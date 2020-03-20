Consolidated Edison: Dividend Aristocrat Bucking The Meltdown Again, Plus 2 High-Yield Option Trades

ED also has attractive options yields currently - we offer two short-term trades with 7% yields expiring in two months.

It's a Dividend Aristocrat, and has raised its dividend for 46 straight years.

ED has outperformed the market over the past several pullbacks.

Looking for defensive stocks to battle the coronavirus/oil war pullback?

We've covered defensive dividend stocks in some of previous articles, and this week we're covering one of the market's older firms, Dividend Aristocrat Consolidated Edison (ED).

ED has been holding up pretty well vs. the market since the start of the February meltdown. It also outperformed the S&P and the DJIA in the May 2019 and Q4 2018 pullbacks:

While the utilities sector is often cited as being defensive, ED has actually outperformed that sector, as well as the market over the past year, quarter, month, week, and year-to-date, as of the 3/18/20 close:

Profile:

ED has three major segments - Utilities, Transmission, and Clean Energy.

The Utilities segment is the largest, in terms of revenues and earnings - it's comprised of CECONY, which provides electric service to approximately 3.3 million customers and gas service to approximately 1.1 million customers in New York City and Westchester County. The company also provides steam service in parts of Manhattan.

O&R provides electric service to more than 300,000 customers in southeastern New York and adjacent areas of northern New Jersey and gas service to 130,000 customers in southeastern New York.

Con Edison's Transmission segment invests in electric and natural gas transmission projects that offer customers access to diverse, low-cost energy supplies.

ED's Clean Energy segment, through its three main subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates renewable and energy infrastructure assets and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers.

(Source: ED site)

Earnings:

CECONY contributed 87% of 2019 adjusted EPS, $3.80, down 1% vs. $3.84 in 2018. The Clean Energy Businesses kicked in 5.25% of EPS, at $.23, up 15%. O&R contributed 4.8%, at $.21, up 10.5%, while CET had $.16, up 6.7% vs. 2018:

(Source: ED site)

ED's $30.56B rate base is dominated by electric, which forms 72% of the total, with the balance being comprised of Gas, 22.45%, and Steam, at ~5.6%:

(Source: ED site)

There has been a steady climb of rate base increases over the past years - 2019 rose ~7.2% vs. 2018, which rose 9.7% vs. 2017. The biggest hikes came from electric and gas, while steam has risen much less rapidly, and actually fell from 2015 to 2017.

Management is projecting a three-year growth rate of 5.4% through 2022:

(Source: ED site)

Capex:

After ramping up its clean energy business capex substantially in 2018, overall capex actually decreased by 30% in 2019. Management is projecting a 7.3% increase in 2020, to $3.94B, with a similar amount in 2021, and a bit lower, $3.79B, in 2022:

(Source: ED site)

Financials:

ED's ROA and ROE are a bit lower than sector medians, while its EBITDA margin is a bit higher. Its debt leverage is quite a bit lower, at 1.01X, as of 12/31/19.

Debt:

There are separate credit ratings for ED and its CECONY and O&R segments, with CECONY having the highest ratings of all three entities. The capital structure slightly favors debt over equity, at 52% vs. 48%:

ED's biggest debt maturities will hit in 2021, with $1.967B coming due. Management's financing plans for 2020 - 2022 are detailed below. There will be some dilution in 2020, ~1.9%, with plans to issue up to $600M of common equity, followed by ~3% in 2021-2022:

Valuations:

With its price outperformance vs. its sector, ED is getting premium valuations for trailing and forward P/E's, and price/sales, while its price/book and EV/EBITDA are quite similar to sector medians. Its 3.32% dividend yield is also a bit lower than the median:

Dividends:

At $92.20, ED yields 3.32%. Management upped the quarterly dividend to $.765 for the Q1 2020 payout. It should go ex-dividend next in mid May. Its dividend payout ratio is ~73%, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 3.27%. ED is a Dividend Aristocrat, and management has raised the dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Analysts' Price Targets:

Unlike many other dividend stocks, whose current prices are miles below analysts' price targets, ED is actually still above the average $89.50 price target, and is just 7.8% below the highest target of $100.00:

With volatility currently at levels not seen since the financial crisis, option premiums are very high. We took a look at two near-term trades for ED, both of which take advantage of this higher volatility and expire in two months.

You can see more details for these trades on our Covered Calls and Cash Secured puts tables.

ED's $97.50 call strike pays $6.00. Coupling that with the $.765 quarterly dividend that should go ex-dividend just before the option's expiration, offers a potential 7.3% nominal yield in 2 months, or 40.95% annualized - scenario A in the second table.

NOTE: We only annualize yields on out tables so that readers can compare varying trade lengths on an even basis.

The other profitable scenarios for this trade are if your ED shares get assigned before or after the ex-dividend date.

If they get assigned before, (scenario B), you'd be more than compensated for the loss of the dividend, due to the $5.30/share capital gain. The yield is 12.26% in two months.

Scenario C - If your shares somehow get assigned after the ex-dividend date, you'd still collect the dividend, and you'd also get the $5.30 capital gain. This is the least likely to happen, since the ex-dividend date is in the same week as the expiration.

Conversely, if you'd like to get a lower breakeven, maybe consider selling cash secured puts below the stock's price. This, of course, has been much harder to do lately, with many stocks in free fall from the meltdown.

ED's May $87.50 put strike pays $6.70, a bit more than its call strike. The yield is ~7.3% in two months, or 48% annualized, similar to the covered call static yield:

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, except where noted otherwise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ED over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service has featured options selling for dividend stocks since 2009.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.





Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.