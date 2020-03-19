GSX Techedu: Valuation Shows It's Close To Being 'Too Expensive' Now

However, our valuation model shows that the current share price is already above the target price of the company by 5-10%.

The stock price of GSX has appreciated by 50% since we last suggested investors to go long on it.

Investment Thesis

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus in China, the demand for online education increased dramatically since January. Companies like GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) have seen significant price appreciation along with the outburst of demand. In our previous article, we have urged investors to get on this fast train. Since then, the share price of GSX has seen a 50% appreciation within 2 months. Compared to the overall market, this is a tremendous achievement for the company. However, our model shows that the share price is close to the upper bound of the company's value, and investors should be careful about the potential retreat.

Overview of the Company

GSX is an online education company focusing on K-12 education as well as professional training. Their goal is to offer superior education services through premium instructors and proprietary technologies. At the end of the fiscal year 2019, the company has a total enrollment of 1,120 million users and net revenue of $935 million. Overall, they are having robust financials.

Chart: GSX positions itself between K-12 and professional education

Source: 2019 Q4 Presentation

While the other major Chinese stocks are suffering from the outbreak of the coronavirus, GSX's share price has been rocketing since mid-Jan. This means that the company has beaten the major Chinese ETFs (such as MCHI) by nearly 70%:

Data by YCharts

Core Competitive Advantage: Superior Teaching Quality

GSX does not achieve the leading position in the Chinese online education industry for no reason. The company has very strict standards to select instructors:

all of the instructors are selected from top-tier universities around the globe

they should all have teaching experiences in great education companies or institutions, like New Oriental (EDU)

The interview process makes sure that less than 5% of all the candidates can be employed as instructors. Such a selection process ensures that only the best instructors could join the company.

Chart: GSX's Course Design Framework

Source: 2019 Q4 presentation

In addition, the company, carefully, designs the curriculum and learning process to improve classroom interaction. The company has a proprietary interactive live broadcasting platform to increase student participation in the classroom. Besides, for each student, the company assigned at least 2 teaching assistants to monitor his/her learning process from preview to review. This is why GSX was able to maintain strong growth over the past few years:

Chart: Revenue and Gross Profit Show Robust Growth

Source:2019 Q4 presentation

Under the recent coronavirus outbreak, GSX outperformed the majority of after-school education companies because it does not need to pay any cost for switching from offline to online teaching. We, therefore, expect the revenue to maintain the growth rate from the highest quarter in history (2019 Q4) and reach 80% YoY for the whole year of 2020.

Increasing Competition Challenges the Growth

On the other hand, GSX is not the only company that finds the opportunity of online education during the virus outbreak. In addition to much smaller, privately-owned online education companies, some of the technological giants also craved to enter the online education market.

Nearly 300 million students & teachers used Dingding, an Alibaba-owned (BABA) software originally designed for work-space communication. Although the software was rated one-star by many K-12 students, Alibaba would be able to tip their toe in the online education market through that. With a nationwide reputation and one of the best cloud platforms in China, it is totally reasonable for Alibaba to create its own online education platform.

Moreover, Bilibili (BILI), a video-streaming company that is popular among China's generation-Z, also initiated its "Bilibili never stops learning campaign". By partnering with NetEase (NTES), Bilibili is also able to invite many elite instructors and even professors from top universities to share their lectures and courses online.

Chart: "Bilibili never stops learning" Campaign

Source: Bilibili.com

These competitors bring challenges to GSX in terms of acquiring more customers, and its price strategy. The company may need to lower down its price to keep its competitive advantages. These will inevitably hurt its revenue growth and margins.

Valuation

As explained in the above thesis, we assumed 80% YoY growth on GSX's 2020 revenue. However, we also expect the competition to increase in future years, so we gradually decrease the revenue growth to 30% over the 5-year period (2024). In terms of cost, robust management and operation lead us to believe that their COGS and SG&A will stay at a stable level. However, the fierce competition will force the company to spend more money on the research, so we assume 15% of R&D for the next 5 years.

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Income Statement Revenue Growth 80.00% 60.00% 40.00% 30.00% 30.00% COGS (% of Revenue) 25.00% 25.00% 25.00% 25.00% 25.00% SG&A 54.00% 54.00% 54.00% 54.00% 54.00% R&D 15% 15% 15% 15% 15%

Source: Author's Projection

Feeding those into the DCF model, we got a target price of around $38 per share, which means that the current share price is already above our target price by 5-10%:

Conclusion

As a company that IPO'd for only 3 years, the robust growth of GSX's revenue and stock price is impressive. Their management and technology do bring them advantages. However, the increasing competition will bring challenges to the company going forward. Given the recent appreciation of its stock price, we suggest investors be cautious about further investing in the stock as of now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.