GLD: An 'Everything Decline' Can't Last Forever

An ‘everything rally’ seems to have been followed by an everything decline, where both safe-haven assets and risk-based assets are experiencing incredible selling pressure.

Rising volatility continues to be the main theme in the global financial markets, and now an 'everything decline' suggests investors are moving into cash at rates far above historical averages. Recent price moves in the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) have cost bulls as much as 14.6% in total market value but the longer-term outlook suggests the SPDR Gold Trust ETF has sufficient investor momentum to sustain its prior rally (once all of the market's volatility metrics return to normal). As a result, further declines should remain limited (as bears are likely to shift their focus toward specific equities targets) and GLD should be an excellent choice as a protective ETF for months to come.

Leading up to the recent collapse (in several different asset markets), analysts began to wonder about the length of time an 'everything rally' could continue to be fueled by its own momentum. Nothing in the market lead-up to record highs in the NASDAQ Composite and S&P 500 could have prepared investors for a biological factor (like COVID-19) that has the potential to bring the entire financial market to a grinding halt. Now that we have finally come across these unprecedented events, it's time investors analyze the market's underlying trend fundamentals so that we might get a real sense of which asset classes can outlast the virus (and perhaps outlast any possibility of a near-term reversal in the stock market itself).

During the last four-week trading period, markets have seen inflows of $2.1 billion. These numbers are highly impressive given the broader state of the market, and they put the SPDR Gold Trust in the top position in the ETF category. Fortunately, these figures continue to increase over longer-term periods and inflows of $3.6 billion have been recorded in the last 13-week period. This is also the top performance in the ETF category, so there has been some evidence of bullish agreement amongst investors and precious metals markets may have fundamental price momentum that is needed in order to allow GLD to continue trending higher.

For true buy and hold investors, the multi-year time frames matter most and the broader trends remain viable even with all of the market's recent volatility. During the last annualized time frame, the market recorded massive GLD inflows of $9.3 billion, while inflows of $10.8 billion have been generated over the last five-year period.

Of course, it might be easy to notice that the SPDR Gold Trust is not in the top ETF position over the last three-year period. However, it can be argued that the differences are minimal, due to the fact that the ETF that is in the top position is also one that offers exposure to a correlated asset. All of these factors should be viewed favorably going forward, as they put investors in a good position to see sustained gains over long-term horizons.

Furthermore, we should remember that most other markets seem to possess deeper weaknesses. For weeks, analysts have speculated about the possibility that the S&P 500 could post an annualized decline in earnings for the first-quarter period in 2020. But, more importantly, these negative performances increase the chances that investors will begin to look for alternatives in protective, safe-haven asset classes. Inflow activities suggest that this activity is already occurring in the SPDR Gold Trust ETF, so the door remains open for an incredible upside reversal once generalized volatility levels normalize throughout the market.

If this were to occur, its reasonable to assume that a significant amount of buying momentum would need to be in place in order to reverse the dramatic decline that markets have witnessed in recent sessions. However, the charts themselves do look bleak after the latest moves.

On the daily chart history, declines in the ETF have broken several important support levels and volumes have surged to create an additional confirmatory element in the analysis. With that in mind, it wouldn't be reasonable to suggest that this 'everything decline' can last forever. In the end, some asset classes are likely to see much greater rebounds than others, and there are still many reasons to believe that the SPDR GLD Trust can reverse its negative trends and move higher.

