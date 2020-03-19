Long Nintendo - Less Console Cyclicality And More Market Opportunity

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome WWF Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Industry/Business Analysis

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY)(OTCPK:NTDOF) is a great video game publisher and console maker that I recommend readers to buy. In the video game console market, market share in terms of number of units sold decides who is the winner and who is the looser. The best manufacturers would attract 3rd party developers to develop games for their consoles because of their bigger customer pool. This turns into a self-reinforcing cycle as the best developers develop games for the best manufacturers, helping the manufacturers attracting even more customers. Then the bigger customer pool would attract even more game developers.

Nintendo makes money by selling consoles, console accessories and first-party video game sales. Other revenues include royalties paid by third party game publishers that sell games on their consoles, subscription revenue from Nintendo Switch Online, and mobile game revenue. They employ a razor-razorblade model in which the consoles are sold at low margins, but the games are sold at high margins. ~80% of Nintendo's software revenue comes from first-party games, and these games are sold exclusively on its own consoles with the exception of mobile games. The current console, Nintendo Switch, is a hybrid of home console/handheld. Nintendo also holds the most valuable collection of intellectual property in the video gaming industry including Pokemon and MarioKart, etc. The importance of IP in entertainment and gaming has no difference, and Nintendo is the publisher of 19 of the top 25 best-selling games.

Investment Thesis

Nintendo's margin expansion is driven by shift to digital downloads, and that is mis-modeled by sell side analysts.

Digital downloads of games carry ~2x higher profit-per-unit to Nintendo than the sale of the same games in physical format. They are increasing as a proportion of total games sold at the rate of ~500bps per year with a long runway to continue given only ~1/3 mix currently. Digital distribution is significantly more profitable because it does not have to suffer double marginalization for the retail middleman and they don't have to package and manufacturer. Third-party video game publishers such as Electronic Arts (EA) has already seen margin expansion due to the shift to digital. Digital distribution also allows more sales of downloadable content, which might further increase the recurring revenue.

Meanwhile, sell-side models fail to account for the vastly disparate unit economics of these different types of game sales, generally hardcoding a single, blended (and often flat) software revenue-per-unit assumption and contemplating no increase in software margins (flat margin). FY2023 consensus estimates for Nintendo call for EBITDA margin of 30% compared to the 30.6% peak margin during the Wii era, despite the fact that non of the sales were digital at that time.

By explicitly modeling the mix of digital vs. physical games sold and accounting for the differing unit economics, I comfortably assumed above-consensus margins and profitability even with: 1) Conservative assumptions around digital mix, 2) no assumed revenue uplift from downloadable content, and 3) game unit sales assumptions in line with the consensus.

These assumptions are conservative because downloadable content often brings revenue uplift and is a high quality/recurring source. In addition, game units might likely increase as the digital downloads are much easier for the players to acquire.

Transition to a less cyclical and recurring revenue business model by (a) shifting to an incremental upgrade model with common architecture, and (b) having a greater mix of recurring revenue.

Nintendo is in the early stages of a transformation from a cyclical business that's driven by hardware hits to a far more resilient business model increasingly based on recurring revenue streams from game publishing, which would reduce its reliance on the volatile "console cycle." The console makers release a new console every 5-6 years when they reset their entire installed base, often with very volatile returns. Nintendo's annual revenue during the lifetime of its least successful home console is 56% lower than the annual revenue during the life of its most successful console. Management has made mitigating cyclicality a key priority. As noted by CEO Shuntaro Furukawa in the FY19 Annual Report (linked to earlier): "... I want to manage the company in a way that keeps us from shifting between joy and despair."

In the past, each new generation of consoles was designed with radically different underlying architecture than the preceding generation. As a result, new game development would shift entirely to the new console upon its release, effectively abandoning the previous installed base and creating significant risk around new console releases. As a result, Nintendo and other console makers are beginning to take an "incremental upgrade" approach in which new consoles are made with fundamentally similar underlying architecture to the preceding generation with only iterative improvements to processors, graphics chips, etc. This makes it feasible for game developers to simultaneously develop the same games for both the current and previous generation of consoles.

According to Former Nintendo CEO Satoru Iwata, this is identical to Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) approach to the iPhone; all iPhone models run on the same operating system (iOS system) and can utilize the same set of applications, allowing for a gradual buildup in the installed base over time without the need to ever fully reset. For Nintendo, the effect of this is to mitigate the risk that occurred in the Wii U era where the entirety of Nintendo's game development efforts were concentrated on hardware that ultimately never garnered a substantial installed base.

It is very likely that Nintendo will follow the evolutionary hardware development model pioneered by Sony and Microsoft in the future. We will see multiple Switch models that will share the same hardware base and that allows developers to develop for only one system. The company already took a first step by launching the Switch Lite, which shares all the specs with the original device. That will definitely make Nintendo a fundamentally less cyclical business. - GLG Expert, Independent Video Game Consultant

In addition, Nintendo's earnings are being increasingly driven by recurring sources of high margin revenue including Nintendo Switch Online and more downloadable contents.

Nintendo Switch Online: $20/year online subscription service that enables Switch owners to utilize online multiplayer functionality, save their games to the cloud, and access a select portion of Nintendo's extensive back library of classic games. Switch already penetrated ~90% of the console installed base.

