HeidelbergCement AG (HLBZF) CEO Dominik von Achten on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCPK:HLBZF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 19, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christoph Beumelburg - Head of Group Communication and Investor Relations

Dominik von Achten - Chief Executive Officer

Lorenz Näger - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Paul Roger - Exane BNP Paribas

Arnaud Pinatel - On Field Investment Research LLP

Elodie Rall - JPMorgan Chase & Co,

Robert Gardiner - Davy Stockbrokers

Nabil Ahmed - Barclays Capital

Tobias Woerner - MainFirst Bank AG

John Messenger - Redburn Limited

Arnaud Lehmann - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Cedar Ekblom - Morgan Stanley & Co.

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS Limited

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Full-Year 2019 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Also I must advise that the call is being recorded today, Thursday, March 19, 2020.

And without any further delay, I would now like to hand over the call to your first speaker today, Chris Beumelburg. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Christoph Beumelburg

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Chris Beumelburg. I am heading the IR and Communication function at HeidelbergCement. Thank you for joining our full-year 2019 earnings call, especially at these challenging times. And with me today as always, Dr. Dominik von Achten, our CEO; and Lorenz Näger, our CFO; as well as Ozan from the IR team.

As always, we have made available the presentation for this call on the IR section of our website. And without reading it aloud, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer language on the last page of the presentation.

With that very short introduction, I hand over to you Dominik.

Dominik von Achten

Okay, Chris. Thanks so much. So also, hello from my side. Welcome to our full-year result call 2019. And Chris was mentioning it, I would say interesting times. They are challenging as well, but they are interesting. So welcome to everybody on the line from my side and we will do it in a way that I just briefly do the overview, then I hand it over to Lorenz Näger, our CFO as we are mainly talking about the results below the line because this – the ones above, we basically shared already with you in the trading statement in February. So I will go through the overview, and then Lorenz Näger will take over for the rest of the results of 2019, and then I will lead you through the current business update and also our sustainability efforts.

In that respect, I'll turn to the first key message page. And I think it's fair to say that the performance was very solid in 2019. Good improvements around most of the key financial matrices. We will go through the details in a minute.

We also had a very good business start into 2020, despite a strong comparison of the Q1 2019, so the first two months of the year actually were very strong. Obviously, in these times, everybody asks about liquidity. Lorenz Näger would share with you the details on that, but from our perspective, we have significant liquidity headroom from today's perspective.

It is absolutely clear that as a company, we are absolutely determined to take all necessary measures to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 or coronavirus situation. And I would just want to make one general remarks, of course, Lorenz and myself have already been at the table in 2008, 2009.

I myself was managing the [rather volatile] business in North America those days. So rest assured that we know what we need to do both in terms of content and in terms of speed. So I have no doubt that we will weather this in a very strong fashion.

On the back of a local decision here in [indiscernible], we had to postpone our general assembly because the country of [indiscernible] has decided to not allow any assemblies, regardless how big they are until June 15 and that's why we had to postpone our general assembly beyond June 15, and we will come back to you with a new date. Lorenz will share with you some of the details and backgrounds around that.

And last but not least, although this – may have been pushed back a little bit given the current crisis situation, we want to also share with you our progress on CO2 because we are absolutely convinced this is a short-term clear dip, but the mid-term and long-term sustainability targets will come back eventually. That's why we want to stay focused on what we have achieved there and we will continue to push.

With that, I would ask you to turn to Page 4, and I’ll just go through some of the key items. So revenues are up 2.1%, like-for-like EBITDA operating wise also up 2.5%, EPS before adjustments, up 23% to €6.40, the cost stating continuous even before COVID-19, €135 million with the achievement on the SG&A savings that we have already communicated I think in the trading statement.

And really as you all know from that call, we have another minimum €15 million to go, but that's before COVID. So I'm absolutely convinced that we need to further tighten the belt once this is over. But for the time being, we continue to work on the already agreed savings.

We have also optimized the portfolio. As you well know, the disposal amounts to €622 million without any major EBITDA impact. The debt in these days, quite important, came down on a net debt basis by €1.2 billion to a net debt EBITDA ratio of 2.3x.

Last but not least, shareholder returns both the Board and the Supervisory group this week decided to raise the dividend to €2.2 per share that would be a 5% increase and a payout ratio of 40%. Obviously, the payout only happens once the general assembly has been taken.

With that, I would hand over to Lorenz Näger to share with you the details of the financial results.

Dominik von Achten

Okay. Thank you, Dominik for this introduction. So I would very briefly lead you through the financials. And to start with Page 5, that's our return on invested capital, our main measure to measure the efficiency of the use of capital in the company on a like-for-like basis pre IFRS.

We have reached 7.1% and against the weighted-average cost of capital of 6.6%. So again, we have earned our cost of capital. After IFRS 16, this reduces by 0.2 percentage points down to 6.9%. You can see that we have been very disciplined on the capital. We come from €25.5 billion capital. It went up pre IFRS 16 to €26.2 billion, and IFRS 16, that's another €1.3 billion in financials debt to the capital.

The return on invested capital continues to benefit from a low level of tax cash payments. You know, that we use cash tax payments to reflect the tax factor in that, and that's a little bit away from the standard, which has been established, and in the meanwhile, we use the same definition since 2005. And now we consider to redo the calculation mechanism and the definition for 2020, that’s just for your information, and we will inform you about impact when we publish our new strategy in autumn.

On Slide 6, you see the development of the dividend. The situation is so that we had to declare our dividend to finish the year and closing on the German law. Now we cannot host the AGM, the shareholders meeting due to the legal restrictions in Germany around the coronavirus as the authorities have closed down any event until June 15.

As a consequence of that, the payout of the dividend is not possible now. So we will need to find a new meeting date for the shareholders meeting and we will publish this as soon as we know how things are going on. Under German law, we have eight months of time and so we need to have it done by end of August, and we will see how we can do that, and we will inform you as soon as possible if we know when the shareholders' meeting will take place.

