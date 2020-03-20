Simon: Survival Of The Fittest

Stay aware of the risks facing Simon, stay calm, and don't allow panic to replace actual facts and fundamentals.

Simon Property Group (SPG) is one of the Dividend Kings' and iREIT on Alpha's highest conviction ideas, and it's also been hammered by a perfect storm of bad news recently. The REIT already was in a bear market due to the "retail apocalypse" which it was actually handling very well.

However, the coronavirus pandemic that has sent the global economy into recession has hammered any company whose business will be directly impacted.

Simon now trades at the lowest valuation in history, by far.

SPG is down a shocking 70% this year, and so naturally investors want to know whether the thesis is permanently broken or if this is the buying opportunity of a lifetime.

We are not afraid of crashing stock prices, because as Chuck Carnevale (50 years of experience in asset management) keeps reminding our members, unless the fundamentals permanently become impaired, a crashed stock is merely "temporarily illiquid."

Or to put another way, as long as long-term fundamentals grow as expected, a stock always will return to fair value eventually.

Of course, fallen dividend aristocrats like GE (GE) and Centurylink (CTL) remind us all that no company is immune from potential fundamental deterioration. We are not research services that blindly recommends a stock and ignores changing fundamentals.

We are continually updating all Master List companies, with our highest conviction ideas updated each Monday. When consensus fundamental forecasts change, both for the short and medium-term, we adjust a companies quality/safety ratings accordingly.

This affects the margin of safety requirements necessary to make a stock a potentially good buy or better.

So let's take a look at four things Simon investors need to know about the coronavirus crisis. Specifically, we'll provide an update of the pandemic itself, what Simon's response (closing all its malls through March 29) means for its fundamentals, and why Simon is a potentially attractive anti-bubble/ultra-value recommendation right now.

That's despite a temporary downgrade to safety from 5/5 to 4/5 which turns this 11/11 Super SWAN into a regular 10/11 SWAN stock.

But one that's currently so undervalued that, as long as it generates 0% growth in the future, investors locking in the current 18.7% yield literally won't be able to lose money as long as they avoid panic selling.

The State Of The COVID-19 Pandemic and Economic Effects

Globally, new cases of the coronavirus continue to climb. Globally, one in 34,501 has gotten sick from the virus.

COVID-19 Final Case Forecast (Conservative Model)

Country Population Cases Population/Cases Projected Final Cases China 1386000000 80928 17126 NA US 327200000 9464 34573 193209 Italy 60480000 35713 1694 NA Iran 81160000 17361 4675 47924 South Korea 51470000 8565 6009 30393 Spain 46660000 14769 3159 27552 France 66990000 9134 7334 39557 Germany 82790000 12327 6716 48887 Switzerland 8570000 3115 2751 5061 Japan 126800000 986 128600 74874 Norway 5368000 1591 3374 3170 Netherlands 17180000 2051 8376 10145 UK 66440000 2626 25301 39232 Sweden 10120000 1196 8462 5976 Denmark 5603000 977 5735 3309 Belgium 11400000 1486 7672 6732 Austria 8822000 1646 5360 5209 World 7,771,000,000 225237 34501 4588719

(Sources: Johns Hopkins, CDC, WHO, US Census Bureau, World Of Meters)

There are now more than 225,000 confirmed cases, and based on China and Italy (the worst hit large country) I estimate that 453K to 4.6 million will be the final case count when the pandemic ends.

The upper end of that range assumes that the worst-case rate (population/cases) will apply to all countries. The estimate rises as long as the worst-hit country hasn't stabilized its cases.

The point is that this pandemic is not over, and most experts expect it will take between six and 18 months for the world to beat the virus entirely. In the event that COVID-19 becomes endemic (never stops circulating) then a vaccine should be ready within 12 to 18 months.

Initial vaccine testing has already begun, but approvals, even during a time of crisis, can only be achieved so quickly.

A vaccine is what we create to guarantee a future COVID-19 outbreak doesn't bring the global economy to its knees again. To end the economic pain and mounting death toll, we have to beat the virus the old fashioned way, containment and testing.

(Source: World of Meters)

China appears to have beaten the virus through the aggressive locking down of its cities and economy.

(Source: World of Meters)

South Korea has been the most aggressive in testing, with more than 700,000 people tested so far, free of charge. New daily cases there are stable at 100, allowing the active case count to slowly drift lower. South Korea's healthcare system is not at high risk of being overwhelmed.

(Source: NYT)

Michael Levitt, an American-British-Israeli biophysicist who won the 2013 Nobel prize for chemistry for "the development of multiscale models for complex chemical systems," has become something of a household name in China over the last few months. Although his specialty is not in epidemiology, he accurately forecast the slowing down of the spread of the virus in February, giving hope to those affected by the lockdown...

