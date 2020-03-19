Americold Realty Trust Offers International Diversification In A Niche Sector

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) works in the industrial REIT segment with a prominent position in the area of cold storage real estate. While the REIT has a long history behind it, Americold is a relative newcomer in the stock exchange arena as its IPO was executed in 2018. The REIT stock has shown strong growth in a short period of time, backed by the company's robust operational performance and financial standing. Let's have a look at the company's composition, operations, and future prospects to assess its suitability as a potential investment venue for a long-term portfolio.

The Composition

Americold is the only publicly-traded REIT in temperature-controlled sector, with over 100 years of history behind it. Its client base mainly includes producers, food service providers, and retailers.

Source: Company Website

Americold has 178 warehouses under its management and commands 27 percent of US market share in refrigerated warehouse segment. Internationally, the REIT has nearly 5 percent of the market under its control. With close to 2500 customers, the company has a diverse client base while its operations in international locations such as New Zealand, Australia, and Argentina give the REIT an international edge. While the company has a geographically diverse portfolio, it also ensures that its warehouses are located in strategic locations, providing services to critical markets. Its diversity continues at warehouse level too as the company invests in different types such as distribution, production, public warehouse, and leased facilities.

Source: Company Website

Americold also has a multi-pronged approach for its growth. Apart from organic development, it also seeks to capitalize on development and redevelopment as well as on acquisitions for fueling its overall growth. For organic growth, Americold's strategy includes rate escalations and contract standardization while the company also focuses on redeveloping and expanding its existing sites. Further, Americold is also looking to boost its presence in new markets and consolidating its position in the existing ones.

The Number Game

Americold recently announced its fourth quarter and FY 2019 results where it showed 16.9 percent growth in its revenue for Q4 and 11.2 percent growth for the entire year. The figures showed that the company's strategy to aid its growth through acquisition is yielding good results as the growth in revenue was mainly aided by incremental revenue generated by its newly acquired properties.

Americold added two new facilities to its portfolio during the third quarter of the year, taking its year-end count to 178 properties. Its Global Warehouse segment now comprises 167 facilities while Third Party managed segment has 11 facilities. The REIT reported that its economic occupancy for the total warehouse segment during the fourth quarter remained at 83.1 percent while the warehouse segment same-store pool registered 84.6 percent economic occupancy.

Americold is also looking at a fixed commitment rent model as a way to minimize fluctuations and to safeguard itself against any negative developments. As of December 31, 2019, Americold earned $251.1 million in rent and storage revenue from its fixed commitment storage contracts, in contrast to $220.2 million in the previous year. However, the REIT saw a decline in the ratio of fixed commitment rentals in its recent acquisitions. The company reported that using a combined pro forma basis and the assumption that all its acquisitions in 2019 happened at the start of the year, the company's 40.6 percent rent and storage revenue may be attributed to fixed commitment storage contracts.

Coming to one of the most important metrics for measuring the performance of a REIT, the core FFO for the entire year stood at $219.7 million or $1.19 per diluted common share while the same metrics for the fourth quarter was reported at $64.6 million and $0.33 per diluted common share. The adjusted FFO was reported at $59.7 million and $214.5 million for the fourth quarter and the full-year respectively.

The NOI jumped 17.9 percent to touch $478.3 million for the entire year while its core EBITDA jumped 19.7 percent to $367.1 million for the same time period. Americold reported its net income for the fourth quarter at $20.8 million and its full-year net income at $48.2 million. Its Global Warehouse segment revenue increased 17 percent to $1.38 billion for the entire year.

Speaking of the company's long-term strategy, Fred Boehler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Americold Realty Trust, stated:

Our full year 2019 results reflect the continued execution of our strategy to drive long-term cash flow growth and shareholder value. We did this in three ways: by organically growing our core business, by completing and integrating strategic acquisitions, and by developing advanced temperature-controlled warehouses."

Americold looks to continue with this approach as this year so far, it has already completed its previously reported acquisition of Nova Cold in Canada, further expanding its international portfolio. The REIT also boosted its position in the midwest by acquiring Newport cold storage.

The Balance Sheet

As important is the operational performance of a REIT, equally important is the condition of its balance sheet. Americold ended the year 2019 with total liquidity of nearly $1.4 billion while its debt outstanding at the same time was $1.9 billion. The REIT has a well-structured debt maturity schedule and does not have any significant debt maturity occurring until 2022, provided Americold choose to exercise a one-year extension option for its revolving debt. For the quarter ending, it has a robust net debt to pro forma Core EBITDA ratio of approximately 4.2x. Americold also reported that 92 percent of the company's total debt outstanding as of December 31, 2019, was at a fixed rate and included interest rate swaps.

The Outlook

Americold provided its guidance for 2020 as the company looks forward to record its AFFO per share in the range of $1.22 and $1.30. The REIT expects its global warehouse segment same-store revenue growth to be between 2 percent and 4 percent while anticipating its same-store NOI growth to be 100 to 200 basis points higher than the associated revenue.

Investment Thesis

REIT investments are, generally, bought for their dividend potential. Americold has a strong track record on this front. The REIT recently announced its quarterly dividend at $0.20 per share. Americold stock also showed strong performance in 2019, gaining over 20 percent. However, the current coronavirus scare took its toll on REIT stocks as well, sending Americold 18 percent down this year so far. However, this also presents a good opportunity to build a position as the REIT's current performance shows strong prospects ahead.