On Slide 7, you can find a number of financial key information. The turnover is up 4%, like-for-like 2% that has been broadly communicated in the trading statement earlier this year. RCOBD up 16% reported, and 2% like-for-like, RCO up 9%, like-for-like 5%.

If it comes to what we call below the line, meaning below the operating income, we had a net expense of €143 million non-cash effects from the deconsolidation of the Ukraine business, which is included in the additional ordinary result. This is a pure non-cash accounting effect and this requires by IFRS standard to clean up the exchange rate differences in the equity pure accounting effect.

Our adjusted earnings per share increased by 23%. Dividend per share, I just explained, €2.20. We had a year with excellent cash flow. I will come to that later on. Operating cash flow as reported up by €700 million. This €700 million do include €285 million from IFRS 16, on a like-for-like basis up €411 million.

We see this as a major achievement. The company had very strong liability to create cash. And this is also due to the fact that we have a very disciplined investment of €1.3 billion compared to €1.7 billion previous year. Finally, on a like-for-like basis, pre IFRS, this led to reduction of net debt of €1.2 billion down to €7.1 billion, pretty close to our mid-term target of €7 billion pre IFRS.

On the Slide 8, you then can see the income statement. Just again your attention to the additional ordinary result minus €178 million and this excludes the €143 million from the deconsolidation of the Ukraine business.

Financial results, I may explain a bit because it's intuitive. It goes up to €375 million against previous year €353 million. We had €49 million decrease in interest expense, but this was offset by negative accounting effects from IFRS 16, which came with an expense of €45 million and the change in the discount rate for the measurement of provisions, which came to €28 million both due to accounting effect. So that explains why the financial result went up a little bit.

Income tax is €358 million against €464 million. We have higher current tax expense, which is an underlying trend. Our tax expense and also tax payments increased, but that was in the current year, fully compensated by lower deferred tax expense which was €264 million less expense than previous year.

Previous year, you may remember that we had to make an allowance to our carry-forward losses in U.S. due to the reduction of the tax rate in U.S. after the Trump tax reform, but also from allowance which we had on the deferred tax asset because it was unclear what part of our interest carry-forward we can use in future. So that had now a reversed effect a little bit and we came down with tax rate as you can see it here.

Slide 9, again, the cash conversion rate. Our pre IFRS cash conversion rate is 45% is our pre IFRS 16 figures on the left hand side, EBITDA 3,250 and then tax interest payment, working capital, sustaining CapEx brings us to a free cash flow after sustaining CapEx of 1,468, cash conversion rate is 45%. If you calculate the same after IFRS, the cash conversion rate is 49%.

On the right hand side, we then can see the net debt development of €8.3 billion at the end of 2018, and then strong free cash flow generation, very disciplined net growth CapEx where the disposals exceeds the net growth CapEx – the growth CapEx by €125 million, dividend payout and currency comes to €7.1 billion, and IFRS 16 brings it up by another €1.3 billion. So that's a very good start now for 2020. By the end of the year 2019, we couldn't foresee the coronavirus, but the very stable cash generation and low net debt helps us now going forward.

So with that, I will get back to Dominik to lead you through the current business.

Dominik von Achten

Okay. Thanks, Lorenz. I will move then to Page 11. And you see on Page 11 that we started very strongly into 2020. First two months, volumes were clearly up in cement, also an aggregate and basically flat in ready-mix, but overall a very strong start, especially if you keep in mind that we are going against the good comparative last year. We thought it would be interesting for you to understand the latest, the very latest developments. So we basically put everything together last night to try and give you a brief glimpse where we are in the different areas.

So U.S., first two months, volume is up, clearly up in all regions including Canada. You know, that Canada was a little bit of a problem in terms of volume development last year, but Canada for the first two months potentially also helped a little bit by weather was good in the first two months.

Now those of you who are listening in from the U.S. know that also the U.S. right now is slowing down a little bit. Some of the bigger cities have already stopped or put on hold the public work. So Boston, I think, San Francisco, also Pennsylvania PennDOT is going down with their public works. And we assumed that some more of that will come in other states and cities of the U.S. during this week and next week.

In Europe, the picture looks a little bit different and also varying for the different countries. In fact, UK and BeNe were a little bit slow for the first two months in terms of volume developments, while Germany continues to be very strong even into this week. And Italy was good until two weeks ago. And then since the COVID-19, development accelerated in Italy, volumes were also coming down this week, a further reduction in Italy.

Eastern Europe, actually very strong. I just talked to my colleague in the Board about Eastern Europe last night. Poland is still very strong in development, but let's wait and see how that moves down the line for the remainder of March. You know that most of the countries have now closed their borders and we'll have to see how that – what that impacts the local construction development.

In Asia, again, a mixed picture. Thailand and India, volumes were actually pretty good for the first two months. China, as you all well know, also Australia and Indonesia somewhat lower than prior year and a lot expectations in the operating plan.

Africa, a mixed picture, again. A slowdown in Israel and also partly in Egypt, not so much because of Corona, but more because that's hurricanes, we hear first time for a long time. So Egypt and Israel were a little bit slow. Morocco and sub-Sahara are still going okay. So in that respect, the global picture is very mixed at this point. But clearly as you see in the U.S. and also partially Europe, the COVID developments still unfolded. So that's the current situation for you to understand.

If you go to the next page, we just wanted to explain to you how we are seeing the world from a plant production perspective and also what we have done in terms of reaction to this situation. First of all, from a plant perspective, up until yesterday our plants in Lombardy were down, not so much because of the volume decline, but because the local government of Lombardia has basically ordered us to take down the plants for safety reasons. And that's why we took down our three cement plants in a coordinated fashion to avoid any damages for the mid-term. So in that respect that has taken place, the rest of the country is actually running for now as planned.

In France, we see now the first developments that the government is trying to put the country on hold to some extent. Let's wait and see how that plays out. I had a call with Kevin Gluskie, our colleague in APAC. Malaysia has obviously, also now ordered that all plants must stop. So there is a mixed picture here and there, but for now most of our markets are still running and we do not have a material impact yet based on the COVID-19 developments.