“When they answered us, describing how complicated their situation was, I decided to take a deeper look at the numbers in the hope of reaching some conclusion,” Levitt explained. “The rate of infection of the virus in the Hubei province increased by 30% each day — that is a scary statistic. I am not an influenza expert but I can analyze numbers and that is exponential growth.”

Had the growth continued at that rate, the whole world would have become infected within 90 days. But as Levitt continued to process the numbers, the pattern changed. On Feb. 1, when he first looked at the statistics, Hubei Province had 1,800 new cases a day. By Feb. 6, that number had reached 4,700 new cases a day.

But on Feb. 7, something changed. “The number of new infections started to drop linearly and did not stop," Levitt said. "A week later, the same happened with the number of the deaths. This dramatic change in the curve marked the median point and enabled better prediction of when the pandemic will end. Based on that, I concluded that the situation in all of China will improve within two weeks. And, indeed, now there are very few new infection cases...

By plotting the data forward, Levitt has predicted that the virus will likely disappear from China by the end of March.” - Jerusalem Post (emphasis added)

China reports no new domestic cases on March 18th (just 25 imported cases from abroad)

China is nearing the point at which the number of new infections will be zero, while South Korea had already moved past the median point, and was starting to see a slow down in new infection rates.

Italy's higher death rate, he said, was likely due to the fact that elderly people make up a greater percentage of the population than they do in other countries such as China or France. “Furthermore, Italian culture is very warm, and Italians have a very rich social life. For these reasons, it is important to keep people apart and prevent sick people from coming into contact with healthy people.” - Jerusalem Post

Basically, there's good news and bad news about the global pandemic. We know how to beat this, but it takes time.

The cost of beating COVID-19 is some very painful economic contractions.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Here's Morgan Stanley's latest economic forecast, which estimates China's economy will contract by 5% in Q1, the largest decline ever recorded for that country in a single quarter.

China is projected to bear the brunt of the economic contraction in the first quarter before the rest of the world absorbs the second quarter hit, Morgan Stanley said. The economists expect the country's economy to shrink by 5% in the first quarter before rebounding to expansion through 2020, while the US economy could contract by 4% in the second quarter.

The eurozone will face the biggest drop, with full-year growth slipping to -5%, the economists added." - Business Insider

Fortunately, China shows that beating the virus quickly allows for rapid recovery, which is why its growth rate this year is still expected to be positive.

The US is likely facing a 2% to 6.5% economic contraction in Q2, followed by a rapid recovery in Q3 and positive growth in Q4.

UCLA issued the revision after incorporating more recent economic data and reviewing the economic effects of the 1957-1958 H2N2 epidemic, according to a press release. After starting the year strong, "escalating impacts of the coronavirus pandemic" have dragged first-quarter gross domestic product growth to 0.4% and second-quarter expansion to -6.5%, the Anderson School of Management said.

Third-quarter growth will slip to -1.9%, and fourth-quarter growth will reach 4% with "the resumption of normal activity," the economists added." - Market Insider

The democratic version of the stimulus bill has been described as "a bazooka."

Here are the proposals of the Democratically-controlled House.

At least $2,000/month for all adults and $1,000 for each child for each month of the crisis

Suspend all consumer and small business credit payments (mortgages, car notes, student loans, credit cards, small business loans, personal loans, etc.) during the pandemic.

Establish a facility by the Federal Reserve or Treasury to reimburse creditors and servicers for lost revenue and expenses, including payment advances.

Suspend all negative consumer credit reporting during the pandemic.

Prohibit debt collection, repossession, and garnishment of wages during the pandemic.

Provide $5 billion in Emergency Homeless Assistance (housed in hotels)

Ban all Evictions, foreclosures, and repossessions - including manufactured homes, RVs, and cars nationwide.

Suspend rental and utility payments for assisted renters and provide rental and utility payment assistance for non-assisted renters

Require forbearance for mortgages on rental properties

Provide $10 billion for Community Development block grants (for COVID-19 testing)

Provide waivers and authorities to modify existing programs to respond to the crisis.

Suspend the work and community service requirements in Federal Housing Programs.

Provide $300 million for Servicer Coordinators to assist elderly households.

Provide $290 million for Fair Housing Enforcement.

Suspension of commercial rental payments by private sector actors.

Support additional grants ($50+ billion) for small businesses.

Tax rebates for small businesses (200% payroll tax rebate in hotspots)

Pass H.R. 5187, the Housing Is Infrastructure Act (over $100 billion infrastructure bill)

Reauthorize the State Small Business Credit Initiative ($10 billion more for small business loans)

Forgive a minimum of $10,000 of student loan debt for each indebted borrower.

