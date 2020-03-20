Comparing Liquidity And OPEX At Airline Companies

It is going to be a very rough year for airlines and their ability to survive will probably depend on government aid, but Delta and Southwest look best prepared.

It is going to be a very rough year for airline companies amid COVID-19 and their ability to survive will probably depend on government support. U.S. airlines are seeking $50B of support from the government, and depending on its timing, some of these companies should be able to ride it out in my opinion. Albeit, the market was disappointed that the aid was in the form of loans and not free bailouts and continued to send the airlines lower. This article will go over the operating leverage and liquidity of some of the major U.S. airlines such as American Airlines (AAL,) Delta Air Lines (DAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), and United Airlines (UAL).

Data by YCharts

Operating Expenses and Leverage

Looking at OPEX in the middle of the income statement below, cost of goods sold (COGS) is a great way to tell which companies are the leanest. Unlike COGS which are variable with sales, OPEX is rather fixed. Within an industry, competitors should benchmark themselves to each other; so hopefully we are comparing the same line items included in OPEX at each company. As can be seen in the graph below, Delta has the lowest OPEX as a percent of sales at 8.8% of sales which compares favorably to American at 15.5%, Southwest at 12.3%, and United at 17.6%.

Source data from Morningstar

In dollar terms, United also has the highest OPEX needs at a whopping $7.9B followed by $7.1B at American. These airlines compare highly unfavorably to $3.8B at Delta and $3.0B at Southwest. Comparing the size of each company through revenue, we can gauge if the size and scale of the company have anything to do with its OPEX needs. As can be seen in the chart below, this does not seem to be the case as Delta is slightly larger in terms of sales for 2019 but had a much lower OPEX spend in percentage terms than American, United, and Southwest. United continues to look like the fattest company with the largest operating expenses, followed closely by American while Delta continues to look the most lean.

Source data from Morningstar

Cash Burn and Financial Leverage

Looking at the latest balance sheet from all the 2019 financial reports, we can get a sense of just how quickly the cash will run out at each company before they need to tap available lines of credit and government support. In this liquidity analysis, Southwest stands out far ahead of the pack at 15.7 months of cash liquidity on hand. This is followed by Delta at 8.5 months, United at 6.9 months, and American at 5.6 months. Southwest's greater liquidity is due to its large cash balance to end the 2019 year relative to its smaller OPEX spending given both its size and operating efficiency.

Source data from Morningstar

Takeaway

It is going to be a very rough year for airline companies and their ability to survive will probably depend on government support. Delta looks to be the leanest-run business while Southwest looks to have the best liquidity given its large cash position at year-end. It will be interesting to see in the coming months just how much government support makes its way to the airlines and how badly revenues are affected by COVID-19. Tread carefully contrarian value investors!

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more of my work, click the "Follow" button at the top of the page to receive notifications when I post a new article!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my article.