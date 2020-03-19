Medtronic's Patent Challenge, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Medtronic Gets Patent Challenge from Axonics

Medtronic Plc (MDT) saw a small setback as Axonics Modulation Technologies filed a petition with the United States Patents and Trademark Office against one of its patents. The petitions contest the validity of Medtronic's patent related to sacral neuromodulation (SNM).

It is expected that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board will report their decision from the inter partes review (IPR) in the next 12 months of beginning of the process. However, the board may take up to six months to decide whether the use of IPR is required or not. The tussle between Medtronic and Axonics started last year when the latter was awarded an FDA approval for its SNM device for bladder and bowel control. Medtronic responded by filing a patent infringement lawsuit against Axonics claiming the infringement of four of its patents concerning SNM lead placement procedure and implant recharging technologies.

Medtronic filed for the approval of its InterStim Micro neurostimulator and InterStim SureScan MRI in October last year. These devices are in direct contest with Axonics' products. Medtronic has established a niche for itself in the SNM market. However, now it faces stiff competition from emerging companies such as Axonics. Brooke Story, vice president and general manager of Medtronic's pelvic health and gastric therapies business has said:

Medtronic welcomes competitors and we believe competition drives innovation and broader market awareness, which is good for the industry and for patients. However, Medtronic is also committed to protecting our proprietary technology and intellectual property, which drives our ability to continue to innovate."

Medtronic may be looking to protect its territory by positioning its IPR dominance against its upcoming rivals. This tactic has been long used by companies with longer standing in the market to protect its investment. However, in current times, when technological innovation is occurring at a very fast pace, such lawsuits have gained even more relevance. In most of the cases, such litigations are resolved through a trial or a settlement. Either way, these cases generally tend to be cost prohibitive for smaller companies. So, it is likely that Medtronic will be able to have its way.

However, Medtronic also needs to be aware that Axonics may gain negotiating leverage through its recently filed claim. Axonics also has a considerable patent arsenal of its own with 19 US patents as of December 31, 2018. Though, the company still needs to be mindful of its cash burn which may occur due to extended patent related litigations.

Medtronic stock performed well in 2019 but most of its gains wiped out in COVID-19 aftermath. The stock is, currently, showing 12 percent loss on 12 months basis while its year-to-date performance is in the same territory. The company chalks up a significant amount of its revenue from China which has been negatively impacted by the outbreak. However, it is expected to show strong recovery once things return to normal.

Cortexyme Stock Dips on Alzheimer Trial Update

Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) suffered a setback after the company provided an update about its Phase 2/3 GAIN study. The company stated that it has enrolled 300 patients for the study, reaching the threshold for an interim analysis of efficacy after six months of treatment. The company expects to report the results before the end of this year. The trial aims to evaluate the company's lead drug candidate COR388 for treating mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The enrollment target for the trial is fixed at 570 patients.

GAIN is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, and its protocol includes an interim analysis for overwhelming efficacy on its co-primary cognitive and functional endpoints. These endpoints will be studied when 300 patients complete six months of treatment. The company proposes to perform a final analysis once all the subjects are done with one year of treatment. It is likely that the top-line results will be available in the fourth quarter of 2021.

COR388 is a gingipains produced by P. gingivalis, a well-known keystone bacterium used in the development of periodontal disease. COR388 has been shown to produce Alzheimer's pathology in infected animals. Michael Detke, M.D., Ph.D., Cortexyme's chief medical officer said:

The pace of enrollment in the GAIN Trial reflects the need for new therapeutic options for patients with Alzheimer's disease and the interest in our upstream mechanism of action."

The GAIN trial also includes a periodontal sub-study where nearly 40% of GAIN Trial participants are also reviewed for endpoints of efficacy in periodontal disease. The company did not specify inclusion criterion, however, greater than 90% of patients enrolled had moderate to severe periodontal disease at baseline. The company also recently reported its fourth quarter and full-year results. It reported the net loss for the fourth quarter at $12.4 million or $0.46 per basic share.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Receives COVID-19 Test Boost

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) reported the launch of a new COVID 19 screening test. The test has been developed using Next Generation Sequencing and is amongst the first diagnostic kits for COVID-19 to be available in the market. The company is collaborating with MedScan for this purpose and is expected that it will start accepting specimens from healthcare providers, clinics, and reference labs for testing purposes this week.

Fulgent's test works by sequencing the entire viral genome which will create hundreds of targets whereas standard RT-PCR tests generate only a few of such targets. The test also does not have any limit of reagents which generally inhibits the mass processing of RT PCR based tests. The company believes that it can process a couple of thousand samples every day. It will be collecting samples through MedScan Laboratories centers which will also extract RNA for processing. The tasks of sequencing the viral genome, analyzing samples, and preparing reports will be carried out by Fulgent.

Fulgent also has a strong presence in China, which gives it an edge over other companies working on COVID-19. Dr. Harry Gao, Chief Scientific Officer at Fulgent Genetics said:

We believe our NGS-based test for COVID-19 will arm healthcare providers with a better solution for accurately diagnosing cases of the disease. In addition, the virus mutation data we collect from this NGS based test could be extremely valuable to researchers in the future to predict the clinical outcome and potentially develop treatment options and vaccines for this virus."

Fulgent, recently, inked a new collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College Hospital for diagnostic and mutation analysis of the COVID-19 virus. The company is now looking to file the FDA approval application for its NGS test in the coming weeks. However, such approval is not mandatory for labs to collect samples and carry out diagnostic testing.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we've positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.