There actually are more than this in the House proposal, which is a wishlist that will be significantly pared down when the final version gets signed into law.

We highlighted the bipartisan issues that are likely to be passed in some form, though the amounts will likely be different.

How are we going to pay for all this? Some borrowing but possibly some Fed monetization of the debt (money printing, modern monetary theory).

Some might question the need for the greatest fiscal/monetary stimulus effort in history, but we don't.

In a meeting with Senate Republican leaders, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin warned that the virus could lead to a 20% unemployment rate if they took no action on the stimulus packages before them, according to Bloomberg, citing sources.

The packages, which may also include assistance for businesses including the airline industry, could amount to ~$1.2 trillion." - Seeking Alpha

Now is it actually true that unemployment could hit double the 2010 peak? Probably not, but Secretary Mnuchin was talking about the potential unemployment effects if we do nothing.

David Rice, the creator of the Baseline and Rate of Change or BaR economic grid, and one of the leading economic gurus on Seeking Alpha, just published a great article about what economic reports to watch for data about how bad this economic hit will be.

What to watch

During the next 30 days, I will be watching the following economic indicators for March data updates. These measures will also be updated on the BaR.

STLFSI - every Thursday

Unemployment claims - every Thursday

University of Michigan consumer sentiment, end of March - Mar 27

Credit Managers' Index - Apr 1

ISM manufacturing - Apr 1

ISM non-manufacturing - Apr 3

Temporary employment - Apr 3

University of Michigan consumer sentiment, preliminary April - Apr 9

Small business optimism - Apr 14

Total vehicles sales - Apr 10 -15

Industrial production and utilization capacity - Apr 15

Retail sales - Apr 15"- David Rice

Currently, the 16 most accurate economists tracked by MarketWatch are forecasting a mild 2% contraction in Q2 and then a rebound to positive growth in Q3 and even stronger growth in Q4.

(Source: MarketWatch)

It's still possible that we can avoid a technical recession, as David Rice points out.

There are several things that can help keep the economy from sinking too fast. It now seems to be the norm for the federal government to pull out all stops to combat periods when the economy slows. The Fed has essentially lowered interest rates to zero and it plans to purchase bonds and securities worth $700 billion over the next few months. President Trump declared a national emergency, which will unlock billions of dollars "disaster" funds. Besides pushing for a payroll tax cut, the Trump administration also has no aversion to deficit spending. There is now word that Senate Republicans are putting together a $1 trillion package to offset the economic damage. This indicates there is no roadblock to a massive increase in government spending. In addition, the coronavirus bill that the Senate will vote on this week contains a number of provisions, including financial assistance, for people affected by the virus... Finally, declining gas prices and mortgage rates may encourage more consumer spending despite coronavirus fears." - David Rice

So the bottom line is that this pandemic is going to last through at least the end of the year, though the economic and stock market damage will likely be shorter and begin to fade once the global caseload stabilizes. Hopefully, that begins to happen within a few weeks.

Simon's Response To The Pandemic Could Mean A Modest and Temporary Reduction In 2020 Cash Flow BUT Long-Term Growth Thesis Intact

First, let me make it very clear that SPG's recent crash is absolutely not justified by its long-term fundamental outlook.

Metric 2020 Consensus Growth 2021 Consensus Growth 2022 Consensus Growth Dividend 3% 4% 5% FFO 3% 4% 4% AFFO 1% 4% 2% EBITDA 17% 10% -7% EBIT 0% -9% 16%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

While we don't know how long the pandemic will last, there's no doubt it will end eventually. Anyone who claims SPG is dying is saying that the 18 analysts who cover it for a living, and collectively know it better than anyone but management itself are wrong.

Those analysts are relatively accurate at forecasting SPG's cash flow growth over time.

Management knows the business best of all. And management has bought $24 million worth of stock on the open market in recent days.

Management Has Bought $24 Million In Stock Recently

(Source: Open Insider)

(Source: SPG investor relations)

To claim that SPG management is incompetent is to disagree with the Harvard Business Review, Barron's, Fortune, Institutional Investor, Morningstar and and other analysts who make their living covering it on Wall Street.

It also means disagreeing with the ultimate arbiter of value, the market itself. As Ben Graham, the father of value investing and modern securities analysis, pointed out, over the long term the market always correctly "weighs the substance of a company."

SPG Total Returns Since 1994

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The point is that there's no significant reason to believe that analysts or management are wrong to be bullish on Simon. A terrible year can happen for any company, but only the long-term thesis matters when it comes to making money.

But we can't ignore the possibility that the pandemic is going to last longer than most economists/analysts expect.