Now it is clear and I mentioned that at the very beginning, we need to be quick on our toes here and we are rest assured. We have taken as one of the first public listed company in Germany, drastic actions already in February when we put on hold completely international travel hindsight that was a quite smart decision. We have put in place crisis teams not only on group level, but in all key countries.

On the back of that we have then gone down to a national travel ban, and also changed the working patterns for most of the administrative functions. We've moved into smart working basically working from home. In most of the critical areas, we have clearly introduced safety measures in terms of, let's say, a 50-50 shift pattern or we have taken teams from larger rooms apart into other rooms to mitigate any risks on the business critical functions.

And we have also looked at our IT department to ensure that we are able to continue to deliver IT services, which become more and more important in these days. And we have also obviously for all our plants, clear contingency plan in place. How can we ensure that the business continues? Because one thing is very clear, while the measures look swift and strict, our overall target.

First of all, safety for all employees, and that’s clear. And secondly, keep the business going as good as we can and serve our customers as good as we can. Those are the two top priorities. And then on the back of that, if we see demand declining, we react immediately appropriately.

So if you could go to the next page, page 13, you see basically the key points that we have addressed, also having in mind our key cost items. So if you look to the people and personnel cost side, we have moved, as I mentioned earlier, to smart working wherever possible. We have put in place a clear hiring fees that includes open positions.

We will strictly limit third-party providers to the business critical issues only, as I mentioned before, mainly with a focus to keep the plants running. And we have already started to reduce over time, make sure that the vacation days are taken and we also start to consider and partly introduce short pay and also unpaid leaves on a voluntary basis at this point.

From a business perspective, we are working obviously now in different scenario – situations, that is especially true for our plants, for production planning, but also for the relating energy demand. You could argue, why don't you take advantage massively of lower oil prices or lower coal prices or lower petrol prices.

Yes, we clearly get a tailwind there, but we also want to be a little bit cautious not to overdo it in order do we – to not get into a take or pay situation on some of these forward buying topics. So in that respect, we watched the situation on a basically hourly basis. But I think that's always a good proven practice that we've done in the past. And we discussed this intensity also in the Board, so well prepared in that respect.

And then last, but not least is also very important. The cash conservation, we stopped all non-essential CapEx, also with a focus on rolling stock because the trucks you can run for one or two more years if necessary. But as I said before and Lorenz explained to you, a cash is king right now to make sure that we also manage that in a professional manner.

So overall, message on the COVID-19 issue from a company perspective, we are absolutely well-prepared to hinder the topic. We have low visibility. I think that's true for most companies at this point. But we are – the good news is, our management team that is used to low visibility from the past. So in that respect, I'm very confident indeed that we will weather the situation in a strong fashion.

Maybe Lorenz, you explain once more a little bit the situation around the liquidity and our headroom.

Lorenz Näger

Yes. I will do Dominik. I'll come back to the 2009 shaft. So we talk about liquidity, headroom, et cetera. The big difference is that the company is in a really strong situation far away from any situation as we saw it in 2009. Our available liquidity is €6.5 billion. This consists of €3.6 billion cash in hand at the end of 2019 as well as €3 billion undrawn committed confirmed credit line, so total liquidity available is €6.5 billion. As you may know, we have done a lot of financing in Q3 and Q4 of last year and have covered all maturities at that time when the conditions are quite favorable.

So in 2020, we expect three maturities, two of them pretty close to now, one must be replaced just today with cash in hand of €750 million, and there is another one with €750 million coming due in two weeks time on the April 3. For this, we also do have the cash in hand already now and then there are two smaller maturities during the course of this year. And so we have the headroom of more than €4 billion currently.

Our committed confirmed credit line is the syndicated loan and the syndicated loan matures, I think in three years or so and now to 2025. Okay, five years time. And there are covenants in – there are no covenants in the bonds, and our covenants in the syndicated loan in case EBITDA over the full-year would drop by more than 25% and debt would go up by 25% - more than 25%, which is a very unlikely scenario.

In that case, we still would have ample headroom under our covenant. So the company is very safe on the liquidity side. We checked our cash position every single week. We exactly know where we stand and we always have a lot of time to react in case things would really come. Based on liquidity side, we have no headache at all and with comfortable space and – that's a part of our strength to manage us through the crisis.

Dominik, if you can…

Dominik von Achten

Okay. Thanks a lot Lorenz. Then we would continue with sustainability. Okay, we've talked about the short-term issues. Now this is clearly a mid and long-term issue which is absolutely relevant for us as a company, but also for us as an industry. In this respect, Page 16, you see that we have made – we have put significantly more focus as of 2019 on this topic and move quickly to also see the first results.

You see that, we are now down 22% versus the original baseline of 749. This is specific net CO2 emissions in kilograms per – of CO2 per ton. So in 2019, we came down to 590 kilogram of CO2 per ton of cement material. You know that our target sits at minus 30%. So while we were down 20% in 2018, we did another 2 percentage points between 2018 and 2019. So I think we should be well on our way to really meet our targets in 2030.

The key levers are, you see here mainly alternative fuels, energy efficiency and also the clink and cement sector, which by the end of 2019 was at 74.5%. Clear target is here to get towards 70%, or even below. Those of you who followed that in the past on this topic know that we are the first company in the cement industry with science-based emission reduction targets. There is initiative and they gave us the certificate around that. Not that we need this to get going, but I think it's also important for you to understand that this is done in a very professional manner.

If you turn to Page 17, you'll see the key projects that some of you already know. The two carbon capture projects on the top left and top right side. Basically the one in Canada that we are doing together with CCS Knowledge, and also the one in Norway that we do together with the Norwegian government and Equinor. Both are in a industrial scale targeting to capture CO2 in a big fashion, for example, the Norwegian one wants to capture 400,000 tons of CO2 per year in our operating targets more than 50% of our annual production.

Then we have the catch 4 climate initiative that we do together with three of our industry partners in Germany. It's also known as the oxyfuel project, where we have already signed the NDAs and are currently negotiating with the technology suppliers. Then we have the Omega Green project in – with our colleagues in Morocco, where we basically capture CO2 through an algae project.

