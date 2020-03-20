'Deep Value' Spirit Realty And Its 10% Yield Is A Buy

Spirit Realty (SRC) is a triple net lease real estate investment trust (‘NNN REIT’). In this article, I make the case that while SRC should be valued at a discount to peers, its valuation on its own looks very cheap as the entire sector has sold off. Its NNN leased portfolio should allow for consistent and growing income moving forward. I rate shares a buy.

Deep Value NNN

SRC owns $6.1 billion in real estate spread over 291 customers and 28 retail industries:

(2019 Presentation)

SRC’s tenants are of fairly strong credit quality with 4-wall rent coverage at 2.6 times:

(2019 Presentation)

When glancing at the chart above, the reader can be forgiven for thinking that it looks more like a loan analysis than property analysis. There’s a lot of truth to that statement, as SRC is not like a normal REIT due to its leases being “triple net.” NNN leases have the distinction of leaving the responsibility of taxes, insurance, and maintenance expenses to the tenant. More bluntly, SRC does not operate any of its properties, or at the very least does not intend to. Instead, SRC is merely a provider of capital to the middle market segment: in return for capital provided, the tenant gives ownership of the property to SRC and signs a long lease term with annual lease escalators. SRC is very similar to a traditional bank with the main distinction being ownership of property as collateral.

Like a traditional bank, the majority of growth comes from acquisitions (like issuing new debt at a traditional bank). SRC maintained robust acquisition activity in 2019, acquiring over $1 billion of properties with 1.8% average annual escalators:

(2019 Presentation)

AFFO per share in 2019 declined slightly to $3.34 from $3.78 in 2018, as SRC earned less in management fees from Spirit MTA REIT, which has liquidated. We can see the reconciliation emphasizing the growth from the “core” NNN lease portfolio, adjusting out the management fees and preferred dividends from SMTA:

(2019 Investor Day)

I expect SRC to see consistent growth moving forward as it can likely generate approximately 3-4% growth based on its 1.8% lease escalators and growth from external acquisitions.

SRC’s portfolio, based on our look above, may appear to be very similar to immediate peers. Shares, however, trade at a big discount. I’ll explain the discrepancy later under “valuation.”

Balance Sheet

SRC has an under-leveraged balance sheet rated BBB or equivalent.

(2019 Presentation)

Debt to EBITDA stood at 4.9 times at the end of 2019 (or 5.3 times including preferred stock), and SRC has guided for leverage to rise to up to 5.4 times in 2020, implying more aggressive acquisition funding. The peers I cover have debt to EBITDA multiples in the 5.5 to 6.0 range, making SRC’s balance sheet a notable plus.

Explaining The Discount

SRC has guided for 2020 to see $3.14 in AFFO per share. That would represent approximately 6.4% growth as compared to the $2.95 in “core” AFFO per share in 2019. At recent prices, SRC trades for around 8 times AFFO and a 10% dividend yield.

This deep value multiple may appear surprising, as SRC’s portfolio appears comparable to that of Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN), which trade at dividend yields around 5%. We can see below there is significant tenant overlap:

(2019 Presentation)

Unfortunately, this isn’t a simple case of market inefficiency. As noted before, I recommend readers to look at the NNN REIT industry like they would a traditional bank. I previously alluded to the SMTA entity previously managed by SRC. SMTA was created because SRC has troubled assets, especially belonging to Shopko, which the company wanted to liquidate. I view this similarly to SRC writing off underperforming loans. We can see that the spinoff of SMTA led to a dramatic change in its tenant portfolio:

(2019 Presentation)

Now, the big question is: if you get rid of the underperforming assets, then is the portfolio “fixed?” Or does the previous ownership of so much underperforming assets indicate an issue with the company's credit underwriting? I’d argue that the correct answer is somewhere in between. I think that SRC’s relative discount to O and NNN may be overstated, but also do think that a discount is warranted. At the same time, it seems reasonable to assume that SRC should be able to manage approximately 3-4% growth moving forward, making its 10% dividend yield very compelling. My 12-month fair value estimate is $38, representing a 6.5% dividend yield and 12 times AFFO. Shares have approximately 60% upside to that price target.

Risks

It’s possible that SRC really does have credit underwriting issues, and that there is a “Shopko 2.0” ready to emerge in its portfolio. In such a scenario, I expect SRC to require another procedure similar to SMTA, with the aim of improving its cost to capital. It might not be enough, though, as that might be one strike too many. Still, at a 10% yield, the stock can provide good returns even with no growth.

The coronavirus will impact SRC’s tenants in the near term to mid-term. It is possible that many declare bankruptcy, leading to SRC needing to either sell properties off at fire-sale prices or forego rent while the company looks for new tenants. The NNN REIT industry has tended to have higher occupancy than other REIT sectors during financial distress in the past, but there’s no guarantee of that continuing into the future.

The NNN REIT space is very competitive, meaning that cap rates might compress or SRC may need to increase its risk tolerance to prevent cap rate expansion. The market, however, appears big enough to allow growth for the current players without needing to steal customers.

Conclusion

SRC has an attractive portfolio that appears built for solid and consistent income growth. The 10% dividend yield is outsized and provides a sufficient margin of safety in the event that SRC experiences more issues as it has in the past. I rate shares a buy.

