Telus: A Defensive Play In A Chaotic Market

With a dividend yield of nearly 6% and a valuation close to recent trough levels, the set-up for double-digit compounded total shareholder returns looks compelling.

Faster-growing businesses within Telus, namely Telus International and Telus Health, provide a tailwind for growth and margins, with value-creation opportunity when Telus International goes public in 12-24 months.

Telus's wireless and wireline businesses should be relatively stable during times of hardship. Growth will no doubt slow in a recession, but any declines should be well-contained.

In today's volatile market, opportunities to invest in relatively stable businesses at attractive valuations are materializing all over the investable universe. Telus (TU) is one such example, a leading player in the traditionally defensive Canadian telecom market. Alongside its strong wireless and wireline franchises, Telus has the opportunity for incremental value creation through its ancillary businesses in IT services, Healthcare technology, and Agricultural Technology services. At current valuations, investors gain free optionality on this potential, on top of a very attractive total compounded return driven by steady dividend growth.

Telus Wireless - The Cash Cow

Canadian wireless operations account for 54.5% of revenues and 65.5% of EBITDA at Telus. While many of us are more familiar with the highly competitive nature of the US wireless industry, where growth is effectively a zero sum game, we may be less familiar with the more favorable dynamics in the Canadian market. The Canadian wireless market is more rational and has more growth opportunity ahead.

In part due to the urban geography of Canada, where dense populations are interspersed with large areas of extremely thin population density, the Canadian market has been a tougher place for wireless services to develop over the years. This has resulted in a more concentrated industry, where the dominant players - Telus, BCE (BCE) and Rogers Communications (RCI) - make up over 90% of the market by revenues.

In the US, the market is more competitive with 4 dominant players making up more than 98% of the market, though with Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) merging, the market will inevitably become more concentrated. However, this level of concentration does not take into account the likely competition from the cable providers (witness the aggressive plans offered by Altice, as an example), so I believe that price competition is likely to remain relatively intense. In Canada, the threat from cable competition is much less - in part because the dominant wireless players also dominate the cable, fiber infrastructure, and media industries. There are no large, independent fiber or cable companies in Canada with a need to converge on the wireless space.

The Canadian wireless market is a more rational environment than in the US, yet it also has more growth opportunity. Wireless penetration in Canada reached 89.2% in 2018. While this seems high, when compared to the US penetration rates of over 125%, the Canadian market looks all set for continued growth! In fact, Canadian industry-wide wireless subscriber numbers are growing around 3% per year versus only flattish growth in the US.

Of course, the industry does have its hiccups. Rogers Communications has been behaving more aggressively on price in the past year - unnecessarily so - and this has weighed on fundamentals and sentiment as a result. But what is encouraging is that the incumbent carriers are still being disciplined on price. In the case of Telus, it is focusing on growing profitable subscribers. Telus's wireless EBITDA growth has remained in the high single digits range for the last 4 quarters, despite the pressures from Rogers. Overall performance of the industry has been more resilient than expected in the face of Rogers' moves.

The main risks facing the Canadian wireless space are regulatory and political. For many years now, the industry has faced the threat of new competition being introduced by the Canadian regulator, though all attempts to do so have been met with failure. This reflects the high barriers to entry for the industry, in part thanks to the geographic dispersion of the country. Furthermore, with the advent of 5G, any attempts to disrupt the industry by the government would invariably slow down the investment required to bring 5G to the nation. While I expect the noise of regulatory pressure to remain volatile, I believe the reality of any real change is minimal, as the government is keen to have its 5G network rolled out.

Against this backdrop, I expect Telus to continue growing wireless revenue and EBITDA at a steady low- to mid-single digit pace. I am assuming the industry continues growing subscribers at a 2-3% pace.

Telus Mobile Phone Subscribers

In the near term, growth has also been weighed upon by the declining mix of overage revenues (now de minimis), and I expect the coming macro weakness to keep the pressure on through 2020. However, the incremental impact of declining overage revenues will get smaller and smaller through the next 12 months. This should be a tailwind for ARPUs.