This is what brings us to the reason I'm downgrading Simon Property Group.

Remember that an upgrade/downgrade from me is NOT the same as one from a sell-side Wall Street analyst.

Analyst downgrade/upgrade = a guess about where the price will be in 12 months (market timing)

My upgrade/downgrade = fundamentals have changed, absolutely nothing to do with whether or not you should sell a stock right now

The only thing that changes with the quality score (dividend safety score is built into that) is the margin of safety required to make a company a potentially good buy.

The reason for the downgrade from 5/5 dividend safety and 11/11 quality to 4/5 safety and 10/11 SWAN quality is that malls are facing a short-term crisis due to the pandemic.

SPG is closing all US malls through March 29

The International Council of Shopping Centers, which represents America’s malls and shopping center owners such as Simon Property Group and Kimco, has sent a letter to the Trump administration seeking aid.

Nike, Nordstrom's, Apple, Macy's and L Brands have all announced they are closing US stores

Struggling retailers like J.C Penney's (also closed its stores) are likely to go bankrupt

A store that closes still has to pay rent. But due to Force Majeure or "act of God" clauses in its leases, if Simon closes its malls, no rent is due.

This means that for the next two weeks, SPG's cash flow is drying up almost entirely.

The obvious question is how long will SPG actually have to keep its malls closed? It could very well stretch beyond March 29, and even if it doesn't, consumers are not likely to return to its class A malls anytime soon.

The rent would still keep flowing as long as the malls are open, however, rising vacancy rates from failed stores are a medium-term concern.

How bad could SPG's cash flow hit in 2020 be? We believe cash flow might fall by as much as 10%. That's a reasonably conservative estimate in my view and would push up SPG's AFFO payout ratio from 76% to 86%.

We're watching SPG's consensus estimates closely each Monday, to see what analysts believe will happen this year, as the situation unfolds.

The good news is that last year SPG had $1.3 billion in post-dividend retained cash flow. Even a 10% hit to that would still leave it plenty of liquidity to complete its redevelopment plans.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Currently, those include $1.8 billion in capex that is expected to generate 8% cash yields when completed and stabilized.

Simon is NOT facing a liquidity crunch right now. It just extended its $6 billion credit facility to 2024, with an accordion to $7 billion per Simon's request.

Based upon our current credit ratings, the interest rate under the amended revolving facility has been reduced to LIBOR plus 70 basis points from LIBOR plus 77.5 basis points."- Simon press release

(Source: Ycharts)

SPG has about $6 billion in remaining liquidity under this credit facility, on which it's paying about 1.5% interest right now, a testament to the REIT's fortress balance sheet.

The newly refinanced $6.0 billion credit facility and term loan enhance our already strong financial flexibility, and when combined with our existing $3.5 billion senior unsecured credit facility provides us with $9.5 billion of total credit capacity. The closing of this facility is a continued endorsement and reaffirmation of the strength of our Company." - David Simon

Simon is one of just six REITs in America (out of nearly 300) with an A credit ratings from at least two rating agencies.

(Source: earnings supplement)

It's nowhere close to violating its debt covenants, which means that even a 10% reduction in cash flow isn't likely to cause its creditors any concern.

Pre-TCO acquisition leverage: 5.5 vs 7.0 safe according to Moody's

Post-TCO acquisition leverage: 6.2

Post-TCO leverage including conservative 10% reduction in cash flow in 2020: 6.8

Moody's did its annual review of SPG in June 2019.

Simon Property Group's A2 senior unsecured rating reflects its large, high quality and diversified portfolio of retail assets that have generated substantial cash flows through economic cycles, its strong tenant relationships and moderate leverage metrics based on market valuation of assets.

The challenging retail environment, as evidenced by the volume of store closures and bankruptcy filings by retailers, has resulted in weaker comparable property net operating income growth and occupancy trends for Simon Property. However, the REIT's capacity and ability to invest in its assets and strengthen its relationships with successful and growing tenants would offset the downside risks related to some vacant storefronts." - Moody's

Here's Moody's explaining what would earn Simon a downgrade.

The REIT's ratings could be downgraded if there is significant deterioration in earnings or the REIT's competitive position. Net debt to EBITDA significantly above 7.0x and fixed charge coverage declining meaningfully to below 3.5x on a sustained basis could create negative rating pressure, as would a highly levered and large acquisition that could present capital structure and operating challenges. Given Simon's strong franchise, prudent and consistent capital strategy and sound liquidity position, rating revisions are unlikely for modest or transient weakening of credit metrics. Improvements in other credit factors that could offset weakness in credit metrics could also influence the rating outcome." - Moody's

Note how Moody's says that transient, ie "short-term" weakness won't likely get Simon a downgrade from its A2 rating (S&P A equivalent).