And then we have the LEILAC project. Then if you skip to Page 18, shows you a little bit the scope of this project. This is a project we do together with some of our industry partners and other industrial companies. This is funded also through EU money. We have successfully competed pilot Phase I that has proven the technology and now we need to scale it up and we are in negotiations with the EU to go to pay to sort of pilot at Phase III and beyond.

We are very hopeful that this would happen. This would come in the coming weeks, be okay to go ahead in that respect. And again, as I said, this is based in our Lixhe plant on the border between Belgium and Holland.

So to sum it up, I think the focus areas for 2020 are clear. COVID-19 back or forth, clearly operational excellence will remain our clear focus. We continue to focus on driving the topline as we have started over last year in a very successful fashion. Let's wait and see how that works out during the year 2020. We will continue and potentially even increase our cost focus and cost management in a tight fashion and we will remain focused also on margin development.

As I shared with you the coronavirus mitigations, we are well on our way, well prepared, and if you have decision signed here also in close contact with our Italian colleagues who hit the worst right now in this difficult situation.

Cash is king and we are watching our cash generation allocation, as well as our sustainable growth. I shared the details with you and as you know, we have worked on carbon neutral concrete for 2050. But we use the strategy update to review whether we can tighten those targets and whether we can basically break them down into annual or semi-annual or five-year target in order to make it more tangible and also for us to increase even further the focus on this topic.

With this, I’ll just sum it up with the key takeaways. Again, a strong cash flow generation that continues into the beginning of 2020. Lorenz also explained, up until now, the cash flow generation remains strong. We are absolutely well prepared to fight the potential impacts of this COVID-19 or coronavirusc situation.

We will continue to work on our carbon footprint. We've progressed well 2018 over 2019, and as we communicated before, we stick with the idea to give you a strategy update in the late summer 2020, targeted date is around September.

With that, I’ll hand it back to Chris, and we're looking forward to your questions.

Christoph Beumelburg

Thank you, Lorenz. Thank you, Dominik. We will now embark on the Q&A session. We have as always scheduled roughly one hour, so we do have ample time. I'm not sure whether the Q&A session has worked ideally last time. So may I please remind you to limit your questions to two at a time and really two at a time and not embed any other questions in those two questions to get everybody the chance to post the question. So if you all stick to this procedure, yes, everybody will get a chance to ask and let's get started now. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now being the question-and-answer session. It comes from the line of Paul Rogers.

Paul Roger

Good afternoon, everyone. So can you hear me okay on this line?

Dominik von Achten

Perfect. Paul, welcome.

Paul Roger

Yes. Hi, Dominik, Lorenz Näger and team. Okay, so I'll just have two questions then to start off with. So you've mentioned, obviously, our previous experience and being ready to act in response to the virus if needed. Could I ask you specifically how much scope there is to cut working capital and how much of the €300 million growth CapEx that was planned is actually discretionary versus committed?

And then just secondly, what impact do you think the virus and presumably weaker demand could have on pricing, especially in markets where utilization rates are quite low like Europe?

Dominik von Achten

Okay. Well thanks for your question. Let me answer and then if Lorenz have something to chip in, and maybe we'll do – I’ll pass the working capital piece to Lorenz, and he can comment on the working capital situation. I would take the growth CapEx and the pricing piece of your question.

We have clearly stopped the non-essential CapEx and we are on our way to also review the growth CapEx bucket. I have not got the final number for you now, what exactly is committed in a way that we could not stop it at all. We have reviewed the big ticket items and obviously in each of these projects you then get into a discussion. Is it wise now to fully stop it because that would come at additional costs and the mid-term damage or do we need to – is it wiser to continue.

And we basically have done this for the key large projects and those who are business critical, also from a midterm perspective, we will continue also on the basis of what Lorenz has shared with you on the overall liquidity situation. But those who are not business critical, we will put on hold for now.

On the pricing side, we have started well into the first 2.5 months. So for now we do not see across the board big negative pricing impact. Paul, you are long enough around the block to know that the year has 12 months. And with a situation like this, it is very difficult to assume what is the impact on pricing.

I think what is from our perspective was a little bit helpful is that last year as we have shared with you, we have switched in some key countries to price increases as of January and not like in the past as of April. So in that respect, some of the price increases that we have planned to have already taken place, whether they hold fully for the next 12 years – 12 months under this scenario Paul, it's difficult to say, but we clearly stay focused on pricing as long as we can.

Lorenz Näger

Yes. When it comes to working capital, you know that in 2009, when the financial crisis came, the working capital dropped sharply off. And we had a quite strong cash flow just from reduction of working capital. Now we have worked on that item and our working capital since 2009 has reduced by more than €1.2 billion in absolute terms. So today already the working capital is much tighter then it ever was in 2009 and early on.

So that will lead to a situation where we will not see such high working capital backflow as we saw in 2009. So I would see that rather on the stock side, currently, we have full stock. We had a good production run end of the year 2019. We went into the year with good production, we’re still holding up production. We see some countries where demand is a little bit lower. So I would more see this effect if we really see a shutdown in the operation to come from the stock side, and I would guess €300 million, but we could get in on that side.

So that's my guess on the accounts receivable, accounts payable side. It's a bit difficult to forecast that our BPO, DSO balance is close to zero. So that's my best estimate. As I said earlier, we check the cash position of the company every single week, very close, very precise, and any deterioration of the financial situation, we could immediately identify.

Paul Roger

That's great. Thanks, guys. Stay well.

Christoph Beumelburg

All right. Thanks Paul. Our next question comes from Arnaud Pinatel from On Field Research.

Arnaud Pinatel

Yes. Good afternoon, gentleman. I would ask two questions. So first one, just to try to understand the situation, you mentioned that there is an inflection currently, obviously, in terms of volumes, I guess in terms of demand in your market. If we take Italy as a leading indicator of what could happen to Europe, could you please quantify the drop of volume you have seen in the recent week, in the recent days?

We have seen in China that January, February production was down 30%. Are we talking about this type of order of magnitude? Or should we read the newspapers when they are mentioning that most of the construction sites are closing in Italy as a leading indicator that the drop of volume could be much more than what we have seen in China? That will be my first question. And if you can help us to quantify it, obviously very helpful.

