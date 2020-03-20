Divesting SPYD Because It Has Been Performing Worse Than The Market

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) as an investment option at its current market price. I have recommended, and owned, SPYD for a long time, but recent market action has altered my opinion on the fund. The fund's poor performance indicates it may not be the best defensive hedge, as it offered no protection in this recent sell-off. While the drop has opened up a potential buying opportunity, I see that story playing out across most of the market, and I don't believe SPYD is the best way to play a potential rebound post-virus. The fund is exposed to areas like Consumer Discretionary, which will be hurt if retail sales continue to show weak readings, as they have in February. Further, the fund's Energy exposure has been a drag for a while, and this is a story I expect going forward in 2020. This has led me to the decision to reduce my exposure to this fund, and I don't see that decision changing even if the market recovers.

Background

First, a little about SPYD. The fund is managed by State Street Global Advisors, and its stated objective is to "provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond to the total return performance of the S&P 500 High Dividend Index". SPYD currently trades at $24.76/share and yields 7.27% annually. I covered the fund back in December, when I believed the value proposition was reasonable. Simply, I saw the market getting too far ahead of itself. I felt SPYD would limit downside potential if the market corrected due to its below-average valuation. In hindsight, this call was way off-base. While the broader market did decline markedly, SPYD under-performed by a substantial margin in the interim, as shown below:

Looking ahead, I am re-thinking my desire to own this product. Clearly, the fund offered zero protection during the recent market sell-off, and that was a primary reason why I wanted this fund. While I generally feel the fund will move higher from here, I feel that way about most sectors and funds right now as the market seems oversold. Despite an expectation that SPYD will head higher, I have reduced my exposure to this product due to the expectation it will generally lag going forward, and I will explain why below.

Why The Lag? Look To The Top Sectors

To begin, I want to touch on some of the reasons why SPYD has fallen behind, which will help in understanding why I expect under-performance to continue. As the fund's objective indicates, SPYD is designed to track the highest yielding companies within the S&P 500 index. This means the methodology does not take in to account characteristics such as dividend growth or sustainability of the dividend. Rather, it focuses on yield alone, which is not inherently "bad", but it does have some drawbacks. For one, often when a stock is trading with an above-average dividend, it is because investors are not confident in the outlook of the company. While that may sound counter-intuitive, consider that the yield may be high because the share price has declined, or at least not kept up with the broader market. This methodology can limit total return, as it focuses on relatively unloved stocks compared to other, broader funds.

Of course, this may be what investors are looking for, as I was when I first got started with SPYD. Specifically, I was looking for relative value, and I believed the strategy of targeting companies with above-average dividends would be helpful in identifying companies that were under-appreciated and set to move higher. Further, I believed it would limit downside risk in a market sell-off, as these companies were already trading at reasonable valuations, and should have less room to fall.

In hindsight, this view has been completely off-base in the short-term. SPYD has performed miserably, and provided no safety net compared to broader equity funds. To see the why behind this, consider the fund's top sectors by weighting, shown below:

Source: State Street

As you can see, these are all sectors that have come under fire recently. While Real Estate is a bit broader, the problem for SPYD specifically is this sector has been impacted by declining mall traffic and retail sales. This reality has also pressured the Consumer Discretionary sector, as investors are holding off on those types of purchases in lieu of buying more staples, or items that they absolutely need.

To get a sense of how challenging the situation is, consider that retail sales were reported to have dropped sharply in February, on a month over month comparison, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

It is notable that this occurred before the worsening Covid-19 situation really took hold in the U.S., which would raise my expectation that March is also going to show a weak figure. Looking ahead, retail sales could continue to be weak beyond that, it all depends on how the situation improves.

My point here is that SPYD appears to have been disproportionately hit because its sectors are reliant on consumer traffic and retail sales. As Americans look to stay away from shopping malls and cut back on in-store purchases, that is going to challenge this particular fund in the months ahead.

