Williams Companies: As Midstream Companies Approach 2008 Lows, Don't Miss Out

The company is covering its dividends and capital spending, giving it significant room in the event of a potential decline.

The company has 98% fee-based cash flow, with its customers as primarily utilities and other low-risk companies.

Williams Companies has an impressive portfolio of assets, one of the best among midstream companies, but it's been punished the same as other companies in its industry.

Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) is an almost $15 billion midstream company with a dividend yield of more than 13%. The company has been punished along with the broader midstream sell-off. That's despite the company's focus on natural gas, which not only will be able to avoid consumption declines from COVID-19, but is also mostly free from Saudi Arabia-Russia price war oil volume increases.

Construction - Williams Companies

Williams Companies Assets and 2019 Results

Williams Companies has an impressive portfolio of assets that supported the company's 2019 results.

Williams Companies Assets - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

Williams Companies has an impressive portfolio of assets focused on both the Northwest and the company's major Transco pipeline. The Transco pipeline is arguably the most important and significant pipeline in the United States. It was purchased by Williams Companies in 1994 at an inflation adjusted $5.24 billion (meaning the purchase price was more than 30% of the company's current market cap).

More importantly, that doesn't count the add-ons and other changes the pipeline has had recently. The company also has the significant Northwest pipeline, a region that's a significant natural gas consumer for both heating and electricity. Seattle is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States, and that growth will point towards additional natural gas consumption.

The strength of the company's natural gas portfolio will be discussed later. This impressive asset portfolio has supported the company's impressive 2019 financial results.

Williams Companies 2019 Results - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

Williams Companies had record adjusted EBITDA of just over $5 billion in 2019, right above the midpoint of its guidance. The company's $3.3 billion in DCF was at the top end of its guidance, and given the company's <$15 billion market capitalization that's an incredibly low market capitalization to DCF ratio. The company is effectively pricing in a 50% DCF cut, which as we'll see, is near impossible.

One other thing worth noting is that the company had record gathering volumes and record transmission capacity. However, its transmitted volumes were almost double its gathered volumes. That means even if prices result in lower gathered volumes, the overall demand, which as we'll see will remain strong, should continue to support the company's DCF.

Williams Companies' Natural Gas Strength

Fundamentally, Williams Companies' strength comes from the company's operations as a natural gas business, and its reliable demand even when you account for COVID-19 issues.

Williams Companies Contracted Capacity - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

Williams Companies has 68% of its contracted capacity by utilities / power companies, with 13% from LNG and industrial sources that are used for power generation as they're shipped around the world. That's likely more than 80% of the company's capacity used for power generation. That highlights the company's incredibly strong portfolio.

At the same time, natural gas remains one of the cheapest forms of power generation, and one of the lowest pollution forms of non-renewable 24/7 generation ability power. Global gas demand is expected to grow 45% from now until 2040, mainly due to the power generation abilities. At the same time, with low prices not being sustainable, almost 5% below current Utica shale breakeven.

Assuming that demand will continue, and given that natural gas is more expensive to transport than oil (shipping LNG costs $0.70 / mcfwith current prices at $1.70 / mcf), prices should be able to recover. Given the importance of the northeast pipeline system, Transco should continue to perform incredibly well, and as a result Williams Companies should perform well.

Williams Companies' Expansion Opportunities

In fact, Williams Companies' asset portfolio is so significant that the company has significant high margin expansion opportunities.

Williams Companies Backlog - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

Williams Companies has identified $3.2 billion of projects that it has in extension. These projects amount to more than 20% of the company's market capitalization. Roughly half of these identified projects are transportation to industrial facilities / power generation facilities which have incredibly low risk and strong contracts. At the same time, the company has been building significant gathering assets near the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

The company's construction of gathering assets by the deepwater Gulf of Mexico is significant. There's two significant reasons. First, Gulf of Mexico projects, given their deepwater nature, tend to be much more significant and expensive. They also tend to have lower decline rates, meaning that during short-term market price depreciation, they are much less likely to be shut down.

Additionally, Gulf of Mexico tends to be significant enough, in terms of size, to be worth constructing LNG export facilities for. That enables shipping and enables the company to escape market fluctuations more.

Williams Companies' Financial Strength

Putting this all together, Williams Companies, with its 98% fee-based revenue, has a near unbeatable financial position among midstream companies.

Williams Companies Financial Metric Improvements - Williams Companies Investor Presentation

The company's financial strength from this fee-based revenue is evident in its key financial metrics. The company has increased DCF and cash flow from operations, especially on a per-share basis. It has maintained a strong operating margin % and has decreased reliance on asset sales while significantly decreasing its leverage. The company has a peer-leading leverage picture, which is worth paying close attention to.

This ability has led to the company's 2020 financial guidance, which should highlight continued shareholder rewards. The company is forecasting, at the midpoint, ~2-3% growth in adjusted EBITDA and ~5% growth in DCF (assuming it hits the top-end of the range again). The company's $3.3 billion in DCF is more than enough to cover ~$2 billion in dividend and $1.2 billion in capital spending.

That means the company will need very little access to the capital markets making it one of the few companies to be in such a position. In fact, the company's financial strength and the low cost capital being injected could mean that while common stock investors are panicking, the company can issue incredibly low yield debt to banks. Just 2 months ago, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) issued <4% 40-year debt.

Williams Companies' Risks

Williams Companies has a single major risk worth paying attention to. That risk is the fact that in the Northeast, where it has significant gathering systems, producers are currently operating below breakeven. That has caused consistent rumors of bankruptcy risk from major producers in the region such as Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK). While the company itself is fairly well isolated, there is systemic risk in this region.

We believe that prices will recover, given the unsustainable current prices and rapidly growing demand from cities and other areas. Unfortunately, natural gas prices fluctuate heavily by the season, and that's something that sometimes impacts producers. However, the chance of continued very low prices here could negatively impact the company.

Conclusion

Williams Companies has been thrown out of investors' portfolios along with most other midstream companies as they're ruthlessly punished by the drop in oil prices. Despite that, the company has one of the hardest to replicate midstream portfolios, with low-cost gathering assets with low decline rates, financially strong utility based customers, and 98% fee-based cash flow.

The company's incredibly strong cash flow continues to support not only its dividend, which has reached more than 13%, but also its capital growth spending. The company has identified ~$3 billion in growth opportunities, more than 20% of its market capitalization, that will be covered by cash flow. At the same time, the company has significant fiscal room from a potential drop in earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.