The second question will be on your dividend. I was surprised that your increased it. I understand that the assembly will have to – the general assembly will have to finalize and approve it. But is it really signals that you are so confident on your cash flow, and also you’re so comfortable on your covenants? I know that you help us during the call and give us a little more flavor on your covenants, but based on our calculation, it would imply a 3.5 net debt-to-EBITDA covenant. Could you also confirm that please?

Dominik von Achten

Okay. Thanks very much, Mr. Pinatel for your question. Let me take the first one – and 1.5 questions and the 0.5 question, I give to Lorenz on the covenants. So I'll get to your volume and your dividend question. And then Lorenz will go to the covenant point.

On Italy, Mr. Pinatel, the volume development up until two weeks ago was actually good. We’re basically on our plant. And then for the first week we saw a drop of about 10%, roughly, both in ready-mix and in cement while the ready-mix held up actually a little bit longer than cement, which also tells you a little bit about the supply chain.

Now in the last week when the shutdown came across all of Italy, the volume drops were more pronounced, I think more in the magnitude of 25% to 30% that you mentioned. And now it remains to be seen how this unfolded. How many construction sites are going to continue? I think, I'm not the government, but you can make different arguments around this. There is, obviously, the argument you have to be careful and safeguard also the people on the construction side.

There could also be the argument don't take down all the business in a country because I’m not a medical guy, but the question is whether the infection risk on large construction site is actually very increased. So there are different arguments I think that are currently also discussed in the associations and in the government. I think for now the governments, at least some of them have started to reduce public work, but whether that's going to continue or not, it's very difficult for us to say that opinion also may turn. So that's the magnitude.

But we are working with worst case, best case and middle case scenarios and there may also be small parts of the world or regions of a country where the construction sites come to a bigger stop. So very difficult to argue what is the right number, but there will be good part and not so good part because let's also – the world is big. I know that many of you in the past have argued are in 55 countries. In this crisis, this also maybe an advantage to be in 55 countries because we already see some countries are hit worse than others. So let's wait and see how this plays out.

You know, that I'm by nature a positive guy, I'm trying to be realistic and careful, but in essence I'm positive, and I think there are also some positive signs around the world. But there may also be some negative ones and certain negative surprises that's clear.

On the dividends, obviously, we had a discussion around the dividend how to handle that. And yes, you are right. From today's perspective, also with the current cash position, also with the current development of the volumes, there was no real reason for us to say we scrapped the dividends or we even reduce it because, for now – and then I think it was absolutely fair to say also to the capital markets guys based on the current knowledge, there is no reason to scrape the dividend.

Now formally yes. There is a chance that we need to adjust – can adjust and potentially need to adjust it. But from our perspective, as Lorenz and I sit here today, there is no reason to believe that. That's why we said we don't panic, we don’t know take crazy decisions on just speculation, so based on the current knowledge that we stick to our dividend of €2.20.

Lorenz Näger

Dominik, let me add. Under German law, the Board has to take a decision about the dividend if you want to close the annual accounts and we wanted to close the accounts. And as we did have better knowledge, we decided for that dividend, which you think is appropriate in the light of the business year 2019 and our current knowledge about the year 2020 including what we see from corona as of today.

Now finally, the Board as to decide about the dividend once we call for the shareholders meeting. And there we still have a couple of months to go, and we believe that, over that three months, we will gain much better knowledge about the potential impacts of the coronavirus on our financial key parameters.

So if things really went sour, we still have the possibility to correct the decision and do whatever is needed to keep the company safe. So that's – at this point, so it's a wise decision. But as I say, if things go badly wrong, really badly wrong, we even have the possibility to still change that proposal.

Arnaud Pinatel

Covenants?

Lorenz Näger

Covenant, Mr. Pinatel, we are far away from where we were in 2009. The headroom is ample. Yes, as you know, we do not want to disclose the covenant because then we only get even more questions, which do not help. And therefore, we can tell you there is so much headroom in the moment you cannot even see to come in the worst case scenario even close.

The cases in China, the crisis went two to three months with the drop off 30%, 40%, 50%, and that's what we can wrestle easily. And if in Europe, things went even worse and stop for more than four, five months of the whole production, we feel the less safe side. So safe for this moment, and we just take it from here. Things evolve day by day, and we take the decision as they are needed.

Arnaud Pinatel

Thank you very much.

Dominik von Achten

Thanks, Arnaud.

Christoph Beumelburg

Next one comes from Elodie Rall from JPMorgan.

Elodie Rall

Yes. Hi. Good morning. Can you hear me? Good afternoon, sorry.

Dominik von Achten

Yes.

Elodie Rall

So can I just ask on plant closures, you've mentioned that you've closed three in Lombardy? Did you have any more plans to multiple some plants now that other countries in Europe are going in full lockdown? And can you explain to us the costs associated with closing and then reopening those plants?

And my second question is on cost flexibility in general. I mean, I understand it's difficult to answer these questions, depending on whether you think it's going to be a short-term impact or longer-term impact. But if we assume it's a longer-term impact, what do you think is the right, I mean, the cost flexibility that you see in your business in general. Thank you.

Dominik von Achten

Yes. I will gladly answer your questions. Thanks so much. First point on the plant closures. As I shared with you the current plant delivers and the better word is mothballing, because we don't close the plant for good, what we call mothballing. So we basically temporary close parts of the plant.

So even when we talk about the plant closure then it can also be a – that we stopped the – running the kiln, but we continue to ship because let's not forget, the one when we talk about a plant being effected, that's the production of clinker in parts we even continue to produce cement. So we use the running mills to produce cement.

And as Lorenz was saying, we still have ample stocks and we continue to ship for quite a while. So typically, there is two to three weeks of stock that we can still use in order to ship. The cost of up and downing of plant is minimal, because let's not forget, we do winter repairs where the plants are taking down also. So I think it's well established process, running up and down kilns.

You cannot compare this with closing full automotive factory for four weeks. We do these, if you wish to say, plant mothballing on a routine way basically every year for each of the plants during the winter shutdowns as we call them. So in that respect, it's not at no cost, but it's not a huge number to mothball the plant and bring it back up and running.