I have network revenue growth of around 1.2-1.4% for the next 2 years, before accelerating to 3% or more in FY2024. This feeds through to EBITDA growth of around 3% and rising, with margins stabilizing around 47% (up from 45.4% last year on the assumption that up-front handset revenues are lower in the mix).

The wireless business is the steady cash cow for Telus, and will continue to be so even as the company invests behind 5G in the years ahead. This business will generate most of the company's EBITDA after CAPEX, and effectively funds the dividend and reinvestment requirements for the wireline business, where most of the growth lies at the company.

Telus Wireline - The broadband growth engine

While only 43.5% of the revenues and 34.5% of the EBITDA, Telus's wireline business is the source of growth for the company. In 2019, this business grew revenues ~6% and grew EBITDA close to 10%.

Telus Wireline captures the favorable trends for broadband and data growth, but also includes the company's faster-growing businesses of Telus International, Telus Health and Telus Agricultural Technology - the details of which are currently hidden within Telus Wireline. I estimate that the core telecom business represents around 66% of segment revenues and about 74% of EBITDA.

Interestingly, while growth is strong, the broadband market in Canada is gradually shifting away from the incumbent share leaders towards more independent service providers. In fact, the revenue share of the top 5 Internet service providers (BCE, Rogers, Telus, Shaw Communications (SJR) and Videotron) dropped from 73.3% in 2017 to 71.7% in 2018. However, Telus is continuing to grow its broadband subscriber base by 6-7% per year, driving consistent data revenue growth:

Importantly, Telus has been in the middle of its fiber roll-out, and in the most recent quarter, management confirmed that the company had reached 70% of its high-speed broadband coverage, on track to hit its 80% target by the end of the year. While paving the way for continued growth in revenue per customer as the consumers' thirst for more and faster data climbs, the fiber reach creates significant opportunity for Telus's 5G plans as well.

I expect Telus Wireline to sustain high-single digit revenue growth at least for the next several years, driven by the demand for broadband services. This should carry with it relatively high incremental margins, helping to drive EBITDA margins into the low-30% range from today's 29.5%. This would translate to EBITDA growth of around 10% per year.

Within this 10% growth will be the contribution from the company's consolidated subsidiaries. I have not modeled these explicitly, as transparency is currently limited. However, I believe that excluding these businesses, Telus's core wireline revenues are growing probably in the ~4% range. As such, I don't feel like my numbers are a stretch.

Perhaps more important is the improving capital intensity. Telus has broken the back of the spending on fiber roll-out, and as such, CAPEX should stop rising in the wireline business. Last year, the company spent C$2 billion on CAPEX, but guidance implies little growth in 2020 and 2021, which itself implies declining capital intensity, thanks to the continued revenue growth.

I believe that the wireline business will see rapid growth in EBITDA after CAPEX, from a modest loss in 2019 to nearly C$900 million by FY2024. In doing so, the segment will see its contribution to pretax pre-interest FCF rise from 0% to 20% in 5 years.

Telus International - Upcoming spin

Telus International is a business that originated from the company's own IT and customer servicing needs. The company has built a standalone business specializing in outsourced customer service infrastructure, and has expanded into other adjacent capabilities.

This business is growing fast. Revenues have reached C$1.75 billion on a pro forma basis with C$400 million of EBITDA. Management stated on the recent earnings call that the enterprise value of the business has grown from C$1.2 billion over 3 years ago to around C$5 billion today.

The company is planning to IPO this business in the next 12-24 months. In 2 years' time, I estimate that Telus International could be generating EBITDA of over C$500 million. If this business commands a conservative 12x EV/ EBITDA multiple, that would put the enterprise value at C$6 billion. At current prices, this already represents 13-14% of Telus's current enterprise value, and values the remaining business at just 6.5x EBITDA.

We will gain more clarity into the financials of Telus International later in 2020, as the company is planning to change the reporting structure to Telecommunications (including both wireless and wireline) and Telus International. This clarity should help investors understand the value of this segment more.

