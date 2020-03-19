Crown Has Been Battered, But Coronavirus Will Likely Have Little To No Impact

We believe that the sharp drop in stock price offers an opportunity to grab shares of a good company at a great value.

Crown has been hit hard from the stock market selloff due to coronavirus fears; however, the company will likely see little to no impact from the economic repercussions.

Crown Will Likely See Little Impact From Coronavirus

Like everything else, Crown Holdings (CCK) has been battered due to coronavirus fears. For some stocks, it has been well deserved. For others, though, we believe that the large selloff has been unjustified as in the case of Crown. Crown is well-positioned to make it through an economic downturn unharmed.

Data by YCharts

Crown is one of the largest producers of aluminum and steel cans used for beverages and food. About 50% of sales come from beverage, which propelled the stock to all-time highs in 2019. According to Tim Donahue, President and CEO from the latest earnings call:

In 2019, the North American beverage can industry grew at its fastest pace in 25 years. This expansion was driven by a growing proportion of new beverage products being introduced in cans versus other packaging formats, which is expected to continue.

This was the main catalyst that sent shares up ~45% in 2019. An argument could be made that the multiple that Crown was trading at was unsustainable. However, the ~40% decrease that the company has seen in the past month appears to be overdone.

To backtrack a bit, the comments made by Donahue were made Feb 4th of this year and, obviously, many things have changed since then. Since then, coronavirus, travel bans, quarantines, and business disruptions have occurred. Most notable for Crown is the closing of bars and restaurants currently happening all over the U.S. We believe that this will be neutral or slightly negative for sales. Consumption at restaurants and bars will decline, but much of that will likely be made up by increased consumption of beer/soda/water at home.

It also seems improbable that grocery stores will close at this time, which should allow them to keep those channels open. Liquor stores/gas stations also do not seem like likely candidates to be involved in the shutdowns. Summit County, Colorado, an area that has been particularly affected by coronavirus, announced sweeping business closures on Monday. Only banks, grocery stores, liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries, pharmacies, and gas stations will remain open.

Crown could also see a temporary increase in revenue as people continue to practice social distancing and restaurants shut down. People are now being forced to cook from home, which should boost canned food sales. Additionally, canned food aisles have been wiped out due to hoarding behavior and fears of when the next supply will be available. The minor bump in revenue will eventually offset in the future quarters but may be able to cushion the blow if beverage volume were to slow.

Other Reasons Why We Like Crown

Moving away from the predicted impact of COVID-19, beverage cans are a slow-growth industry and one with predictable demand. North America and Europe are mature markets and make up the majority of Crown's geographic sales. However, Crown also has exposure to emerging markets in South America and Asia-Pacific. These markets will likely be the main driver of higher top-line growth. As discretionary income increases in countries like Vietnam and Singapore, where Crown owns the majority of the market, aluminum beverage demand will likely increase due to greater consumption of soft drinks and beer. We expect that Crown will continue to focus and expand in these emerging markets.

Additionally, in its developed markets, there has been an ongoing shift in mix from bottles to cans in the beer industry. As craft brewers continue to gain market share in the beer industry, their preference of cans over bottles due to higher pack densities and lower shipping expenses has helped drive beverage demand.

Fair Value Has Not Changed in The Past Month

The greatest risk to Crown is not coronavirus. The company should see little, if any, impact to revenues from the fallout. Over the past five years, the company has been trading in a range of 1.2x-1.6x EV/Sales. Currently, Crown is trading at $46.50 and is at the low end of that range at 1.25x. We believe that the fair value of Crown is $70, which implies an EV/Sales multiple of 1.5x. This fair value has not changed since the coronavirus fears began.

Data by YCharts

The Bottom Line

Crown has been hit hard from the stock market selloff due to coronavirus fears; however, the company will likely see little to no impact from the economic repercussions. Decreased beverage demand due to bars and restaurants will likely be offset by increased demand from consumers in grocery stores, liquor stores, and gas stations.

Outside of the coronavirus, emerging markets offer attractive opportunities for growth. In its more mature markets, demand for beverage should increase modestly from a shift in mix. In conclusion, we believe that the sharp drop in stock price offers an opportunity to grab shares of a good company at a great value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.