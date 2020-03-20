13 COVID-19 Predictions Coming True Sooner Than Expected - Still Bearish

Toward the end of 2020, I expect economic conditions and the market to improve as we all learn to live with the virus and treatments are on the horizon.

The S&P 500 met my prediction of closing below 2,400 sooner than expected. I still like my $140 2020 earnings estimate, but fear the multiple may contract further than I anticipated.

With an additional week's worth of data, and several predictions being fulfilled, I am updating my confidence in favor of most of my predictions.

I promised to update my confidence in those predictions via Bayesian inference, which is the purpose of this article.

On 3/10/2020, I published 13 specific predictions for how the COVID-19 pandemic would unfold. These have been my guide to fundamental analysis. I promised to update these predictions via Bayesian inference as new information became available.

In the lingo of Bayes, I am updating toward my predictions, meaning I am more confident they will come true (with two already fulfilled - NYC closed its public schools and San Francisco has implementedm widespread quarantines). This makes me incrementally more bearish about fundamentals for the companies I analyze, and thus, incrementally more bearish about the market.

As a reminder, my framework has three aspects: 1) how the virus will progress, 2) how the economy will be disrupted, and 3) how the market will respond.

The Investment Narrative

The following is the investment narrative built from my predictions. I highlight updates to the investment narrative in brackets.

Regarding the virus itself. In the northern hemisphere, the virus will worsen significantly through March before moderating during the spring and summer (I am less confident in a summer moderation based on recent cases from warmer climates such as Australia). However, the virus will then worsen in the southern hemisphere and re-emerge in the northern hemisphere in the fall. At that point, there will be hope for a vaccine or effective antiviral treatment, and the situation will begin to come under control globally.

Regarding the economy. The virus will cause economic disruption globally. Governments will attempt to curtail activity to contain the virus, creating additional disruption and volatility due to simultaneous shocks to both supply and demand. Q1 real GDP growth will decelerate relative to Q4 for many regions, with Q2 real GDP growth then turning negative. Eventually, the response will shift from containing the virus to protecting the most vulnerable. This will allow economic activity to improve sequentially in Q3 and Q4. By Q1 2021, most regions will return to positive GDP growth.

Regarding the market. As of March 6, I predicted the S&P 500 would close below 2,400 (17x a 2020 EPS of $140) before 4/15. This came true on 3/16. I remain comfortable with the $140 price target, though I fear we are in for additional multiple contraction, thus I remain bearish.

Predictions about the Number of Cases. I am more confident in my predictions in this category because the number of cases outside China has exceeded my daily forecasts (not published) on each day except for one.

The number of total confirmed cases outside China will exceed 500,000 on 3/31/2020, based on data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO). Updating toward this prediction. Confidence level: 85% (up from 80%).

Updating toward this prediction. Confidence level: 85% (up from 80%). The number of total confirmed cases outside China will exceed 2 million on 4/31/2020. Updating toward this prediction for the same reason given in #1. Confidence level: 80% (up from 75%).

Updating toward this prediction for the same reason given in #1. Confidence level: 80% (up from 75%). The number of total confirmed cases outside China will exceed 10 million on 12/31/2020. Confidence level: 75% (up from 70%). The biggest swing factor in this prediction is whether increasingly draconian isolation measures in the West will be effective. I remain somewhat pessimistic, particularly given the warning from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that two-thirds of Germans - over 50 million people - might get the virus.

Confidence level: 75% (up from 70%). The biggest swing factor in this prediction is whether increasingly draconian isolation measures in the West will be effective. I remain somewhat pessimistic, particularly given the warning from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that two-thirds of Germans - over 50 million people - might get the virus. The number of total confirmed cases in the U.S. will exceed 10,000 on 3/31/2020. Confidence level: 90% (up from 80%).

Confidence level: 90% (up from 80%). On or before 5/31/2020, the number of new cases reported outside of China will decline for three consecutive days at least once. Confidence level: 65% (unchanged). This is a prediction about things starting to improve, and it is unfortunately difficult to update in favor of this prediction right now.

Predictions about Treatments. I predict treatments will be in sight by the end of 2020.

