The Real Crisis Is In The Energy Sector

COVID-19 is capturing most of the headlines, but the underlying problem behind the financial market panic is the energy sector. Crude oil price weakness is what initially caused the leaks in the equity and high-yield bond markets, leaks that eventually turned into torrents of selling pressure. Here I’ll lay out the case that a bottom to the financial market panic will likely occur only at the expense of a strengthening crude oil price.

They’re calling it a “nightmare” in the oil patch as prices for Brent and WTI crude have collapsed to levels not seen since 2002. In the most recent decline, WTI crude oil prices dropped 24% intraday on March 18 to a low of $20.06. It would be impossible at this point to predict where oil prices will end up before the bottom is in, but a re-test of the 1998 levels around $10/barrel cannot be ruled out.

Source: BarChart

The last two times oil prices were in the $10-20 range over the past 22 years, deflation was rearing its ugly head and threatening to engulf the global economy. Probably the nearest analog to a near-miss of a global deflationary collapse was in 1998 when the oil price fell to nearly $10/barrel. At the time, the so-called “Asian contagion” (i.e., a currency crisis, not a virus) was in full swing, and Russia was on the ropes after the ruble collapsed along with the LTCM hedge fund meltdown. For a brief period that summer, it looked like the entire commodity market would collapse outright and bring the world’s equity markets down with it.

We’ll come back to the 1998 crisis and what ultimately ended it. But for now, let’s concentrate on how the latest one began. More than any other factor, it was arguably the oil market outlook that started the stock market on its downward path. Immediately before the S&P 500 Index (SPX) commenced its collapse, new 52-week lows expanded dramatically into the triple digits for several days in a show of internal weakness. The vast majority of those new lows were in the energy sector. While it wasn’t apparent at the time, it’s clear now in retrospect that informed investors were taking a dim view of China’s manufacturing outlook and were concerned about deflationary pressures in the global economy. Subsequent events justified this concern and for the last few weeks, energy prices haven’t ceased falling.

The financial media have blamed collapsing oil prices on “intensifying recession fears,” per the words of a recent CNN article. This article also attributed oil’s decline to “a crushing combination of excess supply and shrinking demand,” but came closer to the truth by observing that “Russia and Saudi Arabia picked a terrible time to step away from roles as price stabilizers,” a reference to Russia’s refusal to lower oil production and Saudi Arabia’s tit-for-tat response of cutting prices and increasing production.

As Scott Grannis opined in a recent blog, both sides will almost certainly have to agree to a ceasefire in their ongoing price war in order for global oil prices to stabilize. Grannis diagnosed what I regard as the main problem behind the current panic and, in the bluntest of terms, asserted the necessity of a resolution to the problem:

Oil prices MUST stop falling; Saudi and Russia MUST call a truce. Both need to cut production dramatically, and SOON.

Let’s return briefly to how the 1998 deflationary meltdown ended. The late '98 stock market panic and deflationary scare ended when then-New York Fed President William McDonough brokered a deal involving 14 banks which spent $3.5 billion to bail out the Long-Term Capital Management (LTCM) hedge fund, whose collapse rocked the global financial markets.

This was accompanied by a surprise interest rate cut announced by Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan, with the Fed further providing assurances that it would act aggressively to prevent a systemic collapse. Investors were suitably appeased, global equity prices bottomed out and a huge relief rally quickly ensued.

Returning “back to the future” in 2020 and already the Fed is doing everything in its power to provide liquidity for the financial system, including lowering the Fed Funds rate to virtually zero and providing the additional stimulus of purchasing “hundreds of billions” worth of bonds in the name of keeping the economy afloat during the coronavirus panic.

Source: CNN

The U.S. federal government, meanwhile, has done its part to stabilize the swooning financial market by advancing a $104 billion stimulus package. Collectively, these efforts will make it easier for the U.S. to recover quickly from the economic shock of the coronavirus lockdown. And once the bottom is finally in, I expect stock prices to rebound quickly, much as they did in late 1998.

But as I’ve also explained, a bottom to the financial panic likely won’t be seen until the crude oil market stabilizes. This will almost certainly have to involve the active cooperation of nations other than the U.S., including principally Russia and Saudi Arabia. Therefore, until crude oil prices stop falling, stock investors should remain on the defensive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.