Energy Remains The Biggest Downer

As shown above, Energy is also a top sector in the fund. This is a sector known for paying handsome dividends, so its inclusion in SPYD should not be a surprise. Of course, one could surmise that now is the time to buy in to Energy, as the sector is sitting at multi-year lows. The problem with this idea is the sector has been hit hard for good reason, as oil prices are sitting at historic lows, with no real end in sight. While worries about economic growth have curtailed price gains, the major short-term catalyst has been OPEC+'s inability to reach an agreement on production cuts for the near term. This reality sent oil prices falling fast, and the sector along with it. In fact, oil prices are now at lows not seen in years, as shown in the graph below:

Source: CNBC

One takeaway from this trend could be to buy-in now, as oil does seem to have bottomed out given its price history. While I would not fault anyone for this logic, I want to emphasize that the price of crude is going to continue to be pressured as long as OPEC+ does not agree to substantial production cuts. While the price could rebound from here, I would not predict massive upside. If virus concerns ease and economic growth rebounds, then yes, the Energy sector and SPYD will rise. But the same can be said for most of the market right now, and I don't see a scenario where Energy markedly out-performs given the headwinds the sector faces.

To expand further on this point, I want to dig in to the underlying companies in the fund. Clearly, some investors may figure the risk is worth it right now, and that buying in to a sector with high dividend yields justifies it. On this note, a positive of SPYD is it holds multiple Energy companies within its portfolio, none of which are a substantial percentage on their own, as seen below:

Source: State Street

In that sense, SPYD does seem relatively diversified across the Energy space. The trouble is, there have already been dividend cuts across this sector, including among firms within this portfolio.

Consider that earlier this month, OXY slashed its dividend by over 86%, as the company struggles to cope with the macro-environment. My takeaway is this exposes the challenge of investing in "high" dividend companies, without regard to dividend strength. OXY's dividend is now far less attractive, and the fund may be forced to liquidate this position, opening up the potential for a capital loss as the share price of OXY has dropped sharply. Further, it indicates concern for the other companies in the sector, that they may be next to cut their own dividends. Whether or not this happens, the threat of it will weigh on the sector for now, and SPYD by extension, given that Energy makes up almost 12% of the fund.

There Is Still An Argument For Buying

While my review this time around has not been too cheerful, I do want to emphasize that I am not bearish on this fund. The market has sharply corrected, with the indices falling close to 30%, which tells me most funds and sectors are likely to see a move higher in the coming months. While I see challenges for SPYD, there is also opportunity, especially if investors are looking for funds priced below the market average. In that case, SPYD will draw some interest, as the fund's weak performance has pushed the cost of ownership down substantially, and also driven up the yield. For comparison, consider SPYD's current P/E and yield against the S&P 500, shown below:

Fund/Index Yield P/E SPYD 7.27% 8.6 S&P 500 2.33% 18.8

Source: State Street, Multpl.com

It is apparent that SPYD is a relative value play right now. While this has been the case for a while, recent price action has pushed the differential to an extreme. SPYD now trades for less than half the S&P 500, and its yield is three and a half times what the index offers. Simply, this could generate investor demand from here, especially with interest rates declining across the globe. However, I would again caution that, as the last few weeks proved, relative value is not always the hedge investors want it to be during times of turmoil.

Bottom Line

SPYD has under-performed since my last review, in a way that is both surprising and alarming. The high income value play should have offered more protection against a market sell-off, and the fact that it did not has me turning lukewarm on this fund. As such, I am looking for more appropriate defensive hedges going forward, and decreasing my exposure to this particular fund. With Consumer Discretionary and Energy sectors, both of which make up a large portion of SPYD's portfolio, going to continue to struggle as the Covid-19 virus crisis drags on, I don't see a scenario where the fund out-performs from here. Therefore, I have lowered my long-term outlook on SPYD, and recommend investors consider new positions very cautiously at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPYD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.