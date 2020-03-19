Apple: New Launch Timing Curious

A lot is going on in the world right now, but the main thing on everyone's mind is the spread of the coronavirus. Many businesses are closing up shop, governments are trying to support their economies, and everyday folks are worried about their next paycheck. With all of that going on, you would think that companies would want to scale back on major announcements, which makes this week's multiple product launches from technology giant Apple (AAPL) seem a bit curious.

On Wednesday, Apple launched a variety of new products. In my opinion, the most important of these devices were the two new iPad Pro versions launched. These tablets keep the same 11 and 12.9 inch displays but also feature several major upgrades. The group of better specs includes the usual chip upgrade, an ultra-wide camera setup, double the base storage, and a LIDAR scanner. The company also detailed new keyboard products seen below, highlighted by the new premium $299 Magic Keyboard.

The iPads were the main course of this week's launch, and probably will bring in the most revenue of the new devices, but there were some other new products shown off. The new MacBook Air has much faster performance and doubles the storage while starting at $100 less than its prior version. There was also a new version of the Mac Mini, while Apple's online site also refreshed several accessories that can be used for the Watch, iPhone, and iPad.

Apple would normally host an event in mid or late March to unveil its newest set of products, but that wasn't practical given the coronavirus shutting down major events around the globe. As a result, the only real way to get some information on any of these new devices is on the internet. For instance, Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi created a demo video to show off the new Magic Keyboard, with a picture of the display below.

While these Apple products all look nice, it is the timing of the launch that some might find questionable. As I discussed in my latest Apple article, the company has closed all of its stores outside of Greater China for the indefinite future. That means that consumers aren't able to go to their local store to try out these new products, just like the media would have done if there was a major launch event. There are certainly consumers out there that won't purchase a new device, especially ones that feature Apple's premium price points unless they get to see it and perhaps try it in person.

We also have to think about what didn't come this week, and that is the so-called iPhone SE 2. For a while, the expectation was that this smaller smartphone would come at a March event, but some analysts figured that the iPhone supply chain disruption could push a potential launch back by up to three months. Some expectations called for 20 million units of this phone to be sold this year, which at the rumored $399 price probably would mean over $8 billion in revenue when including add-ons and accessories. This phone would likely cannibalize some sales of larger and more expensive iPhones, but there are still a lot of consumers like me that prefer a smaller form factor as well as a lower price point.

Apple could have easily waited to launch all of these products at once, and perhaps it might have been wiser to wait until the coronavirus panic subsided and the company's stores could be opened. JP Morgan came out with a note on Wednesday suggesting that US GDP will be down 4% in Q1 2020 and then 14% in Q2 2020, which would be a dramatic drop. For the Euro area, the firm's projection is a 15% decline in Q1 GDP and a 22% drop in Q2. We've already started to see the toll that China's economy has taken as it was the first major country to be impacted by the virus.

Consumers are likely to pull back spending on non-essential items in the short term, especially as workers worry about paychecks and stock market losses add up. Perhaps Apple launched these products to boost some soft quarterly revenue numbers, but it's hard to believe we'll see massive sales numbers in the short term. Perhaps the company thinks people stuck at home will buy more tablets and computers right now. As a point of reference, the table below shows how much street revenue estimates have come down recently for the company's first two quarters of this calendar year, which are Apple's fiscal Q2 and Q3 periods.

Since Apple issued its revenue warning back in mid-February, the average revenue estimate for these two periods has come down by more than $9.2 billion. The current average for the March period represents just 0.74% revenue growth over the prior-year period, and it would not surprise me to see that number be negative by the time Apple reports in late April or early May. The fact that the US dollar is also strengthening to new multi-year highs against many key currencies will provide an additional headwind.

Hopefully, the coronavirus won't be the end of the world, and we can all get back to normal rather soon. Consumer spending will rebound, especially as global governments try to support economies in a big way. Apple sales will be soft for the short term, but long term investors could easily give the name and others a pass. A potential dividend raise and buyback increase are expected at the upcoming earnings report, and Apple's balance sheet remains in great shape for future growth and capital returns.

So with all eyes on the coronavirus and consumers likely to pull back their purse strings a bit in the short term, was Apple's launch this week poorly timed? That's the question I am asking today, and I look forward to your comments below. The new products that were unveiled are better than their prior generation counterparts. However, the absence of open Apple stores could hurt sales and no grand launch event means Apple got a lot fewer media coverage for these products. Perhaps management could have waited until the coronavirus panic had eased and consumers were ready to spend again. What do you think?

