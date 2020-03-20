Huaneng Power: Benefit From Economic Activity Recovery In China And Attractive Valuation

Our valuation model shows there will be at least 30% upside potential for the share price.

The COVID-19 situation in China is under control, and economic activities are picking up.

Investment Thesis

The impact of the COVID-19 on the global economy and industrial chain is inevitable. The recent turmoil in the market has shown how much the investors have been concerned about the pandemic. However, the epidemic in China has been largely under control, and the economic activities have been resuming gradually. As a key supplier of power and energy in China, we think Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HNP) (OTCPK:HUNGF) will see demand recovering rapidly in the next few months and continue to ride on the growth of the Chinese economy. The current valuation of the company presents a great entry point for long-term and value investors.

The Company and the Business

Huaneng Power International is one of China’s largest listed power generation companies. HNP is listed in multiple stock markets including New York, China Hong Kong, and Shanghai. Its main businesses include sales of power and heat, sales of coal and raw material, port service and transportation service. The sales of power and heat contribute more than 98% of its total revenue. The company’s domestic electricity factories are widely distributed in more than 20 provinces, cities and autonomous regions of China.

Exhibit 1: Proportion of revenue of each segment (2014-2018)

Source: HNP annual report

In the past five years, power and heat sales have accounted for more than 97% of the total revenues, while others like sales of coal and raw material, port service and transportation services accounted for less than 3%. It is expected that the company's business structure will not change in the next few years. In our subsequent forecast, we will apply the same structure to simplify the calculation.

In the past 3 months, the share price of HNP has dropped more than 33%, doubling the loss of major China ETF such as MCHI. The share price plunge was due to the concern of slowing economic activities and power demand, which may lead to low revenue growth of HNP:

Exhibit 2: HNP Share Price and MCHI over 3 months

Data by YCharts

COVID-19 Under control in China and Power Demand Picking Up

As we have mentioned in our previous article, the situation in China is largely under control right now. On March 13, the National Health Commission of China stated that the current epidemic peak in China has passed, and the number of new cases is declining. The confirmed cases are decreasing at a rate of more than 1,500 people per day. President Xi Jinping went to Wuhan for inspection on March 11, which was viewed as a positive signal.

The estimated resumption rate in China is around 70-80% right now, and our expectation is that the economic activity will totally return to normal in China by the end of March. This will translate into the resumption of the domestic demand for power and electricity, which are highly correlated with industrial activities, especially in major big cities.

A DCF Valuation Model For HNP

In the long run, electricity is an indispensable source of energy for social production and people's lives. The emergence of electric vehicles has enabled the power industry to maintain sustainable development possibilities and development advantages. The fact that HNP is a state-owned enterprise and one of the leading players in the power industry makes it a valuable asset with stable growth potential.

In our model, we made some key assumptions:

We assume the revenue growth rate for 2020 is 5%, which is around 60-70% of the previous year averages;

We assume relative stable expenses structure going forward, which is conservative given the decreasing energy prices;

In addition, due to the impact of the epidemic, the Chinese government has issued a tax reduction policy. We assume that the tax rate will be lower than the lowest value of the previous five years, which is 23.6% of the revenue, reaching 22%.

Exhibit 3: Assumptions made for the DCF model

Source: Annual Report and Author's Projection

According to the DCF model, the HNP stock price is projected at $17.55, which indicates around 30% upside potential based on the current price. The market panic created a good buying opportunity for long-term investors, as we believe HNP will quickly recover from the epidemic together with China’s economic recovery.

Exhibit 4: Conclusions from the DCF model

Source: Author's Projection

Conclusion

We think the company will recover from the epidemic quickly as China's economic activities pick up. The DCF model shows that the current share price of the company is undervalued by at least 30%, even when conservative assumptions have been made. This presents a good entry opportunity for long-term investors.

Risk Factors

Coal prices may rise sharply, leading to higher costs for the company. The possibility is low.

The spread of the global pandemic may further lead to the slowdown of China's economic activities and lower demand for electricity. But for now, this situation is unlikely.

National energy policy in China may lean towards clean energy, and taxes on coal power companies may increase. For the time being, we think this is unlikely.

