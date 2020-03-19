Enterprise Products Partners: A Secure Yield Of Almost 14%

Going forward, the company's customers have a low risk of default, and the company has the ability to continue rewarding shareholders.

Enterprise Products Partners could rapidly ramp down its growth capital by the early-2020s. That decrease in growth capital could enable the company to cover its expenses.

Enterprise Products Partners has a secure yield of almost 14%. The company is paying out dividends with ~60% of its DCF and covering growth capital.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is still one of the largest publicly traded midstream companies. As the sector goes through its 2008 equivalent crash, even giants like EPD are falling 50+%. That has pushed EPD's yield to almost 14%. As we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s impressive natural gas-based portfolio has minimal risk and the potential to generate significant long-term shareholder rewards.

Enterprise Products Partners - Fortune

Enterprise Products Partners - Asset Portfolio

Enterprise Products Partners has an impressive asset portfolio that’s worth paying attention to.

Enterprise Products Partners Overview - Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

Enterprise Products Partners has a massive 50 thousand miles of natural gas, NGL, crude oil, petrochemical, and refined products pipelines. At the same time, the company has 260 million barrels and 14 billion cubic feet of storage capacity with 29 natural gas processing plants and 18 export facilities. Additionally, the company has a respectable number of assets under construction/commissioning.

The company’s massive asset portfolio has the benefit of being connected to effectively every single major asset play. However, the most important part of the company’s asset portfolio worth paying attention to is that 62% of its asset portfolio comes from NatGas and NGL. Natural Gas’ uses include only 3% for transportation, the rest is electricity generation.

That places the commodity in a unique position of minimal risk from COVID-19, declines in transportation will not hurt natural gas or to a lesser extent NGL. The company does face risks from lower oil production from the Saudi Arabia price war. However, we will discuss that later. I also want to highlight that the company works heavily in refined products that have other uses, outside of just transportation, industrial, home, or commercial.

Lastly, the company’s integrated system touches a molecule 5-7 times as it works its way through the system. The company collects income each time that happens, maximizing the strength of its portfolio.

Enterprise Products Partners - Capital Investments and Growth

Enterprise Products Partners is investing heavily in its business and its future growth potential. However, it’s worth noting that a significant percentage of this growth comes from oil production growth, which is much less likely at current oil prices.

Enterprise Products Partners invested significantly in 2019 growth, investing $5.4 billion. For a company with a $28.5 billion market capitalization, after the decline, that means it invested ~18% of its market capitalization in 2019. In 2020, it’s planning to invest $3.2 billion, or roughly 11% of its market capitalization, a decline in spending that’s much more sustainable.

From 2021 to 2023, the company is planning to invest $4.6 billion on growth, or just over $1.5 billion annually. Even given the company’s lower market capitalization of $28.5 billion that’s ~5% of the company’s market capitalization annually. I expect that the company will likely add no new capital projects given current market prices, however, that $1.5 billion in annual spending is very sustainable.

In terms of growth, the company has a massive $12 billion in planned capital projects. However, it’s also worth noting that almost 70% of them ($8+ billion) are in the Permian Basin. Looking at the Permian Basin, the break even here is ~$50 / barrel. That’s almost double current crude oil prices, given how much they’ve dropped.

However, it’s also worth noting that the company has strong operating margins at 10-15% annually and incredibly strong customers and contract lengths. The company has a majority of its contracts at 10+ years, meaning significant stable income, and 77.3% of its projects from customers with a BBB- or higher credit rating. The company’s portfolio of projects here mean significant opportunity without the risk of being overwhelmed.

Enterprise Products Partners’ impressive capital investments and opportunity put the company in an incredibly impressive position.

Enterprise Products Partners - Financial Picture

Putting together the company’s asset portfolio and its capital investments, we can see how Enterprise Products Partners has a strong financial picture.

Enterprise Products Partners has a 21-year history of consecutive distribution growth, meaning that it has been growing its dividends since the 1990s. The company’s ability to fund this distribution growth highlights its financial strength through a variety of market crashes including those in the early-2000s and the incredibly significant 2008 crash.

At the same time, the company has achieved an ROIC of 12+% and plans incremental opportunities of common unit buybacks. I would expect those buybacks to stop. However, the company’s only 50% funded growth CAPEX needs to be handled. Thankfully, the company’s rapid decline in growth CAPEX can allow it, in the next year or two, to fully cover its spending.

At the same time, the company has 86% fee-based cash flow, cash flow that has remained strong. The company has $8.3 billion with $7.1 billion in fee-based capital meaning that, subtracting bankruptcy risk, the company only has $1.2 billion at risk. The incredibly strong fee-based capital means that the company, with its long-term contracts we saw above, should easily have steady cash flow over the next few years.

Additionally, the company has worked to improve its debt maturity profile. The company has changed its profile so that it has 99.2% fixed rate debt with a 20.4-year average maturity and a 4.5% average cost of debt. 82.5% of the company’s debt is >10 year debt, and the company recently issued 40-year debt @ 3.95%, which was significantly oversubscribed.

The company’s almost $26 billion in debt, given the company’s maturity profile and fee-based capital, is easily manageable. This highlights Enterprise Products Partners' incredibly strong financials and their potential.

The net result of all of this is the company’s CFFO and DCF per fully diluted unit. The first thing worth noting is that, even with 2016 difficulties, the company continued to perform well throughout the difficult market crash. I expect a similar thing to happen here. The company’s dividend of ~$1.78/share is more than covered by its operational DCF, allowing the company with significant financial room in the event of a decline.

More importantly, even if the company chooses to cut its dividend in half and invest that in capital growth, a move that would save the company ~$2 billion annually, it would still yield almost 7%. That’s a respectable yield, especially if the company does so with the assumption that it can continue to generate double-digit returns on its invested capital.

For example, the company might choose to acquire undervalued companies and assets that have been pummeled as a result of the oil price crash. Many other midstream companies are currently incredibly undervalued.

Enterprise Products Partners - Risk

Enterprise Products Partners does have some risks worth paying attention to - namely from the company’s customers.

The above image highlights the company’s top customer’s credit rating. The company’s top 25 customers accounted for 63% of its revenue and 89% of customers have an investment grade credit rating or are backed by a letter of credit. It’s worth noting that default rates among these companies are incredibly low, BBB- bonds at the bottom of investment grade saw their default rate peak at 0.54% at the bottom of the financial crisis.

The company’s risk from these businesses is low, with less than 5% of its revenue from non-rated or sub-investment grade companies. Given the fact that in a bankruptcy, production continues, although leases can revert back to fair market rates, the risk of customers not being paid is low. Combining that with the fact that the majority of the company’s income is fee-based, Enterprise Products Partners is well positioned.

The company does face a longer-term risk that if volumes substantially decline, production could disappear. However, as discussed, we expect oil prices to recover by 2H 2021.

Conclusion

Enterprise Products Partners has a secure yield of almost 14%. The company has an impressive asset portfolio, with significant DCF. The company has a $28.5 billion market capitalization with more than $6.5 billion in DCF. That’s an incredibly strong market capitalization to DCF ratio, and it highlights how much the company’s market capitalization has dropped and how secure it is.

At the same time, the company has 86% of fee-based capital, and its customers have strong credit ratings. At the same time, capital spending is declining significantly. All of this together helps to support the company’s DCF, the chance of a DCF drop is significant, but the chance of a major drop is very low. This is a secure yield and a high quality investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.