Also notice how leverage would have to rise "significantly above 7.0" for Moody's to be worried about Simon's rating.

Even factoring in the all debt TCO acquisition and a conservative 10% reduction in cash flow this year (so far analysts say just 1%) SPG's leverage would be 6.8.

Or to put another way, Simon's Fortress balance sheet gives it the best financial flexibility in its industry. It also makes Simon the best positioned to ride out this temporary economic storm, even if it lasts longer than currently expected.

(Source: investor presentation)

Simon's dividend was built to survive this crisis, thanks to management steadily deleveraging since 2009, when debt/NOI peaked at 8.

Simon now has the ability to buy out its weaker rivals while still maintaining the strongest balance sheet and safest dividend in the industry.

(Source: earnings supplement)

And let's not forget the reasons that SPG is such a great conservative income stock. It's US malls average $693 per square foot in sales, more than double the US mall average of about $325.

Its occupancy consistently sits at 95% or better in US malls, which is above the average it's had since 2002.

Year US Mall Occupancy Lease Spread 2002 92.7% 23.8% 2003 92.4% 25.1% 2004 92.7% 17.1% 2005 93.1% 20.7% 2006 93.2% 17.6% 2007 93.5% 14.4% 2008 92.4% 21.3% 2009 92.1% 10.3% 2010 94.2% 4.2% 2011 94.8% 10.5% 2012 95.3% 10.8% 2013 96.1% 16.8% 2014 97.1% 16.6% 2015 96.1% 18.0% 2016 96.8% 12.7% 2017 95.6% 11.4% 2018 95.9% 14.3% 2019 95.1% 14.4% Average 94.4% 15.6%

(Source: earnings supplements) -italics = "retail apocalypse"

The so-called "retail apocalypse" hasn't hurt SPG's fundamentals at all. Occupancy has remained above the long-term average, and lease spreads are firmly double digits.

In 2019 Simon's global malls saw 5% growth in same-store sales, totaling more than $80 billion in revenue. Such positive growth and strong fundamentals show that Simon is almost certainly going to be one of the survivors of the actual retail apocalypse which is coming over the next few months.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

In 2019 Simon had the best SS NOI growth in the industry. In 2020 it was initially guiding for 1% SS NOI growth, tied for first in the industry. Obviously NOI growth is now likely to be negative.

But that's not due to some long-term decline in the quality of its properties. SPG has the third-most production malls by sales per square foot. It's now buying Taubman (TCO) who has the best malls in the country.

Under SPG's superior management, and armed with the biggest war chest of very low-cost capital and a river of retained cash flow, SPG will be able to increase the size of its shadow backlog from the current $5 billion to about $5.5 billion (for the next five years).

We project $1.2 billion of investments in the company's pipeline of new development and redevelopment projects at a 7.5% average yield in 2020 that slowly declines over time to $1.0 billion at a 6.9% average yield as construction costs rise and accretive projects become harder to source." - Morningstar

(Source: investor presentation)

Simon has been at the forefront of the shift to omnichannel and experiential malls. It has its own venture capital arm (think Shark Tank) that works with up and coming brands to ensure its malls have the hottest fashion trends.

(Source: investor presentation)

About 33% of Simon's malls have over $900 per square foot in sales, and 96% of its US properties are in America's 10 largest, and most affluent cities. Those 91 trophy properties generate 70% of its NOI.

Top-quality properties are what's allowed SPG to pay out over $32 billion in dividends since its IPO.

(Source: investor presentation)

The future of malls isn't in dying retailers like Macy's or J.C Penney's. It's in mixed usage properties. Today red hot brands like Apple are a bigger driver of foot traffic for Simon than traditional anchor stores, as are movie theaters, offices, and hotels.

Simon's long-term growth catalysts are threefold:

Consolidating the industry in the US

Redevelopment backlog

Global expansion

MAC just cut its dividend by 33% and it's trading at a market cap of $940 million. If Simon were to buy it at a 33% premium then the enterprise value would be $8.25 billion.

That's how much it would add to SPG's debt if it wanted to make an all-cash offer on MAC, financed with its credit facility and bonds.

About $9 billion is how much SPG can borrow to remain at a leverage ratio of 7.0.

Buying TCO is going to be 3% instantly accretive to FFO/share according to management. MAC is a much larger mall REIT, and thus buying it in a cash deal would result in about 14% FFO/share accretion.

Or to put another way, the same crisis that has crushed mall REIT stocks could allow big daddy war bucks SPG to buy the only other two class A mall REITs, with zero shareholder dilution, and boost FFO/share by 17%.

Is Simon actually going to buy MAC during this crisis? Probably not. Simon is very conservative and the top priority is the safety of the dividend, of which David Simon himself gets $8 million per year.

