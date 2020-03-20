Game Over For REITs

If you're like me, you've spent years enjoying the rewards that REITs had to offer. I've been enjoying those rewards for some 25 years now. As of February 2020, I did a complete 180*. I sold whatever I had in REITs, and only kept a one-third position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

I'm going to make this article clear and concise.

Mall REITs

For some five years now, I've been sounding the alarm to avoid Mall REITs and red flag the low tier. Even I, a long-term mall bear, never thought malls would fall so hard. Malls are never going to regain the heights of their glory years. They will never again have their heyday, especially here in the US. I think it is fair to expect that the dividends will not hold up with some of the weaker players, maybe even the strongest too.

Shopping Center REITs

Last year, I started suggesting to pare down in this sector too. Even the stocks that have been considered the gems for years. Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT), Realty Income (NYSE:O), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), and Regency (NASDAQ:REG). What ails the malls will soon ail the shopping center REITs too. Now that we have a pandemic and certain global recession, the pain will accelerate. If you must be in this sector, pare down the bet size, and only accept much lower price points for entry going forward.

Hotel REITs

Hotel REITs are getting creamed but in a different way than the malls. Hotel REITs are being slammed mostly due to travel bans and virus fears in general. I suspect the hotel industry will be on the precipice of death in the next few months. How long can they pay their employees, pay their debt, and operating costs? My guess is not long if more rooms are empty than full. Not to mention the dividend. Again, I think it is fair to expect that the dividends will not hold up. I also expect the hotel stocks that survive to see 2021, they will likely be great investments under $10sh and even lower than $5. I'm looking to load up on Pebblebrook (NYSE:PEB), Park (NYSE:PK), Host (NYSE:HST), and Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR), but only after the crash and pandemic have worked their way through. Maybe fall? Maybe not?

Industrial REITs

I figure these will hold up better than most, but they too will still be susceptible to the recession and market crash. There may come a time to buy, but now is not likely that time. Maybe late summer or fall?

By the way, did I say recession? That is hopeful. Depression is also a likely outcome.

Office REITs

In the last six years, there has been a building boom of towering office units in major cities. The supply is way out of whack for what will be a tremendous falloff in demand. There is no way to overstate the misjudgment that the banks and developers made with their investments. This sector has no chance of prospering in the coming decade. Let me rephrase that - this sector has maybe a 10% chance of prospering in the coming decade, and a 90% chance of not. I would advise to sell out on any strength that you can find.

Residential REITs

This is the sector I'm counting on. Simply put, they probably have the lowest chance of failing, of slashing the dividend, and of falling the hardest in the market crash. The FFO multiple will hold up better than most. The share price will hold up better than most. Still, they will fall and fall hard the deeper the recession gets, and the more the market crashes. After the crash, I'm looking to load up on AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB), Essex (NYSE:ESS), and Equity Residential. Hopefully, at much much lower prices than today, as I expect a harsh spring for most stocks regardless.

It's pretty much the same for the other sectors too. Expect that the short term will be harsh for all REITs, but the decade of the 2020s will be extremely harsh for REITs exposed to retail, apparel, commercial, and light industrial.

Back in late 2019, I was recommending to concentrate the portfolio, accumulate cash, and consider that REITs are no longer the safe haven investment of the past. In February 2020, I was pounding the table on this with many posts on the usual threads. I hope my followers took notice and did the same.

Diversification

How's that diversification working out for you now? My guess is probably not as much insulation from red ink as hoped for? Diversification is over-rated. Balance is under-weighted. What good is it to be diversified, if you're diversified in stocks that plummet in a bear market? Just how many stocks won't plummet in a bear market? If you diversified into cash, good on you! If you diversified into shorting stocks, good on you again. If you diversified into a variety of stocks, probably not optimal.

My path in 2020

January

I had around 10 stocks in the portfolio and around 35% cash. I had some positions selling put options. The options are small bets, mostly on dividend payers. They are now underwater, but it's not serious and to be expected in this market.

February

I trimmed the fat and got down to about 7 stocks. Still hold the options. Cash now around 40%.

First week of March

I trimmed the fat down to four stocks. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), EQR, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB), and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF). The latter two small bets. Still hold the options, they will likely get assigned. Cash now 55%.

Last week's wild ride

Monday, as the market had the super crash, I sold short a large stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) - high yield debt. Tuesday, I sold short Live Nation (NYSE:LYV). Wednesday, I sold short Realty Income, National Retail Properties, and Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC). Thursday, I sold short Madison Square Gardens (NYSE:MSG). The stress of owning a very large short position is not something I would recommend.

Will it all blow up in my face? That is a possibility that I monitor closely with every market tick. Seriously, I never watched the market as close as I did the day I started shorting heavily. Not for the faint of heart!

Friday's 10% move up wiped out almost all of my short profits. Again, if you dare short, don't blame me if you have a heart attack, or if the market goes up on some great news and you get wiped out.

Ask the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shorts how it went, or the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or AAPL shorts. The gutters of Wall St are littered with the carcasses of short sellers... so step gingerly as it can be worse than the coronavirus itself!

If and when this turns around... and all bear markets eventually do, I will load up primarily on Amazon, Tesla, Apple, India, a basket of China internet tech, and the big three in residential REITs.

There are some investors that are betting on America, on the govt getting us through this, on things turning around faster than guys like me imagine. They may be right. What are your thoughts and positions?

In the meantime, I truly wish you all a safe and healthy journey through what will likely be a very tough stretch of road.

Until then..... buckle up!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is just one mans take, and one investors journey. Each investor must decide for themselves what path to take, and how much risk to be exposed to. Please do your own due diligence, for I have made a lot of mistakes in my investing career, and more mistakes are sure to come.