The Trust Factor For Village Farms

Now that Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) has wrestled Pure Sunfarms (PSF) from Emerald Health (OTCQX:EMHTF), will the effort be worth it? More importantly, can investors trust Village Farms? Like many cannabis marriages, this joint venture ended in a courtroom. Despite the acrimonious comments the parties made towards each other, the companies are still stuck together with PSF even though they have settled their differences. The settlement doesn't mean that it's a green light for investing in Village Farms. Bear with me, as there is a lot of backstory here.

In The Beginning

In 2017, the two companies decided to join forces. Village Farms would bring its agricultural know-how from growing tomatoes and Emerald Health Therapeutics would bring to the table its cannabis growing knowledge. Village Farms would contribute a 25-acre greenhouse facility, and Emerald would contribute $20 million in cash, with $2 million fronted at the closing. Each party would get 50%.

It didn’t take long for the marriage to hit the rocks. Village Farms gave $5.94 million to PSF for additional equity. Village Farms claims that it has the right to buy these shares under the PSF shareholders’ agreement. At the time, Riaz Bandali, President and CEO of Emerald, said, “We were shocked to receive this notice. We can’t speculate on Village Farms’ motivation for making this irresponsible and inaccurate claim, but we want to reassure investors that there has been no change in ownership of PSF. We are disappointed at the aggressive approach of Village Farms in this matter; however, we continue to believe that cooler heads will prevail." Spoiler alert: Village Farms got to keep the shares.

The Executives

Both Emerald Health and Village Farms’ executives have been noted for their issues with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). Avtar Dhillon is the CEO of Emerald Health Sciences, but he has also been involved in companies like Vitality Biopharma (OTC:VBIO), which was once halted for stock manipulation. Dhillon and his nephew Punit Dhillon were both involved in a company called OncoSec Medical (ONCS), which was also cited by the SEC for paid stock promotions.

Village Farms also began using many of the same stock promotion websites that Emerald Health had been using. Citron Research noted in its 2019 report that:

When updating the risk factors section of the 2018 MD&A, Village Farms added 24 additional new risk factors related to the JV with Emerald!



Two new risk factors that stood out to Citron were: 'Liability of Illegal Activities by Employees, Contractors or Consultants'. 'The Joint Venture is exposed to the risk that its employees, independent contractors, consultants, service providers, and licensors may engage in fraudulent or other illegal activity.'

Citron is known as a short-seller research firm; however, the company has a solid track record for highlighting bad behavior that has resulted in SEC actions.

The Dispute

There were several disagreements from the two companies almost from the get go. One was centered on a supply agreement. Emerald was supposed to buy 40% of the cannabis production from PSF. If Emerald rejected the cannabis offered to it by PSF, Emerald would have been obligated to pay the difference between the purchase price and the price realized by PSF. The problem is that the market price for cannabis fell, and PSF wanted Emerald to pay the higher price. Emerald rejected the high-priced cannabis and didn’t believe it owed PSF any money. PSF believed otherwise and attempted to invoice Emerald for approximately $7 million.

In addition, Emerald provided $13 million in an interest-bearing loan to PSF and purchased over $20.5 million of cannabis as per the terms of its supply agreement with PSF. Emerald said it wanted its $13 million loan repaid immediately, and PSF refused.

Last year, Emerald said it had contributed over $37.4 million in equity investment in the D3 and D2 greenhouse operations for the PSF joint venture. On November 1, 2019, Emerald notified PSF that it has decided to offset the $5.94 million payment owed by Emerald to PSF against a portion of PSF’s debt under Emerald’s $13.0 million principal amount shareholder loan.

Resolution

Now the two companies have resolved their differences. The supply agreement is no more. Instead of 50% of PSF, Emerald now owns just 42.6% and has three of six board seats. PSF doesn’t have to make the loan repayment, and Emerald isn’t on the hook for the disputed cannabis price. So, the question becomes whether Village Farms is worthy of the trust from shareholders.

Shareholders buying Village Farms are really buying a traditional commodity company that grows tomatoes and bell peppers. The quarter ending in September resulted in a loss of $918,000 from PSF and a loss of $18,000 from AVGG Hemp. Only VF Hemp delivered a net income of $765,000. The total investment into PSF is $54 million, and the revenue from PSF for that quarter was C$23 million of total sales of $38 million.

Bad News To Come

According to the company’s filing, "On October 18th, 2019, AVGGH suffered a wind storm that destroyed the entire hemp crop. AVGGH will be writing off the corresponding biological-asset valued at approximately $696 (VFF 65% $452) in the fourth quarter of 2019." The company also said it would be refiling 2018 and 2019 financial statements in March 2020. This is a sign of bad news to come.

With the announcement from Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) that it was closing two indoor grows and shifting to cheaper outdoor grows, indoor farming will be called into question. In addition to that, many of Canada’s more established cannabis producers are scaling back their square footage of growing space, as the demand has not met the current supply, causing prices to fall. This was part of the dispute with Emerald Health, which had originally agreed to buy cannabis at an inflated price. Village Farm’s most recent MD&A in November stated that the company was remaining focused on a large grow of over two million square feet of production in a single space.

The company touts its ability to fight disease in its cannabis facilities, but Village Farms experienced disease pressure at its Texas tomato facilities for the quarter ending September 2019. This caused a drop in sales by 4%. If the company has issues growing its main crop, which is tomatoes, how can it be trusted with cannabis?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.