But if MAC ends up trading any cheaper, and Simon becomes confident enough that doing so won't threaten its balance sheet or credit rating, then SPG could very well end up opportunistically buying MAC.

Then it would have billions more of redevelopments to undertake in the coming years.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Simon's trophy assets are the Mills mega malls, which have even higher occupancy, and similarly strong lease spreads.

Its overseas malls have nearly $1,000 per square foot in sales and occupancy that's consistently near 100%. This shows the potential for SPG's international growth, in thriving retail areas like Asia.

Is COVID-19 going to temporarily close down malls, which might see decreased traffic for a few quarters beyond that? Sure.

But the notion that class A malls were dying before was incorrect, as proven by Simon's consistently excellent fundamentals and steadily growing cash flow.

Overseas malls are thriving, particularly the ones Simon owns.

This was true before the pandemic and almost certainly it will be true after.

The only question is when the crisis will end, not if it will end.

Is Simon's dividend cut risk zero? No stock has zero risks of a dividend cut.

(Source: Moon Capital Managment, NBER, Multipl.com)

The average quality US corporate cuts its dividend by 0.5% to 2% during modern recessions.

SPG may no longer be an 11/11 quality Super SWAN, but a 10/11 SWAN quality company with a dividend that's well covered by conservative cash flow estimates and with an A credit rating remains a high-yield option conservative income investors can trust.

If that changes, you'll know about it because I'm updating SPG's fundamentals every week.

Simon Is An Anti-Bubble Stock That's An Ultra-Value Buy

While our conservative estimate of a 10% reduction in cash flow is appropriate to keep in mind (and worthy of a safety and quality downgrade) thus far analysts are only forecasting a 1% FFO impact to SPG in 2020.

Metric Historical Fair Value (13 Years) 2020 2021 2022 25 Year Average Yield 4.81% $175 $181 $191 FFO 15 $185 $192 $199 AFFO 15 $165 $172 $175 EBITDA 12.8 $202 $222 $207 EBIT 19.3 $177 $162 $188 Average $181 $186 $192

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, YieldChart, Reuters', Gurufocus)

Using the most up to date consensus estimates, from the 18 analysts who cover SPG for a living I estimate it's fair value is about $181 today. That's actually more conservative than Morningstar's fair value estimate of $187.

Quality Score (Out of 11) Example Good Buy Discount To Fair Value Strong Buy Discount Very Strong Buy Discount Ultra-Value (Anti-Bubble) Buy Discount 7 (average quality) Meredith Corp (MDP), Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), EPR Properties (EPR) 25% 35% 45% 55% 8 above-average quality Walgreens (WBA), CVS Health Corp. (CVS), ViacomCBS (VIAC) 20% 30% 40% 50% 9 blue-chip quality Altria (MO), AbbVie (ABBV) 15% 25% 35% 45% 10 SWAN (sleep well at night) quality PepsiCo (PEP), Dominion Energy (D) 10% 20% 30% 40% 11 (Super SWAN) - as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Caterpillar (CAT), Microsoft (MSFT), Lowe's Companies (LOW) 5% 15% 25% 35%

We use the following table to determine how strongly to recommend any company, based on its quality.

Simon's downgrade to SWAN stock means that I would not consider it a good buy without a 10% margin of safety or better.

Classification Margin Of Safety Requirement For 10/11 SWAN Companies 2020 Price Reasonable Buy 0% $181 Good Buy 10% $163 Strong Buy 20% $145 Very Strong Buy 30% $127 Anti-Bubble/Ultra-Value Buy 40% $109 Currently 75% $45

Simon's best valuation in history represents not just an adequate margin of safety, but a stupendous one.

Forward P/FFO of 3.6 prices in -10% CAGR permanent growth per Graham/Dodd fair value formula

Cash flow yield of 27.8%

10-year yield: 1.2%

Cash flow yield risk premium: 26.6% vs 3.7% S&P 500 average since 2000

reward/risk ratio: 7.2 vs 1.5 Graham/Dodd/Carnevale recommendation

Graham and Dodd recommended (and Chuck Carnevale agrees) that investors seek adequate compensation for the added risk of owning any individual company vs. the broader market.

A 15 PE/cash flow multiple equates to a 5.6% earnings/cash flow yield risk premium. Simon today offers a risk premium of 26.6%, meaning 7.2 times greater than the average risk premium for stocks in the modern era.

It's 4.8 times the Graham/Dodd/Carnevale recommended reward/risk ratio, showing the anti-bubble nature of this REIT.

What's an anti-bubble stock? Anything with a valuation that prices in permanent negative growth.