Telus Health

Telus Health is another business buried within the wireline segment. Telus has built up a business delivering a range of digital solutions for the medical industry in Canada, including: the provision of electronic medical health records for patients and hospitals; medication management for pharmacists and insurers; solutions to help improve efficiencies in healthcare systems; and a collaborative solutions for the medical industry.

From previous earnings calls, I estimate that Telus Health generated around C$500 million of revenue in 2019. If I make the assumption that this business is growing at around 20%, with margins currently at 20% but on track to hit their target of 35% by FY20204, I arrive at around C$1 billion of revenue in FY2024 with C$360 million of EBITDA.

Below is a snapshot of my assumptions, including some for the Ag-Tech business as well:

The interesting point here is that the Health business's improving EBITDA margins are a declining headwind to wireline EBITDA margins overall. Furthermore, the incremental C$300 million of EBITDA will account for 25% of the EBITDA growth for the wireline segment over the 5-year period.

Even after stripping out the Telus International business, the remaining wireline business has a natural tailwind to EBITDA growth and EBITDA margins, thanks to Telus Health.

Cash Flows - For shareholders or for spectrum?

While I believe the cash flows of Telus will grow steadily over the next several years, questions still remain over how much of that cash flow will be squandered on spectrum. Specifically, Telus needs more 3.5GHz spectrum for its 5G network, and the Canadian government will be hosting an auction for this spectrum in 2020.

Telus ended up spending over C$900 million on 600 MHz spectrum in 2019, which was a much higher price than I had originally expected. As such, I am minded to assume a more hefty price tag in 2020, as the 3.5GHz is more valuable to the carriers and will therefore be in more demand.

If I assume a C$1.5 billion price tag in 2020 - which is high and hopefully conservative - then the company would have to raise an equivalent amount of debt to fund the purchase. In so doing, Telus's leverage ratio might rise to around 3.2x-3.3x, which is at the very upper end of the recent bounds.

However, I see the FCF coverage of the dividends improving every year, providing scope for gradual reduction in leverage, helped by EBITDA growth. I have the net debt/ EBITDA ratio falling to 2.3x by FY2024.

FCF rises from C$975 million in 2019 to C$2.6 billion in 2024, growing an average 21.6% per year. The compounding effects for shareholders from the FCF growth should be a very positive tailwind.

Recession Resistant

Given we are witnessing financial markets and global economies crumbling around us, it is worth assessing how sensitive Telus's business might be to a harsh Canadian recession.

During the financial crisis of 2008/ 2009, Telus saw the following impacts to its business:

4Q08 1Q09 2Q09 3Q09 4Q09 Wireless Subscribers 6,129 6,177 6,288 6,413 6,524 Growth 10.0% 9.2% 7.8% 7.2% 6.4% Net Adds 148 48 111 125 122 Growth -46% -37% -29% -18% Churn 1.62% 1.62% 1.55% 1.55% 1.60% ARPU Growth -2.4% -5.6% -6.6% -7.3% -7.7% Total Revenue 1,195 1,137 1,153 1,213 1,232 Growth 6.9% 2.7% 0.3% 0.3% 3.1% Wireline Data Subscribers 1,096 1,110 1,108 1,117 1,128 Growth 7.5% 6.7% 4.1% 3.7% 2.9% Net Adds 19 14 -2 9 11 Growth -27% -30% N.A. -30% -42% Data ARPU Growth 5.4% -0.4% -2.5% -2.0% 1.9% Data Revenues 528 538 530 524 554 Growth 13.3% 6.3% 1.5% 1.6% 4.9%

We can see that in the both segments, the financial crisis impacted growth for 3 quarters, with the primary impact on net adds and ARPUs in both cases. If I roll through similar circumstances in 2020 with recovery in 2021, and make adjustments on some cost containment measures and moderation of CAPEX, I end up with the following changes to my estimates:

