Apple Is Back In The Buying Zone

Overview:

Apple has closed all of its stores outside China. iPhone assembling is nowhere near what it used to be three months ago. Apple is also being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for monopolistic activities. Despite all of these headwinds, I believe Apple is poised for a strong recovery given the underlying quality of the business. In other words, it is worth more than its price. After a review of the current market outlook, Apple’s business strategy and applicable risk factors, I risked myself into valuing Apple. The exercise proved worthwhile as my valuation indicates that the company is (slightly) undervalued.

Current Outlook:

COVID-19 really shook markets these last weeks: Monday (March 9, 2020) was quite historical but Black Thursday and Monday (March 16, 2020) will make history for 2020. Especially Monday (March 16, 2020), since the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all managed to fall by more than 12%. Quite spectacular to be honest. As Paul Krugman says in his MasterClass trailer, “we live in strange times.” Fear is taking over financial markets and that means that some investors (let’s call them the “fearful people”) will seek to unload their stock positions as quickly as possible and at any price to willing buyers (let’s call them the “fearless people”). This means that (very) good bargains can now be found more easily than before. And indeed, some renowned investment managers (think Icahn Enterprises L.P. or Ark Invest) are already putting money to work.

In that environment, I argue that stocks currently present a very compelling buy argument. That is even truer considering the quality of some of the companies currently “on sale.” Let us thus rely on Buffett’s advice:“Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble.”

Given Apple’s business quality, I asked myself whether the recent drop in the stock price, presents an interesting opportunity on the long side (unlevered purchase of shares). The latest investor update seems to indicate that no bargain can be found: “iPhone supply shortages will temporarily affect revenues worldwide” and “demand for our products within China has been affected” while Apple’s Newsroom provides some bleak information: “We will be closing all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27.” However, bargains are found in bear markets not bull markets.

Business Strategy:

Apple relies primarily on its iPhone business segment to generate sales (indeed, iPhones represented roughly 55% of total net sales in FY2019: 142,381/260,471 55%). As a result, any reduction in the number of iPhones sold worldwide or any drop in the profitability of each smartphone sold can severely impact total net sales. On top of that, add the fact that equipment (I am referring to the hardware here) is not so different from that of competitors (which generally offer a cheaper smartphone) and you can have significant competition risk.

However, over the years, Apple has engaged in various efforts to maintain its customer base and attract new customers, thus cementing its moat. First, the iOS went through several updates improving upon each version. This led to renewed consumer interest plus increased cross-selling: if you have an iPhone, your life is going to be a lot easier if you also have a Mac, Apple Music etc. Second, and more importantly, Apple spent a lot of time and efforts developing two increasingly important business lines: Wearables, Home and Accessories and Services. Those two segments have recently helped Apple diversify its revenue mix away from the iPhone (2019 results would have been a lot more catastrophic without those two segments).

In short, Apple sells you hardware, software and third-party applications through as many “terminals” (iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, etc.) as possible. The idea being 1) to have the best customer experience and 2) to make it really difficult/painful to leave the Apple ecosystem (if you don’t like it). Other elements that make the company immensely valuable (and justify a premium valuation more on that later) include an iconic brand, an all-star management team, shareholder friendly policies and a pristine balance sheet. Now, onto the many risk factors.

Risks Factors:

Looking at Apple’s risk factors, the following elements are listed (my personal arguments below each risk factor):