Obviously, the question of cost flexibility, you are absolutely right. That's exactly what we have studied over the last two to three weeks in a very intense fashion. And if you look at our big cost items, I’ll just share with you some of the – couple of the big tickets. The biggest cost item for is €3.3 billion or €3.2 billion of personnel costs. And then we have another €2 billion, €1.85 billion, and €1.9 million of energy-related costs. Those are the big cost items in general. Costs are around 50% variable, and the remainder is more or less fixed, but we'll come also to the fixed part.

Now on the variable cost part, main part being energy and also repair and maintenance material. On the energy, obviously we have some tailwinds. You know the development of the energy costs, oil, on the back of that [indiscernible], Petcoke, coal, all coming down significantly.

So in that respect, we see a clear tailwind that will go into our cost space over time because we do have some hedges in place, but we will clearly get some tailwinds on that. We cannot take them down fully to zero, but those should drop drastically if we take down the plants. Obviously, the variable costs go away on that end.

When it comes to the personal cost side, I think, first of all, we do have some flexibility in there when it comes to the measures that I shared with you before on reducing over time on getting the vacation days out. That's not cash conservation, but it clearly helps you on the cost base.

And then as you may have followed over the past couple of days, most of the governments that are infected heavily by COVID-19 have put in place or are putting in place now significant measures to support companies on things like short pay. And obviously, we follow that situation country by country also very closely and it's very clear. If we have to temporarily close certain locations or part of the business in certain countries, we will obviously, also go for these elements that will conserve our cash out and also reduce our cost base.

So the personnel cost, obviously, is not fully flexible, but there is a part of it that we can still flex. And let's also be clear, these are unprecedented events and we may have also to take unprecedented measures even also on the cost side. There are now people coming to say, can we go on voluntary leave. We know this is a difficult situation. I’m only going to work for two days because I have my family at home. I'm fine with a two-day pay per week, so we'll look at every possibility in every corner.

And as always, you're typically taken by surprise to the positive if you really ask rigidly, what is possible and what people are also flexible to do. And I have to share with you, I see big solidarity in our workforce across the globe on this topic. That doesn't mean we can completely go crazy on these things, but we will find our way to navigate through this.

Elodie Rall

All right. Thank you very much.

Christoph Beumelburg

Next one will come from Robert Gardiner from Davy.

Robert Gardiner

Good afternoon. Yes, Robert Gardiner from Davy here in Dublin. Well, most of mine are already answered, I guess. In terms of your customers, can you give some sense of what your customers are saying to you in terms of projects going ahead or being delayed deferred?

And you talked about a couple of countries as well where the government or local authorities are restricting construction activity. I wonder, could you add some color on that in terms of who exactly is stopping construction work? Obviously, it's happening in Italy, in Boston and San Francisco. Would be helpful if you give us some indication of who else is stopping work? Thank you.

Dominik von Achten

Robert, thanks for your questions. On the customer side, the picture really looks very, very different country by country and even city by city, as I was sharing you the events of Northern Italy and also the event in the U.S. partially. But to give you the opposite cause, I'm not sure, but I’ll just share that with you.

Yesterday was the strongest shipping day ever in Germany. I think things are crazy. So in that respect, we see everything from the very left to the very right. So it's not all doom and bust. There are also positive parts in a large company. That's the beauty. So we do know that some of the governments are thinking about closing some of their public construction sites, but the public construction sites are also not 100% of the business in a country.

I mean, some of the private companies do keep going. In Austria, one of the big customers has now announced that they will close nationwide their sites, but we are not big in Austria. Austria is, for us, a minimal country. Let's wait and see what other countries do.

We are looking obviously to the U.S. We are looking to France. We will eventually also look to Germany. But for now, there is early indications that this could be a measure, but I would be surprised if this goes across the world and it’s happening in all countries, you will see a very varying picture across many countries.

Robert Gardiner

Thank you.

Christoph Beumelburg

Okay. Thanks, Robert. The next question comes from Nabil Ahmed from Barclays.

Nabil Ahmed

Hey, good afternoon. Can you hear me well?

Dominik von Achten

Yes. We can.

Nabil Ahmed

Yes. Thanks for taking my questions. So my two questions actually – so thanks for sharing with us the last few days events and talking through, what you're seeing on the demand side and also on your manufacturing capabilities. I was wondering also if you could update on a potential disruption you're seeing across the supply chain, in terms of workforce, do you see workers no longer willing to come inside? Have you seen disruption related to that, logistics, third-party contractors? Is that having an impact at this stage or not really?

And my second question was on the strategy preview that you mentioned during the last call, I think [indiscernible]. Does the COVID situation changing in a way or another the way you approach this review. Is it accelerating as well the process? Thank you.

Dominik von Achten

Nabil, thanks for your questions. Let me answer the first one, disruption in the supply chain or workout showing up or not. We are monitoring, and Lorenz is actually overseeing the purchasing piece very closely the global supply chain. We do not yet see any major disruptions, when it comes to our necessary of our materials.

Now keep in mind that’s the beauty of our business. We are producing locally and we are selling locally. We are not very significantly depending on international supply chains. There is minimal trade going on between the countries.

The one piece that obviously we are watching is the repair and maintenance piece. So you know that for the winter repair of our plants we do need some refractories. We do need some spare parts. Some of those spare parts are coming out of China and other parts of Asia.

We are very in very close contact with our colleagues in China. As some of you know, the business has actually come back a little bit in China already. So far now, we have identified alternative sources in cases where China was not able to deliver. So we have not yet seen any significant impact on any supply chain issues across the globe.

When it comes to workers showing up, in our own workforce, we have not seen any significant problems. As you know, in France there's always a discussion that's very much union driven, but that's more a French specific issue. In Germany and other parts of the world, we do not see a significant impact in that respect. We have pulled down the plants in Italy as I shared with you already in order to make sure that we don't get into a situation where we risk an infection outbreak in our plants in the – of larger scale in Northern Italy.

