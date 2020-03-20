iBio Without Completed Products And Unlikely To Create Coronavirus Vaccine

The company’s inability to previously develop a major product does not create hope of a Coronavirus success.

There is a history of fast stock price moves based on speculation the company will profit from a vaccine for the latest virus.

iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO) produces plant-based proteins for use in vaccines. Two programs the company has long been involved with include a potential treatment for fibrosis and a potential vaccine for the swine flu.

Although the stock has seen price surges from speculation about profiting from viral vaccines, now with coronavirus, I am not recommending the stock since iBio has never completed development of any vaccine, and the company is not profitable or advancing towards profitability.

A History of Fast and Wild Swings in the Stock Price

The company started in 2008 with a stock price around $16. In early 2011, investors bid the price up to $55 on the promise of profitable plant-based contributions to medical cures, but that bubble burst, and the stock cratered to less than $4 per share by 2013.

The price was quickly bid up to $32 per share in late 2014 with a hope the company would be involved in an Ebola cure, but the price quickly dropped again.

The stock has generally continued to slide, reaching a paltry 11 cents at the end of November 2019.

Since then, the coronavirus has obtained considerable notoriety and publicity, to put it mildly. On February 3, 2020, iBio issued a press release stating it was collaborating with Beijing CC-Pharming Ltd. to develop and test a coronavirus vaccine.

iBio stock jumped 61 percent based on the press release, up to 44 cents per share.

Then, near the end of February, as the virus spread to the United States, iBio delayed its annual meeting, and there was speculation this was to allow for a significant update on the coronavirus vaccine.

Trading on the stock exploded from about 15M shares per day to 263M and the price rose to $2.45.

However, there was no announcement and shares have since slid back to $1.22 as I write this article.

Why is this history so important as an investor?

It shows the market is desperate for viral cures, and iBio stock can quickly make a significant pop based on a promotional press release, a delayed meeting, or anything that could be interpreted as potentially being positive news. The stock can, and has, just as quickly dropped.

If iBio were to become involved in a coronavirus vaccine, then your fingers could probably not hit the buy button fast enough.

Unfortunately, there is currently no indication that will in fact happen. It is a lottery play, in my opinion. We have seen this story before with iBio. Stock price run-ups based not on actual results but a press release of vaccine research primarily done by another company are not sustainable and have not been sustainable.

Keep in mind, iBio will not create a vaccine. The company provides proteins which could be used by another company developing a vaccine.

iBio is Not Profitable

From the most recent quarterly report, we see that company revenue has decreased 52 percent from 2018 to 2019 on a year-over-year quarterly comparison, and decreased 40 percent on a year-over-year six-month comparison.

R&D costs decreased 30 percent on the same quarterly comparison year over year, and 22 percent over a comparable six-month period. Similarly, general administrative costs decreased 24 percent on the quarterly comparison and 11 percent on a six-month comparison.

Because the company is not profitable, the raw numbers show the operating loss is smaller in 2019 and looks better. That is why I started with a percentage comparison. That shows revenue has been decreasing at a faster rate than expenses have been decreasing, which is obviously not a good look for an unprofitable business.

Put another way, at the end of 2018, for every dollar in revenue, there was $7.16 in expenses. At the end of 2019, for every dollar in revenue, there was $11.05 in expenses.

Management succinctly noted in the recent quarterly report, the company has incurred significant losses and has a negative cash flow:

Since our spin-off from Integrated BioPharma, Inc. in August 2008, we have incurred significant losses and negative cash flows from operations. As of December 31, 2019, the Company's accumulated deficit was $135.6 million.

Worse, the company has not completed the development of any therapy or vaccine it has worked on.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company has not completed development of or commercialized any vaccine or therapeutic product candidates.

That is a sobering statement for anyone expecting iBio to somehow develop a coronavirus cure. There is no track record to support this belief.

A Different Perspective on the Coronavirus Press Release

Management also noted in its quarterly report that it was in June 2018 when iBio entered into a strategic partnership with CC-Pharming Ltd. to develop products for the Chinese biopharmaceutical market.

That puts iBio's February 3rd press release in a different light.

It is not a situation where a Chinese company looking to develop a coronavirus cure actively sought out iBio for its special expertise and process that would be useful in getting a successful vaccine completed. Rather, there was already a vague "strategic partnership" in place that the press release piggy-backed on.

Recommendation

Everyone has different investment strategies. iBio may be the perfect play for you. A low-priced stock with significant upside if it can hit on a winner such as being part of a coronavirus vaccine is one opportunity.

Another opportunity is seeing how fast the market can move iBio stock on speculation. Knowing what other investors will do, and their mistake, creates an opportunity to short a stock unreasonably being bid up.

Personally, while I like to take advantage of quick openings the market offers, I like a long-term approach with dividends being paid, so there is cash in pocket plus value appreciation. iBio does not offer that.

An unprofitable company not paying dividends is not worth anything except assets. However, iBio does not have assets for shareholders as current liabilities exceed current assets. Then, there are four layers of preferred stock before reaching the 275M authorized shares of common stock.

Even on paper, there is no value for stockholders. The stock is worth nothing except for the speculation the company may someday complete a profitable project.

While biotech companies can be long-term investments, there needs to actually be progress towards the end-goal of profits. iBio is moving in the wrong direction, and I predict its stock will be back under a dollar once the coronavirus hype dissipates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.