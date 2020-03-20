Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/18/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/18/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Simon Property (SPG);

Kodiak Sciences (KOD);

Cheniere Energy (CQP);

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), and;

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Westlake Chemical (WLK);

Prospect Capital (PSEC);

Infinera (INFN), and;

International Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Dropbox (DBX);

Zoom Video Communications (ZM);

Slack Technologies (WORK);

Workday (WDAY);

UnitedHealth (UNH);

Snap (SNAP);

Okta (OKTA), and;

Lululemon Athletica (LULU).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS), and;

Cloudera (CLDR).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value 1 Baker Bros DIR Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN B $39,465,065 2 Baker Bros DIR, BO Acadia Pharmaceuticals ACAD B $33,652,024 3 Blackstone BO Cheniere Energy CQP B $24,464,578 4 Barry John F CEO, DIR, BO Prospect Capital PSEC B $22,006,790 5 Oaktree Optical BO Infinera INFN B $13,289,306 6 Winder Investment Pte BO International Flavors IFF B $10,652,801 7 Simon Herbert CB, DIR Simon Property SPG B $9,933,030 8 Baker Bros DIR, BO Kodiak Sciences KOD B $5,893,805 9 Ttwfgp BO Westlake Chemical WLK B $5,485,752 10 Fenton Peter H DIR Cloudera CLDR B $4,998,704

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value 1 Yuan Eric S CEO, DIR, BO Zoom Video Communications ZM AS $46,600,098 2 Wilson Dennis J O Lululemon Athletica LULU JS*,S $24,997,938 3 Murphy Robert C CTO, DIR, BO Snap SNAP AS $23,274,750 4 Duffield David A DIR, BO Workday WDAY AS $9,627,651 5 Burke Richard T DIR UnitedHealth UNH S $3,586,037 6 Losch William E CFO Okta OKTA AS $3,438,665 7 Stewart Robert Alexander VCB, DIR JBG SMITH Properties JBGS S $2,893,688 8 Ofarrell John DIR Slack Technologies WORK S $2,421,067 9 Ferdowsi Arash F, DIR, BO Dropbox DBX AS $1,799,470 10 Pelosi Janine SO Zoom Video Communications ZM AS $1,689,129

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.