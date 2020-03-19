Oil: Everything That Has Happened So Far Indicates The Price War Won't Last

But more importantly, even if the Saudis now return to managing the market and acknowledge the need for its role to be a swing producer, global energy producers will no longer trust the Saudis.

Aramco also blinked today with an announcement that will limit the transportation cost to Europe at just 10% of OSP. If Brent falls to $15/bbl in April, Aramco would be giving its oil away for free to Europe.

Rosneft will be forced to announce a capex cut as it is currently free cash flow negative.

Rosneft's oil sales in April could be displaced due to OSP discount from the Saudis and lower oil demand globally.

We do not believe the price war will last past June.

Welcome to the it won't last edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Whether it's the senators stepping in to tell President Trump that oil prices are too low or Trump now acknowledging that low oil prices are hurting shale producers, the price war won't last from even the Saudi or Russia angle either.

We did a deep dive into Rosneft's (OTCPK:RNFTF) financials. Rosneft accounts for 40% of Russia's oil production. In 2019, it generated the following figures at $63/bbl Urals:

Generated ~$21 billion in OCF in 2019.

Generated $11.16 billion in FCF.

Spending $12.63 billion in capex in 2020.

Expected OCF at today's price is $5.5 to $6 billion.

Rosneft has yet to announce a capex cut, but it has debt obligation due totaling $12 billion, and including other financial commitments, a total of $25 billion due this year.

Rosneft will be negative FCF at these prices, so it will be forced to announce a capex cut soon. In addition, this scenario does not take into consideration the possibility of Rosneft being completely displaced in Europe, which the Saudis are now intending to do.

Rosneft will not even survive 6 months in today's oil price environment if it can't sell its oil. So, the idea that Russia, the country, can withstand the oil price decline is completely irrelevant to the analysis. If the largest producer requires a bailout from the government in the near term, the price war will end before it even begins.

We are also seeing Aramco (ARMCO) starting to blink with the announcement today that it is limiting transportation cost for its oil to Europe to 10% of the OSP.

We find this extremely ironic after we had tweeted yesterday that it's unlikely the Saudis have accounted for such low oil prices.

And in its effort of trying to squeeze all oil producers, Aramco decided to bid up all available tankers and push rates higher. If Brent prices fall to $15/bbl, Saudi would have been giving its oil away for free to the European refineries.

The Saudis have also miscalculated just how much intervention the US can play in the price war. If the Saudis thought the US government would step back and let the oil price war destroy the oil-producing states' economies, it is now finding out that TRRC has the capability of reducing Texas's oil production. Along the lines of what Alberta has done, TRRC has the ability to limit production.

If this happens, Saudi's price war efforts will be minimized once again.

But the more important emphasis is this:

Even if the Saudis now return to managing the market and acknowledge the need for its role to be a swing producer, global energy producers will no longer trust the Saudis.

Global upstream capex is likely to be down for years to come as producers globally question what are the chances the Saudis decide to flip 180 again and flood the market. We can envision board room discussions centering around the remote possibility that the Saudis want to destroy other producers again. And as a result, the board of directors will be fearful of even contemplating an aggressive capex plan.

This, in our view, will foreshadow a supply crunch for years to come. Higher oil prices will only incentivize oil and gas companies to pay down debt and return capital to shareholders versus investing in production growth.

We are now entering one of the craziest periods in the energy sector. Valuations have gotten so out of hand that we believe this is the final washout. We are now offering a 2-week free trial and if you wish to read our WCTWs this week, please see here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.