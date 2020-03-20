Clorox: Chasing The Trend Will Backfire

The stock will revert to historical norms as the pandemic passes, which will disappoint many who are chasing shares and bidding them higher.

While the markets have been steadily declining in recent weeks, there have been some winners among a large field of casualties. The Clorox Company (CLX) is one of them. The household goods conglomerate best known for its namesake brand of bleach and sanitation products has been going crazy as consumers flock to stock up on sanitation goods to combat the spread of coronavirus. While the company will certainly see a bump in its operating results from this frenzy, investors need to be careful not to "chase" the stock, as valuations are beginning to stretch on shares. Despite doing so well among this pandemic, we consider Clorox a stock to avoid due to its hefty valuation. Something that may seem counterintuitive but could save investors from eventual P/E compression as the pandemic eventually passes.

The logic is clear enough. Consumers are frantically prepping to sanitize their homes to protect from exposure. Bleach to clean the house, wipes to sanitize door knobs, etc. The below photo was taken of the cleaning products aisle at a Target store:

The hysteria has been widespread, and it's highly likely that Clorox gets a boost in its volumes from the panic buying. This has helped drive the stock to new highs despite the turmoil in the market. Just over the past month alone, the S&P 500 has plunged 28.9%, while shares of Clorox have climbed 16.1%.

The problem, however, is that shares were already elevated prior the breakout of this pandemic. The current analyst consensus for 2020 EPS is $6.25. Based on the current share price, that results in an earnings multiple of 30.56X. This is a 43.6% premium to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 21.27X.

When a stock becomes so distant from its historical norms, one has to determine whether the deviation is a result of irrational buying/selling or if the long-term investment thesis has changed. Our issue with Clorox is that the boost from recent panic buying is a short-term positive, but we don't see how this will be sustainable once the pandemic is over. In other words, we see more downside than upside from current levels, because this catalyst will eventually fade away.

Let's do a quick example to illustrate this. We will take the current analyst estimate for 2020 of $6.25 per share and assume that Clorox outperforms this by an additional 10% for the full fiscal year due to high demand for cleaning products (resulting in 2020 EPS of $6.88). That would mean the stock still finished the year at a multiple of more than 27X earnings (still a sharp premium to historical norms).

Right now, it seems that experts are predicting 18 months to be among the worst-case scenarios as far as duration of the pandemic goes. That would mean this tailwind would begin to subside in fiscal year 2021. Analysts are currently projecting earnings growth at roughly 3% over the next five years. If we cut our 10% boost used in 2020 in half for 2021 (which would result in 5% outperformance), the resulting 8% boost on the $6.88 EPS earned in 2020 would be $7.43 in 2021. Even at this level, the resulting 2021 forward earnings multiple is still 25.7X - a premium of 20.8% to historical norms. This is very rough, back-of-napkin type calculating, but the point is that this share price is highly unlikely to be supported by actual operating results. The stock price will eventually revert closer to its historical norms considering the unchanged long-term outlook of the business.

Just like how frenzied markets can produce overselling that drives quality companies to bargain levels, the same concepts can cause frantic buying that drives stocks to nosebleed valuations. It can seem counterintuitive, but chasing after a hot stock such as Clorox because people are buying up bleach and sanitizer wipes is likely to produce long-term disappointment for most who missed the initial jump.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.