In the case of Simon Graham/Dodd say that a 3.6 P/FFO ratio is only appropriate if it can realistically be expected to grow at about -10% CAGR forever.

Here's how fast analysts expect Simon to actually grow.

SPG Growth Profile

FactSet long-term consensus: 4.2% CAGR

FactSet consensus through 2023: 3.7% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year consensus: 8.6% CAGR

Ycharts long-term consensus: 4.2% CAGR

Organic growth potential: 4% to 6% CAGR

Historical Growth Rate: 7.0% CAGR (-1% to 11% rolling growth rates)

Realistic Growth Rate: 3% to 7% CAGR

Historical Fair Value: 14.5 to 17.5 FFO

Facts are always changing, and so are analyst estimates, both for the short and long term.

(Source: Ycharts)

While Simon's long-term growth expectations have fallen significantly in recent years, at no point have analysts expected negative growth, or even growth close to zero.

According to Graham/Dodd, the fathers of value investing and modern securities analysis, a company that can realistically be expected to grow at 0% forever, is worth about 8.5 times earnings/cash flow.

This represents an earnings/cash flow yield of 11.7% and is how a low enough valuation can make even a no-growth stock a sound long-term investment.

For context, the S&P 500's historical total return is 9.2% CAGR.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

This is the current long-term consensus forecast for the S&P 500. It's based on a return to the historical 16.9 PE (20-year average) and the 8.5% CAGR EPS growth analysts currently expect.

Or to put another way, if corporate earnings grow 8.5% CAGR as expected (6.3% 20-year average) and the market returns to its historical fair value, over the next five years buy and hold investors could expect about 13% CAGR total returns (9% to 17% CAGR with 25% margin of error) from an index fund.

A no-growth stock, bought at fair value, would generate nearly as much total returns.

SPG Zero Growth Total Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Simon is now so undervalued that even if it never grew at all investors could see 23% CAGR long-term total returns.

That's return potential on par with the greatest investors in history, from a Simon that never grows at all.

But remember that Simon is likely to grow 3% to 7% CAGR over time. Those growth rates justify a 14.5 to 17.5 historical P/FFO ratio and create the following long-term return potential.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Simon growing slower than any analyst consensus and returning to the low end of its fair value range could still potentially deliver almost 500% total returns over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Simon growing at the high end of its growth potential range (and 1.6% slower than Reuters' expects), if it returned to the upper end of historical fair value, could deliver almost 750% total returns over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If SPG grows as expected, as it does 82% of the time, and returns to the lower end of fair value (and what Graham/Dodd and Carnevale is reasonable for most companies growing 3.25% to 15% CAGR over time), it could deliver about 56% CAGR total returns over the next four years.

Or to put another way, based on its fundamentals and historical valuation, SPG's fundamental fair value will be about $209 in 2023. Today you can buy these quality income-producing assets, run by the best management team in the industry, for $45.

This is the kind of deep value, low-risk/high probability recommendations Dividend Kings loves to make.

Chuck Carnevale calls Simon one of many "buying opportunities of a lifetime as long as the business model doesn't completely implode."

Obviously right now many investors are concerned about SPG imploding, as the 19% yield can attest.

However, remember that risks, while important to keep in mind, are present with every stock.

Simon's fundamental risks are elevated in the short to medium term.

However, over the long term its superior class-A malls, which will now include Taubman's industry-leading properties, mean its fundamental risk is low. That's courtesy of that fortress balance sheet, self-funding business model and $1.3 billion in annual retained cash flow.

Valuation risk is very low right now since SPG growing at zero would generate excellent long-term returns.

Valuation risk? That's always present for every company, no matter its valuation or quality. In today's pandemic panicked market volatility risk on Simon is very high.

All stocks are volatile at times because they are "risk assets." According to Oaktree Capital's founder Howard Marks, 20% of the time "this time really is different." The inverse of that is that 80% of the time this time isn't different.

Low beta stocks are often more volatile than the S&P 500 because diversification naturally reduces volatility over time.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

In any given year Simon can crush the market, or be crushed by the market.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) - end of month prices

SPG is currently down 80% from its July 2016 high, when it was about 35% overvalued. Back then record low-interest rates after the surprise Brexit vote caused a bubble in most dividend stocks, but especially REITs.

The market didn't care about risk in mid-2016. Today all it sees is risk, which is why SPG is the most undervalued it's ever been.

Risk management is what all investing is actually about. You need to price your risk correctly, making sure that you're being compensated for the probability of bad things happening and potentially losing all of your money in a worst-case scenario.

Today Simon is offering a sensational risk premium, but that doesn't mean I recommend owning more than 5% to 10% of it in your portfolio.