Global and regional economic conditions could materially adversely affect the company’s business, results of operations, financial condition and growth: This is exactly what is currently happening because of COVID-19: end of January, China imposed a lockdown in Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. This had two effects: it reduced Apple’s manufacturing capacity and also decreased total sales in China. Few months later, all stores had reopened in China while all stores outside of China were now closed (refer to Current Outlook section above for further details). This risk is materially affecting Apple’s results now. However, as nations enter into aggressive measures to curb the virus’s spread, the transmission will decrease and thus Apple will subsequently be able to reopen all of its stores outside of China. In the near term, Apple will take a hit. In the long term, however, I believe sales will get back to their pre-COVID-19 levels and/or even go beyond 2019 levels. Global markets for the Company’s products and services are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change, and the company may be unable to compete effectively in these markets: Apple’s scale, R&D, senior management and well-established customer base provide an important safety cushion. Indeed, internally-developed technology can be leveraged throughout the firm while external disruptors’ technology can be purchased, or cloned (think Facebook-Snapchat). To remain competitive and stimulate customer demand, the company must successfully manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services: Historically, Apple has successfully managed the introduction of or transition to new products and services without cannibalizing its current offering. I expect the same going forward. The company depends on the performance of carriers, wholesalers, retailers and other resellers: Just like any smartphone manufacturer, Apple has to rely on carriers, wholesalers and retailers to sell its products and services to customers. I have a feeling though that landing a distribution agreement with Apple is the hardest thing to do given Apple’s strong bargaining power. Furthermore, Apple is able to reach customers via its online and retail stores while carriers, wholesalers and retailers do not have the ability/expertise to create a product similar to the iPhone. The company is exposed to the risk of write-downs on the value of its inventory and other assets, in addition to purchase commitment cancellation risk: This risk is common to many companies. So nothing new here. Future operating results depend upon the company’s ability to obtain components in sufficient quantities on commercially reasonable terms: Thanks to its large scale, Apple is able to extract meaningful concessions from its suppliers. As mentioned in 1), COVID-19 is disrupting Apple’s supply chain. With the aggressive efforts undertaken by nations around the world to curb the spread of the virus, I expect a return to normalcy: components will be plentiful and available at reasonable prices. The company depends on component and product manufacturing and logistical services provided by outsourcing partners, many of which are located outside of the U.S.: Those partners have every incentive to work closely with Apple as their financial destiny is closely tied to that of Apple. Also, I have never heard of a company that does not have outsourcing partners (even SMEs rely on at least one outsourcing partner in the course of their activities). The company’s products and services may be affected from time to time by design and manufacturing defects that could materially adversely affect the company’s business and result in harm to the company’s reputation: Apple has rarely introduced defective products or had to massively recall products. There were some mishaps though. The company relies on access to third-party digital content, which may not be available to the company on commercially reasonable terms or at all: This risk is common to many companies. So nothing new here. The company’s future performance depends in part on support from third-party software developers: This risk is common to many companies. So nothing new here. The company relies on access to third-party intellectual property, which may not be available to the company on commercially reasonable terms or at all: Apple’s recent legal fight with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) showcased the dynamics playing in the technology sector. It appears that Apple did not win although it did not seem to lose either. Both companies are still in business together as we speak. The company could be impacted by unfavorable results of legal proceedings, such as being found to have infringed on intellectual property rights: Apple has a dedicated and talented legal department that specializes in intellectual property rights. As far as I know, I believe Apple can outspend almost all companies in the world (except maybe Saudi Aramco (ARMCO)). The company is subject to complex and changing laws and regulations worldwide, which exposes the company to potential liabilities, increased costs and other adverse effects on the company’s business: This risk is common to many companies. So nothing new here. The company's retail stores have required and will continue to require a substantial investment and commitment of resources and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties: True. But what is more important is that the company’s retail stores represent a getaway to customers (direct to consumer). They come in empty-handed and come out with a new product/service. Retail stores also support the brand and the Apple ecosystem. Investment in new business strategies and acquisitions could disrupt the company’s ongoing business and present risks not originally contemplated: This risk is common to many companies. So nothing new here. The company’s business and reputation may be impacted by information technology system failures or network disruptions: I have yet to see a Cambridge Analytica-like scenario where Apple would enjoy Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) grilling. By design, and since most products and services sold by Apple are not free, the likelihood and the impact of a major system failure would be more muted (compared to data-savvy companies such as Facebook or Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)). There may be losses or unauthorized access to or releases of confidential information, including personally identifiable information, that could subject the company to significant reputational, financial, legal and operational consequences: Refer to previous point. The company’s business is subject to a variety of U.S. and international laws, rules, policies and other obligations regarding data protection: This risk is common to many companies. So nothing new here. The company’s success depends largely on the continued service and availability of key personnel: Silicon Valley recruiters will tell you: talent is expensive. So nothing new here. The company’s business can be impacted by political events, international trade disputes, war, terrorism, natural disasters, public health issues, industrial accidents and other business interruptions: Let’s talk about public health issue because we currently have one: COVID-19. As mentioned before in 1), multiple disruptions are occurring (manufacturing, distribution mainly) but Apple has an exceptional management in place. Furthermore, it has a pristine Balance Sheet that can easily withstand a coronavirus shock. The company expects its quarterly net sales and operating results to fluctuate: This risk is common to many companies. So nothing new here. The company’s stock price is subject to volatility: Not really a risk. All publicly traded companies experience stock price volatility. This is basically the definition of a market: buyers meet sellers at different prices and consequently generate volatility. The company’s financial performance is subject to risks associated with changes in the value of the U.S. dollar relative to local currencies: Apple has in place multiple hedging programs which protect the firm’s revenues. The company is exposed to credit risk and fluctuations in the values of its investment portfolio: This risk is common to many companies. So nothing new here. The company is exposed to credit risk on its trade accounts receivable, vendor non-trade receivables and prepayments related to long-term supply agreements, and this risk is heightened during periods when economic conditions worsen: This risk is common to many companies. So nothing new here. The company could be subject to changes in its tax rates, the adoption of new U.S. or international tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities: This risk is common to many companies. So nothing new here.

Overall, three main risks should preoccupy Apple's senior management: COVID-19 (manufacturing issues), COVID-19 (distribution impacts), and the ongoing legal investigation by the DOJ. I believe those headwinds are overly priced into the stock. Thus, Apple presents an interesting value opportunity as we will see in the next section.

