Alphabet: Path To $1000, But Hardly Much Lower

Now is the worst time to predict, but I hardly believe that Alphabet's stock price will drop below $1,000.

Alphabet's beta coefficient has declined dramatically. And this is a good sign because the company is now less prone to the market volatility.

Fundamentally, Alphabet is undervalued. But does it matter now?

Of course, I understand how wild the market is now. But still, let's try without emotions to analyze the current state of Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL).

1. Technical parameters

The long-term price dynamics of a public company’s stock price very often follows an exponential trend. And in this regard, Alphabet is a classic example because the last ten years, the stock price dynamics of this company is quite qualitatively described by the exponential trend:

Now Alphabet's stock price is below this trend by three standard deviations, which in relative terms is very much:

Alphabet's rolling annual total price return is below zero for the third time in the past twelve months. Technically, this also indicates the critical undervaluation of Alphabet at the moment.

2. Growth drivers

Alphabet is not a young company. Therefore, a certain relationship has already formed between the growth rates of its financial indicators and its multiples. We can use it to perform the assessment of the company's rational value.

Let's start with the revenue growth and the P/S multiple.

In Q4, the revenue TTM of Alphabet grew by 18.3% YOY - it is far from the lowest indicator. At the same time, the P/S multiple reached the level of x4.6 which is very close to the historical minimum. This indicates a clear undervaluation of Alphabet, especially given that the analysts’ average expectations do not imply a slowdown in the company's revenue growth in the near future:

Approximately the same situation is witnessed with the EBITDA growth rate and the EV/EBITDA multiple:

And in case of the OpFCF growth rate and the EV/OpFCF multiple:

So, as was shown, the current, and most importantly, expected growth rates of Alphabet's key financial indicators do not correspond to the current values of its multiples.

3. Comparable valuation

In the context of a comparable valuation of Alphabet, there are several models that relatively well defined the company's balanced price level in the past.

First of all, let's consider the P/E (forward) multiple. In this case, the implied price is greater than the actual:

Judging by the P/S (forward) multiple, Alphabet is undervalued by about 14%:

Now let's look at historical-priced multiples. This is what we get analyzing the EV/EBITDA multiple:

And here is what we get analyzing the EV/FCF multiple:

So, we have to admit that Alphabet is undervalued relative to the FAAMG stocks.

4. Risk Parameters

Alphabet's beta coefficient has declined dramatically. And this is a good sign because the company is now less prone to market volatility. I want to remind you that in general, the higher beta coefficient of the share is associated with higher systematic risk and lower investment attractiveness.

Bottom line

I well understand that in the current situation such a term as “fundamental” has partially lost its meaning. And as long as the chart below shows growth in the number of infected people, the market will continue to fall:

But.... firstly, in my opinion, the stock market is best associated with a pendulum. It's rarely balanced, but inevitably comes back to the balanced state from time to time. And now the balanced state of Alphabet's capitalization is already above the current level.

Secondly, the economic slowdown is a good stimulus for businesses to develop the Internet advertising market to the detriment of traditional forms of advertising. I have written about this on the example of Russia. In the current crisis this is especially true because people are forced to spend more time on the Internet because of the epidemic.

Now is the worst time to predict, but I hardly believe that Alphabet's stock price will drop below $ 1,000.

Take care of yourself and loved ones!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.