C$ Bear Base % Chg. 2020 Revenues 15,236 15,562 -2.1% YoY Growth 1.8% 4.0% EBITDA 5,900 6,021 -2.0% YoY Growth 3.6% 5.8% EPS 2.64 2.78 -5.0% YoY Growth -8.1% -3.1% FCF 1,515 1,689 -10.0% 2021 Revenues 16,066 16,465 -2.4% YoY Growth 5.5% 5.8% EBITDA 6,149 6,338 -3.0% YoY Growth 4.2% 5.3% EPS 2.63 2.85 -7.7% YoY Growth -0.3% 2.4% FCF 1,984 2,018 -1.7%

In my bear case, I still have EBITDA growth for 2020 and 2021, albeit slower at 3-4%, rather than the 5-6% in my base case. Note too that in my base case, the EPS growth is negative in 2020. This is due to both more conservative assumptions due to recent stresses in the market, as well as a step up in D&A.

My conclusion is that in an upcoming recession, Telus will see some pressure on its financials, although the impact should be relatively contained - and somewhat delayed. I suspect EPS expectations could come down by 7-8%. In the context of the shares' recent declines, this seems to be more than compensated for by the market.

Valuation

So, what is Telus worth?

Starting with my base case, I have Telus trading at 7.4x-7.0x EV/EBITDA on 2020 and 2021 estimates. FCF yield stands at 7% and 8% respectively, while dividend yield is nearly 6.0%. Historically, EV/EBITDA on a forward basis has ranged between 4.5x at the extremes to a more recent range of 6.5x-8.5x.

My DCF analysis suggests that current valuations embed zero growth in FCF from FY2024 into perpetuity. But given the stable 3.0x net debt/EBITDA at the company, the sensitivities to small changes in WACC are significant. As such, while DCF yields significant upside for the stock, I am inclined to sense-check with terminal multiple analysis.

The way I prefer to look at Telus is to place a target FCF yield of 5-6% on FY2024, yielding a target range of C$55-72. Buying the shares today would therefore provide a total return for shareholders, including dividends, of 12-19% per year. This is an attractive return.

Turning to P/E multiples, we can see from the following chart that the historical range has been 15x-18x, although the shares hit 10x during the Global Financial Crisis.

If I use 14x 2020 as the downside risk for the shares, that points to C$37 based on my bear-case model. But using an 18x multiple in the base case, we get to upside of C$51 in FY2021. With shares at around C$40 today, the downside risk looks reasonably low, while the upside opportunity looks relatively significant.

More importantly, the near-6% dividend yield offers a strong floor to returns for shareholders over the next several years.

SOTP

Looking at the company's sum-of-the-parts gives us another way to look at the valuation of the stock. First, we need to get a sense of the peer group valuations for each segment:

Segment Peer Group Average EV/ EBITDA Suggested EV/ EBITDA Telus International Accenture (ACN) (13.8x); Infosys (INFY) (11.2x); WNS (15.1x) 13.4x 13.0x Telus Health Teladoc (TDOC) (128x); Allscripts (MDRX) (13.8x) 70.9x 18.0x Telus AgTech 15.0x Telus Core Wireline Verizon (VZ) (6.8x); AT&T (T) (7.6x); Comcast (CMCSA) (9.8x); Charter Communications (CHTR) (9.8x) 8.5x 8.5x Telus Wireless Verizon (6.8x); AT&T (7.6x); T-Mobile (7.0x); Sprint (7.1x) 7.1x 7.0x

Applying these multiples to my model, I get to target prices for 2020 and 2021 of C$47 and C$53 respectively, providing me with further support for my target price of around C$55 or more.

Conclusion

Telus shares have collapsed along with the general market in recent weeks, but the business should prove more resilient than most to the economic weakness that is inevitably ahead of us. Buying at current levels should yield investors a solid mid- to high-teens annualized total return over the next several years, supported by the strong 6% dividend yield today.

I see downside risk to around C$37 - coincidentally around the recent intraday lows - with upside to C$55. This offers investors a risk/reward of -9%/+35%, and that is before the 6% dividend yield.