On the strategic review, we have deliberately decided to stick to the date. So yes, obviously, as we go along, we get more clever. So whatever we learn out of this situation now in COVID, we'll also go to some extent into the strategy review. This is not been decided last year and then we just keep going without looking left and right. So clear question to the answer, we stick to the dates and give you in any case an update in September.

And obviously, clearly, we also need to take into account what we learned through this COVID-19 development. But we are not going to pull anything upfront just because of COVID if you not take the measures that we have disclosed to you now as such.

So clearly, if you want to talk about cash conservation being part of the strategy or the specific demand management then yes, this has been pulled forward and there maybe other things that we need to do in order to mitigate the coronavirus impact, but in general, we stick to the timeline of the strategy update.

Lorenz Näger

Let me answer from a supply chain side. First of all, we have higher manufacturing debt. We have no suppliers who bring pre products to our main product that that comes out of limestone, which comes out of the ground. So there's very little.

The second point are spare parts, which come from abroad. Our main need of spare parts is over now in springtime. The coal stops with the main repair sign, a late autumn in December, January, February, and we have done most of our jobs. So here we also do not see major issue. And we see China already selling production, and we get first products again from China. So for the next season, starting in December, we already started sourcing, and currently we do not see any lockdown in this respect.

Christoph Beumelburg

Okay. Thanks Nabil.

Nabil Ahmed

Thank you.

Christoph Beumelburg

The next one comes firm Tobias Woerner from MainFirst.

Tobias Woerner

Yes. Thank you for taking my two questions. Number one, I just want to understand the pattern in China a little bit better. Could you – from your partners, do you hear that the recovery or that there's a recovery ongoing as we speak? I've seen some numbers where actually there were some good numbers and whether that recovery is sort of matching what is happening in Italy. Again, I saw some numbers in Italy down this week, somewhere around 40% to 45% in terms of volumes.

And then just the second question, fiscal spending, i.e. infrastructure programs, what sort of feedback do you get from your markets on those? Germany is obviously the most discussed one around the world, whether this will come fiscal spending. What's your sense?

Dominik von Achten

Okay. Woerner, thanks a lot for the questions on China. I had a call with our Asian colleague, who is based in Australia because traveling to Singapore is also restricted. Yes, indeed, we have two joint ventures in China, one more in the South and one more in the center in the Northwest. So in that respect, yes, what we hear from there, the business is coming back to some extent, but it's not yet at least to the best of our knowledge on the old level. So there is still room for improvement.

Let's also keep in mind that the lockdown that the Chinese government has put in place at end of January is basically was coming to us in a delayed fashion because we are taking a lot of sewage sludge in our cement kilns in China. And in fact, the government actually asked us to continue to run our plants in order to be able to take that sewage sludge. So in that respect, you have country by country, kiln by kiln, again, a different answer to your question. But overall, China is a huge country, we see a rebound, but we are not back to old levels.

In Italy, there are pockets. I do not disagree. There maybe pockets where the business is down 40% to 45%. That potentially is the case. But again, Italy's the last country. In Lombardy, we do see these drop-offs, but in other parts of the country they are less pronounced. But have we seen the worst in Italy yet? The infection numbers are not maturity coming down at this point, so very difficult to predict.

On the infrastructure program, again, when if this ends up to be recession in countries or around the globe, the historical answer of governments was to push infrastructure programs. So yes, there is clearly a chance to hope for infrastructure programs. But I'm at this point seeing governments more trying to tackle the problem of potential unemployment and not ending up with a huge amount of that. So that I think is the first priority. And then I think we'll come to the question of infrastructure program, but yes, the historical answer to these recessionary issues was typically infrastructure.

Christoph Beumelburg

Okay. Thanks, Tobias.

Tobias Woerner

Thank you very much.

Christoph Beumelburg

Next one comes from John Messenger from Redburn.

Dominik von Achten

John?

John Messenger

Yes. Can you hear me okay.

Christoph Beumelburg

Now we can, yes.

John Messenger

Brilliant. Two if I could. One is just if it's above the line, but could we just understand around other income because, obviously, the group historically, a lot of volatility, just so we understand where our base EBITDA pre COVID sits as we go into 2020. I'm just looking and obviously your other income fell to about €431 million from €524 million in 2018. Is that level something that we should take as the new normal or is that elevated or depressed? And I'm just thinking of things like the Stockholm property transaction. Is that something that will happen in 2020 or does COVID make that unlikely? So is the base EBITDA one that you're comfortable for us to take as the like-for-like base?

And then the second question was just coming back on covenants, and just reading Page 41 of the full annual report, just so we're all totally clear. I understand if you're not going to give us the covenant on the main credit line, but could we understand it is an old IFRS, pre IFRS 16 or post, does it include the JV income or does it exclude that?

And for the bonds, which I think Dr. Näger said, have no covenants. Is that correct if you were to lose your investment grade rating in that wording in the report suggests that some covenants would kick back in if you were not investment grade. Just to understand the mechanics so we can all think around the balance sheet and clearly it's the big issue for everybody right now.

Dominik von Achten

John, thanks for your question. If you don't mind, also in the interest of time, let's head to the next question already in the line, and then we'll answer them in a package. Okay?

John Messenger

Cool.

Dominik von Achten

We'll come back to your point John. Thanks.

Christoph Beumelburg

Next one comes from Arnaud Lehmann, Bank of America.

Arnaud Lehmann

Thank you. Can you hear me well?

Christoph Beumelburg

Yes, we can.

Arnaud Lehmann

Okay. I'll just stick with one question please. Could you give us an indication of what might happen to your pension liabilities, interest rates are going lower, financial markets are also going lower, so you could have an increase in your liabilities and your asset base could decline? So have you an estimate of potential increase in the pension deficit?

Dominik von Achten

I think we should park that as well.

Lorenz Näger

We will take the questions now that are in the line, then we'll come take them as a package.

Christoph Beumelburg

And then we move on to Cedar Ekblom from Morgan Stanley.

Cedar Ekblom

Hi everyone. I've just got one question. Can you tell us how much it would cost you to draw down your credit line today if you decided to do that? Thank you.

