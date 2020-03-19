Chinese OEM UTime Starts U.S. IPO Effort

UTME has produced sharply contracting revenue in recent reporting periods, so the IPO is facing challenging prospects.

The firm operates as an OEM/ODM for low end mobile phones aimed at emerging markets.

UTime has filed to raise $24 million in a U.S. IPO.

UTime Limited (UTME) has filed to raise $24 million in an IPO of its , according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is an OEM manufacturing company for low-cost mobile devices for brands selling primarily to emerging markets.

UTME has produced sharply contracting revenue as it focuses on a saturated industry and low-end mobile devices.

Company & Technology

Shenzhen, China-based UTime was founded to provide a range of design, development, production and sales of lower cost mobile phones, accessories and related electronic products for sale to emerging markets and the entry level within developed markets.

The company is also developing its own branded product offerings through its UTime and Do brands.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Minfei Bao, who has been with the firm since 2008 and was previously general manager of United Creation Technology, Ltd., a mobile phone manufacturer.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Original Electronics Manufacturing

Original Design Manufacturing

Printed Circuit Board Assembly

The company is majority owned and controlled by Chairman Bao, who owns 96.95% of company stock pre-IPO.

Customer Acquisition

The firm sells primarily as an OEM/ODM contract manufacturer to brands that are active in emerging markets

UTME has relationships with companies such as TCL Communication Technology, Haier Electronics and Quality One Wireless.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 5.8% FYE March 31, 2019 6.1% FYE March 31, 2018 4.3%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling spend, was negative (9.0) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 -9.0 FYE March 31, 2019 -9.4

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by IBISWorld, the market for mobile phone manufacturing in China was expected to reach $232 billion in 2019.

This represented an annual average growth rate of 5.0% from 2014 to 2019 and a 3.2% growth in 2019.

Although the industry has grown rapidly from 2013 forward as a result of the popularity of the 4G mobile phone standard, growth has slowed more recently as the market has attained saturation.Although phone manufacturers are optimistic about the prospects for 5G rollouts, a transition to that standard will likely occur over several years.

Major competitive vendors include:

Wentai

XiaoMi

Samsung Electronics

Shenzhen Transsion Holding

Financial Performance

UTime’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Contracting topline revenue

Dropping but positive gross profit

Uneven gross margin

Variable negative operating

Uneven cash flow or use in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 12,851,000 -34.3% FYE March 31, 2019 $ 35,360,000 -36.2% FYE March 31, 2018 $ 55,426,765 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 1,445,000 -7.2% FYE March 31, 2019 $ 3,713,000 -13.1% FYE March 31, 2018 $ 4,270,294 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 11.24% FYE March 31, 2019 10.50% FYE March 31, 2018 7.70% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (1,246,000) -9.7% FYE March 31, 2019 $ (1,481,000) -4.2% FYE March 31, 2018 $ (4,485,735) -8.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (1,384,000) FYE March 31, 2019 $ (1,775,000) FYE March 31, 2018 $ (4,615,882) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (1,195,000) FYE March 31, 2019 $ 326,000 FYE March 31, 2018 $ (5,510,147)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, UTime had $454,000 in cash and $19.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was negative ($1.1 million).

IPO Details

UTime intends to raise $24 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We plan to use the net proceeds of this offering primarily for general corporate purposes, which may include funding the exploration of the Indian market and other emerging markets as part of our strategy for expanding our local distribution network, performing more research and development activities to launch new products and other general and administrative matters.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is ViewTrade Securities.

Commentary

UTime is seeking a small U.S. IPO to fund its expansion plans in emerging markets.

However, the company’s financials show a firm in sharp revenue contraction and a swing to cash use in operations.

Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven; its Selling efficiency rate is in negative territory.

The market opportunity for low end phones, as part of the larger 4G market, is growing only moderately as the industry faces intense competition and saturation within the 4G standard.

On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity.U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Given its declining financial results and a highly volatile stock market, UTME’s prospects of a successful IPO in the current environment are challenging at best.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

