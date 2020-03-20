Making Sense Of The Fed's Alphabet Soup

The Fed is acting as lender of last resort to ensure government markets continue to function properly.

The Fed has unveiled the entire 2008 crisis playbook, only in bigger size.

The Fed's first priority is to stabilize the Treasury bond market.

The most volatile month since the 2008 financial crisis has sent shock waves across global markets.

While nearly every asset class exhibited record volatility, it's the Treasury market that disturbed most investors. Dozens of theories have emerged, seeking to explain the most extreme Treasury market volatility since 2008.

When the Treasury market experiences massive volatility, nearly every other asset class feels the pain as Treasury rates are the bedrock of the global financial system.

It becomes nearly impossible to transact in other markets or effectively hedge interest rate risk without a properly functioning Treasury market.

The world has a dollar problem. Many countries have debts denominated in US dollars. As global trade grinds to a halt and US dollars stop flowing around the world, the risk of defaulting on US dollar debts rises.

The Federal Reserve is able to solve any dollar-based problem in the United States by "printing" dollars (increasing reserves more accurately), but cannot get US dollars into every corner of the world that needs them.

Before addressing the current liquidity problems in the Treasury market and the potential solutions, it's important to review how we got here.

Starting in 2014, the Fed started gradually tightening monetary policy, first by tapering Quantitative Easing and then shifting toward rate hikes in December 2015. After a brief pause, the Fed started to raise interest rates in December 2016 and continued on this path through December 2018. In addition, the Fed attempted to reduce the size of their balance sheet through Quantitative Tightening "QT" by selling securities back into the market and reducing excess reserves.

All of these tightening measures from 2014 through 2018 drained excess reserves in the banking sector.

Draining excess reserves reduced the balance sheet capacity of banks, reducing liquidity.

Excess Reserves:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

As this monetary tightening process was underway, new regulations continued to kick into effect from Basel III and Dodd-Frank, including Liquidity Coverage Ratios - "LCR."

Layering another complicating factor, US budget deficits were exploding, causing the Treasury to increase the issuance of Treasuries "USTs." The chart below shows the year over year increase in Treasury and Agency securities on bank balance sheets.

Increasing holdings of Treasury bonds take up balance sheet capacity as the banks get "stuffed" with too many bonds. This example highlights how over-indebtedness starts to crowd out other securities.

Commercial Banks Treasury and Agency Securities Year-Over-Year (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

These factors continued until the overnight repo rate spiked in September 2019 indicating to the Fed that the banking sector was short on excess reserves. The Fed attempted to reverse this course by adding reserves back into the banking system through monthly purchases of $60B Treasury bills - only bills.

To further increase liquidity in the banking system, the Fed began engaging in daily repo operations in which they accept Treasury and Agency securities in exchange for cash on a short-term basis.

These operations, extraordinary as they were, allowed the banking system to start functioning properly. However, the Fed was unable to end these programs and expected to continue through roughly Q2 2020. Given the size of the upcoming US deficits and Treasury issuance, it always was unlikely the Fed would have been able to end these programs, but after the coronavirus-induced liquidity crunch, it's a moot point.

As the coronavirus raged through China, cities began to "lock down" and businesses closed. These actions sent ripples through global payment systems effecting business partners up the supply chain.

As lockdowns spread to Japan, South Korea, and Italy, it became clear that missed payments on debts would increase.

In this scenario, there are two dollar shortages to be aware of. Inside the US, the Fed can plug almost any US dollar liquidity problem by adding reserves into the system. Internationally, however, many countries operate using US dollar-denominated loans. The Fed is unable to push US dollars to all corners of the world.

Internationally, many businesses are plagued with missed payments on debts and need to satisfy those payments with US dollars. Typically, dollars flow around the world in normal global trade. With global trade virtually shut down, US dollars are not flowing, and those with US dollar debts are struggling to find these US dollars.

The Fed can "print" dollars, but the Taiwan central bank cannot "print" dollars to help a local US dollar problem, for example.

In order to get US dollars through the system, the Taiwan central bank likely has to dig into their "FX Reserves" and sell assets to obtain US dollars to provide to local businesses. As market volatility exploded, the only thing that any market participant was able to sell in large size was Treasury bonds, so many international market participants likely became large sellers of USTs.

Simultaneously, large US corporations severely impacted by the new travel restrictions, including Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Hilton (NYSE:HLT), drew down credit lines, further increasing the cash crunch on US banks.

As more market participants became impacted by economic conditions and fear intensified surrounding the banks' ability to honor credit lines, more companies began to draw down credit lines, creating a significant squeeze on banks, unable to access certain portions of their capital because of new regulations.