Valuation:

With respect to revenues, I pulled Apple’s last three years of sales from its investor relation section. Note that I used net sales by category for 2019, 2018 and 2017. You could also have net sales broken down geographically or just do your own personal breakdown. Projecting up to 2024, I am putting most of the stress on the iPhone and Mac lines for the years 2020 and 2021. If COVID-19 is similar to SARS, then within 18 months we should expect to have an operational vaccine. I thus used growth rates of -4% and +2% of growth for 2020 and 2021 for the iPhone segment. For the Mac segment, I used -2% and +1%. I cut to zero the growth for iPad, Wearables and Services segments in 2020 and subsequently gave them lower than historical growth rates to remain conservative. The full picture is as such: Source: Apple’s 2019 10K Report, Yahoo Finance and Author’s calculations

Source: Apple’s 2019 10K Report, Yahoo Finance and Author’s calculations

Note: in blue you have hardcoded/historical numbers. In Black you have formulas and in red you have the assumptions used for the years 2020-2024.

With respect to cost of sales, I simply assumed that those will be in line with 2019: 62.2% of net sales (one could go a little further here and try to allocate cost of sales by segment. I will not do that here as I do not have enough insights on the cost structure). This assumption gives me a stable gross margin of 37.8% which is really not bad for a business the size of Apple:

Source: Apple’s 2019 10K Report, Yahoo Finance and Author’s calculations

Source: Apple’s 2019 10K Report, Yahoo Finance and Author’s calculations

I proceeded similarly for operating expenses, maintaining 13.2% of operating expenses (as a % of net sales) from 2020 to 2024:

Source: Apple’s 2019 10K Report, Yahoo Finance and Author’s calculations

Source: Apple’s 2019 10K Report, Yahoo Finance and Author’s calculations

With respect to other income, I noticed that interest and dividend income have sequentially decreased while interest expense progressively increased. As a result, I projected from 2020 to 2024 the minimum of 2019, 2018 and 2017 as total other income. I also used 15.9% as Apple’s effective tax rate. Now this is quite an optimistic projection considering that tax rates may change in the future (particularly if there are changes in the White House) but I remained fairly conservative with the rest of my assumptions so I’ll live with that (also, I really don’t know how to predict the future so there you have it). Overall, this gave me a net income which average for the 2020-2024 period of approximately USD 59B, similar to what Apple earned in for FY 2018:

Source: Apple’s 2019 10K Report, Yahoo Finance and Author’s calculations

Source: Apple’s 2019 10K Report, Yahoo Finance and Author’s calculations

I derived EBITDA and EBIT from Operating Income and assumed depreciation & amortization equal to 4.8% of net sales (anyone who has a better way of calculating this item is welcome to post it as a comment below the article):

Source: Apple’s 2019 10K Report, Yahoo Finance and Author’s calculations

From there, I calculated EBIAT, added back depreciation and amortization and subtracted CapEx and NWC. Note that a full analysis typically includes in addition to the three standard financial statements (Income Statement, Balance Sheet Statement and Cash Flow Statement) a debt schedule and a working capital schedule (other elements can also have their own schedules). In the interest of time, and to remain conservative, I took the average of the last three years for CapEx (which I find adequate) and the maximum over the last three years for Net working capital (“NWC”) which I also find adequate (although on the conservative side as mentioned). This gave me unlevered free cash flows in line with Apple’s historical results:

Source: Apple’s 2019 10K Report, Yahoo Finance and Author’s calculations

Source: Apple’s 2019 10K Report, Yahoo Finance and Author’s calculations

I used two methods to calculate Apple’s value via Discounted Cash Flow analysis: the EBITDA multiple method and the Free Cash Flow in perpetuity methods:

Source: Apple’s 2019 10K Report, Yahoo Finance and Author’s calculations

Source: Apple’s 2019 10K Report, Yahoo Finance and Author’s calculations

Source: Apple’s 2019 10K Report, Yahoo Finance and Author’s calculations

Source: Apple’s 2019 10K Report, Yahoo Finance and Author’s calculations

I do not believe Apple could be ever taken private (at least not in the foreseeable future), thus I did not perform a Precedent Transaction analysis. However, I did perform a Comparable Company analysis which relied on an equal-weighted blend of relevant U.S. blue chips (see table below). Note that the multiples used here match in type with those I used in my DCF analysis (EV/EBITDA and P/FCF). Finally, for illustration purposes, I also included the most likely price that Buffett paid for the overall stake in Apple (refer to this link for further details).

I finally arrived at the following valuation:

Source: QTrade, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Finance, Author’s calculations

Source: QTrade, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Finance, Author’s calculations

Graphically, it looks like this:

Source: QTrade, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Finance, Author’s calculations

Conclusion:

With all that has been written, please note that there is still a scenario where Apple could experience manufacturing issues while facing weaker demand for its products and services and on top of that be actively targeted by antitrust enforcement actions. I believe this scenario is unlikely (although those scenarios may occur one after the other). Still, Apple has demonstrated its ability to survive tough times in the past and will continue to do so in the future.

In conclusion, I believe (and I may be wrong here) that Apple is currently close to fair value (slightly undervalued to be specific). Any further drop in the stock price (around $220-260) caused by COVID-19 fears present an interesting opportunity for profits post virus (probably FY 2021) everything else constant. Don’t be an Apple bear.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please, inform yourself prior to investing in Apple (AAPL). If you have access to a financial advisor, discuss with that person any new investment decision. Perform your due diligence carefully. The stock market is not a source of guaranteed profits: stocks move up and down all the time.You can win big just like you can lose big.