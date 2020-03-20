Amazon Could Be The Ultimate Opportunity In This Market Crash

On a cash flow basis, the stock is starting to look like a rare opportunity in this market crash.

However, the company is doubling down as it always does during a crisis.

Amazon's stock has been beaten down along with the rest of the market.

Amazon's (AMZN) stock has been pummeled with the rest of the market. However, the company has a history of being aggressive during downturns and this time it's much better placed to come out thriving. The company's web services will more than offset any pain in the core business, which is my core reason for being optimistic. Meanwhile, the valuation is looking attractive for the first time in a long time.

Here's why I believe Amazon could be an excellent opportunity for long-term investors if this downturn continues.

Core business struggles

It’s easy to assume that social distancing and forced isolation will help Amazon’s online shopping platform. Amazon even announced it would hire 100,000 additional staff to deal with the heavier volume this week. It's like Christmas without the cheer for the retailer.

However, investors seem to have overlooked some serious threats to the company's business model during this ongoing crisis.

Firstly, a substantial chunk of Amazon’s supply chain is based in the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak: China. Roughly 40% of Amazon’s third-party sellers are based in China, according to some estimates. That proportion seems to have jumped from just 26% in 2017. Bear in mind, Chinese authorities placed the Hubei province in lockdown in late January and travel in the rest of the country wasn’t restricted until mid-February.

Chinese sellers being locked down is just the tip of the iceberg. Chinese suppliers are a bigger concern. Most of the third-party sellers not based in China rely on Chinese factories to produce their goods. If Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone production is hampered, expect small and medium-sized online retailers to face even greater inventory shortages of everything from T-shirts to nutritional supplements.

Let’s not forget the truck drivers and warehouse workers who are just as important to the supply chain. Unlike other tech workers, warehouse staff can’t simply work from home or practice social distancing. Meanwhile, the U.S. and other developed countries may have to divert truck traffic to meet emergency medical supplies if the pandemic spreads beyond control.

The impact of this sudden and extreme shutdown won’t be reflected in Amazon’s books until the next quarterly report is published on April 23. By then, much of Europe and North America will also be shut down.

AWS Thrives

Fortunately, Amazon isn’t just an online marketplace anymore. It’s also the dominant player in an industry that could prove to be resilient to this pandemic: cloud computing.

AWS's largest enterprise customers are also some of the most profitable and robust companies on the planet. Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOGL) (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB) and the BBC will survive this crisis relatively unscathed, which means AWS's top line shouldn't suffer much either. Facebook and Microsoft alone spend $11 million and $13 million on AWS services every single month.

AWS already represents 14% of Amazon’s total sales and a significant chunk of the company’s operating income. That might sound small, but the difference in profit margins makes it clear that Amazon's entire business is being subsidized by AWS. Web Services operates on a gross margin of roughly 23% on average, while the core business operating margin is around 1.5%.

Enterprise customers could sustain or even increase their digital spending as the physical economy is stalled for the next month or so. However, it may be too early to say if this boost in AWS spending during this shutdown will be enough to offset the disruption in Amazon’s core business. What we know for certain is that this company has sailed through two other recessions and several major crises in the past based on the strength of its balance sheet.

Resilient balance sheet

Amazon’s long-term debt is $23.5 billion, according to its latest filing. Along with other long-term commitments, the total debt burden is about $50 billion, which is 16% higher than the value of underlying equity.

However, the company also has $55 billion in cash and cash equivalents which more than covers the long-term liabilities and free cash flow to equity is estimated to exceed $48 billion this year. In other words, Amazon is far from a liquidity crunch if the debt market tightens in 2020.

Amazon has also avoided external funding through dilution for much of its history. The rate of share dilution has been a mere 1% over the past year, mostly due to share-based compensation for some of its employees.

This means the company is not relying on its stock price to keep funding operations and is in an excellent position to survive the (now inevitable) economic downturn of 2020. After all, Amazon survived the 2001 and 2008 crashes as well, so this one shouldn’t come as a surprise.

However, Amazon’s survival has rarely been in doubt over the past decade. Instead, investors have been more focused on debating the company’s valuation.

Valuation

For much of its history, Amazon has looked like an insanely overvalued tech startup. The price-to-earnings ratio has been in triple digits for much of the company’s existence. Even now, after the stock has plunged by more than a fifth in less than a month, the P/E ratio is a jaw-dropping 73.5.

However, experienced investors understand that the key measure of Amazon’s success isn’t sales or profits, but free cash flows. The annual free cash flow run rate, as I mentioned earlier, was on track to reach $48 billion this year. By that measure, the stock price is merely 17.5 times free cash flow per share in 2020 at the moment. In other words, the free cash flow yield is 5.7%.

Sales, profits and net income might dip this year, if the U.S. declares a nationwide shutdown and social distancing policy to tame the coronavirus threat, but I expect the company to keep funding capital projects and perhaps complete a major acquisition this year. Bezos is known to make long-term bets during times of crises (Kindle, Amazon Prime and Amazon Web Services were all launched during the previous financial crisis).

Meanwhile, the AWS segment of the business should keep expanding unabated this year. Streaming and cloud services could be somewhat immune to the pandemic-driven shutdown.

With that in mind, Amazon could emerge as the best opportunity of the 2020 stock market crash.

