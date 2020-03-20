Retirement Advisor: The 8% Rule (Podcast)
Five years after the enactment of major retirement reform in the UK, the Association of British Insurers presents an evaluation.
The thrust of the reform was “pension freedom,” a freedom Britons have apparently used to withdraw their funds, most commonly at rates of 8% and over.
The evaluation recommends bolstering the use of financial advice to discourage risky moves, including mandatory risk warnings for people seeking to make withdrawals.
This podcast (7:05) notes that the reforms were intended to promote “pension freedom,” but the report is now pushing for the use of financial advice to keep people from misusing that freedom.