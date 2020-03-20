A Picture Of People Not Getting It: 2019 Unicorn IPO Stocks

Willingness of traders and investors to go long and chase spec stocks is further evidence that there is still not enough fear and insufficient capitulation to put in a bottom.

As so many market participants have been wondering if prices have reached the buy point, expecting a lucrative long entry point in the face of panic selling, I've been posting that we have not yet seen real capitulation. On Thursday, March 19th we got more evidence of the same.

One of the standout indications of an approaching major degree top was the onslaught of IPOs in 2019. It seemed that every unicorn private equity outfit with a sellable story all rushed to the public market at once. This was capped off by the implosion of WeWork and its failure to dump its shares on investors and thus perpetuate its fraudulent story.

Today my custom composite index of 2019 Unicorn IPOs exploded for no identifiable reason.

SPOT*DBX*BYND*UBER*LYFT*WORK*ZM

If you want some undeniable evidence that the speculative mania in stocks has still not been wrung out, here you go.

Now let me point out that ZOOM Technologies (OTC:ZOOM), a company that is virtually defunct, has been catching a bid as a result of speculators conflating it with Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). This has been going on for some time, but the effect went full mania today as ZOOM rocketed better than 50%. So yes, there is still a great deal of speculative interest in this market, and apparently not enough caution.

Perhaps and increasing share price for ZM makes some degree of sense, since its business will benefit from the fact that many must now work from home, increasing video teleconferencing demand.

UBER just cancelled its biggest service, pool sharing rides. Up over 36%.

At the same time, speculative bubble stock Tesla (TSLA), in spite of being required to shut down production because of the coronavirus pandemic, leapt over 18%.

Here are the daily gains for these stocks today.

These moves come on a day when DJI was essentially flat in choppy trading.

If, under current conditions, investors and traders feel comfortable going long and chasing speculative names as though market conditions were the same as they were in January, then there is not yet enough fear in this market for even a trading bottom. Again, we have not yet seen capitulation.

