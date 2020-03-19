Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

We don't know what will happen but here are some ideas of what to consider.

In discussing the economic impact of COVID-19, I want to make clear that I don't know what will happen. This is entirely unprecedented in the modern economy to have quarantines of this scale (whether forced or self-imposed). Thus, there are a wide range of potential outcomes and a high degree of difficulty in ascertaining how it will all play out. As I said, we do not have the answers, but I would like to discuss some ideas that we should at least be thinking about. I do not intend this as either a bullish or bearish piece, but rather as a framework for thinking about the economic impacts as it relates to the following topics.

Shape of recession: V - U or L?

Pulled forward demand

Pent up demand

Permanent changes

Duration

Spiral effects

Wealth Effect

Stimulus from Fed and Government

Culling of the weak (companies)

Fix to oversupply

Testing impact on spread numbers

Way back in the day, circa 2004, I was an economics major at university. In other words, I have minimal expertise but a lot of interest in the subject. Much of economic theory is based on a core concept that all parties involved will act in their own best interest and economically rationally. The core academic framework of economics does a reasonably good job of projecting outcomes in normal situations, but it is less adept at projecting outcomes in unusual environments.

I have always been fascinated by the way anomalous events alter the fabric of the economy and the current situation with COVID-19 shaping up to be one of the most significant alterations of modern times. Given the abnormality of this event, the error bars on any future economic projections are substantially larger than normal.

In an ordinary environment, economists can accurately project GDP within a percentage point a reasonable portion of the time. Today, I would look at consensus estimates and put a plus or minus 5 percentage points on them. A good portion of that uncertainty comes from the topics listed above, so without further ado, let us dig in.

Shape of recession

There has been a lot of talk as to the shape of this recession whether it is a V a U or an L. Many of the other topics we are going to discuss today affect the shape of the recession.

Pulled forward demand and pent up demand both encourage a V shape or a U shape.

Many people stocked up on supplies, in recent weeks which essentially pulled forward the demand for essentials from late March and early April into early March. This means the actual start of the recession could be delayed as the pulled forward demand benefits the current period at the expense of future periods.

While pulled forward demand refers to physical goods, pent up demand is more related to experiential services. Cabin fever will start to set in for those observing the voluntary quarantine and I suspect many will be itching to get out and do something. Thus, there could be a burst of demand for experiences like restaurants and theaters once the quarantines are lifted.

Duration

The duration of epidemiologically advised quarantine could be a big determinant as to whether it is a V or a U with a longer duration pointing more toward U. A longer duration, as far as I can tell, is unequivocally bad from an economic perspective. If the duration extends long enough, 3 factors can start to kick in.

Spiral effects Permanent behavioral/operating changes Wealth effect

Airlines, hotels and cruises are already feeling the impacts. Workers are being laid off from these industries. Other industries may feel the effects soon and some are laying off workers in anticipation. The displaced workers may tighten their purse strings which in turn hurts other businesses. Some speculate that this spiral could self-perpetuate.

The other risk to a longer duration is that there are permanent changes to economic activity. As more businesses are forced to rely on remote workers, some may realize that they can fully function remotely. This could lead offices to shut down more permanently. Culturally, some people may become accustomed to holing up in their apartments watching Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Such behavioral changes could reduce future socially based economic activity.

The wealth effect states that people are more likely to spend more money if they feel better about their wealth. Given the market crash, it seems likely that people will forego spending to some extent. The cumulative impact of this is greater, the longer the crash persists.

Depending on how powerful these negative forces are, it could be an L shaped recovery where the economy stabilizes at a lower level than where it was when we entered.

Some of these negative impacts could be partially counteracted by fiscal and monetary stimulus. The Fed is pumping an extraordinary amount of liquidity into the system, but I want to be clear that the Fed's actions are not likely to have a major impact on GDP. The primary purpose is to ensure liquidity.

Fiscal stimulus could come in many forms. Currently being discussed are the house bill, tax cuts, tax deferrals, checks to all Americans, loans to small businesses, and even direct help to certain industries. Unlike the Fed money, this will have a direct impact on GDP. If executed correctly, various forms of stimulus could counteract the negative spiral by keeping people employed or at least providing displaced workers with an alternate income. This, of course, comes at the expense of the deficit and national debt.

Other impacts

Until now, it had been well over a decade since the last recession. In such a prolonged period of economic expansion, certain aspects get out of whack: Oversupply is allowed to persist and poorly run companies struggle through.

A true economic recession can play the role of a wildfire. It is a tragedy for those involved but at a macro level there is a cleansing aspect to it. Oversupply will be corrected and weak companies will be culled. Those with superior operations will pick up the pieces and come out stronger into a field with less competition.

Testing impact on spread numbers

We think it is likely that the number of active cases will jump in the near term due to a timing issue with testing. As testing becomes widely and easily available, there will be a spike in the number of reported active cases which will make it appear as though the spread is much worse. Instead, it could just be that a higher percentage of the cases that already exist are now in the reported figure. This could either scare the market by making the spread look worse or it could be cathartic as the higher denominator would likely make the death rate look lower. Nobody knows exactly how much of the rise in cases will be due to the rise in testing, but it is a factor to keep in mind.

Putting it together

The difficulty in predicting an outcome to any degree of accuracy comes from the sheer number of moving pieces, each of which have their own uncertainty. In my opinion, the most important factor is the duration. If we as a country can successfully curb the spread through quarantine and other efforts in the near term, there will be substantially less economic damage. America has an amazing ability to pull together in solidarity at times like this which greatly enhances our ability to combat spread. With any luck, it will play out more like South Korea and less like Italy.

