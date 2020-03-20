Iovance Biotheraputics: Still Well-Poised To Treat Solid Tumors

In this article, I revisit Iovance’s prospects with its TIL technology and how it is still on track to file for approval of the first T cell therapy treatment for solid tumors.

Since my last article on Iovance Biotherapeutics about 4 months, its share price went up by more than 75% on buyout rumors, before crashing back down with the COVID-19 crisis.

Introduction

Since my last article on Iovance Biotherapeutics about 4 months, its share price has taken on a wild ride and went up by more than 75% to reach a new all-time high of $38.92, largely due to a report from Bloomberg that the company was exploring a sale. It is worth noting that the same Bloomberg sources ran a report that Gilead Sciences (GILD) made an approach to Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) a few days later, and within a week, the buyout was made official.

When the rumored buyout of Iovance did not happen, the company was not spared by the market-wide crash driven by fears of the COVID-19 crisis, and its stock price has since come back down to around the same level as my first article.

In this article, I revisit Iovance’s prospects with its TIL technology and how the company is still on track to file for approval of the first T cell therapy treatment for solid tumors.

Technology and Clinical Pipeline Revisited

As I covered in my previous article, Iovance’s technology utilizes tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (“TILs”), which are special immune cells with the capacity to recognize and attack the tumor traffic to and infiltrate into the tumor. However, the anti-tumor effect of TIL is short-lived, as cancer cells can adapt and employ mechanisms to evade detection by TIL. Iovance overcomes this by firstly isolating TILs from a patient's tumor tissue, which are then cultured with interleukin-2 ("IL-2") in vitro. The expanded TILs are then infused into the patient, which then re-filtrate the tumor and kill cancer cells.

The main advantage of TIL over other T cell therapies is that it can be used to treat solid tumors. Solid tumors are hard to treat, as they are heterogeneous, and many genes are mutated. In addition, it is not clear which mutations are critical, and tumors can adapt and find a way to evade treatments that target a single mutation. TILs can overcome this, as they are polyclonal and capable of targeting multiple tumor antigens on cancer cells.

Iovance's TIL technology is originated from Dr. Steven Rosenberg, chief of surgery at the National Cancer Institute ("NCI"), and is licensed in from NCI. Iovance has managed to improve on the first generation of manufacturing of TIL, which takes up to 5-6 weeks. The new manufacturing process ("Gen 2") brings the processing time down to 22 days. The Gen 2 process is currently used for Iovance's current trials and will be used for product registration, although the company is continually developing new Gen 3 manufacturing processes.

The company is running two pivotal trials: Lifileucel for melanoma and LN-145 for cervical cancer. Since my last article, there have been several updates for Lifileucel. Firstly, Iovance reported that the melanoma program achieved an objective response rate (“ORR”) of 35%, as determined by an independent review committee (“IRC”), which was largely in line with the previous investigator-assessed ORR of 36%. The company also reported that a subset group of 42 patients in the study demonstrated a response rate of 41%. This group of patients is primary refractory to prior anti-PD-1 therapy and has very limited therapeutic options, and forms a large population of diagnosed metastatic melanoma patients. This result demonstrated the potential of Lifileucel to solve a high clinical unmet need. Lastly, the enrollment of patients in the pivotal cohort study of Lifileucel was completed ahead of schedule in January 2020. As of January 2, 2020, the median duration of responses (“DOR”) has also not reached at 15.5 months of median study follow-up, further demonstrating the durability of TIL-based cell therapy.

For LN-145 in cervical cancer, while there have not been further updates since my last article, the company still maintained guidance during its recent earnings call that enrollment was on track to complete by the middle of 2020 and that the plan is to file for a BLA by the end of the year. A new cohort for LN-145 has also been added to treat patients with head and neck cancer. Notably, the new cohort will use a new Gen 3 manufacturing process, which is 16 days, compared to 22 days in the Gen 2 process. The first patient was also dosed with the IOV-2001, which is a peripheral blood lymphocyte (“PBL”) used to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (“CLL”) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (“SLL”), and is the company’s first cell therapy for blood cancers.

Recent Developments

As of December 31, 2019, cash and equivalents on hand were $312 million, compared to $468.5 million a year ago. The cash runway should last the company well into 2021 and cover key milestones in 2020, which includes the completion of enrollment of LN-145 for cervical cancer and filing BLA for both Lifileucel and LN-145.

The company also inked a licensing deal with Novartis (NVS) to develop and commercialize a novel IL-2. As the IL-2 is a major component of its TIL-based therapies, this is a valuable opportunity to further optimize the benefits of the IL-2 by improving on the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties compared to currently available IL-2.

In addition, Iovance also reached an agreement with Cellectis (CLLS) to license its TALEN gene-editing technology to address multiple gene targets to modify TIL for therapeutic uses in various cancer indications. As briefly mentioned, the company has also started using the Gen 3 manufacturing process in clinical trials, and the shorter lead time will bring down costs significantly and reduce complexity.

Risks

While Iovance’s clinical programs have shown safety, efficacy, and durability in solid tumors, there is no guarantee of commercial success even if both its lead programs get approval. Given that both programs are autologous and are manufactured using the 22-day Gen 2 process, prices for the treatment could be very costly. CAR-Ts pioneers’ Novartis and Gilead have both had limited commercial success for their autologous CAR-Ts, Kymirah, and Yescarta, respectively.

Also, given that the buyout rumors have not materialized to date, there may be continued pressure on the share price in the short term. In the macro environment, the COVID-19 crisis has led to the stock market crashing, and Iovance has not been spared from the crash, along with several clinical-stage biotechs.

In general, investing in clinical-stage biotech is risky, and readers should always do their own due diligence and consider their time horizon and risk appetite, especially during this period of market turmoil, before taking up any position.

Conclusion

While the buyout rumors have not materialized yet, Iovance’s fundamentals remain unchanged, and its technology has shown clinical proof of being able to cure solid tumors. Whether or not the company is bought out, both its lead programs will be filed for approval, and given that they have shown excellent efficacy in both indications, I’d expect both programs to get approval by 2021.

I have sold the majority of my positions during the buyout rumors run-up as part of my overall portfolio management with regard to the COVID-19 situation. I still hold a small position, and while I likely will not add to my holding, I would recommend investors to look at this late clinical-stage biotech.

I specialize in covering tech and biotech firms. Readers who are interested are welcome to follow me to read and comment on my articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IOVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.