Christoph Beumelburg

Okay. Another financial question. We can park and we move on to – so we'll answer those questions, don't worry. Then we'll go down to [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you very much for taking my question. So I understood unions are putting pressure to stop production in France. Can you tell us if it's a case as well for you? That's the first question. And the second one, if you commented about the volume development until March, can you as well comment about pricing please?

Dominik von Achten

Yes. I'll come back to that. And then is there another one.

Christoph Beumelburg

The last one, I think [indiscernible] Gregor Kuglitsch from UBS.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Hello. Can you hear me?

Dominik von Achten

Yes. We can.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Okay, great. So I got two questions now, it's like follow-up questions. The first one is on the CapEx kind of if you take it all only and how low could you go. I think last year you had just looking at the pure CapEx and the cash flow like €1.2 billion, but you really had to pull all leavers. How low can that number reduce to?

And then the second question and it's kind of tying up on the cost and flexibility and all that sort of stuff, but if you maybe simplified for us, in your own scenario analysis, if you do say a €1 billion of sales, how do you think that would convert into EBITDA? So €1 billion of sales lost because of coronavirus volume lost, how many million EBITDA do you think you would lose, obviously, including your mitigation and everything that you've talked about? So just sort of for us to get a sense.

Dominik von Achten

Okay, let me answer that. Maybe the one [indiscernible] and the first one, Mr. Kuglitsch on the CapEx piece, and then I would hand back the questions to Lorenz Näger on the financial side about other income and the covenant on Page 41, the pension liability, whether it's impacted by the pension – by the change in interest rates and the costs of drawing down the credit line. And then last but not least, the question of cost impact €1 billion sales, what's the – roughly the impact €1 billion sale lost, what's roughly the impact on EBITDA loss?

Let me, answer the one [indiscernible] on the union pressure. You know the situation in France very well. The French are in essence very much intertwined with their unions when it comes to industrial production. I had a long call with our French management last night also around this. [Indiscernible] have chosen to use very drastic words, when it comes to this crisis [indiscernible]. This is quite dramatic and he is on the flip side given a very, very generous way of handling this because he has basically told everybody don't worry. You can go home and the government will pay you are now paying – giving you a little bit the black or white picture.

And now the unions are saying, but when do we go home? We don't only want 84%, but 100% of our pay. And we argue with – sorry guys, what's this? If you don't work then we're not going to pay you the remaining 16%. So there is a nice discussion with the unions in France and we'll still need to find a settlement with them. We are very experienced in handling this, the union situation, but let's wait and see how that plays out.

It very much also depends on the movements of the government because what I hear last night, the government has woken up also a little bit and started to make a calculation. If really everybody in France goes home and the government is paying that, then you have a different problem in France. So I think they probably will come back during this week to put some more precision on how to enter the situation from a government perspective.

On the volume developments, I think I've commented already quite well. I think there is from my perspective, not much to add in that respect. On the CapEx side, €1.2 billion on average, we take it there from the day-to-day. That was the earlier question. How much do we have already committed?

I'll now make a wide guess. But it's not €500 million that we have committed. We have gone through our winter repairs. That is typically the most costly exercise. But beyond that, there is a lot of flexibility in everything. So if the moon comes down, rest assured we'll address that. And we can clearly in a crisis scenario pull our CapEx below €1 billion easily, if that is necessary. But from today's perspective, we do not have a worry around not being able to conserve our cash through drastic CapEx measures.

With that, I would hand over to Lorenz to answer the other open questions on the finance side.

Lorenz Näger

Okay. Let me go through some financial [indiscernible] exercise. We lose €1 billion turnover to the EBITDA. So typically we lose 50% on margin, meaning the variable costs. So we would lose €500 million on variable costs, and with our measure, typically we cover 30% to 50% of – we compensate 30% to 50% of that loss. So the loss in EBITDA would be in the range of €300 million, €200 million, €300 million, €250 million. That would be my best guess.

Then the second is on the bonds. You are right, John, sorry for that. I forgot about it. In case with our non-investment grade, there is a very high level interest expense covenant, which is more than 5x away from our current level. So that means that interest cost would quintuple before we come close to that covenant and we needed to be non-investment grade. So this is a very remote scenario.

When it comes to the syn loan, the syn loan matures in 2025, so five years ahead. The covenant was trusted by the IFRS 16 effect. So it is like – it was agreed in 2017 and then coming up with the IFRS 16 in application, it was just to do that. So there is no impact from this accounting change to the covenant. And as I said – and the calculation of EBITDA is pretty much as it is as you can find it in the reports. We have a slight adjustment in the debt position where we exclude the applications from potable minorities, so that's a little bit – so it's propellant a little bit better than what we report as leverage covenant.

The JV result is included in the EBITDA. So that's a pretty standout situation. The cost of the syn loan are very limited currently significantly below market rates, the interest is clearly below 50 basis points at the moment. It's variable, and depending on our leverage, not underwriting, if I’m not mistaken, it's on the leverage. And this is a very efficient way of financing in case we needed it. Currently, we plan our financing so that we do not really need to draw the syndicated loan.

Yes, pension liability, you have seen, we have reduced the pension liability on a like-for-like basis significantly and our pension funds, so the financing side to about 70% is by what we formerly called zero bonds. So if interest rates change, the discount rate change and our funds do actually breeze in parallel to the pension obligation, so the gap should be either the change and the gap should be very, very limited amount compared to the size of the pension fund. Currently, it is €450 million. And this should not, if you consider 1 or 2 percentage points in a change of discount rate, so the change should not be more than €100 million or €200 million in the net open position.

Christoph Beumelburg

Okay. If we answer all your questions, anything open?

Dominik von Achten

Okay. Then, thanks a lot to everybody. Thanks for being on the call and we'll talk next with the Q1 results, I think on May 7th, that's what we have published. And despite the fact that we have pushed the AGM, we obviously get back to you on May 7th with the Q1 results. So stay tuned. Okay. Thanks so much.

Christoph Beumelburg

Thanks for dialing-in. Bye-bye.

Operator

So that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you all for participating. You may all disconnect.