Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/18/20

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/18/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Simon Property (SPG);
  • Kodiak Sciences (KOD);
  • Cheniere Energy (CQP);
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), and;
  • Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Westlake Chemical (WLK);
  • Prospect Capital (PSEC);
  • Infinera (INFN), and;
  • International Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Dropbox (DBX);
  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM);
  • Slack Technologies (WORK);
  • Workday (WDAY);
  • UnitedHealth (UNH);
  • Snap (SNAP);
  • Okta (OKTA), and;
  • Lululemon Athletica (LULU).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS), and;
  • Cloudera (CLDR).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

Baker Bros

DIR

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

ALXN

B

$39,465,065

2

Baker Bros

DIR, BO

Acadia Pharmaceuticals

ACAD

B

$33,652,024

3

Blackstone

BO

Cheniere Energy

CQP

B

$24,464,578

4

Barry John F

CEO, DIR, BO

Prospect Capital

PSEC

B

$22,006,790

5

Oaktree Optical

BO

Infinera

INFN

B

$13,289,306

6

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors

IFF

B

$10,652,801

7

Simon Herbert

CB, DIR

Simon Property

SPG

B

$9,933,030

8

Baker Bros

DIR, BO

Kodiak Sciences

KOD

B

$5,893,805

9

Ttwfgp

BO

Westlake Chemical

WLK

B

$5,485,752

10

Fenton Peter H

DIR

Cloudera

CLDR

B

$4,998,704

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

Yuan Eric S

CEO, DIR, BO

Zoom Video Communications

ZM

AS

$46,600,098

2

Wilson Dennis J

O

Lululemon Athletica

LULU

JS*,S

$24,997,938

3

Murphy Robert C

CTO, DIR, BO

Snap

SNAP

AS

$23,274,750

4

Duffield David A

DIR, BO

Workday

WDAY

AS

$9,627,651

5

Burke Richard T

DIR

UnitedHealth

UNH

S

$3,586,037

6

Losch William E

CFO

Okta

OKTA

AS

$3,438,665

7

Stewart Robert Alexander

VCB, DIR

JBG SMITH Properties

JBGS

S

$2,893,688

8

Ofarrell John

DIR

Slack Technologies

WORK

S

$2,421,067

9

Ferdowsi Arash

F, DIR, BO

Dropbox

DBX

AS

$1,799,470

10

Pelosi Janine

SO

Zoom Video Communications

ZM

AS

$1,689,129

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.