick the top one from each of the above categories.

Final Selection: Our List of Final Top-5

Now, if we had only five slots for investment and need to select just five funds, we will need to make some subjective selections. However, we should be careful to select from different sectors (or asset-classes). Since this step is mostly subjective, so it will differ from person to person. Here are the selections for this month, based on our perspective:

Ticker Name Sector Leverage % Base Exp. Distrib. Rate Disc./ Prem. Excess Disc. 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. 3YR Ann. NAV Return 5YR Ann. NAV Return 10YR Ann. NAV RTN Inception Date Distrib. Coverage Combined Weight (BBN) BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Taxable Muni 34.98% 0.92% 5.78% -6.52% -4.40% -2.12% 11.86% 8.77% n/a 8/27/2010 102.22% 51.17 (ASG) Liberty All-Star Growth US Equity 0.62% 1.28% 11.69% -8.44% -8.18% -0.26% 13.44% 10.35% 12.61% 3/14/1986 0.00% 49.54 (PCI) PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Inc Multi- Sector 50.56% 2.12% 11.47% -5.30% -11.36% 6.06% 12.10% 10.88% n/a 1/29/2013 109.41% 49.33 (EOS) Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income II Covered Call -- 1.09% 9.36% -7.86% -8.99% 1.13% 11.05% 8.95% 10.85% 1/26/2005 0.00% 49.24 (DMO) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opp High Yield 34.20% 1.74% 10.94% -8.35% -15.58% 7.23% 12.95% 9.95% 13.84% 2/24/2010 79.43% 48.09 AVERAGE 24.07% 1.43% 9.85% -7.29% -9.70% 2.41% 12.28% 9.78% 15 years 58.21% 49.47

Risks

It goes without saying that CEFs, in general, have some additional risks. This section is specifically relevant for investors who are new to CEF investing, but in general, all CEF investors should be aware of.

Leverage and high fees:

They generally use some amount of leverage, which adds to the risk. The leverage can be hugely beneficial in good times but can be detrimental during tough times. The leverage also causes higher fees because of the interest expense in addition to the baseline expense. In the tables above, we have used the baseline expense only. If a fund is using significant leverage, we want to make sure that the leverage is used effectively by the management team - the best way to know this is to look at the long-term returns on the NAV. NAV is the "net asset value" of the fund after counting all expenses and after paying the distributions. So, if a fund is paying high distributions and maintaining or growing its NAV over time, it should bode well for its investors.

Volatility:

Due to leverage, the market prices of CEFs can be more volatile as they can go from premium pricing to discount pricing (and vice versa) in a relatively short period. Especially during corrections, the market prices can drop much faster than the NAV (the underlying assets). Investors who do not have an appetite for higher volatility should generally stay away from CEFs or at least avoid the leveraged CEFs.

Premium over NAVs:

CEFs have market prices that are different from their NAVs (net asset values). They can trade either at discounts or at premiums to their NAVs. Generally, we should stay away from paying any significant premiums over the NAV prices unless there are some very compelling reasons.

Asset-specific risk:

Another risk factor may come from asset concentration risk. Many funds may hold similar underlying assets. However, this is easy to mitigate by diversifying into different types of CEFs ranging from equity, equity covered calls, preferred stocks, mortgage bonds, government and corporate bonds, energy MLPs, utilities, and municipal income.

Conclusion

The underlying purpose of this exercise is to find five likely best funds for investment each month using our screening process. This month, it was especially interesting to run this process to see what would come up at the top, considering what is going in the market. As always, our filtering process demands that our selections have a solid long-term record, maintain good earnings to distribution coverage (in certain categories), offer reasonably high distributions, and are cheaper on a relative basis and offer a reasonable discount. Also, we ensure that the selected five funds form a diverse group in terms of the types of assets. Please note that these selections are dynamic in nature and can change from month-to-month (or even week-to-week). At the same time, some of the funds can repeat from month-to-month if they remain attractive over an extended period.

The selected five CEFs this month, as a group, are offering an average distribution rate of 9.85% and an excess discount/premium of -9.70% (compared to 52-week average). Besides, these five funds have collectively returned 12.28%, 9.78%, and 9.60% in the last three, five, and 10 years (or since inception). CEFs are no longer expensive as they were just a month ago. They are likely to become even cheaper before the market finally turns around. It's probably the best opportunity to lock in the high yield if you believe (as we believe) that the market turmoil is temporary, though how long this panic lasts is anyone’s guess. However, to be conservative, we should add in small but multiple lots to take advantage of dollar-cost averaging.

We believe that the above group of CEFs makes an excellent watch list for further research.