As the COVID-19 bear market proves, bad things can happen in the world, with surprising speed.

The nature of sleep well at night, or SWAN investing is not buying only stocks that never fall sharply. Those don't exist as you can see with JNJ, O, D and the dividend aristocrats.

(Source: Ycharts)

Normally these stocks all outperform the market in downturns. This time aristocrats, the quintessential SWAN stocks, are down more.

Realty Income (O), due to the same pandemic fears that are crushing Simon, has nearly been cut in half, including a 25% crash on March 16, when the stock market suffered its third worst day in history. We continuously stress that no dividend stock is a bond alternative, and that SWAN and Super SWAN quality ratings only apply to fundamentals and dividend safety.

No reasonable person can argue that aristocrats or JNJ, the safest dividend stock on earth, are not SWAN stocks.

Yet during market panics, even AAA-rated, defensive dividend king Super SWAN JNJ can fall hard. On March 16, JNJ fell 5%. That's less than half of the S&P 500's 12%, but it shows the importance of proper asset allocation.

During times of especially severe stress asset correlations can converge, as institutions sell everything to raise cash.

In recent weeks even long-term bonds and cash equivalents like MINT (that owns 33% A-rated corporate debt) have suffered uncharacteristic declines.

Only Treasury bills, the ultimate cash equivalent as remained rock steady.

During crisis periods bonds and cash are required to pay expenses.

(Source: Ycharts)

If you have sufficient cash allocations to cover expenses during a bear market, then you have the time necessary for fundamental risks to decrease and stocks to rocket higher.

The larger the market decline, the bigger the returns in the future. Here's the historical data going back to 1950.

The bigger the decline the higher the future returns.

(Source: Michael Batnick)

Here's the modern era data, going back to 1990, showing forward returns over various time periods, based on market volatility at the time.

As you can see, the more frightening the market, the richer the returns, across all time frames.

And with the VIX currently at 75, now seems like a better time to buy stocks than almost any other. As Baron Rothschild once said:

"The time to buy is when there’s blood in the streets." And with the blood flowing, will you heed the baron’s advice?

Of course, losses may counting to mount for months (or longer). Of course, this time might be different.

But, even if the market relationships that have held up for the last three decades prove useless, then what? If you have cash to buy stocks now and you won’t buy, when will you? What’s your plan?

If you are afraid of losing money, then why are you even considering stocks at all?"- Nick Maggiulli

Simon will pull through this crisis, just as the US economy and broader market will. When it does, those who own it in a well-diversified and properly risk-managed portfolio are likely to be richly rewarded.

Until then? Stay aware of the risks facing Simon, stay calm, and don't allow panic to replace actual facts and fundamentals. The fundamentals on Simon are NOT broken, and large paper losses are almost certainly temporary.

We update Simon's fundamentals and valuations every Monday. If the fundamentals deteriorate to levels that require another quality/safety downgrade we'll let our members know in our twice-weekly company update articles.

Bottom Line: US Malls Aren't Going To Die And Simon Is Going To Survive And Likely Thrive In The Future

It's hard to imagine that just a month ago the stock market was at all-time highs and the COVID-19 pandemic was a mere risk factor to keep in mind.

Today the world's containment efforts promise an eventual end to the pandemic, but at the expense of immense short-term economic damage.

The good news is that

Simon Property is the best-positioned mall REIT in the world to survive the crisis and thrive from the eventual recovery

Simon's nearly 19% yield remains well covered by cash flow, even in a conservative scenario where medium-term mall closures result in a significant 10% reduction in 2020 AFFO

Simon's A-rated balance sheet faces a relatively small risk of a credit downgrade, even with the added debt from the TCO acquisition and assuming a conservative 10% reduction in cash flow this year

However, prudence requires me to downgrade the company to 10/11 SWAN quality and 4/5 safety. Should the mall closures persist beyond a few months, then we may be required to downgrade the company further.

In a worst-case scenario, in which the pandemic lasts 18 months, and Simon doesn't collect rent from tenants that entire time, the dividend might indeed have to be cut, suspended or paid partially in stock.

Rest assured that as a member of the Dividend Kings' correction watchlist, I update SPG's fundamentals every Monday. If fundamentals deteriorate to unsafe levels you'll hear about it in our Monday and Tuesday Master List update articles.

However, while worst-case scenarios are important to plan for, all long-term investing is an exercise in risk management.

At a forward P/FFO of just 3.6, Simon isn't just offering a good margin of safety, it's offering the best buying opportunity for long-term investors in history.

Obviously, it should only be owned in a well-diversified, and properly risk-managed portfolio. But as long as you remember not to make it more than 10% of your portfolio, Simon's safe 19% yield truly represents the buying opportunity of a lifetime.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