Downloadable Content (NYSE:DLC): The advent of sales of add-on content (new levels, game characters, etc. on top of the initial purchase of the base game) add a high-margin revenue source that's independent of the console cycle.

In their most recent fiscal years, EA and Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) earned 44.8% and 40.1%, respectively, of their revenue from add-on content vs. a small (~20%) share for Nintendo as in the past it has not been focusing on developing games that could be digitally downloaded.

Despite clear evidence that this transition is under way, Nintendo continues to trade at a ~2x-7x EBITDA multiple discount to the third-party video game publishers due to investors anchoring to its past cyclicality. This is not justified as they are facing the same long-term growth trends, having an established and valuable portfolio of IPs, and being in an early stage of realizing shift to digital downloads. As Nintendo increasingly mitigates the cyclicality that has historically troubled it, its multiple valuation should increase on average ~5x.

Nintendo is expanding into mobile gaming market for a larger total addressable market (NYSE:TAM).

The user base of mobile gaming is much bigger than that of the console installed base: the smartphone users base is 17x bigger than the console base. In a February 2019 investor presentation, Furukawa highlighted the mobile business as one of the "three pillars" of the company's strategy. In Fy18 & 19, ~16% of EA's (game publisher) revenue is generated from mobile fames, compared to ~9% of Nintendo's gaming revenue, despite the fact that Nintendo's IP is far better suited for mobile games given its experience developing for its handheld platforms (e.g., Game Boy).

Despite its measured foray into the mobile business to date, the success of the company's earliest set of mobile games demonstrates the enormous potential of Nintendo's IP in the mobile realm. Pokémon Go: $3bn+ in revenue to-date (note that because Nintendo's ownership of The Pokémon Company is joint, it doesn't recognize the full amount of this in its P&L). Fire Emblem Heroes: $400mm+ in revenue to date.

Nintendo's Secular Tailwinds including the fast growing video gaming market (~8-9%) and the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

Video games are capturing an increasing share of entertainment mindshare and spending. In addition, Nintendo's growth will be further aided by its expansion into China (the world's second largest gaming market and one in which Nintendo previously didn't have a meaningful presence) through a partnership with Tencent under which the latter will distribute the Switch in the country. Currently China is going through a nation-wide epidemic where people are required to stay at home and that might bring a short term boost to video game sales as well. Hopefully, consumers that give video game a try would stay sticky afterwards.

Valuation (EV/EBITDA multiple)

Sales: Switch Hardware sales would increase to 100m versus 50mm today, less than the Wii's 102mm lifetime units and DS' 154mm units. As a hybrid home console/handheld, the Switch has the ability to tap into both installed bases. The high growth in the gaming market accompanied by the expansion into China adds a significant number of potential users that previous Nintendo consoles weren't able to reach. Software tie ratio mainly remains unchanged, so I kept it at a 9.1 constant here in line with consensus. Mobile business revenue roughly doubles from ¥46bn in 2018 to ¥94bn by 2022 (37.7% CAGR over last 2 years and we assume the growth rate would roughly decline but still high)

EBITDA Margin: Mix of game units sold digitally increases by 500bps per year. First-party vs. third-party mix remains roughly constant. Digitally sold units have a margin of ~50% versus physically sold margin of ~30%, so I believe the margin would improve by ~100bps on a YoY basis for the software segment. In addition, switch online and DLC would further improve the margin as they have little variable cost once the infrastructure is there. For the switch online, 35% attach rate at current ASP. Give no credit to a potential ASP increase despite NSO being currently priced at ~1/3 of Sony and Microsoft's comparable offerings.

Multiple: 13.0x, representing a premium to today's multiple (given the shift to a less cyclical business model) but still a discount to the average of publicly-traded third-party video game publishers. Conservatively value Nintendo's hidden balance sheet assets (Niantic, Seattle Mariners) at carrying value.

Coming up with a share price: I projected 3yr forward 2022 EBITDA at 500,160 mm yen and timed it with 13x to give EV of 6,489,087mm yen. Then I added back Net Cash & Investments (excess cash) to get Equity value(no long term debt). Equity value/diluted shares give me the equity value per share, adding back the cumulative dividends per share 3000 yen I get the total return of 73,000 yen, which represents a ~60% upside compared to current share price.

Risks

Yen appreciation would hurt results as 85% of the sales operate and transact in local currencies. This circumstance is possible as the rest of the world is lowering interest rates in response to the economic turmoil cause by coronavirus. A possible way to hedge the risk of yen appreciation is to hedge against by holding on your book.

Entering the mobile gaming market might not bring accretive revenue to Nintendo. Mobile gaming might cannibalize the revenue from console gaming, and that is the reason why Nintendo has been hesitant to enter the global gaming market in the past. However, customer behavior is hard to predict so we would need time to see if that would actually happen.

Although shifting into an incremental upgrade model with common architecture would reduce console cyclicality, it might also reduce the customer interest in buying new consoles altogether. Customers are more prone to buying things that are new rather than just an incremental upgrade, but if Nintendo can learn from the Success of Apple then there is still a good chance for them to make money.

Conclusion

Readers having read the article should realize that now is a good opportunity to buy as the general stock market is going down and many stocks are looking cheap. I am confident that once the economy recovers people will realize that Nintendo is truly a bargain. It's well-positioned to generate solid returns in the next 2-3 years, given that the company is transforming its business to a less cyclical businesses and tapping into new total addressable markets.