As financial institutions were increasingly squeezed, banks walked away from making liquid markets in corporate credit and even Treasury bonds.

Market dislocations became abundant. Highly-liquid ETFs began to deviate from underlying net asset value, seen in the chart of investment-grade corporate bond ETF, LQD.

$LQD Discount/Premium to NAV (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Prior to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Fed was using repo operations to provide short-term liquidity to the market while permanently increasing excess reserves through T-bill purchases.

New problems have emerged that will require new tools.

Let's have a look at the Fed's most recent lineup of policy tools.

Rate Cuts "ZIRP": The Federal Reserve, in a series of two "surprise" announcements, slashed interest on excess reserves down to just 0.10%. This action marked the official return to zero-interest-rate policy "ZIRP." Reducing short-term interest rates was generally aimed at bringing down funding costs and the front end of the UST curve.

Quantitative Easing "QE": Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the Fed was buying $60B of T-bills per month in a program dubbed "NotQE." As expected, the Fed has dramatically increased the size of the QE program to an uncapped $700B and has also broadened the purchases to the entire Treasury curve as well as MBS.

QE is the most powerful tool the Fed has because the increase in reserves is permanent or until another round of QT, which is highly unlikely.

The problem with QE is that it does not act fast enough in an acute liquidity crisis. It's for this reason many central banks have abandoned the monthly caps and are massively front-loading QE programs to increase reserves rapidly.

QE programs will continue to increase in size.

Repo Operations "REPO": The Fed has virtually offered unlimited liquidity in the form of repo operations on a daily basis. This is not working as intended for now. Typically, Treasuries and agencies are pledged in the repo market. Speculation is that there's a lack of "good collateral" that, therefore, cannot be transformed into cash via a short-term loan.

FX Swap Lines: The Fed has opened up swap lines with many central banks. Recently, the Fed expanded these swap lines to reach more central banks.

In this scenario, other central banks will essentially swap local currency for US dollars. This will help push dollars to all areas of the world.

FX Swap Lines:

Source: Federal Reserve

The Fed will need to open more swap lines with more emerging market countries.

Discount Window "DW": The Fed has opened the discount window to depository institutions and collapsed the rate to the Fed funds rate. This policy broadens the collateral that can be transformed into cash on a short-term basis and includes assets such as corporate credit.

Commercial Paper Funding Facility "CPFF": Similar to the 2008 crisis, the commercial paper market started to freeze up, and rates spiked.

3-Month Commercial Paper Spread:

Source: Bloomberg

Before allowing the problem to get as bad as 2008 in the CP market, the Fed announced a commercial paper funding facility "CPFF," which effectively allows corporations to issue CP off the Fed's balance sheet.

The Fed is hoping to keep the CP market functioning and reduce the strain on corporate credit lines and bank liquidity.

Primary Dealer Credit Facility "PDCF": One of the main problems is collateral. The PDCF is similar to the discount window but for primary dealers, allowing a broader range of collateral to be transformed into cash.

PDCF:

Source: Federal Reserve

Eligible collateral is quite broad at the PDCF.

Money Market Liquidity Facility "MMLF": This is a unique situation. Everyone needs cash. The Fed is worried about mass redemptions from money market funds at a time when the short-term financing markets are not functioning well.

Through the establishment of a Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility, or MMLF, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston will make loans available to eligible financial institutions secured by high-quality assets purchased by the financial institution from money market mutual funds. Money market funds are common investment tools for families, businesses, and a range of companies. The MMLF will assist money market funds in meeting demands for redemptions by households and other investors, enhancing overall market functioning and credit provision to the broader economy.

For now, the Fed is generally using two main concepts. First, purchasing government securities in exchange for reserves. This increase in excess reserves is permanent. Secondly, the Fed has opened a variety of facilities to backstop short-term loans.

These tools virtually encompass the entire 2008 playbook. The Federal Reserve needs to stabilize the Treasury market. The Treasury market is the bedrock of the global financial system, and trillions of dollars of assets cannot be priced without a stable benchmark curve.

Banking regulations are biting at a time when liquidity is needed the most. The Fed will gain control over the Treasury curve, only because they have to.

Fiscal policy cannot work without a functioning Treasury market.

The Fed has used a broad range of tools, and some take time to work. QE programs will increase in size, and FX swap lines need to be broadened.

For now, stocks are an afterthought for the Fed. The Treasury market, mortgage market, and corporate credit market are the primary focus.

None of these tools address the suffering and economic hardship facing the American public. The FOMC is doing what they can to ensure proper functioning in some of the most important markets in the world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.