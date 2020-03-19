DPST: A Trading Opportunity With Limited Downside

Only the more sophisticated investors should consider LETFs within the context of the trading strategy proposed in this article.

Who, other than risk-loving speculators, would want to bet on the financial services sector amid a bear market of historic proportions and rock-bottom interest rate environment? How about betting on the regional bank sub-sector, which is down about 40% from the February market peak due to heavier exposure to smaller businesses and, in some cases, the oil and gas space? Worse yet, how about doing so with triple-leveraged instruments?

In this article, I will propose an idea that may sound ludicrous to some at first, involving the Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST). Pay very close attention to the details, however, as they separate an irresponsible trading strategy (i.e. buying and holding leveraged financials ETFs and hoping for the best) from an approach that could provide a limited downside, unlimited upside opportunity. Credit: pymnts.com

Covering the basics first

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares is a leveraged ETF (a.k.a. LETF) that seeks to produce three times the daily returns of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. In other words, if the index is up or down 0.5% for the day, DPST should be up or down 1.5%, respectively. The fund, which charges a hefty annual management fee of 1.09% and trades an average of 56,000 shares per day in the market (roughly $325,000 per trading session), achieves the leverage effect through derivatives, such as futures and swaps on the benchmark index or ETFs that track the same basket of securities.

Since the LETF's inception, in August 2015, DPST has done a decent (but not perfect) job at tracking three times the daily returns of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) -- a plain ETF that also follows in the footsteps of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. As the chart below depicts, some deviations in the daily returns of both funds have occurred over the past five years, especially since the start of the COVID-19 bear period. But once 2015 and 2016 are removed from the sample (in the beginning, the young DPST was less liquid and would often not trade at all for a whole day or more), the "r-squared" in the regression below improves from 0.87 to 0.99.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Limiting the exposure

I have discussed the trading strategy that I will propose today a couple of times in the past. More recently, I used the ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) leveraged ETF to illustrate how the "bulkhead approach" works. The strategy entails replicating the performance of a stock index by holding a portfolio that is allocated (1) one-third to a 3x leveraged stock ETF and (2) two-thirds to cash -- which I sometimes refer to as the "33/67 portfolio". The logic is simple: three times the stock index divided by three should be equal the unlevered index.

To prove that the logic above works in the short- and long-terms using DPST, I ran the following test in which I compared the performance of the 33 DPST/67 cash portfolio, rebalanced monthly, against that of KRE since August 2015. I expected to see the two lines bouncing around in unison -- and voilà, here they are (portfolio 1 in blue is the 33/67; portfolio 2 in red is KRE):

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The benefit of using the bulkhead approach through the 33/67 portfolio is that, at all times (until rebalancing takes place), only one-third of the portfolio is ever exposed to any material loss. The other two-thirds are safe for as long as the world doesn't turn inside out and fiat currency or ultra-short term treasuries retain their value.

That said, here's my proposed portfolio: 33% DPST and 67% cash, to be rebalanced only on January 1, 2021. Holding off on rebalancing for the next nine months is an important piece of the strategy, as we will see below. I believe DPST is a good instrument to use here because the regional bank sub-sector is more likely than most other industries, in my view, to either reclaim lost ground quickly or sharply decline further. The 33/67 portfolio should be well-equipped to handle these two scenarios.

Considering three possibilities

As the stock market continues to unwind, investors ask themselves whether this is the time to (1) sell out of stocks in fear of further losses or (2) buy stocks on weakness to ride the eventual upside. By using the 33/67 portfolio, I believe investors can get a bit of both: participate on the upside and even beat the market if stocks recover fast, or limit their losses to no more than 33% if stocks continue to tank.

Instinctively, I believe stocks will either continue to drop sharply or bounce back soon, in V-shape style. A third plausible scenario is that stocks will recover slowly from here, with volatility easing a bit but all-time highs taking a while to be reached again. To see what could happen to my proposed 33/67 portfolio, I projected regional bank sector returns through the end of 2020 under these three different scenarios.

Let's suppose first that stocks continue to tank, dragging down into the gutter the market value of regional banks' equity. Under this scenario, the DPST position in the 33/67 would converge quickly to zero. The portfolio would soon hold nearly 100% of its assets in cash, thus preventing the portfolio losses from magnifying.

Source: DM Martins Research projections

Now let's assume instead that the market bottoms out right away and skyrockets back towards all-time highs. In this case, the DPST position in the 33/67 would increase relative to the cash holding. Therefore, as regional banks recover, the portfolio would benefit from being progressively more exposed to the sector. Notice below that, if KRE rises by about 45% over the next nine months in a fairly straight-line path (i.e. without sharp ups and downs), the 33/67 portfolio could be up by more than 60%.

Source: DM Martins Research projections

Lastly, in a tamer recovery scenario (which I believe to be the least likely outcome due to the binary nature of bear markets), the 33/67 and KRE portfolios should largely track each other very closely as depicted below. Of course, different combinations of daily returns will result in slightly different outcomes. But on average, both portfolios should walk hand-in-hand.

Source: DM Martins Research projections

Thoughts on execution and risks

Despite the "limited downside, unlimited upside" nature of this trading strategy, I don't believe it is prudent at all to expose 33% of a portfolio to total loss in a single sub-sector. Therefore, were I to use this approach today, I would probably limit the size of the trade to as much as I would be comfortable allocating to any given industry.

For example: assume a larger portfolio in which ten equal "slices of the pie", each worth 10% of the total assets, are placed into ten different sub-sectors -- regional banks being one of them. I would probably be fine deploying the "bulkhead approach" for the riskier allocations, rather than doing a straight investment into a sector ETF or individual stocks. In addition to regional banks, other sector investments that could benefit from the strategy might include underdogs like retail and oil and gas.

Lastly, I should make it very clear that LETFs are not originally intended to be used as described in this article. Direxion's fund prospectus highlights that DPST "is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently". Also, the company's website suggests that its products are best suited for short-term tactical trades.

Therefore, I suggest that only the more sophisticated investors consider LETFs within the context of a "bulkhead strategy", and not before doing his or her fair share of research and due diligence.