A Phase II clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine will be completed by 9/30/2020, as recorded by ClinicalTrials.gov . Confidence level: 75% (unchanged). STAT news reports that biotech Moderna (MRNA) is proceeding with a Phase I trial of a vaccine without doing animal testing first. Recruitment began for the trials in early March. If this proves safe, I predict a Phase II efficacy trial will be speedily enrolled.

Confidence level: 75% (unchanged). STAT news reports that biotech Moderna (MRNA) is proceeding with a Phase I trial of a vaccine without doing animal testing first. Recruitment began for the trials in early March. If this proves safe, I predict a Phase II efficacy trial will be speedily enrolled. Either the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) will approve a COVID-19 vaccine by 3/31/2021. Confidence level: 85% (unchanged). In addition to Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Codagenix, CureVac, and academic labs are working on a vaccine, making for several shots on goal.

Confidence level: 85% (unchanged). In addition to Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Codagenix, CureVac, and academic labs are working on a vaccine, making for several shots on goal. Either the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) will approve a COVID-19 antiviral treatment by 12/31/2020. Confidence level: 80% (unchanged). Gilead’s (GILD) remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral being studied for viruses such as Ebola, shows promise for COVID-19.

Predictions about the response. I was, and remain, pessimistic that the global response to the virus will cause widespread damage. This has been even more swift and damaging than I imagined, with one of my specific predictions already being fulfilled.

NYC will close its public schools for at least one day on or before 4/15/2020. Fulfilled (Prior confidence level: 70%). The New York Times reported on March 15 th that NYC would close public schools through at least April 20 th . This is a dramatic development given the mayor had previously said it would be a last resort.

Fulfilled (Prior confidence level: 70%). The New York Times reported on March 15 that NYC would close public schools through at least April 20 . This is a dramatic development given the mayor had previously said it would be a last resort. Within the U.S., there will be at least one attempt to enforce mandatory quarantines on at least a city-wide basis by 4/15/2020. Fulfilled (Prior confidence level: 70%). As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, San Francisco implemented dramatic quarantines across six counties on 3/16.

Predictions about the economy. I remain pessimistic about GDP growth in Q1 and Q2. I continue to be hopeful about a rebound by early 2021, though it will require an easing of social restrictions.

U.S. real GDP growth will be less than 1.5% for Q1 2020. Confidence level: 80%. (up from 75%). On March 11, the Conference Board updated its prediction for Q1 real GDP growth to be 1.7%. I continue to predict something moderately worse as virus panic continues to worsen through March.

Confidence level: 80%. (up from 75%). On March 11, the Conference Board updated its prediction for Q1 real GDP growth to be 1.7%. I continue to predict something moderately worse as virus panic continues to worsen through March. U.S. real GDP growth will negative for Q2 2020. Confidence level: 90% (up from 75%). On March 11, the Conference Board updated its prediction for Q2 real GDP to contract by 1%.

Confidence level: 90% (up from 75%). On March 11, the Conference Board updated its prediction for Q2 real GDP to contract by 1%. U.S. real GDP growth will be positive for Q1 2021. Confidence level: 70% (unchanged). I am looking for signs of progress on containment, a vaccine, or simply learning to cope socially. Those signs are not yet forthcoming, though I predict they will emerge in the later Spring months.

My Market Prediction. My 13 COVID-19 predictions led me in my last note to forecast the S&P 500 will close below 2,400 (17x $140 EPS) on or before 4/15/2020. Unfortunately, this was fulfilled on 3/16 - sooner than I anticipated. While I think my relatively pessimistic $140 EPS is a realistic and sober forecast that considers other factors beyond COVID-19 (oil prices and the impact of lower interest rates on financials), the panic around COVID-19 could cause the multiple to contract below 17x. I failed to foresee the degree to which a sudden slowdown in day-to-day economic activity would shake consumer, business, and investor confidence.

As a sensitivity check, in 2009, the S&P 500 bottomed at about 12x, which would ultimately be 2009's EPS. I hope we don't go that low (and don't think we will), but if we do, and if my earnings estimate is correct, it would be just below 1,700, or another 30% down from the 3/16 close. A more realistic 14x downside multiple would be just below 2,000, or another 20% down from the 3/16 close. This all assumes my $140 is correct, and the rapid pace of economic change makes it a moving target. However, most sell-side strategists continue to have a higher 2020 EPS estimate, so I'm comfortable treating $140 as a modestly bearish case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.